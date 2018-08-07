Ahmadinejad Urges End To US Dollar Hegemony: "Current [World] Order Needs To Change"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/07/2018 - 22:50

As US re-imposes sanctions on Iran, former two-term Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has spoken out against the current US hegemony.

As RT notes, Ahamdinejad says the dollar is one of the major pillars of US dominance over global finance and trade; calling for change in the current world order.

The former leader of the Islamic Republic tweeted on Monday, that "The use of the US Dollar as the standard unit of currency in global markets and the world banking system is the key strength of the American Empire. Things need to change, current orders should be reordered."

Seemingly confirming Ahmadinejad's warning, President Trump reiterated his warnings against breaking Washington's sanctions, saying in a tweet that "Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!"

But, while it is a little premature, the relative surge in China's 'petroyuan' futures contract overnight could suggest a shift away from the petrodollar to avoid US sanctions on Iranian oil...

The beginning of the end of the petrodollar?

Tags
Politics
Business Finance
Computer & Electronics Retailers - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 1
NoDebt Tue, 08/07/2018 - 22:51 Permalink

God DAMN there's a lot of people calling for the end of the "Dollar Hegemony" these days.  Probably means it's not gonna end any time soon.

Can't these people see the great strides we're making in censorship of political dissent and tolerance of non-Christian cultures who want to kill us?  Doesn't that count for something?  

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
I Am Jack's Ma… NoDebt Tue, 08/07/2018 - 23:14 Permalink

it’s not only tolerance for but allowing Jewish ethnonationalists, religious or not, to infest our government and media, which will lead to the demise of US hegemony, probably in another major war charged to the (((fed credit card))).

 

However, in all fairness the MIC and Wall Street in combination with our debt-money system does a pretty good job of spreading war and death on the taxpayers’ dime even without Israel’s minions.

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 5
Justin Case Tue, 08/07/2018 - 22:51 Permalink

Collective punishment.

I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!

Donald Trump is a New York City real estate bullshit artist and his way of negotiating is to lie, cheat, and steal – everything he does is strictly short term oriented and everything he says he’s willing to turn around and change 15 minutes later. There is nothing of substance to the man. What you’re getting is whatever he thinks you want to hear at the time. You can’t really call the guy a liar because he doesn’t know what the truth is….

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
WTFUD Tue, 08/07/2018 - 23:07 Permalink

World Peace , eh Trumpelthinskin, you shameless POS.

Bush said the same thing just using different words . . . if you're not with us you're against us ultimatum.

Both CUNTS!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
JailBanksters Tue, 08/07/2018 - 23:32 Permalink

Crikey, the World can't even agree on a Standard Unit of Measurement, be it Cubit's, Imperial or Metric.

And the USA uses Imperial and Metric !!

If your an Engineer or Scientist your using Metric, when you go shopping for anything it's Imperial.

So ... How will the USA ever adjust to standard unit of measure for Money.

 