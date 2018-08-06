Wells Fargo Branch Temporarily Closes After Bank Workers Hit Half-Billion Dollar Powerball Jackpot

An eleven person office pool at a Wells Fargo branch in San Jose has won the largest single lottery jackpot in California history. The group claimed their $543 million 'Mega Millions' prize two weeks ago, and opted for the lump sum of $320.5 million, which amounts to $29,140,281 for each.
After a hefty federal tax, at 37 percent (the highest bracket), each will take home over $18 million. That's right... Uncle Sam will take home roughly $10.7 million for each of the eleven winners.
The financial employees range in age from 21 to 60, and the group's spokesman, Roland Reyes, said he pitched in his $2 "on a whim" before walking into Ernie’s Liquor to buy the lotto tickets.
The owner of Ernie's Liquors, who sold the winning ticket, identified by The Mercury News as Kewal Sachdev, will himself receive a check for $1 million according to lottery rules.
When the winners were initially reported it was unknown that they were financial employees, something it appears they tried to conceal for fear it would negatively impact their careers:
Reyes, who said they work at a finance company but decline to identify it out of fear of losing their jobs, was shocked by the news, saying, “If I could win, anybody could win. We’re just normal people!”
However in recent reporting journalists uncovered the Wells Fargo branch they work for, which was closed last Saturday morning as the news hit.
“This branch is closed,” read a sign on the locked doors of a Wells Fargo branch office in a strip mall on busy Branham Ave. in south San Jose, while its staff spent the day thinking about things more thrilling than other people’s money.
The group's spokesman told the AP that they all plan to keep their jobs at Wells Fargo: “We love that company,” Roland Reyes said. “We love what we’ve built there. We have a good time and want to stay together.”
But it appears they took the first Saturday off work as confused customers showed up to their local branch to find it unexpectedly closed.
Though a number of jackpot winning office pools in recent history have quickly divided when a member of the group refused to share, or when disputes over distributing the money arises, resulting in lawsuits, it appears this group is cooperating thus far and keeping cool heads.
Since the half-billion dollar jackpot draw began on May 8, it took the group 22 rolls before striking it rich with the winning numbers of 19-2-4-1-29 and the Mega number 20.
The group says it sought out a mom-and-pop run store because it seemed like the luckier bet.
Funny as all hell ...
A lottery jackpot finally brings some well needed Wells Fargo justice to the world ..
Who knew!?
This has been another lost episode, from the Twilight Zone, or Far Side, take your quick pick!
LOL, don't play it a lot, I've never won a damned thing since I pulled $80 on a pick three at the beginning of that casino!
The house wins, although good for those little proggies! Maybe they will donate some to charity - NOT!
In reply to Funny as all hell ... by Giant Meteor
The supreme court has ruled on this, you don't have to pay the taxes up font if you don't want to. You can pay them when they are due just like anyone else but you have to make that known to the IRS.
In reply to LOL by Free This
Well, good for them. Hope it works out for them.
In reply to The supreme court has ruled… by JimmyJones
Call the winnings a down payment, and Wells Fargo would lend them enough to buy Croatia!
In reply to Well, good for them. Hope it… by IridiumRebel
I once worked at a place that had a WEEKLY $10 lotto pool...$40 a month!....I had to play...The owner was in too; said he'd close the place if he won...great, now not only didn't I win, I'm unemployed out of the blue....yeah, they didn't win sheet and a bunch of them are still there slaving away...probably still blowing $40 a month on the Lotto.
In reply to For that kind of money,… by ParkAveFlasher
One time I bought a whole bunch of cryptocurrency lottery tickets and they were all duds.
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
Can't believe that a private business, a bank no less, would close because of something that happened to an employee(s), that is unrelated to the operation of the business.
I would guess the Fargo corporate might have something to say about this, what about the customers that use this bank? You can't have a business arbitrarily close because something unusual happened, it's asinine.
A smart winner would have kept their mouth shut anyway, just went on with a normal day and head to the attorney after work to sort out the details of what they should do. However, an idiot would explode at the office and announce it to the world.
The latter will be broke again in a couple years and back to where they are today...
In reply to One time I bought a whole… by Skateboarder
The bankers will own it in no time...
In reply to Can't believe that a private… by glenlloyd
I doubt they will be able to transition it to any material, real-world wealth. It looks to me like most millionaires, billionaires are trapped inside the digital fiat matrix and will go down with it.
In reply to The bankers will own it in… by Team_Huli
been by there many times.
In reply to I doubt they will be able to… by Cryptopithicus Homme
These winners are all average Joes and Josephines if they work at a WF branch.
So good for them!
In reply to The bankers will own it in… by Team_Huli
If I'm at work when I when, I leave due to "illness", remain "Ill" until the win is confirmed; they never see me again.
PS> I wouldn't be broke a couple years later.
In reply to Can't believe that a private… by glenlloyd
A nest of greedy bankers wins the Big One.
Not sure why, but I'm not one bit happy for them.
In reply to One time I bought a whole… by Skateboarder
Nah, I'm guessin these were low level greedy bastards. Chalk one up in the win column!
