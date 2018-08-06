Wells Fargo Apologizes After "Accidentally" Foreclosing Hundreds Of Homes

Another day, another 'apology' for screwing up from Wells Fargo.
Six months after the Fed Slammed Wells Fargo with unprecedented sanctions - no more total asset growth until it cleans up its act - because of a pattern of consumer abuses and other lapses, that list grew over the weekend when the firm said it may have improperly foreclosed on 400 home loans.
As The Mercury News reports, Wells Fargo says a company mistake contributed to hundreds of foreclosures because it miscalculated customers’ eligibility for mortgage modifications.
The bank said in a filing Friday the error caused about 625 customers to be denied, or not offered, loan modifications they otherwise qualified for. Foreclosures were completed in about 400 of the cases.
The customers had been using federal programs that helped families at risk of losing homes. Spokesman Tom Goyda says there’s no breakdown of where the foreclosures occurred.
The error in the bank’s underwriting tool lasted from 2010 until it was fixed in late 2015, an internal review found.
The American Banker adds that the company accrued $8 million in the second quarter to remediate customers that may have been affected by an automated miscalculation of attorneys' fees between April 13, 2010, and Oct. 20, 2015; and it may pay out more in the future.
"To the extent issues are identified, we will continue to assess any customer harm and provide remediation as appropriate," Wells said in the filing.
Cowen & Co. analyst Jaret Seiberg wrote Monday in a note that “Wells Fargo is not making it easy for the Federal Reserve to lift the asset growth cap," adding that “we don’t know how the Federal Reserve could lift the cap this year. And lifting it next year could become a problem if the Democrats retake the House in November as we expect.”
Comments
Why haven't these pieces of shit been hanged yet?
Apology? Where's my fvckin house!
In reply to Why haven't these pieces of… by Wild Bill Steamcock
Same here. I lost my house after trying to jump through hoops for two years. Eventually I gave up, moved out, and started over and that included both a foreclosure and bankruptcy. It is the reason I am here, on this site, and no longer watch MSM financial channels like CNBC.
I have been able to repair my credit and purchased a home in 2014. But I don't love this house. What I experienced in 2009 to 2011 was soul crushing.
In reply to Apology? Where's my fvckin… by Oldguy05
We all understand these slimy practices aren't exclusive to WF....right? So why is WF being hung out to dry....repeatedly?
Tell me again who owns...and doesn't own...the Fed.
In reply to Same here. I lost my house… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I learned my lesson the hard way. I will never be the same.
I have taken precautions to make sure that I never end up in that position again. Will my precautions be adequate? I don't know. I am much more careful now, with regard to what I sign, than I was ten years ago. Will I ever get another HELOC? No. That was the trap I fell into. Two notes, primary and secondary. Fatal.
In reply to We all understand these… by Cognitive Dissonance
Nobody from the other banks was hanged over the 2008 melt-down, why would you think these guys would be?
Free Jon Corzine!
In reply to Why haven't these pieces of… by Wild Bill Steamcock
More wishful thinking than anything else. That said, I'd like to see a page out of the North Korea playbook and take out 3 generations. Pull the weeds out by the root, so to speak
In reply to Nobody from the other banks… by NoDebt
AA battery execution?
In reply to More wishful thinking than… by Wild Bill Steamcock
Waste of good artillery
In reply to AA battery execution? by Oldguy05
Not if they live stream it.
That would be the perfect object lesson to others.
In reply to Waste of good artilery by Wild Bill Steamcock
Fuck these TBTF banks. One of the reasons that I found ZH was because I got sued by one back in 2011 because not one fucking person from the girl who signed the affidavit with the complaint to the pondscum attorneys who represented the bank actually looked at the records before pulling that trigger. And I kicked their fucking asses.
In reply to Not if they live stream it… by True Blue
https://youtu.be/D01NHPnLrVs?t=20
In reply to Fuck these TBTF banks. One… by El Vaquero
LOL -- accidentally, I have to laugh! There is a glitch in the matrix alright!
So this weekend 70 shot 11 dead in Shitcongo
Antifa reared it's ugly head in Berkeley 20 arrested - Marxism is on the rise here in America!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nShMWjHGRxk
In reply to https://youtu.be/D01NHPnLrVs… by Bud Dry
I am here after losing my house to We Will Fuck you Bank.
In reply to Fuck these TBTF banks. One… by El Vaquero
Yeah the bankers suck balls but the real motto for America in 2018 is:
Everybody sucks. Try to get service in a store, resturaunt or gobernmet agency. No one seems to give a shit anymore. Minus the blatent sex, we are so living in Idiocracy.
In reply to Fuck these TBTF banks. One… by El Vaquero
WHOA! Did you see that! Where's his head?
In reply to Not if they live stream it… by True Blue
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to WHOA! Did you see that!… by Oldguy05
Yah, .22 in front of the self dug pit.
In reply to Waste of good artilery by Wild Bill Steamcock
A fitting way to go
In reply to Yah, .22 in front of the… by Oldguy05
If we're going to go that route, we should take a page out of the commie's book, because they're really good at killing their own: Use a pick-axe to save the ammo. It's what the Khmer Rouge did at S-21. 20,000 people went through that facility. Only 12 are known to have survived. And the deaths at that place were just the tip of the iceberg.
In reply to Yah, .22 in front of the… by Wild Bill Steamcock
The criminal banksters were instead rewarded with bailouts.
