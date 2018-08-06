Rick Gates Testifies He Committed Crimes While Working For Manafort

Paul Manafort testified on Monday against his former boss, Paul Manafort - telling the Virginia court that he committed crimes while working for the former Trump campaign aide.
“Were you involved in criminal activity when you worked for Paul Manafort?” asked federal prosecutor Greg Andres.
“Yes,” Gates replied.
“Did you commit a crime?” Andres asked.
“Yes,” Gates said.
Gates, a 45-year-old father of four became the star witness against his former boss in February, following several weeks of legal turmoil in which his original lawyers suddenly withdrew as council. Weeks later, Gates hired attorney Thomas C. Green, a personal acquaintance of special counsel Robert Mueller.
Three lawyers representing Trump associate Rick Gates in money-laundering case against him have asked to be dropped from the case. Meanwhile, Tom Green, a lawyer known for hammering out plea deals, stays on as counsel for Gates.— Mike Levine (@MLevineReports) February 1, 2018
Green represented clients in the Watergate and Iran Contra scandals, and he has a long record of navigating complex white collar cases with legal and political elements. He most recently represented disgraced House Speaker Dennis Hastert. H/t @mattmosk— Mike Levine (@MLevineReports) February 1, 2018
Gates' testimony is vital to the case, according to the Judge in the trial, US District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III - as the prosecution "can't prove conspiracy" unless Gates can be called to the stand. Ellis said this after prosecutors suggested Gates may not in fact testify.
Manafort has not pleaded guilty to charges which include bank fraud related to his work in Ukraine. The former Trump aide's legal team is focusing blame on Gates - "who handled some day-to-day business operations for Manafort," according to Fox News.
“Rick Gates had his hand in the cookie jar and couldn’t let his boss find out,” Manafort's defense attorney Thomas Zehnle claimed during opening arguments.
Prosecutors have introduced a bevy of exhibits and are in the process of calling several witnesses as part of their effort to paint Manafort as a tax scofflaw who failed to report money spent on luxury items -- then lied to get bank loans when his foreign consulting work dried up.
Earlier Monday, Judge Ellis threatened to boot reporters from the courtroom after they began rushing out into the hallway to report that Gates would testify. “If you cause a disruption, I will have you excluded!” Ellis said.
Also expected to testify is former Bernie Sanders campaign senior strategist, Tad Devine, who worked with Manafort on the 2010 campaign of now-former Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovych. The pro-Russian leader fled the country in 2014 following the Ukrainian revolution.
MUELLER is interested in the work that @TadDevine, who was the chief strategist for @BernieSanders 2016 presidential campaign, did with MANAFORT on behalf of the RUSSIA-aligned Ukrainian Party of Regions, based on this list of exhibits to be presented at trial starting next week. pic.twitter.com/4giB1aj9K1— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) July 19, 2018
Devine’s consulting firm Devine Mulvey Longabaugh, maintains that they did nothing illegal in their work with Manafort on Yanukovych’s campaign. The firm says they are not at risk of legal jeopardy, according to a statement provided to the Washington Post.
In the statement, Devine Mulvey Longabaugh says special counsel Robert Mueller asked Devine “to assist in the prosecution of their case against Paul Manafort regarding his firm’s work on media consulting on past political campaigns in Ukraine.” -Mic
“We have been assured by the special counsel’s office that we have no legal exposure and did not act unlawfully,” the firm said in the statement to the Washington Post. “After the administration of the presidential candidate we had worked for arrested his political opponent [Yulia Tymoshenko in 2011], we quit. We then declined additional offers to work on his later campaigns.”
The Manafort trial is expected to last approximately three weeks.
Comments
Paul Manafort testified on Monday against his former boss, Paul Manafort - telling the Virginia court that he committed crimes while working for the former Trump campaign aide.
Three lawyers representing Trump associate (shouldn't that be Manafort associate?) Rick Gates in money-laundering case against him have asked to be dropped from the case. Meanwhile, Tom Green, a lawyer known for hammering out plea deals, stays on as counsel for Gates.
This is the most important thing right now! A tax evasion trial!
Manafart was canned after Trump got wind of his foul play! This does not phase me one bit.
Just more BS for the masses to lap up and blame Trump for something he did not do. Same as it ever was!
Damn, I will say this much, there is a lot more sleaze in DC than I thought possible. Every day it gets worse!
Nice editing ZH:
Paul Manafort testified on Monday against his former boss, Paul Manafort - telling the Virginia court that he committed crimes while working for the former Trump campaign aide.
That's far from saying Manafort told me to commit crimes....
In reply to Manafart by Free This
“Did you commit a crime?”
"Yes"
And the REST of the story...
“Did we give you immunity to say that...
So we could get Manafort, and hopefully...
Squeeze Manafort to rat on Trump”
"Yes"
Didn't all of this happen BEFORE Trump became president? BEFORE he was even a CANDIDATE??? I am pretty sure it did. So therefore, its all a bunch of BULLSHIT to try and tie it to Russian "collusion" or any other bullshit. Actually, its ALL a bunch of BULLSHIT!!
