Wells Fargo Apologizes After "Accidentally" Foreclosing Hundreds Of Homes

Another day, another 'apology' for screwing up from Wells Fargo.

Six months after the Fed Slammed Wells Fargo with unprecedented sanctions - no more total asset growth until it cleans up its act - because of a pattern of consumer abuses and other lapses, that list grew over the weekend when the firm said it may have improperly foreclosed on 400 home loans.

As The Mercury News reports, Wells Fargo says a company mistake contributed to hundreds of foreclosures because it miscalculated customers’ eligibility for mortgage modifications.

The bank said in a filing Friday the error caused about 625 customers to be denied, or not offered, loan modifications they otherwise qualified for. Foreclosures were completed in about 400 of the cases.

The customers had been using federal programs that helped families at risk of losing homes. Spokesman Tom Goyda says there’s no breakdown of where the foreclosures occurred.

The error in the bank’s underwriting tool lasted from 2010 until it was fixed in late 2015, an internal review found.

The American Banker adds that the company accrued $8 million in the second quarter to remediate customers that may have been affected by an automated miscalculation of attorneys' fees between April 13, 2010, and Oct. 20, 2015; and it may pay out more in the future.

"To the extent issues are identified, we will continue to assess any customer harm and provide remediation as appropriate," Wells said in the filing.

Cowen & Co. analyst Jaret Seiberg wrote Monday in a note that “Wells Fargo is not making it easy for the Federal Reserve to lift the asset growth cap," adding that “we don’t know how the Federal Reserve could lift the cap this year. And lifting it next year could become a problem if the Democrats retake the House in November as we expect.”

 

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Oldguy05 Mon, 08/06/2018 - 19:53 Permalink

Same here. I lost my house after trying to jump through hoops for two years. Eventually I gave up, moved out, and started over and that included both a foreclosure and bankruptcy. It is the reason I am here, on this site, and no longer watch MSM financial channels like CNBC.

I have been able to repair my credit and purchased a home in 2014. But I don't love this house. What I experienced in 2009 to 2011 was soul crushing.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Cognitive Dissonance Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:24 Permalink

I learned my lesson the hard way. I will never be the same.

I have taken precautions to make sure that I never end up in that position again. Will my precautions be adequate? I don't know. I am much more careful now, with regard to what I sign, than I was ten years ago. Will I ever get another HELOC? No. That was the trap I fell into. Two notes, primary and secondary. Fatal.

El Vaquero True Blue Mon, 08/06/2018 - 19:22 Permalink

Fuck these TBTF banks.  One of the reasons that I found ZH was because I got sued by one back in 2011 because not one fucking person from the girl who signed the affidavit with the complaint to the pondscum attorneys who represented the bank actually looked at the records before pulling that trigger.  And I kicked their fucking asses.

El Vaquero Wild Bill Steamcock Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:06 Permalink

If we're going to go that route, we should take a page out of the commie's book, because they're really good at killing their own:  Use a pick-axe to save the ammo.  It's what the Khmer Rouge did at S-21.  20,000 people went through that facility.  Only 12 are known to have survived.  And the deaths at that place were just the tip of the iceberg. 

NoDebt Mon, 08/06/2018 - 19:13 Permalink

Had a family game of Monopoly on Saturday.  My oldest son doesn't like actually playing the game, he just likes tending the bank and the property cards.  

I think he's breaking bad.  I'm keeping my eye on him.

 

Mr. Pain Mon, 08/06/2018 - 19:17 Permalink

The solution is to take the CEO out and shoot him in the head. A new CEO is appointed. If he/she does the same thing, TAKE HE/SHE OUT AND SHOOT THEM. REPEAT UNTIL PROBLEM SOLVED.......

surf@jm Mon, 08/06/2018 - 19:18 Permalink

Sorry, we apologize for exterminating your family during the last CEO's tenure...

Heres a complimentary 25 dollar home depot card, for your next home, and thank you for banking with us.......suckers....

Shift For Brains surf@jm Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:25 Permalink

You forgot the seemingly obligatory,"While we always strive to provide world-class customer service, sometimes we fall short of that goal. When we do, please know we are here for you and that your experience will help make sure our customer service in the future meets your needs more directly."

This is more or less what every fucking corp. that gets caught says: we're sorry you were fucked over but please know your hideous experience has been noted. What they don't say is they are learning how to avoid being caught in the same way in the future. Your life to them is NOTHING. Remember that when they try to tell you they deserve mercy.

truthalwayswinsout Mon, 08/06/2018 - 19:26 Permalink

Corporate law must be modified to allow for putting to death corporations that misbehave. Allowing a corporation to be treated as a person but not allowing them to be put to death is a massive flaw that needs to be corrected.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Mon, 08/06/2018 - 19:51 Permalink

My house was foreclosed on in 2011 after We Will Fuck Bank refused to modify my loan and refused to approve a short-sale offer (for $178K that was in writing and when my house was auctioned it sold for $128K).

Any ideas on what I should do? Who to contact? Thanks.

Teamtc321 HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Mon, 08/06/2018 - 21:03 Permalink

This may or may not work but try contacting your local congressional rep's office. See if they have a source they can share. I had a issue with not being able to get a tax refund returned in 2015, worked on it for 8 months with no success. My reps office after looking at return/paperwork, had the IRS on the phone with me in days apologizing/Bullshitting and a wire in just over a week into my account. I was shocked but it worked calling them. I don't know if this will help but might be worth a try, good luck. 

 

 

ThunderStruck Mon, 08/06/2018 - 19:57 Permalink

Everyone should crowdfund a Tesla Model S and give it to the CEO of Wells Fargo. Then just sit back wait until the "autopilot" slams the car into a guardrail, whereupon the car explode and incinerates him... Problem Solved!

Catullus Mon, 08/06/2018 - 19:58 Permalink

At least this is believable as an oopsie. When the mortgage servicers started foreclosusing when they did not own the note, that was just fraud. 

Jim Ludwig Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:06 Permalink

Of course the lineup varies from list to list, but it seems steady when it comes to the "Most hated corporations". Wells Fargo waffles around #11.

Filling out the top three:

#3  NFL

#2  Fox entertainment (mindwashing) group

#1  Equifax, anus of consumer credit reporting agencies

All but Equifux are vulnerable to people thinking for themselves, and doing the wise thing, flee.

Equifux, ultimately, is based on debt. That disease is really going around, orbiting, ultimately, those Khazarian Jews, the Bauers---'scuse me, they're Rothschilds after the name change.

So what are we going to do?