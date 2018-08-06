Yosemite Valley Closed "Indefinitely" Due To Raging Wildfires

Large sections of Yosemite National Park will be closed "indefinitely" because of the ongoing wildfires raging throughout the region which have filled the iconic valley with hazardous smoke.
The nearby Ferguson fire has caused the closures of Yosemite Valley, El Portal Road, Wawanoa Road, Big Oak Flat Road, Glacier Point, the Mariposa and Merced Groves of Giant Sequioas, Tamarack Campground, Crane Flat Campground and the Wawona Campground.
Fire siege leaves Yosemite empty of humans, filled with smoke during peak summer season https://t.co/dcK2EijNVP pic.twitter.com/shGZbB4tYp— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 4, 2018
View of #FergusonFire from Turtleback Dome webcam, looking southwest. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5xOu8IHCIq— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) August 5, 2018
"Fire managers are continuously assessing conditions in the area and will work directly with and will immediately advise park managers as conditions change and it becomes safe to reopen," said the National Park Service in a statement.
Firefighters remain committed to fully suppressing this fire and are actively engaged, taking action to limit the fire’s spread when it is safe to do so. The fire activity inside Yosemite National Park is dynamic. Over the past 48 hours, fire has impacted all of the roads used to access Yosemite Valley, burning dead and downed trees that can become very explosive and fall without warning. There are also significant terrain hazards for firefighters. These hazards, along with extreme fire behavior and frequent weather changes, have made this an extremely difficult fire fight. -Yubanet
The Ferguson fire has devastated 89,633 acres as of Sunday and was 38% contained. It is one of the 18 major fires raging throughout the state, sending smoke into Yosemite Valley and blocking views of scenic Half Dome and El Capitan as well as Yosemite Falls.
Could see the smoke from the fire at #Yosemite #fergusonfire @YosemiteNPS #fire #california #yosemitenationalpark #yosemitevalley #californiafire pic.twitter.com/x7evobqXlZ— Eduardo Sanchez (@esan1202) August 6, 2018
FIRE IN YOSEMITE: This is a time lapse from the Merced River Canyon and Turtleback Dome webcams from the National Park Service as the Ferguson Fire moves into the area. https://t.co/KYieCo2KeC pic.twitter.com/jIomY6rtiN— ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) August 5, 2018
“In talking to people, no one has ever seen the smoke this heavy,” park spokesman Scott Gediman told the Los Angeles Times.
On Friday, evacuations were ordered due to "multiple hazards" along several roads in addition to power outages in Yosemite Valley. Two firefighters have died so far battling the blaze.
Ferguson Fire officials told FOX26 that all the power in Yosemite Valley was out, and there was no way for park employees to keep food or filter air due to the outages. -Fox News
Prior to the "indefinite" closure, visitors to Yosemite had been suffering through a choking haze for several days - while shifting winds brought varying levels of pollution throughout the daytime, according to US Forest Service air resource specialist Pete Lahm. Officials have been referring visitors to a website to check levels.
Cell service has been a challenge, but shot this video while a firefighter escorted us through the Wawona area. #Yosemite park officials confirm the fire has breached some parts of the National park. Crews are back burning in Wawona area. Fire can be seen in the distance. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/q5YmO9y7Cm— Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) August 3, 2018
"The whole park at this juncture has been hammered in smoke," Lahm told AP. "This area definitely has the highest levels (of air pollution) in the U.S. right now," he said, noting that several other parts of Northern California and southern Oregon had reached unhealthy levels amid the wildfires.
The Environmental Protection Agency's "Air Now" website on Friday recorded the Air Quality Index in Yosemite at a staggering 386, or "hazardous" — higher than the smog-choked city of Beijing, which had an "unhealthy" AQI of 119 at the same time.
Officials note that the AQI changes throughout the day and that the pollution from industrial dust, cars and emissions is different than wildfires burning through trees and grass but still unhealthy. On Sunday, the quality shifted back down to "unhealthy." -Fox News
Visitors can still see Yosemite's northern region, as approximately 1/3 of the park remains open - however the southern 2/3 of the park will remain off limits in what officials are calling the National Park's most extensive closure since 1997, when floods forced the park closed for two months.
Heartbroken at the indefinite closure of part of Yosemite due to the fires. Such an absolutely beautiful place of the Lord’s creation. pic.twitter.com/qaNipRjD5y— hann (@pickypants14) August 6, 2018
Comments
The pollution will blow away as soon as the fires end. Happens every time.
Yosemite used to be a nice tranquil place to visit. But not now.
No one goes to Yosemite any more because it's far too crowded all the time.
If no one goes, how could it be crowded?
In reply to No one goes to Yosemite any… by bismillah
In reply to If no one goes, how could it… by silverer
$15 per night to camp out in the middle of the woods. This is exactly what I'm trying to escape from the city....
In reply to "Hey, Pedro, did you get our… by Son of Loki
In reply to $15 per night to camp out in… by Solosides
In reply to Si, señor. But I think I'll… by bismillah
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by ssk81646
Shithead Gov. Moonbeam Brown dismisses the fires as being just the "new normal" and blames climate change so that he and his fellow loony leftist Democrats can raise taxes even further in the sanctuary shithole state of Commiefornia.
