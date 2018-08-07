China Escalates Media Attack On Trump: "Drop In Chinese Stocks Doesn't Mean US Is Winning"

For the second consecutive day, after holdings it fire for months and stoically resisting a response to Trump's relentless twitter assaults, China escalated its media war on Trump and one day after China's top newspaper unleashed a coordinated attack on the US president, whom the state-run People's Daily called "arrogant" and "deceitful", and warned that China is "prepared to fight to the end", on Tuesday the official China Daily described as "wishful thinking" Trump’s belief that a fall in Chinese stocks was a sign of his winning the trade war.
The China Daily was referring to Saturday tweets by Trump which claimed that "Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated. China market has dropped 27 percent in last 4 months...," adding that the US market is "stronger than ever."
China took offense as this indication of relative trade war strength, and said that the Chinese stock market was performing poorly long before the U.S. administration imposed tariffs, claiming that the downturn was partly due to Beijing’s attempts to cut corporate debt... although it did not explain why the market failed to rebound after Beijing resumed its re-leveraging campaign as well as promoted several other monetary and fiscal easing measures.
Chen Fengying, an expert at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, said such a correlation is flawed: "President Donald Trump thought the US had won. In fact, the trade war has just begun. It is too early to tell how the trade row will evolve and affect the US and the Chinese economies, thus it is too early for the US president to reach such a conclusion," Chen told the Global Times.
"While the performance of the Chinese stock markets has indeed been affected by the heightened trade tensions between China and the US, it cannot be concluded that a Chinese stock market slump will cause China to lose the trade war with the US."
The Chinese yuan has been affected, in part by the trade row and its uncertain consequences, the Economic Observer reported on Monday. But the report cited Sheng Songcheng, an official at the People's Bank of China, the central bank, as saying the yuan will not depreciate further than $1 against 7 yuan, as this is a psychologically important benchmark.
Guan Tao, a former senior official at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said that as of now, the yuan's depreciation has been the result of market factors instead of deliberate government interventions, and there is no sign that the Chinese government is working on a currency war.
"The current weakening of the yuan is a reflection of a change in market sentiment following the change in economic fundamentals," Guan told the Global Times on Monday. "A short-selling sentiment is behind the relatively fast weakening rate in yuan depreciation," Guan said.
"There are varying views on the trade row's impact, but personally, I believe a trade row impact will be limited to the Chinese economy. China is a major economic power, and for an economy with such a status the economic performance is determined more by internal factors than external factors," said Guan, who is currently a senior research fellow at China Finance 40 Forum.
"Data will decide whose guess is correct. We cannot scare ourselves with some extreme stories as separate cases are by no means a reflection on the whole picture," Guan said.
Meanwhile, lobbing its own claim for trade war superiority, the paper said Trump’s claim that “tariffs are working big time” was undermined by data showing the U.S. trade deficit climbed $3 billion to $46.3 billion in June, the first increase in four months.
The editorial in the official China Daily has underscored the increasingly aggressive stance adopted by Chinese state media against Trump, a shift from their previous approach of tempering any direct criticism against the U.S. president when one month ago, Beijing ordered China's state media "not to use aggressive language" for Trump. Instead, China is now not only retaliating tit-for-tat to Trump's trade war, but also responding to Trump's tweeted offenses.
On Monday, the overseas edition of the Communist Party’s People’s Daily newspaper singled out Trump, saying he was starring in his own “street fighter-style deceitful drama of extortion and intimidation”.
As Reuters notes, Chinese state media has also been promoting the message that the country’s economy is strong enough to ride out the trade war. In a separate People’s Daily commentary, a researcher at the Commerce Ministry reiterated this stance, saying China was strong and resilient enough to weather the trade dispute.
“We absolutely have reason to believe that during this complex trade friction, and relying on the domestic market, China can continue to enhance its leading position in the global economic and industrial system,” researcher Mei Xinyu wrote.
That said, even ignoring the market and focusing just on the economy, the cracks that are forming will provide further ammo to Trump's claim that China is feeling the damage from the extended trade war. Recent data has shown that Chinese growth has already started to cool. The government has responded by releasing more liquidity into the banking system, encouraging lending and promising a more “active” fiscal policy.
they care so very much what people think. pathetic really.
Tell me what to think. Please.
In reply to they care so very much what… by buzzsaw99
the older a human gets, the more they revert back to their childhood while still holding on to their own vision of the "rule of law".
