UK "Poised" To Demand Extradition Of Russian Suspects In Salisbury Nerve Agent Attack

The British government has prepared an extradition request to Moscow for two Russians they claim carried out the Salisbury nerve agent attack, according to The Guardian, citing Whitehall and security sources.
Former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a public bench in Salisbury in early March - which UK authorities believe was due to a nerve agent called Novichok.
Months later on June 30, nearby residents Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess, a 44-year-old mother of three, were subsequently treated for exposure to the nerve agent. Rowley recovered while Sturgess died.
Authorities are operating on the assumption that the Skripals were poisoned using a novichok-laced perfume bottle or a door handle smeared with the nerve agent, while Rowley may have picked up said bottle and given to Sturgess, who applied it to her wrists.
Sturgess received a much higher dose than the other three after apparently smearing the substance on her wrists, having sprayed it from the bottle. Rowley’s recovery was helped, according to a source, by one of the first responders being familiar with the nerve agent, having been involved in helping the Skripals.
The Porton Down military defence laboratory near Salisbury has examined the novichok found on the Skripals’ doorknob and the perfume bottle, but police have not yet said whether they are from the same batch. -The Guardian
UK authorities believe they have pieced together the movements of the two Russians, from their entry into the UK to their departure after the alleged assassination attempt.
Following the attack on the Skripals, European and US allies took Britain's side on the attack, ordering the largest expulsion of Russian diplomats since the height of the Cold War, reports Reuters. In response, Russia retaliated by expelling Western diplomats, while the Kremlin has repeatedly denied involvement in the attacks - while accusing the UK intelligence agencies of staging the attack in order to inflame anti-Russia tensions.
Oddly, Sergei Skripal was linked by The Telegraph to a consultant with former UK spy Christopher Steele's Orbis Business Intelligence, who he reportedly had repeated contacts with.
The motive for trying to assassinate the 66-year-old skripal is unknown. Skripal moved to the UK in a Kremlin-approved "spy swap" in 2010, causing many to question why they would suddenly try to take him out a decade later.
In July, journalist Rob Slane compiled 10 questions for the UK authorities on the ever-confusing Skripal case:
***
The two most basic claims made by the Government and investigators regarding the method and the mode in the Salisbury poisoning are these:
- That military grade nerve agent was used to poison Mr Skripal
- That it was applied to the door handle of his house
These claims raise a number of very obvious questions. For example, how did the assassin(s) apply such a powerful chemical without wearing protective clothing? How did the people who are said to have come into contact with the substance not die immediately, or at the very least suffer irreparable damage to their Central Nervous Systems? How did this military grade nerve agent manage not only to have a delayed onset, but also managed to affect a large 66-year-old man and his slim 33-year-old daughter, both of whom would have vastly different metabolic rates, at exactly the same time?
These are perfectly reasonable questions that deserve reasonable answers. I am aware, however, that no matter how obvious and rational such questions might be, doing so places one – at least in the eyes of the authorities – in the camp of the conspiracy theorist. This is disingenuous. One of the marks of a true conspiracy theorist is that he is someone who refuses to accept an explanation for an event, even after being presented with facts which fit and explain it coherently. But when the “facts” presented in a case do not fit the event they are supposed to explain, and are neither rational nor coherent — as in the Salisbury case — then calling the person who raises legitimate questions a “conspiracy theorist” is a bit rich, is it not?
Nevertheless, for the purposes of this piece, what I’d like to do is work on the assumption that the “Military Grade Nerve Agent on the Door Handle” claim is correct. And working from this assumption, I want to ask some questions about how the authorities have handled the case. The point is this: These questions are not really intended to challenge the official claims; rather the intention is to ask whether the authorities have handled the case correctly on their own terms.
1. Prior to the investigation’s focus on the door handle, for a period of almost three weeks there were at least nine other theories proposed by the authorities as to where the Skripals came into contact with the poison. These included the restaurant, the pub, the bench, the cemetery, the car, the flowers, the luggage, the porridge and even a drone. During that time, police officers and investigators were entering and leaving the house, by the door, since it was not known to be the place where the poison was located.
