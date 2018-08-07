The Crackdown Continues: Twitter Suspends Libertarian Accounts, Including Ron Paul Institute Director

One day after what appeared to be a coordinated attack by media giants Facebook, Apple, Spotify and Google on Alex Jones, whose various social media accounts were banned or suspended in a matter of hours, the crackdown against alternative media figures continued as several Libertarian figures, including the Ron Paul Institute director, found their Twitter accounts suspended.
Two more casualties of the Twitter purge of antiwar voices: @ScottHortonShow, the new editorial director of https://t.co/QNAmINHNCX, and @DanielLMcAdams, director of the Ron Paul Institute.— Justin Raimondo (@JustinRaimondo) August 6, 2018
Are you next?
On Monday, Twitter suspended the editorial director of antiwar.com Scott Horton, former State Department employee Peter Van Buren, and Dan McAdams, the executive director of the Ron Paul Institute.
Scott Horton, Peter Van Buren, and Dan McAdams have been suspended from Twitter.— Antiwar.com (@Antiwarcom) August 6, 2018
If you go to their accounts, you will see their old tweets, but they are prohibited from making new tweets. They were reported by @KatzOnEarth for criticizing his posts. Please complain to Twitter. pic.twitter.com/kaWAqasLKQ
Horton was reportedly disciplined for the use of "improper language" against journalist Jonathan M. Katz, he said in a brief statement, while McAdams was suspended for retweeting him, he said. Past tweets in both accounts were available to the public at the time of the writing, unlike the account of Van Buren, which was fully suspended.
According to TargetLiberty, Horton and McAdams fell victim of Twitter’s suspension algorithm after objecting to Katz’s quarrel with Van Buren over an earlier interview.
Hey @ThomasEWoods , @scotthortonshow can’t tweet out his interview of Peter Van Buren @wemeantwell from last week because Twitter suspended both of their accounts. Can you?https://t.co/zIYVZeOfPG— Phil Brown (@philinexile) August 7, 2018
RIP @WeMeantWell pic.twitter.com/TwtO1QD17d— 11811 (@kirchin) August 5, 2018
The suspensions come days after Twitter suspended black conservative Candace Owen from Twitter for highlighting the algorithmic hypocrisy of Twitter by replacing the word “white” with “Jewish” in a series of tweets modeled on those by New York Times editor Sarah Jeong.
just after controversial conservative Alex Jones, and his podcast InfoWars, were kicked out from most social media platforms, prompting conservative to accuse the social networks of collusion in a collective crackdown on non-mainstream voices. The Silicon Valley giants were criticized by the US political establishment for failing to prevent alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Meanwhile, critics now say the pressured media giants are engaging in political censorship, using their market dominance and lack of legislated neutrality requirements to target descent voices ahead of the midterm elections.
* * *
In a scathing op-ed on Tuesday, Nigel Farage wrote that "while many on the libertarian right and within the conservative movement have their issues with Alex Jones and InfoWars, this week’s announcement by YouTube, Facebook, Apple, and Spotify represents a concerted effort of proscription and censorship that could just as soon see any of us confined to the dustbin of social media history."
These platforms that claim to be “open” and in favor of “free speech” are now routinely targeting -- whether by human intervention or not -- the views and expressions of conservatives and anti-globalists.
This is why they no longer even fit the bill of “platforms.” They are publishers in the same way we regard news outlets as publishers. They may use more machine learning and automation, but their systems clearly take editorial positions. We need to hold them to account in the same way we do any other publisher.
Farage then accused social media giants of being corporatist:
That they cannot profess to be neutral, open platforms while being illiberal, dictatorial, and hiding behind the visage of a private corporation (which are more often than not in bed with governments around the world at the very highest levels).
This isn’t capitalism. It’s corporatism.
He concludes that the real interference in "US democracy" comes not from Russia, but from some of its most powerful corporations which now yield more power in some cases than the government itself: "This isn’t “liberal democracy” as they keep pretending. It’s autocracy."
"...for those that don’t take issue with the latest censorship of right-wingers by big social media -- unless we take a stand now, who knows where it could end."
Comments
The media is in Full-Panic mode...why, you ask?
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/08/06/ding-ding-ding-ding-ding-ding-din…
Because Trump is right, they are an ENEMY of the American people...TREASON is their stock in trade.
When TRUTH finally wins out, I expect we'll be seeing some pretty spectacular fireworks.
Long popcorn!
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to B by Croesus
why do you waste your time....is there anyone dumb enough to click this trash?
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by ssk81646
The chorus of swan songs of the mainstream media.
