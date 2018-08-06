"Their Wealth Has Vanished": Baby Boomers File For Bankruptcy In Droves

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:30

An alarming number of older Americans are being forced into bankruptcy, as the rate of people 65 and older who have filed has never been higher - at three times what it was in 1991, while the rate of bankruptcies among Americans age 65 and older has more than doubled, according to a new study by the The Bankruptcy Project. 

Older Americans are increasingly likely to file consumer bankruptcy, and their representation among those in bankruptcy has never been higher. Using data from the Consumer Bankruptcy Project, we find more than a two-fold increase in the rate at which older Americans (age 65 and over) file for bankruptcy and an almost five-fold increase in the percentage of older persons in the U.S. bankruptcy system. The magnitude of growth in older Americans in bankruptcy is so large that the broader trend of an aging U.S. population can explain only a small portion of the effect. 

The median senior filing bankruptcy enters the system $17,390 in debt, vs. an average net worth of $250,000 for their non-bankrupt peers. 

According to the study, a three-decade shift of financial risk from government and employers to individuals is at fault, as aging Americans are dealing with longer waits for full Social Security benefits, 401(k) plans replacing employer-provided pensions and more out-of-pocket spending on items such as health care. 

“When the costs of aging are off-loaded onto a population that simply does not have access to adequate resources, something has to give,” the study says, “and older Americans turn to what little is left of the social safety net — bankruptcy court.”

“You can manage O.K. until there is a little stumble,” said Deborah Thorne, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Idaho and an author of the study. “It doesn’t even take a big thing.”

The data gathered by the researchers is stark. From February 2013 to November 2016, there were 3.6 bankruptcy filers per 1,000 people 65 to 74; in 1991, there were 1.2.

Not only are more older people seeking relief through bankruptcy, but they also represent a widening slice of all filers: 12.2 percent of filers are now 65 or older, up from 2.1 percent in 1991.

The jump is so pronounced, the study says, that the aging of the baby boom generation cannot explain it.

Although the actual number of older people filing for bankruptcy was relatively small — about 100,000 a year during the period in question — the researchers said it signaled that there were many more people in financial distress. -NYT

“The people who show up in bankruptcy are always the tip of the iceberg,” said Robert M. Lawless, an author of the study and a law professor at the University of Illinois.

In the Bankruptcy Project's latest study - posted online Sunday and submitted to an academic journal for peer review, studies personal bankruptcy cases and questionnaires submitted by 895 BK filers aged 19 through 92. 

The questionnaire asked filers what led them to seek bankruptcy protection. Much like the broader population, people 65 and older usually cited multiple factors. About three in five said unmanageable medical expenses played a role. A little more than two-thirds cited a drop in income. Nearly three-quarters put some blame on hounding by debt collectors.

The study does not delve into those underlying factors, but separate data provides some insight. The median household led by someone 65 or older had liquid savings of $60,600 in 2016, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute, whereas the bottom 25 percent of households had saved at most $3,260. -NYT

Meanwhile, by 2013 the average Medicare beneficiary's out-of-pocket health care expenses ate up around 41% of the average Social Security payment, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. 

Moreover, more people are entering their senior years in debt. For many, that means a mortgage - roughly 41% of senior debt in 2016, which is nearly double the 21% rate from 1989, according to the Urban Institute. 

Perhaps not surprisingly, the lowest-income households led by individuals 55 or older carry the highest debt loads relative to their income. More than 13 percent of such households face debt payments that equal more than 40 percent of their income, nearly double the percentage of such families in 1991, the employee benefit institute found. -NYT

What isn't helping is that many older parents report that helping their children contributed to their bankruptcies. Seattle bankruptcy attorney Marc Stern says he's seen parents co-sign loans for $10,000 or $20,000 for their kids, only to find themselves on the hook when their offspring couldn't service the debt. 

“When you are living on $2,000 a month and that includes Social Security — and you have rent and savings are minuscule — it is extremely difficult to recover from something like that,” he said.

Others parents had had co-signed their children’s student loans. “I never saw parents with student loans 20 or 30 years ago,” Mr. Stern said.

It is not uncommon to see student loans of $100,000,” he added. “Then, you see parents who have guaranteed some of these loans. They are no longer working, and they have these student loans that are difficult if not impossible to pay or discharge in bankruptcy, and these are the kids’ loans.”

CEO of Elder Law of Michigan, Keith Morris, said that bankruptcy was a hot topic among callers to a legal hotline he established for older adults. 

“They worked all of their lives, and did what they were supposed to do,” he said, “and through circumstances like a late-life divorce or a death of a spouse or having to raise grandkids, have put them in a situation where they are not able to make the bills.”

Juggernaut x2 monk27 Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:38 Permalink

That's weird because the Baby Boomers I see are all living the High Life- new houses, boats, Vettes, etc. My parents retired to Knoxville and every one of the lake homes there are owned by Baby Boomers. My mother-in-law lives in a Del Webb community here in IL and it is packed with them- fat and sassy and not a care in the world- of course, a lot of them are .gov retirees. They are kind of like locusts- stripping the land and leaving a desert in their wake.