Can the authorities explain how these officers and investigators were not poisoned?
2. Once the door handle theory was established, those who had been in and out of the property during the previous three weeks would naturally have been concerned about the possibility that they had been contaminated.
Can the authorities tell us what steps were taken to reassure these officers?
3. Every officer who entered the house after 4th March, and before the door handle became an object of interest, should have been given a medical examination to check for signs of poisoning.
Can the authorities confirm that this took place for every officer?
4. Initial reports about Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey stated that he was poisoned at the bench, after coming to the aid of Mr Skripal and Yulia. However, on 9th March, Lord Ian Blair stated that D.S. Bailey had actually become poisoned after visiting Mr Skripal’s house. Since he was thought to have been poisoned with a military grade nerve agent, and since it was thought that this had occurred at Mr Skripal’s house, the immediate next step should have been to seal off the house and set up a mobile decontamination unit outside. However, numerous photographs show officers in normal uniforms standing close to the door long after Lord Blair’s claim.
Can the authorities confirm why the house was not sealed off and a decontamination unit set up immediately after it became known that D.S. Bailey had been there, and why officers with no protective clothing on were allowed to continue standing guard outside the house for the next few weeks?
5. Can the authorities explain how these decisions did not put the health and even the lives of those officers in jeopardy?
6. Before the door handle theory was settled on, the majority of competing theories put out by the authorities tended to assume that Mr Skripal was poisoned long before he went to Zizzis. For example, the flowers, the cemetery, the luggage, the porridge and the car explanations all assume this to be the case. What this means is that according to the assumptions of police at that time, when Mr Skripal fed the ducks near the Avon Playground with a few local boys, at around 1:45pm, he was already contaminated. Yet although this event was caught on CCTV camera, it was more than two weeks before the police contacted the parents of these boys.
Can the authorities explain why it took more than two weeks to track down the boys, who – as the CCTV apparently shows – were given bread by Mr Skripal?
7. Can the authorities comment on why they did not air the CCTV footage on national television, in an effort to appeal to the boys or their parents to come forward, and whether the delay in tracking them down might have put them in danger?
8. If the door handle was the place of poisoning, it is extremely likely that the bread handed by Mr Skripal to the boys would have been contaminated. Certainly, areas that he visited after this incident were deemed to be so much at risk that they were either closed down (for example, The Mill and Zizzis, which are both still closed), or destroyed (for instance, the restaurant table, the bench and – almost certainly – the red bag near the bench have all been destroyed).
Can the authorities comment on how the boys, who were handed bread by Mr Skripal, managed to avoid contamination?
9. It has been said that one of the reasons the Government is/was so sure that the ultimate culprit behind the poisoning was the Russian state, is the apparent existence of an “FSB handbook” which, amongst other things, allegedly features descriptions of how to apply nerve agent to a door handle. Given that the Prime Minister first made a formal accusation of culpability on 12th March in her speech to the House of Commons, the Government must therefore have been in possession of this manual prior to that day. However, claims about the door handle being the location of the poison did not appear until late March (the first media reports of it were on 28th March). What this means is there was a delay of several weeks between the Government making its accusation, based partly on the apparent existence of the “door handle manual”, and the door handle of Mr Skripal’s house being a subject of interest to investigators.
Can the authorities therefore tell us whether the Government’s failure to pass on details of the “door handle manual” put the lives of the officers going in and out of Mr Skripal’s house from 5th March to 27th March in jeopardy?
10. On 17th March, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said:
“We are learning more about Sergei and Yulia’s movements but we need to be clearer around their exact movements on the morning of the incident. We believe that at around 9.15am on Sunday, 4 March, Sergei’s car may have been in the areas of London Road, Churchill Way North and Wilton Road. Then at around 1.30pm it was seen being driven down Devizes Road, towards the town centre. We need to establish Sergei and Yulia’s movements during the morning, before they headed to the town centre. Did you see this car, or what you believe was this car, on the day of the incident? We are particularly keen to hear from you if you saw the car before 1.30pm. If you have information, please call the police on 101.”
