YouTube Bans Alex Jones After iTunes, Facebook Remove Content

Hours after Alex Jones and Infowars were banned from iTunes and Facebook, The Alex Jones Channel on YouTube which had 2.4 million followers was terminated on Monday "for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines," along with the Ron Gibson channel which archived Jones' daily shows.
Infowars and Alex Jones YouTube channel terminated pic.twitter.com/lVYlP70AgG— Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) August 6, 2018
Earlier Monday we reported that Apple had completely removed five of Infowars' six podcasts from its iTunes and Podcast apps under their hate speech guidelines, reports BuzzFeed News - including the daily Alex Jones podcast and the show "War Room" - in "one of the largest enforcement actions intended to curb conspiratorial news content by a technology company to date."
Meanwhile according to Bloomberg, Facebook removed the Alex Jones Channel Page, the Alex Jones Page, the Infowars Page and the Infowars Nightly News Page, which they said “have been unpublished for repeated violations of community standards and accumulating too many strikes."
Facebook said it reviewed content “glorifying violence, which violates our graphic violence policy, and using dehumanizing language to describe people who are transgender, Muslims and immigrants, which violates our hate speech policies”
***
Apple's decision is the latest in a string of technology companies which have taken action against Jones and Infowars, which he founded 19 years ago in 1999. Last month, YouTube and Facebook each pulled down four videos by Jones and Infowars. Facebook suspended Jones for 30 days, while YouTube hit the news outlet with a "strike." Meanwhile, Spotify and the podcast app Stitcher followed suit, removing specific episodes of Jones' show they deemed to contain hateful content.
Apple's decision comes on the heels of liberal outrage directed at Jones and his network, most recently spearheaded by online activists Sleeping Giants - which has lobbied for tech platforms in general to cut all ties with Jones; condemning Apple last week for their reluctance.
The Alex Jones Channel has been permanently DELETED by YouTube.— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 6, 2018
This is a coordinated PURGE.
This is political censorship. pic.twitter.com/gyYiSSYFwI
Big Tech is engaging in election meddling and COLLUSION.— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 6, 2018
Apple, Facebook, Spotify, YouTube (Google) all banned Infowars within 12 hours of each other.
This is unprecedented.
This is political warfare.https://t.co/7LeDltv51y
When CNN was lobbying to have @infowars banned from Facebook, everyone ignored it.— Ashton Whitty✨ (@ashtonbirdie) August 6, 2018
Within the past 12 hours Info Wars has been taken off Apple, Spotify, Facebook, and YouTube.
No matter your opinion on Info Wars, this is an attack on free speech for EVERYONE.
Comments
Time to seriously look at breaking up Big Tech. Collusion!
I bet they ban George Carlin next.
Fuckers.
..
Bad for YouTube. Waiting for their audience ratings next month already...
On the other hand, this is the best free publicity Alex has ever had!
Then why aren't they banning CNN?
How is this different from an author not being able to find a publisher?
Its fine.
I have a choice, a brain and a set of principles.
I'll use a competitor (bitchute) instead.
Alex Jones is an establishment gatekeeper for sure. But he still serves as a "gateway drug" into truth for many. So what is really going on here?
ZH.
Youre/were next
I may be disappointed in the products and services that Facebook and Google choose to provide, but I'm just a little too conservative to call for government to compel media companies to publish government-approved content.
"They will come for you next"
"Who? Me?
"All of you"
THIS IS ABOUT WINNING MID-TERMS AT ALL AND ANY COSTS !!!!!!
THEY HAVE TAKEN THE INTERNET !!!!
They didn't take the internet, they walled themselves off from the internet.
This is self destruction on a scale rarely witnessed. Massive unforced error.
Yup, time to get off YouTube. As they refuse to innovate and actually serve their consumer and producer base, Alt-Tech will destroy their business soon enough.
Web 3.0 no bullshit ads, no marketing people, no HR goofs, no censorship, no DMCA takedown orders. Kim Dotcom, Silent Circle where you at?
Hes in Russia..the Ecudorian embassy
"Hows this different from an author not finding a publisher?"
-You go ahead think that thru, while we down vote you.
“People of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion, but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public, or in some contrivance to raise prices.”
― Adam Smith, The Wealth of Nations
what good is publicity if you're unable to speak?
Nice one - but did they close his InfoWars website? He has fewer distribution channels, but far from muted/muzzled.
Gotta luuuv that u-tube, just like tweeter & farcebook...if it doesn't come out of the Alinsky Press it ain't real.
The Ministry of Truth has spoken ;-)
If Carlin spoke directly about them - yes he would be banned .. shoot - he would have been banned 9 years ago - and proud of it.
Well, Carlin did pretty much speak directly about them, but everyone thought he was joking.
Many a truth is said in jest. Old Shakespeare.
Shit, piss, fuck, cunt, cocksucker, motherfucker, and tits will get you banned on social media
It's a big club, and you're not in it. And—you never wanted to be.
What they are doing is making sure that the voices that will support Trump will be missing this election cycle. They aren't over neither. They are going after more just you wait. I don't like Trump, but I do like some of his ideas. But doing this is just as much trying to suppress voting as if the republicans going all out and playing games with voter suppression also via id's and whatever.
Asking for an ID is voter suppression?
..
Never going to happen, the collusion is only getting stronger.
When you use the word never it comes back to haunt you.
Someone should leak the phone calls where they coordinate all of this shit.
The main networks, DNC, big liberal donors, some 'foundations'....they sip fruity cocktails and come up with the next day's gameplan.
Yucky but true.
You would need info from the FBI-CIA-NSA .. they are on the same side as Google and FB and Twitter
I don't see Mueller and team putting out anything negative about their propaganda sites.
This morning a memo came down from the CEO of the company where I work stating that we are to source vendors that DO NOT have a FaceBook presents as our company will not have any part of supporting FaceBook, Twitter or Apple that wish to destroy the very foundation of our Constitution. We will be setting up GAB accounts and shutting down all company Twitter accounts. We will be conducting an info drive to all of our clients as to the changes that will be taking effect. She stated that this is not in support of what has occurred to infowars but stated that it could happen to any one to control a narrative. My company is of German origin and many in the upper management are the descendants of families that went through the Holocaust. Apparently this is history trying to repeat itself.
Not going to happen. Only alternative services will ever hope to put a dent into these companies. Find alternatives and boycott.
YouTube folks are a bunch of faaags.
Commin for the guns next
We are witnessing the seeds of the next civil war.
just imagine how much faster it would be coming had HRC won......
This is the kind of stuff that makes me shift to backing trump...I'm not an Alex Jones guy - at all - but this is just sad.....that it happens on the same day that Sarah Jeong gets a job on the EDITORIAL BOARD of the NYT seals the deal.
Strange. I would say you are in the middle of it. How come you're so distracted something like this article gets you thinking about 'seeds'?
Oh, it hasn't started yet.
This one is going hot.
Hope you are prepped.
Lets get it on already. Time to clean.
Orwell's 1984 was not intended as an instruction manual.