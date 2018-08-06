Wells Fargo Branch Temporarily Closes After Bank Workers Hit Half-Billion Dollar Powerball Jackpot

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:59

An eleven person office pool at a Wells Fargo branch in San Jose has won the largest single lottery jackpot in California history. The group claimed their $543 million 'Mega Millions' prize two weeks ago, and opted for the lump sum of $320.5 million, which amounts to $29,140,281 for each

After a hefty federal tax, at 37 percent (the highest bracket), each will take home over $18 million. That's right... Uncle Sam will take home roughly $10.7 million for each of the eleven winners. 

The financial employees range in age from 21 to 60, and the group's spokesman, Roland Reyes, said he pitched in his $2 "on a whim" before walking into Ernie’s Liquor to buy the lotto tickets. 

Image source: San Jose Mercury News

The owner of Ernie's Liquors, who sold the winning ticket, identified by The Mercury News as Kewal Sachdev, will himself receive a check for $1 million according to lottery rules. 

When the winners were initially reported it was unknown that they were financial employees, something it appears they tried to conceal for fear it would negatively impact their careers:

Reyes, who said they work at a finance company but decline to identify it out of fear of losing their jobs, was shocked by the news, saying, “If I could win, anybody could win. We’re just normal people!”

The bank branch where the lottery winners work was closed Saturday. Image source: The Mercury News

However in recent reporting journalists uncovered the Wells Fargo branch they work for, which was closed last Saturday morning as the news hit. 

“This branch is closed,” read a sign on the locked doors of a Wells Fargo branch office in a strip mall on busy Branham Ave. in south San Jose, while its staff spent the day thinking about things more thrilling than other people’s money.

The group's spokesman told the AP that they all plan to keep their jobs at Wells Fargo: “We love that company,” Roland Reyes said. “We love what we’ve built there. We have a good time and want to stay together.”

But it appears they took the first Saturday off work as confused customers showed up to their local branch to find it unexpectedly closed. 

Image source: The Mercury News

Though a number of jackpot winning office pools in recent history have quickly divided when a member of the group refused to share, or when disputes over distributing the money arises, resulting in lawsuits, it appears this group is cooperating thus far and keeping cool heads. 

Since the half-billion dollar jackpot draw began on May 8, it took the group 22 rolls before striking it rich with the winning numbers of 19-2-4-1-29 and the Mega number 20.

The group says it sought out a mom-and-pop run store because it seemed like the luckier bet. 

Tags
Banks - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 0
Giant Meteor Mon, 08/06/2018 - 13:02 Permalink

Funny as all hell ...

A lottery jackpot finally brings some well needed Wells Fargo justice to the world ..

Who knew!?

This has been another lost episode, from the Twilight Zone, or Far Side, take your quick pick!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 4
glenlloyd Skateboarder Mon, 08/06/2018 - 13:25 Permalink

Can't believe that a private business, a bank no less, would close because of something that happened to an employee(s), that is unrelated to the operation of the business.

I would guess the Fargo corporate might have something to say about this, what about the customers that use this bank? You can't have a business arbitrarily close because something unusual happened, it's asinine.

A smart winner would have kept their mouth shut anyway, just went on with a normal day and head to the attorney after work to sort out the details of what they should do. However, an idiot would explode at the office and announce it to the world.

The latter will be broke again in a couple years and back to where they are today...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Giant Meteor booboo Mon, 08/06/2018 - 13:49 Permalink

I always get a real kick out of this one. Sure, sure, the odds are stacked against ya, what else is new? But you know, don't get carried away, kick in a buck or two once in awhile, and send that letter off to these latest schmuck's telling them how stupid they were !

Which in reality, empiracle evidence does show, for most of em, the stupidity is just beginning!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
jin187 wolfeman Mon, 08/06/2018 - 14:16 Permalink

"BAD AT MATH" is the reason why these deplorable toothless garbage people have to come on ZH, and complain about the Jews taking all their money.  If they're so fucking smart because of their pasty pale faces, why does Joe Commoditiestein find it so easy to con you geniuses out of your money?