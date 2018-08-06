Saudis Apologize To Canada For 9/11-Style "Attack" Tweet

The last 24 hours or so have seen Saudi officials escalate their retaliation against Canada, suspending diplomatic ties and halting new trade dealings following comments by Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland criticizing the kingdom for arrests of women’s rights activists.
Canada said it was 'gravely concerned' over a new wave of arrests of women and human rights campaigners in the kingdom, including award-winning gender rights activist Samar Badawi.
However, the Saudis may have gone a little too far with their threats after posting an image to Twitter that showed a passenger plane flying towards the CN Tower in Toronto, appearing to threaten a 9/11-style attack on Canada today.
The inflammatory photo was captioned:
"As the Arabic saying goes: 'He who interferes with what doesn't concern him finds what doesn't please him."
The text "sticking one's nose where it doesn't belong!" was also superimposed over the image.
As RT notes, the picture was produced by a group called @Infographic_KSA, which describes itself as a project “managed by a group of Saudi youth who are interested in technology and social media Facts backed by numbers & evidence.”
While the tweet doesn't clarify what exactly would not 'please' the Canadians, the connotation with the terrorist hijacking of planes and ramming them into the World Trade Center towers (15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudis) didn't escape many Twitter commenters.
Will @twitter allow an account to exist on its system, overtly and clearly threatening #Canada to launch a 9/11 terrorist attack against it?https://t.co/t8opCQk7aN— Elijah J. Magnier (@ejmalrai) August 6, 2018
Err, guys, you do know this looks suspiciously like you're threatening to hijack a Canadian passenger plane and fly it into the CN Tower unless Canada recants its criticism of Saudi Arabia...? That's not a good look, even 17 years after 9/11. https://t.co/28iYpMMqLv— James Brownsell (@JamesBrownsell) August 6, 2018
All of which is ironic given the shadowbanning (and now total banning) of Alex Jones and InfoWars from various social media platforms.
The group later issued an apology, explaining that:
"Earlier we posted an image, which is why we deleted the post immediately.
The aircraft was intended to symbolize the return of the Ambassador, we realize this was not clear and any other meaning was unintentional. We apologise to anyone who was offended."
The accounts, which were followed by a number of Saudi diplomatic figures, were verified and largely shared government announcements and pro-Riyadh messages. The Twitter account had been described as "an official government" account in Saudi-owned state media, although the relationship to the Saudi state was not clear.
But, as The Daily Mail notes, a few hours later, the Saudi Ministry of Media has ordered the shutdown of the @Infographic_ksa account on Twitter, "until investigations are completed."
On the bright side, neither the Saudis nor Canadians have blamed Russia... yet.
Comments
It puts its hand on the glowing orb or it gets the hose again.
Take the sword and dance, bitch. I SAID DANCE
Fucking outstanding allies DC has.
In reply to 2 soon? by DingleBarryObummer
Justin musta threatened them with his eyebrow! That is a scary thing, you know!
In reply to .x. by lock-stick
Still waiting for the Saudis to apologize to America.
In reply to He musta threatened them… by Free This
Shouldn't there have been a raging tweet storm about such a blantant threat of terrorism so close to America's borders?
"Iran Iran Iran Iran Iran Iran Iran Iran"
In reply to Maybe the Saudies will get… by ???ö?
Despite nearly all terrorist attacks (not done by the other members of the Anglo-Zionist alliance) being done by Wahhabists, magically Iran is the bad guy. Just like Russia was so bad about LGBTQ...but pay no attention to the splattered gays at the foot of buildings they were thrown off of by the Wahhabists. Remember, human rights only count if we need your oil.
In reply to Shouldn't there have been a… by dirty fingernails
Because the west doesn't know shiite from sunni-ola.
In reply to Despite nearly all terrorist… by Bring the Gold
"The aircraft was intended to symbolize the return of the Ambassador, we realize this was not clear and any other meaning was unintentional."
Really? Then please explain the logic of the "He who interferes with what doesn't concern him finds what doesn't please him" caption with 'the return of the Ambassador'.
This not-so-subtle writing-on-the-wall is a big insult to American people and victims of 9/11, basically saying "yes, we did it and we will do it again; nobody can do shit about it. We are well protected (by the US government and Israhell)."
In reply to West couldn't tell a shiite… by ???ö?
