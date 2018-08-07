Ahmadinejad Urges End To US Dollar Hegemony: "Current [World] Order Needs To Change"

As US re-imposes sanctions on Iran, former two-term Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has spoken out against the current US hegemony.
As RT notes, Ahamdinejad says the dollar is one of the major pillars of US dominance over global finance and trade; calling for change in the current world order.
The former leader of the Islamic Republic tweeted on Monday, that "The use of the US Dollar as the standard unit of currency in global markets and the world banking system is the key strength of the American Empire. Things need to change, current orders should be reordered."
The use of the US Dollar as the standard unit of currency in global markets and the world banking system is the key strength of the American Empire. Things need to change, current orders should be reordered.#Newworldorder #DollarDictatorship— Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) August 6, 2018
Seemingly confirming Ahmadinejad's warning, President Trump reiterated his warnings against breaking Washington's sanctions, saying in a tweet that "Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!"
The Iran sanctions have officially been cast. These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2018
But, while it is a little premature, the relative surge in China's 'petroyuan' futures contract overnight could suggest a shift away from the petrodollar to avoid US sanctions on Iranian oil...
The beginning of the end of the petrodollar?
Comments
God DAMN there's a lot of people calling for the end of the "Dollar Hegemony" these days. Probably means it's not gonna end any time soon.
Can't these people see the great strides we're making in censorship of political dissent and tolerance of non-Christian cultures who want to kill us? Doesn't that count for something?
At least they get the idea. Why do you think central banks are stacking pet rocks?
In reply to God DAMN there's a lot of… by NoDebt
Day Late And A Dollar Short.
Place your bets!
In reply to At least they get the idea by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Had he genuinely wanting world peace, he would have bombed Israhell to pieces.
But how would the MIC and banksters survive with peace?
In reply to Day Late And A Dollar Short. by B-Bond
What the Fuck's the matter with you towel heads? If you would just comply and get yourselves a (((central bank))), then you wouldn't have to worry about anything. OBEY!!!
In reply to Had he genuinely wanting… by beemasters
Persians are not towel heads. They are white people.
In reply to What the Fuck's the matter… by Al Gophilia
the founding fathers said:
1) trade with all nations
2) dont get caught in foreign entanglements
whos side is trump on?
In reply to Had he genuinely wanting… by beemasters
Raise the rates and make dollars worth holding instead of use them or die. Value vs Vendetta
In reply to God DAMN there's a lot of… by NoDebt
it’s not only tolerance for but allowing Jewish ethnonationalists, religious or not, to infest our government and media, which will lead to the demise of US hegemony, probably in another major war charged to the (((fed credit card))).
However, in all fairness the MIC and Wall Street in combination with our debt-money system does a pretty good job of spreading war and death on the taxpayers’ dime even without Israel’s minions.
In reply to God DAMN there's a lot of… by NoDebt
Collective punishment.
I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!
Donald Trump is a New York City real estate bullshit artist and his way of negotiating is to lie, cheat, and steal – everything he does is strictly short term oriented and everything he says he’s willing to turn around and change 15 minutes later. There is nothing of substance to the man. What you’re getting is whatever he thinks you want to hear at the time. You can’t really call the guy a liar because he doesn’t know what the truth is….
You just wrote the resume for the perfect person to fight the swamp. What comes around goes around.
In reply to Collective punishment by Justin Case
drained it?
Shirley, you can’t be serious.
Nigga, look at this: https://m.youtube.com/watch?list=FLbp3rkUf5-hFZRzOirx_EsQ&v=YW4CvC5IaFI
In reply to You just wrote the resume… by joego1
Trump gave power to Iranian hardliners.
In reply to You just wrote the resume… by joego1
"Short term"? I guess you have not been following his pics for Judges, eh?
In reply to Collective punishment by Justin Case
look at his choice of lawyers & cabinet officials
slimy motherfuckers the lot of em
In reply to Collective punishment by Justin Case
If Trump wants to punish terrorists shouldn't he be placing sanctions on Israel?
He would have to ask Bibi’s permission first.
In reply to If Trump wants to punish… by Juggernaut x2
That would be weird, since the us and other armies, and secuirty forces, airlines, ALL train with Israel to counter terrorism.. but I guess if you say a lie enough times people will believe anything?
In reply to If Trump wants to punish… by Juggernaut x2
You need to understand their definition of "terrorists." If they take your house by force, chase your family out and you & friends protest/fight back, you are all labelled terrorists.
In reply to That would be weird, since… by jostrow1502
Ahmadinejad is very intelligent, which is why the tail that wags murica hates the guy so much. MSM always supports the words of the tail.
In reply to Have you ever posted a, … by BankSurfyMan
More fucking bullshit!
In reply to Ahmadinejad is very… by Justin Case
World Peace , eh Trumpelthinskin, you shameless POS.
Bush said the same thing just using different words . . . if you're not with us you're against us ultimatum.
Both CUNTS!
Since Israel took control of US Government things start falling apart.
Crikey, the World can't even agree on a Standard Unit of Measurement, be it Cubit's, Imperial or Metric.
And the USA uses Imperial and Metric !!
If your an Engineer or Scientist your using Metric, when you go shopping for anything it's Imperial.
So ... How will the USA ever adjust to standard unit of measure for Money.
Iran needs to talk with China and Russia about that barbaric relic. ASAP.
As if Iran is a non-NWO nation. Those clowns have been bought and paid for since the 70s.