Yosemite Valley Closed "Indefinitely" Due To Raging Wildfires

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/06/2018 - 09:20

Large sections of Yosemite National Park will be closed "indefinitely" because of the ongoing wildfires raging throughout the region which have filled the iconic valley with hazardous smoke. 

The nearby Ferguson fire has caused the closures of Yosemite Valley, El Portal Road, Wawanoa Road, Big Oak Flat Road, Glacier Point, the Mariposa and Merced Groves of Giant Sequioas, Tamarack Campground, Crane Flat Campground and the Wawona Campground.

"Fire managers are continuously assessing conditions in the area and will work directly with and will immediately advise park managers as conditions change and it becomes safe to reopen," said the National Park Service in a statement.

Firefighters remain committed to fully suppressing this fire and are actively engaged, taking action to limit the fire’s spread when it is safe to do so. The fire activity inside Yosemite National Park is dynamic. Over the past 48 hours, fire has impacted all of the roads used to access Yosemite Valley, burning dead and downed trees that can become very explosive and fall without warning. There are also significant terrain hazards for firefighters. These hazards, along with extreme fire behavior and frequent weather changes, have made this an extremely difficult fire fight. -Yubanet

The Ferguson fire has devastated 89,633 acres as of Sunday and was 38% contained. It is one of the 18 major fires raging throughout the state, sending smoke into Yosemite Valley and blocking views of scenic Half Dome and El Capitan as well as Yosemite Falls. 

“In talking to people, no one has ever seen the smoke this heavy,” park spokesman Scott Gediman told the Los Angeles Times.

On Friday, evacuations were ordered due to "multiple hazards" along several roads in addition to power outages in Yosemite Valley. Two firefighters have died so far battling the blaze.

Ferguson Fire officials told FOX26 that all the power in Yosemite Valley was out, and there was no way for park employees to keep food or filter air due to the outages. -Fox News

Prior to the "indefinite" closure, visitors to Yosemite had been suffering through a choking haze for several days - while shifting winds brought varying levels of pollution throughout the daytime, according to US Forest Service air resource specialist Pete Lahm. Officials have been referring visitors to a website to check levels. 

"The whole park at this juncture has been hammered in smoke," Lahm told AP. "This area definitely has the highest levels (of air pollution) in the U.S. right now," he said, noting that several other parts of Northern California and southern Oregon had reached unhealthy levels amid the wildfires.

The Environmental Protection Agency's "Air Now" website on Friday recorded the Air Quality Index in Yosemite at a staggering 386, or "hazardous" — higher than the smog-choked city of Beijing, which had an "unhealthy"  AQI of 119 at the same time. 

Officials note that the AQI changes throughout the day and that the pollution from industrial dust, cars and emissions is different than wildfires burning through trees and grass but still unhealthy. On Sunday, the quality shifted back down to "unhealthy." -Fox News

Visitors can still see Yosemite's northern region, as approximately 1/3 of the park remains open - however the southern 2/3 of the park will remain off limits in what officials are calling the National Park's most extensive closure since 1997, when floods forced the park closed for two months. 

bismillah Mon, 08/06/2018 - 09:22 Permalink

The pollution will blow away as soon as the fires end. Happens every time.

Yosemite used to be a nice tranquil place to visit. But not now.

No one goes to Yosemite any more because it's far too crowded all the time.

j0nx silverer Mon, 08/06/2018 - 09:27 Permalink

Tell me about it. 12 of the past 15 weeks has been either completely clouded out or raining here in the DC area. We got 14" of rain in the past 2 weeks here as well and that's on top of at least 25" more in the 2 months preceding that. I've lived here most of my life and have seen some wet years but nothing like this. We haven't even had a summer. Maybe and I mean maybe 20 days of sunshine since mid April.

pods j0nx Mon, 08/06/2018 - 10:23 Permalink

Actually upstate NY has the drizzliest climate in the US. (as specified by the number of days with measurable rainfall).

It surprised me when I read that, as I always heard that Seattle was the worst.

We used to go weeks without seeing the sun. Makes for a happy people lemme tell you.  And half the year the drizzle could come down white.

Smerf Mon, 08/06/2018 - 09:30 Permalink

National parks were a great idea meant to get people out and enjoy the wilderness.  The problem is people go back to the same places year after year, and the forest within the park is destroyed, the ground trampled down so much it turns to concrete.  Water doesn't stay, trees die, and the place burns down.

Son of Loki Mon, 08/06/2018 - 09:31 Permalink

Only seniors and tourists go to those places anymore. I think my great grandmother went to yellowstone last year. She's going to the Panama Canal this summer one last time before the Chinese take control of it.

Wakesetter Mon, 08/06/2018 - 09:37 Permalink

just spent eight days at a small lake near the south entrance to Yosemite we were fortunate to have several days of clear air thanks to wind directions. However on the last day when we pulled the boat out we couldn't even see across tiny Bass Lake. Dead trees everywhere thanks to the Dung Beetle and years of drought. It's hot and the firefighters are exhausted and two have died fighting this fire. Thick smoke all the way down the mountains and north to Modesto.

PitBullsRule Mon, 08/06/2018 - 09:43 Permalink

This generation of fools doesn't know what it had. They spend their time looking at their phones and trading digital files that have absolutely no value, and they call them bit coins. The forests will be gone, and their environment will go with it, and that is well deserved.

Jethro Mon, 08/06/2018 - 09:45 Permalink

That park is incredibly beautiful, but has far too many tourists.   I'd love it if the roads were removed.  The best part of that entire area is Mineral King IMHO.  The road to it keeps the vast majority of the people away.

Boxed Merlot ToSoft4Truth Mon, 08/06/2018 - 10:04 Permalink

...those fire fighters...

Many of these "firefighters" come from the CCC, the California Conservation Corps, otherwise known as the good behavior, young, healthy and for the most part male correctional inmates. From what I understand, 1 day of deployment equals 2 days of time served. Not much by way of "pension" acquisition, unless and until they get to be on the other side of the bars, so to speak.

Shakin' it here boss.

Cloud9.5 Mon, 08/06/2018 - 09:54 Permalink

Yosemite and Yellow Stone are two of the most beautiful places on earth in my opinion.  The fires will burn out, the air will clear and life will go on.

Wannabee Mon, 08/06/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

Yosemite should be on everyone’s bucket list. Just incredible and impossible to describe in words. Pro-tip: don’t go June-August. It’s choked with people. Mid September & October are best. Weather is still great, mid 80’s.

Consuelo Mon, 08/06/2018 - 10:33 Permalink

The climate-Bolsheviks are going to have a real difficult time explaining the sudden shift in weather coming down the path (Maunder minimum), but I have faith they will adjust their propaganda to fit, like Al Gore's flexible Constitution.