In reply to why do you waste your time… by venturen
Ah, so they chuck some Libertarians off their platform so it looks like it's not just Conservatives (with an added bonus of trying to drive a wedge between them). Very tricky. But it won't work. Word's out. There's no going back at this point.
Why doesn't Twitter grow a sack and try turning off Donald Trump's account? I double dog dare them. See what happens. I mean, he's the core of the problem according to the leftists, right? Why fuck around in the margins when you could, with the click of one key, end the problem at it's source? What's the hold up?
In reply to The chorus of swan songs of… by Anasteus
Why doesn't the God Emperor of World Peace grow a sack and do updates on whitehouse.gov or something else instead of twitter.
Remember, we are just one more drone strike and round of Q.E. away from Utopia.
In reply to Ah, so they chuck some… by NoDebt
Twitter bots on shifts. If you review their accounts, are newly created and only pertain to political dissent. Clear coordination and bias from the top down.
In reply to Why doesn't Twitter grow a… by DingleBarryObummer
Some asshole at Twitter created the algorithm to get rid of any conservative words and ideas.
Is there an algorithm to get rid of Twitter?
In reply to Twitter bots on shifts. If… by SamAdams
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/democrats-circulate-plans-to-take-control-of-internet-including-regulations-on-political-speech/
In reply to Some asshole at Twitter… by BennyBoy
I guess you have to mind your P's & Q's over at tweetsville.
In reply to https://www.thegatewaypundit… by bamawatson
This should backfire on them massively at mid-terms. If it doesn't, the majority are already captured brain dead sheep that should be euthanized anyway.
In reply to I guess you have to mind… by 1 Alabama
We've got the servers folks.
Qanon.pub
In reply to Twitter bots on shifts. If… by SamAdams
I always have to remember to downvote dingleberrys. What a jerk wad.
In reply to Why doesn't Twitter grow a… by DingleBarryObummer
They're going to go full on censorship and fight it in the courts. Obviously that is their plan. If they can delay the court fight with slip and fall lawyers paid by the millions they can probably delay the court fight for freedom of speech a decade or so and who know, in that period of time, in the end. What difference does it make.
Sociologically, this is as significant an event as Trump's election.
In reply to Ah, so they chuck some… by NoDebt
It's just not far-right, it's also far-left. They're giving a bunch of people the boot. For the far right, they've always had the mentality that they are some of the biggest snowflakes and constantly perceived themselves persecuted as "white men" making them blind to what's actually going on.
Anyone who even remotely speaks of possibly turning over the elite's apple carts are being cut off. In this case, it's just really easy to start picking off the right, just as the MSM of old picked off and silenced all those on the Left while the right/Establishment cheered. Just as the Right didn't see it as a problem then, the Left probably doesn't see mass bans as a problem now. Even worse considering there's even less media regulation for this technology than say, broadcasting regulations of the past and entities like Twitter and YouTube are pure private entities with virtually no regulatory oversight beyond regulations for broadcast.
The problem today is that the political sphere is so balkanized now it's very easy for people to be picked off and kept divided.
F**k Twitter anyways. Self-indulgent information for those too lazy to interact with the world in a more substantive way. If "conservatives" want a Twitter-like service, look into Mastadon. The Left should too, because once it's convenient, the banhammer will be turned upon them heavily soon enough. Then they'll cry and the Right will cheer it on.
I can even see it. Since it was done to "the Right", for "balance", Twitter executives will go after anything to the left of Trump to ensure a more status quo message is enforced.
E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G is a racket.
In reply to Ah, so they chuck some… by NoDebt
crazzziecanuck has it right.
When the right is censored the left cheers, when the left is censored, the right cheers.
As long as we remain divided, we are all easy targets for the elites. The next time you find yourself ranting about that [something]tard, realize that you are laying right into the game TPTB want. Your attention has been diverted from the real criminals.
Is that something[tard] the real enemy, or those who are dividing us?
In reply to It's just not far-right, it… by crazzziecanuck
Paul's buddy was about as deepstate as you can get. Inadvertent collateral damage to be walked back in 3.2.1....
In reply to The chorus of swan songs of… by Anasteus
adam schiff, nancy pelosi, whatsherface with the chinese driver...
In reply to why do you waste your time… by venturen
FB needs to be terminated
In reply to adam schiff, nancy pelosi,… by swissthinker
So, the FAGS services lose any semblance of common carrier.
They are now just publishers, like any other.
Which publish all sorts of wild defamation, fraud. You name it, they publish it. They make National Enquirer look sane.
I forsee huuuugee legal costs as the lawsuits get ramped up. Because as publishers they're now responsible for what they publish and what they don't.
See this has always been a problem for forums and bulletin boards, they have always run on a knife edge. The moment you start editing, curating and controlling what appears on the board, you become responsible for what is being said.