In reply to Tell me what to think… by IridiumRebel
Welcome to the world economy you scheming little technology thieves. Rule #1: He who buys the product commands the price as long as it can be purchased elsewhere reasonably and guess what. We don't need your little Chinese hands stealing our technology and money through QE you little f'ers.
In reply to the older a human gets, the… by 1 Alabama
LoL @pindotards your cuntry is circling the plughole...bend over.
In reply to Welcome to the world economy… by Last of the Mi…
Additionally, never forget, Trump is really hurting the interests of Goldman Sachs et al.
In reply to LoL @pindotards your cuntry… by 07564111
it's OK, I ordered extra popcorn :D :D
In reply to Additionally, never forget,… by D503
Look, you stupid bastard, you've got no arms left!
In reply to it's OK, I ordered extra… by 07564111
The Chinese, as a collective, are too risk adverse to be inventive. Without western ideas they have no product.
They are brilliant at copy paste. All of their military tech is a cheap knock off of either Russian, French, Australian, or U.S. models.
In reply to Welcome to the world economy… by Last of the Mi…
Would it not be to every ones advantage for Fair Trade. Seems to me that Confucius has left the building. China's future is starting to look dim. Xi, hubris has never been, is not and never will be a virtue.
In reply to Tell me what to think… by IridiumRebel
Fair trade...LOL. Fair for whom in the world of (((confetti))) conjured ex nihilo ...?
In reply to Would it not be to every… by Ghost of PartysOver
Lets hope they quote wookie Obama again.
In reply to Would it not be to every… by Ghost of PartysOver
Nothing like quoting an ignorant black man who lived in the White House, dressed in drag for 8 years with no "rear seal".
In reply to Lets hope they quote wookie… by Never One Roach
Just enjoy the optics and dont think at all.
In reply to Tell me what to think… by IridiumRebel
As long as China has the massive capital out flows that it is experiencing (presently better than $1 trillion a year) its currency will depreciate. The FX market could care less about what type of games its central bank attempts to play. 80% of China's economy is capital investment, and when the capital leaves so does the economy. China should stop worrying about losing face, and start being worrying about what is going to happen when it gets ripped off its head!

Depletion is driving the end game, and China's irrational economic policies guarantee that it won't be playing in the finals.

http://www.thehillsgroup.org/
Depletion is driving the end game, and China's irrational economic policies guarantee that it won't be playing in the finals.
http://www.thehillsgroup.org/
In reply to Tell me what to think… by IridiumRebel
They care so much they've breathed "new" breath into old gas bags like Robert De Niro, Rosie O'Donnell and Peter Fonda to stir up hate for the President and the Loyalists.
In reply to they care so very much what… by buzzsaw99
Trunpstein needs to go all-in asap.
A 25% tariff on ALL chinaman imports immediately. That includes all Apple products.
In reply to they care so very much what… by buzzsaw99
But, but, but...if Trump hits Apple with tariffs the Dow and NASDAQ will fall...a lot.
That would mean the US economy is declining, by Trump's current rules.
Of course, 2 years ago, Trump knew stock markets had very little to do with the real economy. But that was when Obama was President, so all the numbers were fake.
Now the numbers are real if Trump says they make him look good; fake if he thinks they make him look bad.
So Trump has to get the FANG stocks out of the indices before doing anything to them. But those 4 stocks have provided all the growth Trump takes credit for!
And 2 years ago, Trump knew the Chinese stock market was utterly fake, so what it did meant nothing. Now it's a referendum on Trump's prowess.
Nobody knew being President was so hard. Trump is the first President whom people said should do the job full-time. So Unfair. Sad!
In reply to Trunpstein needs to go all… by TheSilentMajority
Are interest rates rising or falling?
This is important.
In reply to But, but, but...if Trump… by swmnguy
So you can fix this then? You know. From your keyboard and all.
In reply to they care so very much what… by buzzsaw99
That's what the Fed does.
In reply to So you can fix this then?… by Bill of Rights
Too bad they don't realize that American citizens don't have to fall in line with their propaganda. As for me, I believe they are growing increasingly desperate for trump to take his boot off their throat. Only time will tell.
In reply to they care so very much what… by buzzsaw99
Going full retard = listening to anything out of the ChiComs & U.S. MSM ... what a fucking joke.
www.traderzoogold.blogspot.com
In reply to Going full retard =… by vegas
TARIFF APPLE AT 25% AND DO IT NOW
The 90% market share Oligarch Mouthpiece MSM isn't working any more, so now they are banning Christians, Conservatives and Libertarians on their Platforms.
