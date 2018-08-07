Is Democratic Senator Mark Warner The Mastermind Behind Weaponizing US Tech Giants?

Authored by Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog,
In a corporatist system of government, wherein there is no meaningful separation between corporate power and state power, corporate censorship is state censorship. Because legalized bribery in the form of corporate lobbying and campaign donations has given wealthy Americans the ability to control the US government’s policy and behavior while ordinary Americans have no effective influence whatsoever, the US unquestionably has a corporatist system of government. Large, influential corporations are inseparable from the state, so their use of censorship is inseparable from state censorship.
This is especially true of the vast megacorporations of Silicon Valley, whose extensive ties to US intelligence agencies are well-documented. Once you’re assisting with the construction of the US military’s drone program, receiving grants from the CIA and NSA for mass surveillance, or having your site’s content regulated by NATO’s propaganda arm, you don’t get to pretend you’re a private, independent corporation that is separate from government power. It is possible in the current system to have a normal business worth a few million dollars, but if you want to get to billions of dollars in wealth control in a system where money translates directly to political power, you need to work with existing power structures like the CIA and the Pentagon, or else they’ll work with your competitors instead of you.
Let’s be clear about something up front because it’s extremely important. This narrative that three tech giants, Apple, Google and Facebook all decided independently and simultaneously to de-platform Alex Jones without any threats or pressure from U.S. politicians and other powerful forces behind the scenes is pure fantasy. This isn’t private companies doing that private company thing, this is Silicon Valley oligarchs making a decision to appease politicians and the status quo system which made them billionaires in order to avoid regulation.
I’ve been warning about this for a long time, but let’s revisit something the late Robert Parry noted in September of last year.
From the post, Was Facebook Pressured Into Finding ‘Something’ to Implicate Russia?
The article purports to give the inside story of how Facebook belatedly came to grips with how the “company’s social network played a key role in the U.S. election,” but actually it is a story about how powerful politicians bullied Facebook into coming up with something – anything – to support the narrative of “Russian meddling,” including direct interventions by President Obama and Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee and a key legislator regarding regulation of high-tech industries.
In other words, Facebook was sent back again and again to find what Obama and Warner wanted the social media company to find. Eventually, Facebook turned up $100,000 in ads from 2015 into 2017 that supposedly were traced somehow to Russia. These ads apparently addressed political issues in America although Facebook has said most did not pertain directly to the presidential election and some ads were purchased after the election.
This seemed important at the time, but it’s become even more significant in light of recent events. For instance, Mark Warner appears to be the point man for Democratic politicians who intend to use Russiagate and “fake news” hysteria to intimidate tech giants into submission. It appears to be working.
There’s a big piece to this story that people seem to be missing, which I explained in a brief Twitter thread earlier today.
About a week later, Alex Jones and Infowars is de-platformed by virtually all the tech giants at once.
Politicians are threatening the tech giants with regulation unless they censor as politicians want.
The tech giants do as told, just like they did with surveillance.
It’s no coincidence Warner’s paw prints appear to be all over the latest pressure exerted upon tech giants. He and other Democratic politicians are methodically using fear around Russiagate and fake news to get Silicon Valley oligarchs do as they please.
Moreover, they know for a fact this sort of thing is effective, because the U.S. government’s done it before. Specifically and spectacularly with regard to domestic surveillance.
Major American tech companies have cooperated with the US government before, and they will again. If they don't cooperate, they will be compelled to cooperate.
Did you all forget the lessons of Snowden this quickly? pic.twitter.com/KP4ldaH7By
Again, politicians have no interest in actually reining in the power of the tech giants, they merely want to further weaponize them for their own ends.
The big game here is politicians bullying tech companies so that they censor their platforms in a way they see fit. See the following tweets by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy:
Politician calls Infowars ban "tip of iceberg."
If you don't know where this is headed, you're naive, a moron, or both. https://t.co/kijaQAFi7p
I know Facebook and Apple and YouTube have gotten so big they sometimes seem like the government.
But they aren’t.
They are private companies that shouldn’t knowingly spread lies and hate. They took a good first step today by removing Infowars.
Don’t worry though, that’s not a veiled threat just a friendly suggestion from the politburo.