Now that Sergei and Yulia Skripal have been awake and able to communicate for around four months, these details are presumably now all known to investigators. In the normal course of such a high profile investigation, details such as these would be relayed to the public in the hope of jogging memories to prompt more information. And in fact, many such details have been released to the public in this case. Yet, confirmation of Mr Skripal’s and Yulia’s movements that day remain conspicuous by their absence.
Can the authorities confirm that the movements of the Skripals that day are now understood, and that they will be made known shortly, in order that more information from the public might then be forthcoming?
These questions have nothing to do with any conspiracy theory. On the contrary, they are all based on the assumption that the two central claims made by the authorities regarding the mode and the method used in this incident are correct. They are, however, very serious and perfectly legitimate questions about the way the authorities have dealt with this incident, on their own terms and on the basis of their own claims.
We await their explanations.
Comments
the brits want to embarrass themselves.
They already have - that was just more lies:
"Reports that the United Kingdom is planning to ask Russia to extradite suspects in a Salisbury poisoning incident are nothing more than a "speculation," a spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office told Sputnik on Monday.
"This is just more speculation. The police investigation is ongoing and anything on the record will need to come from the Police," the spokesperson said."
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201808061067000089-uk-no-request-salisbu…
In reply to the brits want to embarrass… by besnook
A wonderful opportunity for the Russians to tell the stupid limeys to fuck-off and shove it...
In reply to They already have - that was… by EuroPox
UK police answer the questions, don't hold your breath
Russians extradited to the UK, don't hold your breath
In reply to A wonderful opportunity for… by monk27
Sure it wasnt just some of that Polish vagina beer?
In reply to UK police answer the… by JohninMK
Good work on article, Tyler
In reply to UK police answer the… by JohninMK
There are no serious facts from the principals so anyone can believe anything
In reply to A wonderful opportunity for… by monk27
Is that bad-haired drunk going to demand it? He really seems like a smart guy.
For this to be the end all agent of death, the kill rate isn't that great. 25%, and the one that died didn't exactly look like she ate her veggies.
Day old BOGO sushi is more feared.
In reply to They already have - that was… by EuroPox
Boris is not part of the UK government anymore. He resigned a few weeks ago...
In reply to Is that bad-haired drunk… by pods
Yes, Theresa May or may not and Boris is out...off somewhere playing with his Johnson
In reply to Boris is not part of the UK… by monk27
Like I posted before…
King Charlie 1’s chopping block should be recovered from basement storage in the Tower and most of Parliament should be run over it using an executioner with bad aim.
In reply to Yes, Theresa may or may not… by Arne Saknussemm
The Brits got shafted and now they are in a hole they can't get out of.
Sergei double-crossed them!
They look stupid because they are stupid.
In reply to Is that bad-haired drunk… by pods
What's the betting they are the same evil Russians thaat Mueller has fingered.
In reply to They already have - that was… by EuroPox
Putin should counter-indict Theresa May. After all, the Skripals are still Russian citizens, right? Theresa May could certainly be brought up on charges of attempted murder.
In reply to They already have - that was… by EuroPox
May should be brought up on charges of being a weak and incompetent loser.
In reply to Putin should counter-indict… by Buckaroo Banzai
Just as soon as Putin gets Browder back and we get an investigation into the $400 million Browder gave Hillary.
In reply to Putin should counter-indict… by Buckaroo Banzai
LMAO!!
Will the UK agree to also extradite tony blair & david cameron to the hague for war crimes?
In reply to the brits want to embarrass… by besnook
You don't need to extradite one of your own countrymen living in your own country! Silly Brits!
In reply to the brits want to embarrass… by besnook
mmmmm... salsibury steak
In reply to the brits want to embarrass… by besnook
Where are the videos? Every square meter of that country is watched, show us the proof
In reply to the brits want to embarrass… by besnook
May, the farce be with you!!
UK: We want those suspects
Russia: No.
UK: Gasp... we really are powerless in today's World.
The UK probably has no fucking clue who they want. They just ask politely and hope that Russia names names.
UK: We want the suspects.
Russia: Suspects?
UK: Yeah, you know the ones.
Russia: Moose and Squirrel?
UK: YES! It was them.
