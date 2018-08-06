YouTube Bans Alex Jones After iTunes, Facebook Remove Content

Hours after Alex Jones and Infowars were banned from iTunes and Facebook, The Alex Jones Channel on YouTube which had 2.4 million followers was terminated on Monday "for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines," along with the Ron Gibson channel which archived Jones' daily shows.

Infowars and Alex Jones YouTube channel terminated pic.twitter.com/lVYlP70AgG — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) August 6, 2018

Earlier Monday we reported that Apple had completely removed five of Infowars' six podcasts from its iTunes and Podcast apps under their hate speech guidelines, reports BuzzFeed News - including the daily Alex Jones podcast and the show "War Room" - in "one of the largest enforcement actions intended to curb conspiratorial news content by a technology company to date."

Meanwhile according to Bloomberg, Facebook removed the Alex Jones Channel Page, the Alex Jones Page, the Infowars Page and the Infowars Nightly News Page, which they said “have been unpublished for repeated violations of community standards and accumulating too many strikes."

Facebook said it reviewed content “glorifying violence, which violates our graphic violence policy, and using dehumanizing language to describe people who are transgender, Muslims and immigrants, which violates our hate speech policies”

***

Apple's decision is the latest in a string of technology companies which have taken action against Jones and Infowars, which he founded 19 years ago in 1999. Last month, YouTube and Facebook each pulled down four videos by Jones and Infowars. Facebook suspended Jones for 30 days, while YouTube hit the news outlet with a "strike." Meanwhile, Spotify and the podcast app Stitcher followed suit, removing specific episodes of Jones' show they deemed to contain hateful content.

Apple's decision comes on the heels of liberal outrage directed at Jones and his network, most recently spearheaded by online activists Sleeping Giants - which has lobbied for tech platforms in general to cut all ties with Jones; condemning Apple last week for their reluctance.

The Alex Jones Channel has been permanently DELETED by YouTube.



This is a coordinated PURGE.



This is political censorship. pic.twitter.com/gyYiSSYFwI — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 6, 2018

Big Tech is engaging in election meddling and COLLUSION.



Apple, Facebook, Spotify, YouTube (Google) all banned Infowars within 12 hours of each other.



This is unprecedented.



This is political warfare.https://t.co/7LeDltv51y — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 6, 2018