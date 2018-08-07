Ahmadinejad Urges End To US Dollar Hegemony: "Current [World] Order Needs To Change"

As US re-imposes sanctions on Iran, former two-term Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has spoken out against the current US hegemony.

As RT notes, Ahamdinejad says the dollar is one of the major pillars of US dominance over global finance and trade; calling for change in the current world order.

The former leader of the Islamic Republic tweeted on Monday, that "The use of the US Dollar as the standard unit of currency in global markets and the world banking system is the key strength of the American Empire. Things need to change, current orders should be reordered."

The use of the US Dollar as the standard unit of currency in global markets and the world banking system is the key strength of the American Empire. Things need to change, current orders should be reordered.#Newworldorder #DollarDictatorship — Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) August 6, 2018

Seemingly confirming Ahmadinejad's warning, President Trump reiterated his warnings against breaking Washington's sanctions, saying in a tweet that "Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!"

The Iran sanctions have officially been cast. These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2018

But, while it is a little premature, the relative surge in China's 'petroyuan' futures contract overnight could suggest a shift away from the petrodollar to avoid US sanctions on Iranian oil...

The beginning of the end of the petrodollar?