Fucking ragheads.
Its ironic considering that the Donmeh royal family knows exactly which tribe set up 9/11.
More political spin from the tribe.
In reply to Fucking ragheads. by homiegot
Those Iranians will pay for the audacity of the Saudi scum!
In reply to Fucking ragheads. by homiegot
"The Saudis are our friends..."
~ George Bush
I'm still aghast that Bush allowed those Saudis to fly out of the country right after 911 just as the fbi were driving to the airport to "detain and question them."
I thought that was Trump. whatever
In reply to "The Saudis are our friends… by Never One Roach
George Bush Sr wealth was based on his friendship with Saudis even to the detriment to America. Look it up. It's common knowledge.
His son the Idiot was/is no better.
In reply to I thought that was Trump… by Juggernaut x2
Iran ordered to pay billions to relatives of 9/11 victims 2018 - ABC News
Not good.
In reply to George Bush Sr wealth was… by Never One Roach
House of Bush, House of Saud: The Secret Relationship Between the World's Two Most Powerful Dynasties is a 2004 book by Craig Unger that explores the relationship between the Saudi Royal Family and the Bush extended political family. Unger asserts that the groundwork for today's terrorist movements and the modern wars that have sprung up about them was unintentionally laid more than 30 years ago with a series of business deals between the ruling Saudis and the powerful Bush family. The Saudis received investments and military protection in exchange for cooperation on lucrative oil deals. The author claims that the result has been a shady alliance between "the world's two most powerful dynasties."
Unger writes, "Never before has an American president been so closely tied to a foreign power that harbors and supports our country's mortal enemies."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/House_of_Bush,_House_of_Saud
In reply to I thought that was Trump… by Juggernaut x2
The Nazis pioneered the use of Islamic extremist jihadis as a political terror tool. I wonder where all those Nazi’s and their ideas ended up? If only there was some way to Paperclip those efforts to CIA efforts of the same...sorry I don’t mean to be a Bor Man. ;-)
In reply to House of Bush, House of Saud… by 847328_3527
The Old apologize softly , after creating the Sensation Loudly
Barbarous Bastards. It should be "peoplekind's nose"
Anyone pissing of SA can't be all bad.
The world would be a better place if someone turned the Arabian peninsula to glass.
At least they did not use the 9/11 Report redaction crayon \S
"(15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudis)" - that is ahem "alleged hijackers" Tyler. There is the pesky fact that at least 9 claimed to be alive afterward.
I read somewhere that FBI obsfucation specialist "Herr Mueller" said these were likely cases of identity theft. However, if I was going to steal someone's identity, I might opt for someone a little less notorious and less likely to attract attention, like say, a drone strike.
Saudi claimed such. Then never offered proof.
In reply to "(15 of the 19 hijackers… by opport.knocks
Not sure if this is specifically what you are talking about but here is a link with lots of other links describing this issue. If cars can be remote controlled so can planes. They didn't need hijackers.
http://911research.wtc7.net/mirrors/guardian2/september-eleven/hijacker…
In reply to Saudi claimed such. Then… by Jessica6
Word. Many hijackers are still alive. The ENTIRE narrative for how this happened was contrived and established long ago.
In reply to "(15 of the 19 hijackers… by opport.knocks
Word. Many hijackers are still alive. The ENTIRE narrative for how this happened was contrived and established long ago.
In reply to "(15 of the 19 hijackers… by opport.knocks
Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is a jew
A diversity hire of the give the snatch a job type, she fits in with turdboy though cause she cry's almost as much as justine.
In reply to Foreign Minister Chrystia… by Usura
Dayum. I suspect this "youth group" may not be alive tomorrow.
Hubris is always the end of mofo's like this. They will do themselves in.
Hateful fucks, showing their true colours, and that's a quote.
So would that bullshit apology be considered Murana or Tawriya? https://www.islam-watch.org/home/139-louis-palme/1095-knowing-four-arab…
All things considered, Freeland needs to have her Twitter leash shortened by Trudeau. Tweeting anti-Russian comments in support of her nazi-collaborating Ukrainian roots is as about far as she should be allowed to go.
This silliness could cause the Saudis to cancel their Canadian weapons purchases and shift some to Russia like Turkey did
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canada-saudi-arms-deal-1.4579772