In reply to A nest of greedy bankers… by bismillah
Might I suggest next time, try the ponies ..
In reply to One time I bought a whole… by Skateboarder
Stupidity Tax
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
I always get a real kick out of this one. Sure, sure, the odds are stacked against ya, what else is new? But you know, don't get carried away, kick in a buck or two once in awhile, and send that letter off to these latest schmuck's telling them how stupid they were !
Which in reality, empiracle evidence does show, for most of em, the stupidity is just beginning!
In reply to Stupidity Tax by booboo
Better yet, send off a letter to the schmucks that have been playing for 30 years and have netted a minus 50 grand and tell them how smart they are.
In reply to I always get a real kick out… by Giant Meteor
Well sure, one could look at it that way. But all that dreamin! Hell, some things (ooops) you just can't put a price tag on ..
In reply to Better yet, send off a… by booboo
Lottery - (def.) A tax on people that are bad at math.
In reply to Stupidity Tax by booboo
Germany want Croatia for themselves, aka: "We are all Germans. Remember the WWII ?" wink-wink.
In reply to For that kind of money,… by ParkAveFlasher
Lots of research has been done on mega lotto winners. Something like 80% go bust within two years. Money can make your life easier, but it won’t make you happier.
In reply to Well, good for them. Hope it… by IridiumRebel
The forgot the 10%+ that the state of Kalifornica will take out of their ass. By the time they are done, they might wind up with only half of what they won. Not shabby, but just remember, somebody else lost $1.25 for every $1 they got.
In reply to Funny as all hell ... by Giant Meteor
More than that. The prize money is 50% at best--before taxes.
In reply to The forgot the 10%+ that the… by ShrNfr
They take half up front...then you pay sales tax on everything you buy and income tax on any money that pile earns...I bet, in the end, you're lucky to actually see 25% of what you won.
In reply to More than that. The prize… by Jack's Raging …
They are still set to life for all that!
In reply to They take half up front… by FireBrander
Not if the dollah goes doodoo💁♂️
In reply to They are still set to life… by Edward Morbius
Or if they decide to buy Million dollar fuck shacks and what's her name, the big yacht, from yacht lady .. the one unmoored out front ..
The edumucation sicretary, ..
Right on the tip of my tongue ..
In reply to Not if the dollah goes… by bloostar
"somebody else lost $1.25 for every $1 they got"
Just another day when you're a banker.
In reply to The forgot the 10%+ that the… by ShrNfr
13.3% state income tax rate in Kalifornia.
Suckers.
In reply to The forgot the 10%+ that the… by ShrNfr
And everyone you've ever known or met will camp out in front of your house continuously begging you for money for one very important tear-jerking reason or another.
I'd leave the country. Change my name.
Maybe go to Montevideo and learn Spanish.
In reply to 13.3% state income tax rate… by ATM
In reply to And everyone you've ever… by bismillah
And thanks to Trump, they're gonna pay every dime of it. No more writing off your local communism on your federal returns bitches.
In reply to 13.3% state income tax rate… by ATM
Sir, I remind you, derivatives, CDS, CDO's, real estate, vehicles with seven year notes, ..
The lottery is a bargain!
In reply to The forgot the 10%+ that the… by ShrNfr
.
In reply to The forgot the 10%+ that the… by ShrNfr
California doesn't tax California lottery winnings.
In reply to The forgot the 10%+ that the… by ShrNfr
Cash in now... convert to physical gold/silver & get new IDs.... job done
May the zionist cabal come to an untimely end ASAP
In reply to Funny as all hell ... by Giant Meteor
Sounds like a plan. And I always wanted to see Montana!
In reply to Cash in now... convert to… by harrybrown
Why not simply move to Iceland, where they put their bankers in jail?
In reply to Cash in now... convert to… by harrybrown
good for them, better for the gov, best for WF
Maybe WF can help them open fake accounts to keep the money in.
"Maybe WF can help them open fake accounts to keep the money in."
It would surprise me that WF tried to steal it all using the courts (ie purchase occured during business hours, or using company resources). WF never likes to leave a dime untouched.
In reply to Maybe WF can help them open… by Off The Reservation
Lottery tickets are my retirement strategy.
You will die broke then!
In reply to Lottery tickets are my… by PGR88
You have to learn and trick your mind every couple of days. Master that, it's a solid plan.
In reply to You will die broke then! by Free This
I know you jest but many have this plan. The truth is that people who buy lottery tickets are BAD AT MATH. Yes somebody wins but it won't be you. LOL
In reply to Lottery tickets are my… by PGR88
Yes, many people do have this plan, and it will fail miserably too.
Probability of winning is so tiny it's basically like just giving money away...or flushing it down the toilet.
In reply to I know you jest but many… by wolfeman
Consider it a voluntary tax. Congrats to the winners!
In reply to Yes, many people do have… by glenlloyd
"BAD AT MATH" is the reason why these deplorable toothless garbage people have to come on ZH, and complain about the Jews taking all their money. If they're so fucking smart because of their pasty pale faces, why does Joe Commoditiestein find it so easy to con you geniuses out of your money?
In reply to I know you jest but many… by wolfeman