As Washington's Neocons "Crush" Russia, Ron Paul Warns Sanctions Lead To War

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/06/2018 - 16:47

Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,

You can always count on the neocons in Congress to ignore reality, ignore evidence, and ignore common sense in their endless drive to get us involved in another war.

Last week, for example, Senators John McCain (R-AZ), Lindsey Graham (R-NC), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), and others joined up to introduce what Senator Graham called “the sanctions bill from hell,” aimed at applying “crushing” sanctions on Russia.

Senator Graham bragged that the bill would include “everything but the kitchen sink” in its attempt to ratchet up tensions with Russia.

Sen Cory Gardner (R-CO) bragged that the new sanctions bill “includes my language requiring the State Department to determine whether Russia merits the designation of a State Sponsor of Terror.”

Does he even know what the word “terrorism” means?

Sen Ben Cardin (D-MD) warns that the bill must be passed to strengthen our resolve against “Vladimir Putin’s pattern of corroding democratic institutions and values around the world, a direct and growing threat to US national security.”

What has Russia done that warrants “kitchen sink” sanctions that will “crush” the country and possibly designate it as a sponsor of terrorism? Sen. Menendez tells us:

“The Kremlin continues to attack our democracy, support a war criminal in Syria, and violate Ukraine’s sovereignty.”

There is a big problem with these accusations on Russia: they’re based on outright lies and unproven accusations that continue to get more bizarre with each re-telling.

How strange that when US Senators like Menendez demand that we stand by our NATO allies even if it means war, they attack Russia for doing the same in Syria. Is the Syrian president a “war criminal,” as he claims? We do know that his army is finally, with Russian and Iranian help, about to defeat ISIS and al-Qaeda, which with US backing for seven years have turned Syria into a smoking ruin. Does Menendez and his allies prefer ISIS in charge of Syria?

And how hypocritical for Menendez to talk about Russia violating Ukraine’s sovereignty. The unrest in Ukraine was started by the 2014 US-backed coup against an elected leader. We have that all on tape!

How is Russia “attacking our democracy”? We’re still waiting for any real evidence that Russia was involved in our 2016 elections and intends to become involved in our 2018 elections. But that doesn’t stop the propagandists, who claim with no proof that Russia was behind the election of Donald Trump.

These Senators claim that sanctions will bring the Russians to heel, but they are wrong. Sanctions are good at two things only: destroying the lives of innocent civilians and leading to war.

As I mentioned in an episode of my Liberty Report last week, even our own history shows that sanctions do lead to war and should not be taken lightly. In the run-up to US involvement in the War of 1812, the US was doing business with both France and the UK, which were at war with each other. When the UK decided that the US was favoring France in its commerce, it imposed sanctions on the US. What did Washington do in response? Declared war. Hence the War of 1812, which most Americans remember as that time when the British burned down the White House.

Recent polls show that the majority of Americans approve of President Trump’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Among Republicans, a vast majority support the meeting. Perhaps a good defeat in November will wake these neocon warmongers up. Let’s hope so!

Politics
War Conflict

Bokkenrijder Free This Mon, 08/06/2018 - 17:06 Permalink

Don't get your hopes up Trumptards: McShitstain's death won't change a fucking thing, because Trump is totally in love with the MIC. He even hired neo-con warhawk Bolton to increase the likelihood of starting a war. 

The Orange Jew promised to 'drain the swamp' while at the same time increasing the 'defence' budget and steering head-on for a conflict with Iran, China and Russia....

How frustrated, desperate and/or retarded does anyone have to be to actually believe Trump's bullshit that he will drain anything at all?

I guess the only thing Dufus J. Trump is gonna drain is his dick inside the ass of the American People, and in return he'll get a nice pat on the back from Netanyahu, Boeing, Raytheon, Lockheed-Martin, Halliburton and all the other usual Swamp, MIC & Deep State suspects. 

Ron Paul would be the ONLY American politician I would have any faith in; he is smart, educated, civilised, things straight and rational, does not have a huge ego to satisfy, and seems incorruptible nor easily bought/distracted by billionaires from Wall Street or generals lobbying for the MIC. 

Basically he's the TOTAL OPPOSITE to Dufus J. Trump! 

 Unfortunately Ron Paul won't run for POTUS. 

Countrybunkererd HopefulCynical Mon, 08/06/2018 - 16:57 Permalink

Is there a way that we can vote for empty seats, you know, in the interest of national security or sanction the 535 seats it as a state sponsor of terrorism?  I know.  I know. The options have been reduced to only one choice.

Suddenly a John Denver song comes to mind..."I'm leaving on a jet plane..."  I keep getting that late 1930's Europe feeling about it all.

aloha-snackbar vaporland Mon, 08/06/2018 - 17:24 Permalink

The British.... I thought it was we Canadians who burned down the Shithouse... or was it the Japs, no Koreans, no it was Sadam's great great grand daddy who lit the match... for the Love of God Yanks like war and after the pistol whipping they took from the under gunned, under funded Vietnamese you bone heads have learned nothing and the next conflagration you will be eating rice and noodles with Chinese boots on your necks...

ironmace Mon, 08/06/2018 - 16:55 Permalink

Shouldn't McCain be on his deathbed?

Brain cancer and all?

That kills most people, as far as I know.

So this means only two things: either he doesn't have cancer or.. he has access to the Real Deal as far as medical care goes and he was cured. 

off topic.

 

True Blue Mon, 08/06/2018 - 16:56 Permalink

People in glass houses should not throw car bombs.

A) ISIS is a terrorist organization.

B) John McCain and the entire Zero administration directly and overtly sponsored ISIS.

then

C) The US Gov't generally, and McCain, the Magic Lawn Jockey, Hillary Clinton et. al. were and are proven State sponsors of Terrorism. (As well as the very definition of War Criminals.)

The only justice in this world is that which we bring into it ourselves.

MusicIsYou Mon, 08/06/2018 - 17:04 Permalink

Well, Americans are content having psychopaths operate the levers, so whatever happens, happens, even if what comes from it ends the lives of 99.99% of Americans, which could very well happen.  And if you hide in a bunker, it just means that you get to go stir crazy dwelling on thinking about your pending death after you exit your bunker, because there won't be anything. But hey, look over there, the Cowboys are going to play the Packers.

Winston Churchill Sonny Brakes Mon, 08/06/2018 - 17:21 Permalink

Montenegro looks like it.More news you won't hear on MSM;

The Taliban told the US to fuck off in Oman.Leave now or else.

KSA has just credentialed an Iranian diplomat to reopen their mission in Riyadh.

The KSA/Israeli alliance is falling apart over east Jerusalem.

Imran has given the US sixty days notice of closure of the Khyber Pass for resupply.

Joint military exercises between Iran/Pakistan are scheduled for October in Baluchistan.

 