Free This toady Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:50 Permalink

Sucks to work all your life and pay into a corrupt system and what are you left with foreclosure and bankruptcy.

I am a boomer and have had many dicey times, had to remake myself several times over, but all my 401k is gone when I lost a job back in 2012, and I have only my house and a small business, I probably will meet the same fate. Being the youngest of the boomers, SS is not even a guarantee!

Who knows what the future holds, if one did, a gazzillion awaits you!

Juggernaut x2 tmosley Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:49 Permalink

The vast majority of them are doing pretty good especially the govt retirees- my mom makes way more as a retired teacher than she did when working because of 3-4% COLA. Most retirees only put in about 8% while working of what they will take out overall in retirement so Gen X and Y are paying for the Boomers' good life. It's a Ponzi Scheme- plain and simple.

nmewn Juggernaut x2 Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:49 Permalink

"...fat and sassy and not a care in the world- of course, a lot of them are .gov retirees...."

Wut?

And here I had you pegged as a genuine national-socialist where "their years of service" (lol) in pushing papers around and telling people to get to the back of the line (unless they're related or a friend-of-a-friend) mattered and was just the price preceding generations had to pay!

Will wonders never cease...lol.

/////

"The vast majority of them are doing pretty good especially the govt retirees- my mom makes way more as a retired teacher than she did when working..."

Well, I stand corrected.

Please tell me you don't live in her basement?

/////

Wait for it...waaayt...for...it ;-)

Take-a-Dump DennisR Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:34 Permalink

The Fourth Law of Stupidity: Non-stupid people always underestimate the damaging power of stupid individuals. In particular, non-stupid people constantly forget that at all times and places, and under any circumstances, to deal with stupid people always turns out to be a costly mistake. — Carlo M. Cipolla

TheEndIsNear Take-a-Dump Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:44 Permalink

That is why I have no friends. I avoid stupid people like the plague, and have yet to discover anyone who uses their brain, except here on ZH. Maybe I'll get a dog. Dogs are smarter than most of the people I have encountered personally. Most people are herd animals and go along with the crowd and believe the MSM and the BS they are fed on TV. Sometimes their ignorance of the physical laws of nature is incredible.

Offthebeach DennisR Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:56 Permalink

In Massholestan( Massachusetts  ) if you're a trough porcine( gov employee ) with less than three gov pensions, you are  a loser.  We got Highway ticketwriters pulling $250k/yr..and they still steal! ( granted $250,000 with a family, a side squeeze, the Cape house, the Jupiter, FLA, house and you almost got to steal.  And what, you retire at 50, what-ya got but the 80%, full health and dental.  Right? The " Golden Years"  Frgn have to member at public courses.  Dinky 35' SportFish.  Embarrassing)

 

Yesterdays New York Post had an article on a retired "Detective" getting shot at at 4AM.  Sitting in his Bentley.

CHoward Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:33 Permalink

Damn shame when you see so many elderly deeply in debt because they co-signed for student loans and their children fail to pay.  That really pisses me off.

BurningFuld youarelost Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:55 Permalink

Ya that's a shame. Fucking idiots.

My daughter declared bankruptcy about 8 years ago. Now she has a real full time job and saved up a down payment and just bought her own place. Ya no help from me.

And you know what? She really feels good about herself.

Fucking people spoiling and recking their kids lives.

Remember you can always feed them if they are hungry.   

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 CHoward Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:48 Permalink

I sent a friend that has two teens in HS articles about how signing for your kids loan can end up hurting the parent (or grandparent). One link was to a ZH article from a month ago and another link was to a Stefan Molyneux discussion about how to determine if it is worth going to college, or not.

The response I got was less than cordial. Parents have it drummed into their heads that their child MUST go to college. Bucking the herd mentality is difficult and most people don't have the fortitude.

cougar_w Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:44 Permalink

My personal guess is that rampant consumerism caught up with a lot of people who weren't paying nearly enough attention to the changing times.

BandGap Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:46 Permalink

Not everyone invests on a daily basis. Made shitloads of money in the 90s.

Divorce. She might retire!

Taking care of kids (6).........college (rose faster than the cost of healthcare).

2001 and 2008.

And I could care less because retirement is just a dream, family and happiness matter most and, WTF, I'll die working! Money can't buy time, that is what you have to spend wisely.

MuffDiver69 Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:46 Permalink

Wow...go back to 91 to make the pitch...of course with 10K of these schmucks retiring every day the numbers will ballon...a good chunk of these folks lived so far above their means compared to my parents it’s ridiculous...my octagarian mother has always laughed at the boomer generations habits all the while she’s squirreled away a Kings ransom with the living memories of WWII rationing on her mind..

Harvey's-Rabbi Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:48 Permalink

heads up for some Boomers - if you were planning to file bankruptcy while receiving income from a family trust, you had better get yourself a good lawyer who is familiar with trust-related bankruptcies in your state (edited comment --- actually, the applicable laws of the state in which the trust was registered. If your lawyer doesn't know that, get another lawyer who does).  He will look for a "spendthrift clause" in the trust. Minus this, in many cases the trust's assets can be seized against your debt. 