In reply to UK: We want those suspects… by koan
Moose and Squirrel?
+10
In reply to The UK probably has no… by pods
Definitely it was moose and squirrel.
In reply to The UK probably has no… by pods
Boris & Natasha....moose & squirrel were the good guys.
In reply to Definitely it was moose and… by Koba the Dread
How do you water board a moose?
In reply to The UK probably has no… by pods
The British courts want to extradite a Russian on fake news ?
Truly moronic.
After years of monopoly on the information and the flow of information these countries are getting schooled. Fer fucks sake man, I haven't seen this many gaping holes since we had a charity Nude Dunk for Donuts at the local titty bar.
In reply to The British courts want to… by Masher1
This is what happens when you have die-versity; one big fuster cluck!
Yeah, they can demand whatever they want, Putin will tell them to suck a dick. And by the way, you can give me some rope here but didn't Chump give full support to the UK against Russia over this farce?
He did. He fell for this one as hard as the two false flag chemical attacks in Syria, where he expended over 120 multi-million $ cruise missiles. Or perhaps he knew they were bullshit and did not care, or it served his purposes ? MIGA.
In reply to Yeah, they can demand… by 666D Chess
He didn't fall for it, wake up already man. Trump is a puppet put there by the Rothschild family to keep milking out the west while the trumptards think that they put a maverick in the oval office. Yeah, a maverick that is turning into trillionaires the elite that he is supposed to be fighting.
In reply to He did. He fell for this one… by Edward Morbius
Truth be told our hero said "the US is with the UK all the way over the Skripal poisoning". The maverick also expelled 60 diplomats in response.
In reply to Yeah, they can demand… by 666D Chess
Our hero, hahahaha, are you serious?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YW4CvC5IaFI
In reply to Truth be told our hero said … by chunga
Don't tell me...they identified Baba Yaga and Ivan the Fool
Boris and Natasha
In reply to Don't tell me...they… by Arne Saknussemm
Woland and Azazelo
In reply to Boris and Natasha by Robert of Ottawa
Those odds are about the same as Fort Knox extraditing 2 gold bricks to me.
Well, this post at least provides a meticulous view of what the Kremlin thinks about the matter.
Thanks for making it obvious.
You don't need to extradite one of your own countrymen living in your own country! Silly Brits!
In reply to Well, this post at least… by jm
Be careful or you will be visited by the Russian Humanitarian Ambassador Steven Seagal...
I just don't want to get Van Dammed!
In reply to Well, this post at least… by jm
so... the police have the names and addresses of two russian suspects that entered the country with novichok and exited the UK without it.
did they come in on Aeroflot or British Airways?
I'm sure Moscow will get right on it, haha. What's a UK again? Oh yeah, Unknown.
UK is a Muslim term, it means 'Sharia Compliant'.
In reply to I'm sure Moscow will get… by MusicIsYou
Authorities are operating on the assumption that the Skripals were poisoned using a novichok-laced perfume bottle or a door handle smeared with the nerve agent,
Make up your bloody mind
If Putin has nothing to fear he should comply. Period.
WTF.
Right, and under that theory US should extradite Obama, Trump, Bush, as well as their lieutenants (cabinet members), for war crimes.
And certainly US should extradite Gülen to Turkey and Browder to Russia. Right?
OTOH US is King of housing it's used up war criminals, like the Shah, Macros, Duvalier, list is endless really. Fact is nobody harbors more undisputed mass murderers and tyrants than US (except perhaps UK, it's a tight race).
In reply to If Putin has nothing to fear… by falak pema
Assuming the police would have found the perfume bottle near or on Skripal's person after the infection, why would there be a several month gap in the additional poisonings?
The point I'm making, is if Dawn Sturgess did find the bottle, why was she not immediately poisoned after touching it? Surely the police wouldn't have overlooked an item like that, and Sturgess didn't pick the bottle up and store it in her house for several months before being poisoned.
This whole story and theory stinks to high hell!
Obviously, Sherlock Holmes no longer resides in London. He has been replaced by Harry, Larry, and Moe.
In reply to Assuming the police would… by Yen Cross