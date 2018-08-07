The Bizarre Facebook Path To Corporate Fascism

Authored by Glen Ford via Black Agenda Report,
Facebook has assumed additional political police powers, disrupting a planned counter-demonstration against white supremacists, set for August 12th in Washington, on the grounds that it was initiated and inspired by “Russians” as part of a Kremlin campaign to “sow dissention” in the U.S.
The Facebook intervention is a qualitative escalation of the McCarthyite offensive launched by the Democrat Party and elements of the national security state, and backed by most of the corporate media, initially to blame Hillary Clinton’s 2016 defeat on “collusion” between Wikileaks, “the Russians” and the Trump campaign to steal and publicize embarrassing Clinton campaign emails.
After failing to produce one shred of hard evidence to support their conspiracy theory, the anti-Russia hysteria mongers switched gears, focusing on the alleged purchase of about $100,000 in Facebook ads by the Internet Research Agency (IRA), a St. Petersburg-based Russian company, over a multi-year period.
The problem was, most of the ads had no direct connection to the presidential contest, or were posted after the election was over, and many had no political content, at all. The messages were all over the place, politically, with the alleged Russian operatives posing as Christian activists, pro- and anti-immigration activists, and supporters of the Black Lives Matter Movement. Special prosecutor Robert Mueller was forced to flip the script, indicting 13 Russians for promoting general “discord” and undermining “public confidence in democracy” in the United States – thus creating a political crime that has not previously been codified in the United States.
In doubling down on an unraveling conspiracy tale, the Mueller probe empowered itself to tar and feather all controversial speech that can be associated with utterances by “Russians,” even if the alleged “Russians” are, in fact, mimicking the normal speech of left- or right-wing Americans -- a descent, not into Orwell’s world, but that of Kafka (Beyond the Law) and Heller (Catch-22).
Facebook this week announced that it had taken down 32 pages and accounts that had engaged in “coordinated and inauthentic behavior” in promoting the August 12 counter-demonstration against the same white supremacists that staged the fatal “Unite the Right” demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, a year ago. Hundreds of anti-racists had indicated their intention to rally against “Unite the Right 2.0” under the banner of Shut It Down DC, which includes D.C. Antifascist Collective, Black Lives Matter D.C., Hoods4Justice, Resist This, and other local groups.
Facebook did not contend that these anti-racists’ behavior was “inauthentic,” but that the first ad for the event was purchased by a group calling itself “Resisters” that Facebook believes were behaving much like the Internet Research Agency. “At this point in our investigation, we do not have enough technical evidence to state definitively who is behind it,” said Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy . “But we can say that these accounts engaged in some similar activity and have connected with known I.R.A accounts.”
Chelsea Manning, whose prison sentence for sending secret documents to Wikileaks was commuted by President Obama, said the counter-protest was “organic and authentic”and that activists had begun organizing several months ago. “Folks from D.C. and Charlottesville have been talking about this since at least February,” Manning told The New York Times.
“This was a legitimate Facebook event that was being organized by Washington, D.C. locals,” says Dylan Petrohilos, of Resist This. Petrohilos was one of the defendants in the Trump inauguration “riot” prosecutions. He protested Facebook’s disruption of legitimate free speech and assembly. “DC organizers had controlled the messaging on the no UTR fb page and now FB made it harder for grassroots people to organize,” he tweeted. The organizers insist the August 12 counter-demonstration -- “No Unite the Right 2 – DC” -- is still a go, as is the white supremacist rally.
Whoever was first to buy a Facebook ad -- the suspected Russian “Resisters,” or Workers Against Racism, who told the Daily Beast they decided to host their own anti-“Unite the Right 2.0” event because they thought “Resisters” was an “inexperienced liberal organizer” – there was no doubt whatsoever that the white supremacists would be confronted by much larger numbers of counter-demonstrators, in Washington. Nobody in Russia needed to tell U.S. anti-racists to shut the white supremacists down, or vice versa. The Russians didn’t invent American white supremacy, or the native opposition to it. Even if Mueller, Facebook, the Democratic Party and the howling corporate media mob are to be believed, the “Russians” are simply mimicking U.S. political rhetoric and sloganeeriing – and weakly, at that. The Workers Against Racism thought the “Resisters” weren’t worth partnering with, but that the racist rally must be countered. The Shut It Down DC coalition didn’t need the “Resisters” to crystallize their thinking on white supremacism.