Like it's criminal central banksters, mark to fantasy accounting.
In reply to More wishful thinking than… by Wild Bill Steamcock
Free Steven Munchkin...oh wait....
In reply to Nobody from the other banks… by NoDebt
My daughter had a boyfriend in middle school,his uncle was an executive at Wells Fargo.So right in the middle of the crisis his uncle and father start flipping houses.The execs at Wells needs to hang.
In reply to Why haven't these pieces of… by Wild Bill Steamcock
i'm guessing this story doesn't tie in with the lottery story?
different story altogether.
got it.
In reply to Why haven't these pieces of… by Wild Bill Steamcock
Send Wells Fargo an IOU instead of a mortgage payment.
You don't owe WF enough for that to work.
In reply to Send Wells Fargo an IOU… by ???ö?
What do you think a Federal Reserve Note is? Bills, bonds, and notes are nothing more than IOUs, except the Federal Reserve Note (US dollar) does not specify what is owed.
In reply to Send Wells Fargo an IOU… by ???ö?
Your life....for the rest of your life.
Thanks Wilson and Aldrich. Dead treasonous .gov assholes!
In reply to What do you think a Federal… by TheEndIsNear
Had a family game of Monopoly on Saturday. My oldest son doesn't like actually playing the game, he just likes tending the bank and the property cards.
I think he's breaking bad. I'm keeping my eye on him.
Large purchases of Vicks Nasal Inhalers is a red flag:)
In reply to Had a family game of… by NoDebt
We'll Fuck'yo
The solution is to take the CEO out and shoot him in the head. A new CEO is appointed. If he/she does the same thing, TAKE HE/SHE OUT AND SHOOT THEM. REPEAT UNTIL PROBLEM SOLVED.......
Do they get a golden parachute? I'd do it for a day and get head shot if it was big enough to take care of my family for a generation or two. I'm tired of working.
In reply to The solution is to take the… by Mr. Pain
Sorry, we apologize for exterminating your family during the last CEO's tenure...
Heres a complimentary 25 dollar home depot card, for your next home, and thank you for banking with us.......suckers....
Complimentary .gov $2000 hammer as a consolation gift.
In reply to Sorry, we apologize for… by surf@jm
Can I get one of those $10K toilet seats so I can pretend my shit don't stink?
In reply to Complimentary .gov $2000… by Oldguy05
You forgot the seemingly obligatory,"While we always strive to provide world-class customer service, sometimes we fall short of that goal. When we do, please know we are here for you and that your experience will help make sure our customer service in the future meets your needs more directly."
This is more or less what every fucking corp. that gets caught says: we're sorry you were fucked over but please know your hideous experience has been noted. What they don't say is they are learning how to avoid being caught in the same way in the future. Your life to them is NOTHING. Remember that when they try to tell you they deserve mercy.
In reply to Sorry, we apologize for… by surf@jm
I bank with sleazy Wells Fargo. My life has been an open book for a LONG time
incompetence needs to be shut down
aw who am i kidding...probably the next fed chairman
Corporate law must be modified to allow for putting to death corporations that misbehave. Allowing a corporation to be treated as a person but not allowing them to be put to death is a massive flaw that needs to be corrected.
It’s just a balance sheet, dude. There are people that work for a corporation. Start there
In reply to Corporate law must be… by truthalwayswinsout
The legal protections were meant for the shareholders.
Make them unlimited liability corporations and the shareholders will clean them up very fast.
In reply to Corporate law must be… by truthalwayswinsout
My house was foreclosed on in 2011 after We Will Fuck Bank refused to modify my loan and refused to approve a short-sale offer (for $178K that was in writing and when my house was auctioned it sold for $128K).
Any ideas on what I should do? Who to contact? Thanks.
This may or may not work but try contacting your local congressional rep's office. See if they have a source they can share. I had a issue with not being able to get a tax refund returned in 2015, worked on it for 8 months with no success. My reps office after looking at return/paperwork, had the IRS on the phone with me in days apologizing/Bullshitting and a wire in just over a week into my account. I was shocked but it worked calling them. I don't know if this will help but might be worth a try, good luck.
In reply to My house was foreclosed on… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
You know what would be cool, if I could see my balance and other Wells Fargo activity on Facebook.
I've seen that story. Pretty scary development. I think it confirms the concerns that many people have about the real purpose of Facebook. It looks like a self-populated data collection tool for the CIA.
In reply to You know what would be cool,… by koan
Everyone should crowdfund a Tesla Model S and give it to the CEO of Wells Fargo. Then just sit back wait until the "autopilot" slams the car into a guardrail, whereupon the car explode and incinerates him... Problem Solved!
At least this is believable as an oopsie. When the mortgage servicers started foreclosusing when they did not own the note, that was just fraud.
Of course the lineup varies from list to list, but it seems steady when it comes to the "Most hated corporations". Wells Fargo waffles around #11.
Filling out the top three:
#3 NFL
#2 Fox entertainment (mindwashing) group
#1 Equifax, anus of consumer credit reporting agencies
All but Equifux are vulnerable to people thinking for themselves, and doing the wise thing, flee.
Equifux, ultimately, is based on debt. That disease is really going around, orbiting, ultimately, those Khazarian Jews, the Bauers---'scuse me, they're Rothschilds after the name change.
So what are we going to do?
The PMs I own are not listed on Equifuck.
In reply to Of course the lineup varies… by Jim Ludwig