The Crackdown Continues: Twitter Suspends Libertarian Accounts, Including Ron Paul Institute Director

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/07/2018 - 08:22

One day after what appeared to be a coordinated attack by media giants Facebook, Apple, Spotify and Google on Alex Jones, whose various social media accounts were banned or suspended in a matter of hours, the crackdown against alternative media figures continued as several Libertarian figures, including the Ron Paul Institute director, found their Twitter accounts suspended. 

On Monday, Twitter suspended the editorial director of antiwar.com Scott Horton, former State Department employee Peter Van Buren, and Dan McAdams, the executive director of the Ron Paul Institute.

Horton was reportedly disciplined for the use of "improper language" against journalist Jonathan M. Katz, he said in a brief statement, while McAdams was suspended for retweeting him, he said. Past tweets in both accounts were available to the public at the time of the writing, unlike the account of Van Buren, which was fully suspended.

According to TargetLiberty, Horton and McAdams fell victim of Twitter’s suspension algorithm after objecting to Katz’s quarrel with Van Buren over an earlier interview.

The suspensions come days after Twitter suspended black conservative Candace Owen from Twitter for highlighting the algorithmic hypocrisy of Twitter by replacing the word “white” with “Jewish” in a series of tweets modeled on those by New York Times editor Sarah Jeong.

just after controversial conservative Alex Jones, and his podcast InfoWars, were kicked out from most social media platforms, prompting conservative to accuse the social networks of collusion in a collective crackdown on non-mainstream voices. The Silicon Valley giants were criticized by the US political establishment for failing to prevent alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Meanwhile, critics now say the pressured media giants are engaging in political censorship, using their market dominance and lack of legislated neutrality requirements to target descent voices ahead of the midterm elections.

* * *

In a scathing op-ed on Tuesday, Nigel Farage wrote that "while many on the libertarian right and within the conservative movement have their issues with Alex Jones and InfoWars, this week’s announcement by YouTube, Facebook, Apple, and Spotify represents a concerted effort of proscription and censorship that could just as soon see any of us confined to the dustbin of social media history."

These platforms that claim to be “open” and in favor of “free speech” are now routinely targeting -- whether by human intervention or not -- the views and expressions of conservatives and anti-globalists.

This is why they no longer even fit the bill of “platforms.” They are publishers in the same way we regard news outlets as publishers. They may use more machine learning and automation, but their systems clearly take editorial positions. We need to hold them to account in the same way we do any other publisher.

Farage then accused social media giants of being corporatist:

That they cannot profess to be neutral, open platforms while being illiberal, dictatorial, and hiding behind the visage of a private corporation (which are more often than not in bed with governments around the world at the very highest levels).

This isn’t capitalism. It’s corporatism.

He concludes that the real interference in "US democracy" comes not from Russia, but from some of its most powerful corporations which now yield more power in some cases than the government itself: "This isn’t “liberal democracy” as they keep pretending. It’s autocracy."

"...for those that don’t take issue with the latest censorship of right-wingers by big social media -- unless we take a stand now, who knows where it could end."

Tags
Banks - NEC
Internet Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 50
ssk81646 Croesus Tue, 08/07/2018 - 08:24 Permalink

 

Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it

====http://www.todaysfox.com

Vote up!
 27
Vote down!
 0
NoDebt Anasteus Tue, 08/07/2018 - 08:40 Permalink

Ah, so they chuck some Libertarians off their platform so it looks like it's not just Conservatives (with an added bonus of trying to drive a wedge between them).  Very tricky.  But it won't work.  Word's out.  There's no going back at this point.

Why doesn't Twitter grow a sack and try turning off Donald Trump's account?  I double dog dare them.  See what happens.  I mean, he's the core of the problem according to the leftists, right?  Why fuck around in the margins when you could, with the click of one key, end the problem at it's source?  What's the hold up?

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Last of the Mi… NoDebt Tue, 08/07/2018 - 09:11 Permalink

They're going to go full on censorship and fight it in the courts. Obviously that is their plan. If they can delay the court fight with slip and fall lawyers paid by the millions they can probably delay the court fight for freedom of speech a decade or so and who know, in that period of time, in the end. What difference does it make. 

Sociologically, this is as significant an event as Trump's election. 

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
crazzziecanuck NoDebt Tue, 08/07/2018 - 09:14 Permalink

It's just not far-right, it's also far-left.  They're giving a bunch of people the boot.  For the far right, they've always had the mentality that they are some of the biggest snowflakes and constantly perceived themselves persecuted as "white men" making them blind to what's actually going on.

Anyone who even remotely speaks of possibly turning over the elite's apple carts are being cut off.  In this case, it's just really easy to start picking off the right, just as the MSM of old picked off and silenced all those on the Left while the right/Establishment  cheered.  Just as the Right didn't see it as a problem then, the Left probably doesn't see mass bans as a problem now.  Even worse considering there's even less media regulation for this technology than say, broadcasting regulations of the past and entities like Twitter and YouTube are pure private entities with virtually no regulatory oversight beyond regulations for broadcast.

The problem today is that the political sphere is so balkanized now it's very easy for people to be picked off and kept divided.

F**k Twitter anyways.  Self-indulgent information for those too lazy to interact with the world in a more substantive way.  If "conservatives" want a Twitter-like service, look into Mastadon.  The Left should too, because once it's convenient, the banhammer will be turned upon them heavily soon enough.  Then they'll cry and the Right will cheer it on.

I can even see it.  Since it was done to "the Right", for "balance", Twitter executives will go after anything to the left of Trump to ensure a more status quo message is enforced.

E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G is a racket.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
ConnectingTheDots crazzziecanuck Tue, 08/07/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

crazzziecanuck  has it right.

When the right is censored the left cheers, when the left is censored, the right cheers.

As long as we remain divided, we are all easy targets for the elites. The next time you find yourself ranting about that [something]tard, realize that you are laying right into the game TPTB want. Your attention has been diverted from the real criminals.

Is that something[tard] the real enemy, or those who are dividing us?

 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
css1971 swissthinker Tue, 08/07/2018 - 08:40 Permalink

So, the FAGS services lose any semblance of common carrier.

 

They are now just publishers, like any other.

 

Which publish all sorts of wild defamation, fraud. You name it, they publish it. They make National Enquirer look sane.

 

I forsee huuuugee legal costs as the lawsuits get ramped up. Because as publishers they're now responsible for what they publish and what they don't.

See this has always been a problem for forums and bulletin boards, they have always run on a knife edge. The moment you start editing, curating and controlling what appears on the board, you become responsible for what is being said.

 

Shorting time.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 1
UmbilicalMosqu… Croesus Tue, 08/07/2018 - 08:45 Permalink

No surprise...Mainstream Media is controlled by the Marxist Bolshevik Jews. America is under increased assault by the Communists and their minions. The enemy is within the gates, and there is only one way to get rid of them!

Vote up!
 18
Vote down!
 0
bowie28 Dog Serious Tue, 08/07/2018 - 08:37 Permalink

TWTR, FB, GOOG all in panic mode along with Mockingbird MSM.  They see their control of the narrative (and their grip on the sheeple) slipping away and they know they are guilty of many crimes so it's too late for them to change.  It's now a fight to the death and they see their only option is to go all in on censorship and try to get Trump removed from office by any means necessary.  Interesting times.

Vote up!
 37
Vote down!
 0
LawsofPhysics Tue, 08/07/2018 - 08:25 Permalink

Wow, that didn't take long.  First they came for Alex Jones, and I said nothing.  Then they came for Ron Paul, and I said nothing...

 

History starting to rhyme again?