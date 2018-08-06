Saudis Apologize To Canada For 9/11-Style "Attack" Tweet

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/06/2018 - 18:32

The last 24 hours or so have seen Saudi officials escalate their retaliation against Canada, suspending diplomatic ties and halting new trade dealings following comments by Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland criticizing the kingdom for arrests of women’s rights activists.

Canada said it was 'gravely concerned' over a new wave of arrests of women and human rights campaigners in the kingdom, including award-winning gender rights activist Samar Badawi.

However, the Saudis may have gone a little too far with their threats after posting an image to Twitter that showed a passenger plane flying towards the CN Tower in Toronto, appearing to threaten a 9/11-style attack on Canada today.

The inflammatory photo was captioned:

"As the Arabic saying goes: 'He who interferes with what doesn't concern him finds what doesn't please him."

The text "sticking one's nose where it doesn't belong!" was also superimposed over the image.

As RT notes, the picture was produced by a group called @Infographic_KSA, which describes itself as a project “managed by a group of Saudi youth who are interested in technology and social media Facts backed by numbers & evidence.”

While the tweet doesn't clarify what exactly would not 'please' the Canadians, the connotation with the terrorist hijacking of planes and ramming them into the World Trade Center towers (15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudis) didn't escape many Twitter commenters.

All of which is ironic given the shadowbanning (and now total banning) of Alex Jones and InfoWars from various social media platforms.

The group later issued an apology, explaining that:

"Earlier we posted an image, which is why we deleted the post immediately.

The aircraft was intended to symbolize the return of the Ambassador, we realize this was not clear and any other meaning was unintentional. We apologise to anyone who was offended."

The accounts, which were followed by a number of Saudi diplomatic figures, were verified and largely shared government announcements and pro-Riyadh messages. The Twitter account had been described as "an official government" account in Saudi-owned state media, although the relationship to the Saudi state was not clear.

But, as The Daily Mail notes, a few hours later, the Saudi Ministry of Media has ordered the shutdown of the @Infographic_ksa account on Twitter, "until investigations are completed."

On the bright side, neither the Saudis nor Canadians have blamed Russia... yet.

Comments

Bring the Gold dirty fingernails Mon, 08/06/2018 - 19:00 Permalink

Despite nearly all terrorist attacks (not done by the other members of the Anglo-Zionist alliance) being done by Wahhabists, magically Iran is the bad guy. Just like Russia was so bad about LGBTQ...but pay no attention to the splattered gays at the foot of buildings they were thrown off of by the Wahhabists. Remember, human rights only count if we need your oil. 

beemasters ???ö? Mon, 08/06/2018 - 19:11 Permalink

"The aircraft was intended to symbolize the return of the Ambassador, we realize this was not clear and any other meaning was unintentional."

Really? Then please explain the logic of the "He who interferes with what doesn't concern him finds what doesn't please him" caption with 'the return of the Ambassador'.

This not-so-subtle writing-on-the-wall is a big insult to American people and victims of 9/11, basically saying "yes, we did it and we will do it again; nobody can do shit about it. We are well protected (by the US government and Israhell)."

Never One Roach Mon, 08/06/2018 - 18:39 Permalink

"The Saudis are our friends..."

~ George Bush

I'm still aghast that Bush allowed those Saudis to fly out of the country right after 911 just as the fbi were driving to the airport to "detain and question them."

847328_3527 Juggernaut x2 Mon, 08/06/2018 - 18:44 Permalink

House of Bush, House of Saud: The Secret Relationship Between the World's Two Most Powerful Dynasties is a 2004 book by Craig Unger that explores the relationship between the Saudi Royal Family and the Bush extended political family. Unger asserts that the groundwork for today's terrorist movements and the modern wars that have sprung up about them was unintentionally laid more than 30 years ago with a series of business deals between the ruling Saudis and the powerful Bush family. The Saudis received investments and military protection in exchange for cooperation on lucrative oil deals. The author claims that the result has been a shady alliance between "the world's two most powerful dynasties."

Unger writes, "Never before has an American president been so closely tied to a foreign power that harbors and supports our country's mortal enemies."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/House_of_Bush,_House_of_Saud

opport.knocks Mon, 08/06/2018 - 18:44 Permalink

"(15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudis)" - that is ahem "alleged hijackers" Tyler. There is the pesky fact that at least 9 claimed to be alive afterward.

I read somewhere that FBI obsfucation specialist "Herr Mueller" said these were likely cases of identity theft. However, if I was going to steal someone's identity, I might opt for someone a little less notorious and less likely to attract attention, like say, a drone strike.