The Democratic Party and corporate media, speaking for most of the U.S. ruling class -- and actually bullying one of its top oligarchs, Mark Zuckerberg -- is on its own bizarre and twisted road to fascism. (Donald Trump’s proto-fascism is the old fashioned, all-American type that the white supremacists want to celebrate on August 12.) With former FBI Director Robert Mueller at the head of the pack, they have created a pseudo legal doctrine whereby “Russians” (or U.S. spooks pretending to be Russians) can be indicted for launching a #MeToo campaign of mimicry, echoing the rhetoric and memes indigenous to U.S. political struggles, while the genuine, “authentic” American political voices -- the people who are being mimicked -- are labeled co-conspirators in a foreign-based “plot,” and their rights to speech and assembly are trashed.
That’s truly crazy, but devilishly clever, too. If “Russian” mimics (or cloaked spooks) can reproduce the vocabulary and political program of U.S. dissent, then all of us actual U.S. lefties can be dismissed as “dupes of the Russians” or “co-conspirators” in the speech crimes of our mimics -- for sounding like ourselves.
Does anyone still uses Facebook?
I think nobody does. It's just shenanigans to keep the stock price up while everyone is dumping it like crazy, but the emperor has no clothes.
In reply to M by B-Bond
What a fucking mess. Zuck is gonna wish he never got into the "simple" business of picking sides because one of these days he's gonna shut down something that was carefully planned by the CIA in some counter-counter-counter-insurgency bullshit psyop he wasn't informed of beforehand and that'll be the beginning of the end for him.
He will, of course, blame the First Amendment as he goes down in flames.
Just fucking delete your Facebook profile and opt out. I swear, you won't miss it. Nothing bad will happen to you if you bail. Eventually something bad WILL happen to you if you don't.
In reply to Does anyone still uses… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Fight back! Cancel Facebook and Twitter accounts. Stop buying and using Apple products.
In reply to What a fucking mess. Zuck… by NoDebt
Many of us here and elsewhere have been predicting neo-feudalism/fascism for a long time. This is what it looks like. Corporations making decisions that affect us all but outside the Constitution because they are "private." And meanwhile people begging to be included in the corporate money making machine.
Russia revealing US corruption and hypocrisy makes democracy better in US.
I think people are scurrying to other outlets and leaving Facebook behind...which of course would be the best thing.
Facebook is doing a wonderful job at not only dumbing down the population, but dumbing down corporations as well. Not so much different from the way nuclear weapons have helped cause world overpopulation. You just don't realize it, but I do. Of course Facebook is on a corporate path to Fascism, because stupid unintelligent people have to be Fascists. It's a necessary step to you falling the hell apart. It's unto giving a baby in a playpen, a toy they shouldn't have, that is also designed to keep them content in the playpen so they never rationalize the greater livingroom, house, or the world. Governments and corporations are stepping in dogshit, and stumbling into quicksand. :)
gasp... http://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=233929
Before we hear the “1st Amendment only applies to the government”; replace 1st Amendment with 14th Amendment and continue with your argument. These social media outlets must be held accountable for censorship.
The FB kids don't know what they are doing. Making things up as they go along. The majority of managing IT engineers were fed Pajama Boy as the ideal by the previous administration. No adult supervision. Never told no.
People should read about Pol pot.
We really have only us to blame. But, as W.C. Fields said: "Never smarten up a chump, and never give a sucker and even break."
The end product of Facebook is chumps thinking they have actual relationships, facing their phones---but when it comes to facing actual people, even looking them in the eyes...better check my phone. The dehumanization is so insidious, by design.
Government juiced by Rothschild debt money is the worst enemy humanity ever had, by design. Check out number one on the Georgia Guidestones commandments. Set in stone, the elimination of over seven billion people.
http://georgiaguidestone.blogspot.com/
Consider how many people would rather check their phone, hoping their day is not ruined by a dislike.
How did we become our own enemy?
Zerohedge can make a move here as Twitter and Facebook destroy themselves. NOTHING worse than becoming an MSM/Deep State Tool- like the NYT an WAPO there is no direction for them but down and out.
ZH has years of stability and some credibility and seems largely uncensored and this is critical. Let everyone have their say as long as it is not criminal incitement and rely on people to decide what they will accept and what they think. This is the #1 fundamental of Freedom of Speech.