In reply to “Did you commit a crime?” … by wee-weed up
Gates received immunity in return for incriminating Manafort.
Gate's credibility is zero and Mueller committed extortion.
.gov SOP
Tyler desperately needs a proofreader; I can't believe he isn't using one yet, the mistakes are getting worse and worse.
too true!
i'm more interesting in the time frame this all occurred...
PRIOR to 2010...who was Manafort working with...wasn't it with PEDO-esta group?!
Absolutely true!
I think Gates worked with Manafort for a while when he was working on the Trump campaign. But none of this has anything to do with the campaign.
The NY Times writes worse stuff. That was just a simple error.
Probably the same idiot who writes massive run-on sentences that never end, because he doesn't know what punctuation are, which leads to poor grammar, as well as poor spelleing (lol), and then keeps on writing, until his/her thought experience is over.
Pretty much what I just did above, only FAR worse.
“Yes....whatever keeps my ass outta jail.”
"Did you commit a crime?"
"Yes."
"Will you go to jail?"
"No."
thank you. comment of the century here in the morally and financially bankrupt united states of banana republic
TRIAL OF THE CENTURY
Give him a fair trial, then hang him.
Average tax evasion sentence is a fine and a year in jail at most.
Now your buddies the pedophiles, well......
In reply to Give him a fair trial, then… by Lanka
The stench from D.C. permeates all our country.
"Paul Manafort testified on Monday against his former boss, Paul Manafort"
Self incrimination?
Huh...wha??????????????????
...just another example of the work put out by ZereHedge's top-notch writing team.
yeah I saw that as well...editors, what you gonna do with them??
If you listen closely, you can hear Hilarity ensue somewhere in Chappaqua...
Must be nice to sit back and enjoy the spectacle you created in totally insulated comfort.
We live in Bizarro-world.
Yup. And it's better to wait on declassifying the FISA docs because these people don't know the midterms are coming. Lanny Breuer doesn't have any dirty tricks up his sleeve.
Is this a fucking joke?
We have filling out a loan application from a bank to make it look like you’re making more money than you are. And then you’re using that money to buy luxury items and this is tax evasion?
That’s like half the student loans and mortgages in the US
Use your HELOC to buy a $50k SUV.
This one smells to high heaven and even the judge sees it. If Gates broke the law as Manafort's employee and hid it from him, so what? Incompetence is not a crime, especially in tax evasion.
He’s actively evading by hiring an idiot who advised him that he doesn’t know what he’s doing
He'll be the bitch of someone. Soon.
This is somehow relevant to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Credibility is fleeting...
Sleazy Jew against sleazy Jew.
Trump will pardon these guys eventually unless they rat on him. Short of a convicted murderer, I would like to see the president pardon all individuals Mueller has prosecuted during his entire career. Mueller aka Lurch would be pissed.
So this 45 year old dude with limited resources gets his balls squeezed by the government who has infinite resources until he screams uncle.He would have copped a plea to murdering JFK if they make him do it.
Once you fraternise with the FILTH they own you for life, just ask Congress.
Rick Gates is the worst kind of stinking RAT. When ratting out Manafort to Mueller's crony, Lawyer, Thomas C Green, he broke every unwritten rule.
Rather than pull Green closer to whisper in his ear, then stab him in the eye-socket with a pen, he sung like a canary and can expect his comeuppance down the road by way of a smile running from eye to lip, the grasses trademark.
i wouldnt say that of you (stinking rat) even if it were true.
Didn't I read somewhere that Manafort spent some big money for some Coonskin, or Mink coat of some kind?
He should wear that on court day.
Come in looking like Super-Fly with a giant brim, and platforms.
And then walk over to the prosecutor’s table, whip out his Willy and piss on them
whats another 2 years for contempt, plus this judge seems to hate Meullers monkeys and might just let it go
So will all corrupt money grubbers in D.C. now be prosecuted, or just ones for political purposes?.....
Stupid democrats cant get it through their thick skulls that most people are worried about putting bread on the table, and not what dumbass political party has an axe to grind....
Gloria Nuland and Israel West, ie. the Near East Division of the State Department should be on trial instead; fomenting revolutions in foreign lands. If it was orders from Clinton and/or her boss then toss them in too. Seems the same crew ginned up the Cold War II to cover high crimes and misdemeanors, you know they had to "stir the shit" don't you?
The trial is theater and bullshit, straining at a gnat and swallowing a camel. A Home Depot bucket standing in the summer sun full of homeless people's shit, expanding, fermenting: soon enough pressure builds, the lid blows off showering all: at last you see who they are.
He has admitted to embezzling from Manafort. If Manafort's attorneys are unable to obliterate this guy on cross then the world must have been knocked off its axis.
Yep..my take
The income tax created more criminals than any other single act of government. -- Barry Goldwater
Damn...getting dicked by someone who admits they stole from you. If I was on the jury that’s all I would need to say “Get the fuck out of here with this bullshit”....or something...