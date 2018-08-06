YouTube Bans Alex Jones After iTunes, Facebook Remove Content

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:20

Hours after Alex Jones and Infowars were banned from iTunes and Facebook, The Alex Jones Channel on YouTube which had 2.4 million followers was terminated on Monday "for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines," along with the Ron Gibson channel which archived Jones' daily shows. 

Earlier Monday we reported that Apple had completely removed five of Infowars' six podcasts from its iTunes and Podcast apps under their hate speech guidelines, reports BuzzFeed News - including the daily Alex Jones podcast and the show "War Room" - in "one of the largest enforcement actions intended to curb conspiratorial news content by a technology company to date."

Meanwhile according to Bloomberg, Facebook removed the Alex Jones Channel Page, the Alex Jones Page, the Infowars Page and the Infowars Nightly News Page, which they said “have been unpublished for repeated violations of community standards and accumulating too many strikes.

Facebook said it reviewed content “glorifying violence, which violates our graphic violence policy, and using dehumanizing language to describe people who are transgender, Muslims and immigrants, which violates our hate speech policies”

***

Apple's decision is the latest in a string of technology companies which have taken action against Jones and Infowars, which he founded 19 years ago in 1999. Last month, YouTube and Facebook each pulled down four videos by Jones and Infowars. Facebook suspended Jones for 30 days, while YouTube hit the news outlet with a "strike." Meanwhile, Spotify and the podcast app Stitcher followed suit, removing specific episodes of Jones' show they deemed to contain hateful content. 

Apple's decision comes on the heels of liberal outrage directed at Jones and his network, most recently spearheaded by online activists Sleeping Giants - which has lobbied for tech platforms in general to cut all ties with Jones; condemning Apple last week for their reluctance. 

Tags
Technology Internet
Entertainment Culture
Human Interest
Phones & Smart Phones
Social Media & Networking
Search Engines

Comments

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
gaoptimize lock-stick Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:27 Permalink

I stand with Alex.  I am going to up the ~$60/month I spend on his neutraceuticals and toothpaste, and indulge in BrainForce and his high-end probiotics every day instead of several times a week.  Everyone in my family is using SuperBlue every day now, and I'll splurge on his BioPQQ and andro products.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
gaoptimize NugginFuts Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:43 Permalink

There is systematic and purposeful poisoning of the American people with fluoride.  The effect is more intense in people of African heritage.  I'm lucky to live in a community with a military development center, so there is no fluoride put in our water, but I pity the inner-city communities being dumbed down so effectively.  SuperBlue, with Iodine instead of Fluoride, or at least a Tom's fluoride free, should be a priority for everyone.

One more thing: Go in and have a full-body NMR (pre-diagnostic) scan done (my wife did).  You will find a bright dot in the middle of your brain.  Ask the doctor what that is.  He'll probably tell you it is "calcification".  If you ask him what it is caused by, he'll probably tell you "it is from minerals being deposited when the blood entering the brain slows down").  That is a lie.  It is a completely saturated/encrusted with fluoride pineal gland, which effects your sleep, your dreams, and your ability to see with your "3rd eye".   Cut the fluoride, heal your mind.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
SocratesSolutions Jim in MN Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:38 Permalink

It's a big club, and you're not in it. And—you never wanted to be. 

The left is right. You got that right? You're looking in the mirror. 

Smoke and mirrors doesn't work any longer. Jew Book or Jew Tube are not American. Same as Jewgle. The Jews think they are the ones that took the bite out of the Apple. That they alone know what is going on and that you are just cows in America to be unheard as your herded. The are a Satanic parasite upon America that want to own and run your whole body and brain, both left and right sides. After all, they absolutely know that you are lower beings than they are. You see, what some assholes wrote down in sweaty tents hundreds of years ago, they actually read and believe. So they are trying to create their lunatic rule the world fantasy zone from psychotic dogshit books. You see there behind the smoke and mirrors? If you can't see, just use your nose. For dogshit always stinks to high heaven. 

You will need to remove these parasite gate contraptions as you remove the parasite itself America. And not just in America, but in the world. And permanently. The Satanic Jew has always been the source of evil ignorance, especially in the last two hundred years. It has come to a head now. Popping the parasite means removing the Satanic Judaic religion from the World Stage by burning down and correcting the "holy books". This is underway. America has never been a free nation. It has been under the control of the wearers of the little Black Hats of Hate. The same ones who tell you that you can't hate them as they continue to herd you and 911 you. No. It won't work. Create your own gates now about to be free for the first time America. For as fast as the rigged Twin Towers fell by the Zionist Jews—so will you see the Satanic Judaic religion fall next. 

www.21stcenturyworldmessage.com 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
SocratesSolutions SocratesSolutions Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

Alex married a Jew too. Don't fret. He's part of the smoke and mirrors. That fat bad actor couldn't have the great Christopher Bollyn on his show. So he's telling you nothing. And America—that is really the only topic in town, isn't it? 911. Understanding this reveals the whole ball of wax. Christopher Bollyn is destined to become a household name in America as the Zionist Jews are permanently removed from not just America, but the world. 911 has been solved and now it is time to carry out the solution. 

Forget keeping up with the Jones's. The story now is Christopher Bollyn. There is no other story. We know who the enemy is thanks to this American hero. It is Satanic Israel under Rothschild and the Zionist Jews. Let Alex Jones go retire to Israel. He's no American if he didn't have the great Christopher Bollyn on to make it clear to America that 911 was done by Satanic Jews. Not Muslims. Sold out Jones is not relevant. 

You are relevant, America. You. Either you will be 911'd cows in America or you will be men and women that forever remove the Satanic Judaic parasite. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Buck Johnson Jim in MN Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:46 Permalink

What they are doing is making sure that the voices that will support Trump will be missing this election cycle.  They aren't over neither. They are going after more just you wait.  I don't like Trump, but I do like some of his ideas.  But doing this is just as much trying to suppress voting as if the republicans going all out and playing games with voter suppression also via id's and whatever.

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
knotjammin2 vortmax Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

This morning a memo came down from the CEO of the company where I work stating that we are to source vendors that DO NOT have a FaceBook presents as our company will not have any part of supporting FaceBook, Twitter or Apple that wish to destroy the very foundation of our Constitution. We will be setting up GAB accounts and shutting down all company Twitter accounts.  We will be conducting an info drive to all of our clients as to the changes that will be taking effect.  She stated that this is not in support of what has occurred to infowars but stated that it could happen to any one to control a narrative.  My company is of German origin and many in the upper management are the descendants of families that went through the Holocaust. Apparently this is history trying to repeat itself.   