Shorting time.
In reply to adam schiff, nancy pelosi,… by swissthinker
Bots do not worry about wasting time.
In reply to why do you waste your time… by venturen
Save your breath. You're talking to a bot.
In reply to why do you waste your time… by venturen
Nice land rover, now about those stretch marks around your mouth.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by ssk81646
ROFL
In reply to Nice land rover, now about… by Bill of Rights
Sorry, I ruined her.
In reply to Nice land rover, now about… by Bill of Rights
Not all of us can be whores.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by ssk81646
I deleted my Twitter account after the last round of purges. The whole place was just a cancerous den of narcissism.
In reply to B by Croesus
Now ask yourself why a free speach version of any of these platforms hasn't Arose? Because it's all Kabuki theater!
It would be impossible to sensor the internet if it wasn't condoned at the highest levels.
In reply to I deleted my Twitter account… by Never_Guess
There are millions of SJW's flooding Trump's twitter feed with "russian collusion" memes. There's no point to even try to make a good comment there, because you will just get lost in the retardation sauce. SJW's are Trump's best friend.
In reply to Now ask yourself why a free… by gatorengineer
Well, while I am not a shill for a website, I have ventured on to Gab.ai and it’s literally a free speech free-for-all on there. It’s actually refreshing, but I don’t know who runs it or what info they collect, so I find it best to just observe from the sidelines. If there’s important info, I figure I will see it in the ZH comment section.
In reply to Now ask yourself why a free… by gatorengineer
oh boy, you dumb.
In reply to Now ask yourself why a free… by gatorengineer
I'm doing it now. It sucks because I post and repost work related articles and I think it helps with my personal brand, but I'm shrugging of @Jack. I've already deleted my FB and Instagram accounts. My only social media is LinkedIn.
In reply to I deleted my Twitter account… by Never_Guess
Look at MeWe.com This may just be the "Boycott Facebook" alternative we need?
https://mewe.com/about
Now we need an alternative to Twitter.
In reply to B by Croesus
Social meeja alternative? Yeah, it's called a fucking telephone.
In reply to Look at MeWe.com This may… by ONEwarrior
What?! You mean, with a cord?!
In reply to Yeah, it's called a fucking… by medium giraffe
Thanks for the referral to mewe. I checked it, have been looking for an alternative to FB. I hope this is it. But they have a firm commitment to no advertising and not selling your info.
In reply to Look at MeWe.com This may… by ONEwarrior
MeWe founder, (((Mark Weinstein)))
You've been warned.
In reply to Look at MeWe.com This may… by ONEwarrior
It's not free speech if it's not free for all...
In reply to B by Croesus
No surprise...Mainstream Media is controlled by the Marxist Bolshevik Jews. America is under increased assault by the Communists and their minions. The enemy is within the gates, and there is only one way to get rid of them!
In reply to B by Croesus
WWG1WGA!
In reply to B by Croesus
When do we stop picking the popcorn out of our teeth and get up from the barcalounger?
In reply to B by Croesus
Wait, you have a barcalounger?
Mom! No fair, Fedtacular has a barcalounger!!!
In reply to When do we stop picking the… by Fedtacular
And the Men in black within the US governmental system responsible for protecting our freedom of speech play on. . . with themselves.
Pititful
It's in your face fascism now and Sessons civil rights team is asleep at the wheel.
Twitter is a DNC political action group and should be treated as one.
In reply to And the Men in black within… by Last of the Mi…
Don't fall for it.
Who does Sessions work for?
In reply to It's in your face fascism… by Never One Roach
Cmon Trump, strangle these social media companies. They ain't playing ball, so it's time you didn't.
TWTR, FB, GOOG all in panic mode along with Mockingbird MSM. They see their control of the narrative (and their grip on the sheeple) slipping away and they know they are guilty of many crimes so it's too late for them to change. It's now a fight to the death and they see their only option is to go all in on censorship and try to get Trump removed from office by any means necessary. Interesting times.
In reply to Cmon Trump, strangle these… by Dog Serious
Get em! Find one penny of public money going to them and shut them down for first amendment violations!
In reply to Cmon Trump, strangle these… by Dog Serious
Wow, that didn't take long. First they came for Alex Jones, and I said nothing. Then they came for Ron Paul, and I said nothing...
History starting to rhyme again?
Remember that great advertisement for Apple? Where the buff chick chased by the thought police, running through the black and white benches of useful idiots, and slings a hammer into the screen where Big Brother is lecturing?
I'll bet Steve Jobs is spinning in his grave.
In reply to Wow, that didn't take long. … by LawsofPhysics