In reply to Si, señor. But I think I'll… by bismillah
I've seen wealthy white people in Malibu Creek Canyon throw half extinguished cigars into the crispy dry grass through their windows as they drive by
In reply to "Hey, Pedro, did you get our… by Son of Loki
In reply to If no one goes, how could it… by silverer
I do love the "Yogi-ism's"
In reply to Oh, a wise guy huh! by williambanzai7
how could it be crowded?
It's an old Yogi Berra truism.
But back to the extremely fertile air quality currently in the valley, I'm looking forward to see what a bumper crop the vineyards and orchards are going to produce later this year. The grapes, almonds and olives are already thick as fleas.
In reply to If no one goes, how could it… by silverer
Looks like the Golden State needs a golden shower. Jerry?
In reply to No one goes to Yosemite any… by bismillah
In the meantime, the soggy east coast slogs on.
Tell me about it. 12 of the past 15 weeks has been either completely clouded out or raining here in the DC area. We got 14" of rain in the past 2 weeks here as well and that's on top of at least 25" more in the 2 months preceding that. I've lived here most of my life and have seen some wet years but nothing like this. We haven't even had a summer. Maybe and I mean maybe 20 days of sunshine since mid April.
In reply to In the meantime, the soggy… by silverer
Oh cry me a river! Atleast you can breath. In NorCal it’s still 100 degrees with smoke filled air. We’d kill for a rainy summer!
In reply to Tell me about it. 12 of the… by j0nx
You could always move here from commiefornia. You will get enough rain here to choke on 9 months a year. This is quite possibly the rainiest wettest climate in the country. Seattle aint got shit on the DC area for clouds and annual rainfall.
In reply to Oh cry me a river! Atleast… by in4mayshun
Actually upstate NY has the drizzliest climate in the US. (as specified by the number of days with measurable rainfall).
It surprised me when I read that, as I always heard that Seattle was the worst.
We used to go weeks without seeing the sun. Makes for a happy people lemme tell you. And half the year the drizzle could come down white.
In reply to You could always move here… by j0nx
That's OK, it will all blow into the flyover states soon enough.
Incorrect. The most air pollution is in Congress.
National parks were a great idea meant to get people out and enjoy the wilderness. The problem is people go back to the same places year after year, and the forest within the park is destroyed, the ground trampled down so much it turns to concrete. Water doesn't stay, trees die, and the place burns down.
The government needs to permanently close all the national parks.
First, to allow them to recover and heal from the tremendous damage humans have caused in them.
Second, to make sure this carnage isn't repeated. And I'm not talking about the fires.
In reply to National parks were a great… by Smerf
Only seniors and tourists go to those places anymore. I think my great grandmother went to yellowstone last year. She's going to the Panama Canal this summer one last time before the Chinese take control of it.
The roads have ruined the parks. To get anywhere neat, you have to hike. There are plenty of epic places to see, it you may have to hike several miles....and that's the way it should be.
In reply to Only seniors and tourists go… by Son of Loki
just spent eight days at a small lake near the south entrance to Yosemite we were fortunate to have several days of clear air thanks to wind directions. However on the last day when we pulled the boat out we couldn't even see across tiny Bass Lake. Dead trees everywhere thanks to the Dung Beetle and years of drought. It's hot and the firefighters are exhausted and two have died fighting this fire. Thick smoke all the way down the mountains and north to Modesto.
This generation of fools doesn't know what it had. They spend their time looking at their phones and trading digital files that have absolutely no value, and they call them bit coins. The forests will be gone, and their environment will go with it, and that is well deserved.
define "this generation"
is it the boomers like Clinton (and Gore), Bush and Obama and now Trump?
or is it the millenials
or the x gen?
or anything else in between which have all been self absorbed?
In reply to This generation of fools… by PitBullsRule
That park is incredibly beautiful, but has far too many tourists. I'd love it if the roads were removed. The best part of that entire area is Mineral King IMHO. The road to it keeps the vast majority of the people away.
Hope those fire fighters get juicy pensions.
...those fire fighters...
Many of these "firefighters" come from the CCC, the California Conservation Corps, otherwise known as the good behavior, young, healthy and for the most part male correctional inmates. From what I understand, 1 day of deployment equals 2 days of time served. Not much by way of "pension" acquisition, unless and until they get to be on the other side of the bars, so to speak.
Shakin' it here boss.
In reply to Hope those fire fighters get… by ToSoft4Truth
Yosemite and Yellow Stone are two of the most beautiful places on earth in my opinion. The fires will burn out, the air will clear and life will go on.
I think Glacier tops them all. The place is incredible.
In reply to Yosemite and Yellow Stone… by Cloud9.5
When is Glacier ever open? We've driven by there in mid-july and the Going to the Sun road was still closed.
In reply to I think Glacier tops them… by Jethro
I've only ever been there in late July.
In reply to When is Glacier ever open? … by Abbie Normal
Yosemite should be on everyone’s bucket list. Just incredible and impossible to describe in words. Pro-tip: don’t go June-August. It’s choked with people. Mid September & October are best. Weather is still great, mid 80’s.
The climate-Bolsheviks are going to have a real difficult time explaining the sudden shift in weather coming down the path (Maunder minimum), but I have faith they will adjust their propaganda to fit, like Al Gore's flexible Constitution.
Let's hope they got Yosemite Sam and Chip 'n'' Dale out of there.