Since Big Tech is the political opposition, Trump shouldn't give them special treatment in law and regulations.
Add Apple to the 25% tariff list going into effect, they can make their overpriced products in the US if they want to, they don't want to have to pay competitive labor rates to free citizens. Let Apple's stock drop by 30% in one hour, slavers should be treated like garbage.
Can't wait to hear the female talking heads in the AM on FOX who are making 7 digit incomes, complain that their I-Pad might go up 10% if Americans are employed. Wait for the $2,000 I-phone Canard off of he FOX talking points.
In reply to Going full retard =… by vegas
everybody has a plan til they get punched!!!
lol
When's the last time communism succeeded again? I'll wait.
Not just communism but any form of centralized planning. But narcissist always think they can make it work.
Trump on the other hand is trying to return power to the masses at the expense of The Swamp and Academics.
In reply to When's the last time… by camel717
You can fool some people all of the time...........
In reply to Not just communism but any… by Ghost of PartysOver
If success is making everyone equally poor...every time!
In reply to When's the last time… by camel717
What Communism? In China? Get a fucking dictionary and read it before you kill me laughing.
In reply to When's the last time… by camel717
Trump is trolling China. Effective technique due to cultural differences. Anyone doing business with a communist dictatorship is risking their capital.
Trump needs to impose 500% tariffs on all imports to make America great again. Trump will make everyone a billionaire. 😜
A loaf of bread will only cost a gazillion $ though.
In reply to Trump needs to impose 500%… by KTX
1 month Troll shit or did I miss the sarcasm?
In reply to Trump needs to impose 500%… by KTX
The immediate heavy down-vote hand is further indication--and vindication--that they worry a great deal what ZHers think.
Thanks for the affirmation 👎🏼 !
Do something else. No one here is bothered by downvotes.
In reply to The immediate heavy down… by The New Feudalism
Don't get your commuknickers in a twist :P
Fucking POS Chicom scum, funny how the "globalist cocksucker news" calls China "China" without the correct term: COMMUNIST CHINA the cocksuckers..
The same corporate tyrannical media, fake news, globalist cock sucking shills, who ban American free speech, dictate what can and cannot be watched in respect to the NFL in what market (brown shoes for everyone) and incites violence upon freedom loving people by the lowest common denominator and useless fucking eaters that the communist attracts..
I hope it all fucking burns down starting with the cock sucking CHICOMS.. the cock cusckers
Facebook, twitter, and google.. NYT's all wanted to grow up and be cock suckers also.. the cock suckers
That's a lot of cocks
In reply to Fucking POS Chicom scum,… by Dilluminati
This is the most intelligent, insightful, well-written post I have ever seen. You must be quite the intellectual, and a real financial success.
In reply to Fucking POS Chicom scum,… by Dilluminati
It's in the higher echelon of ZH comments going back about 3 years.
5 years ago, such a post would earn a warning feof the Tylers, and a ban if repeated. But back then, one got the same treatment for citing Alex Jones.
Standards were great, weren't they.
In reply to This is the most intelligent… by roddy6667
Spot on.....
In reply to Fucking POS Chicom scum,… by Dilluminati
Listen all you fukcing dinosaurs. There is no Communist China. I lived in China for 12 years. It is not a planned central economy.
It is a facist dictatorship with a very minimal social safety net.
China may want to call itself a communist country but it is no longer true. That ended in like the early 90s.
Not having democracy does not mean a country is communist
In reply to Fucking POS Chicom scum,… by Dilluminati
They still gonna buy those shacks in Seattle for $35 million?
American IQ is in decline at the same time the financial system is approaching deficit destruction. Something has to give . Instead of international cooperation we are getting amateur comic book diplomacy.
The US will need both Russia and China's help and loans once the GRC is gone.
Not going to happen with this behavior.
In reply to American IQ is in decline at… by geno-econ
ZERO IMMIGRATION FOR 50 YEARS
"American IQ is in decline" due to the importation of 30-40 million low-IQ, low-skill, low-education illegals.
Not sure that most of the legals are any better.
In reply to American IQ is in decline at… by geno-econ
Hey China: shorting stocks isn't an act of sedition either. Free those people you jailed for shorting 3 years ago.
Or maybe you can join the adults in capital markets a let short sellers sniff out the frauds that are rampant in your equity markets
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-shortsellers-idUSKBN1AN001