Meanwhile, it appears Sen. Murphy got an earful following those tweets and responded by pointing out that Trump demonizes the press daily. That’s true, but so is the following:
Scorecard thus far:
Trump's stupid threats against the press. Zero actual impact on CNN or MSNBC's ability to publish nonsense.
Democratic politicians threatening tech giants: People with large audiences actually being de-platformed in real life.
There’s a big power play afoot — you can ignore it at you own risk.
Oh, and DELETE Facebook.
In reply to " Americans have no… by BankSurfyMan
How about the increasingly blessed torrent of anti-European hate?
https://medium.com/@getongab/exposed-anti-white-hate-speech-on-twitter-by-cnn-buzzfeed-nyt-and-la-times-reporters-fa72327e5010
In reply to Just let me say oooooooooo by Newsboy
Silicon valley has always been a myth funded by the government, and more specifically the alphabet soup agencies.
What happened during Obama's tenure was dramatic over politization of these agencies, which seemed to have failed to serve Democrats well during past elections, and which will definitely do more harm than otherwise to the nation at large over the long term.
As a consequence, agencies are becoming more and more impotent, cue the latest botched attempt on Maduro's life; America is becoming the laughing stock of the world, and everyone loves Russia, including in America.
Cherry on top: the tech future ex giants will end up being regulated no matter what. In other terms they came out and still will get nothing in exchange of their blatant admission of bolshevism.
What's not to love?
In reply to How about the increasingly… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Jared Kushner Trying to Abolish UN Agency That Feeds Palestinian Refugees
For Conservative Media Outlets Who Don’t Speak Out Because They Don’t Like Infowars, We Have a Message for You – You’re Next” August 7, 2018
THIS IS WHO IS BEHIND IT ALL:
Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D. Dr Joyce is a retired professor from England.
In reply to W by Adolfsteinbergovitch
In Dec. 2016 congress authorized $160mm to be spent over two years to counter propaganda. Along with the bill just passed HR 5181
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Countering_Foreign_Propaganda_and_Disinfo…
In reply to How about the increasingly… by I Am Jack's Ma…
In reply to In Dec. 2016 congress… by cankles' server
No government as Mr Zappa said is the entertainment arm of the military industrial complex,yes this guy passes laws and is an influence but hes a muppet not the puppeteer.
"Let’s be clear about something up front because it’s extremely important. This narrative that three tech giants, Apple, Google and Facebook all decided independently and simultaneously to de-platform Alex Jones without any threats or pressure from U.S. politicians and other powerful forces behind the scenes is pure fantasy.
This isn’t private companies doing that private company thing, this is Silicon Valley oligarchs making a decision to appease politicians and the status quo system which made them billionaires in order to avoid regulation."
DING DING DING DIIIING!
Holy shit, I agree with Krieger on something?...lol.
Shillicon Valley have signed their own Death Warrants.
Oh, and DELETE Facebook.
been deleted for a couple years... saw their mind-control coming years away. refused to be a part.
hope everyone will just #walkaway
imagine that... if you dare
The Political Elite require culling . . . . . if the plebs could just see past the right-left paradigm . . . big ask!
Let me get this straight.
1) Elected officials, with a political agenda, are coercing private corporations to infringe on the first amendment rights of their political opponents.
2) These private corporations, without law, are conspiring with elected officials due to fear of unproven allegations, to censor dissenting opinion. Because... Russia.
3) The media aware of these tyrannical violations are not only congratulating the companies for following through, the media is encouraging more of it (censorship)?
This is what a conspiracy looks like. This is not theory, but fact. It is by it's very definition a conspiracy, and they banned Alex Jones for being a conspiracy theorist, who bully's people?
If you're confused as I, go back and read 1-3. The narrative lacks cognitive logic.
Unless... We are at war with an enemy that hates us, and we're to stupid to recognize this.
The battle of the narrative only works when you have 100% control of the tools of communications.
INFORMATION WARFARE: BATTLE OF THE NARRATIVE
......all that matters is what people believe
The real legacy of Obama is it proved once and for all that the concept of “governing by narrative” is a total failure. Obama's terms can be describe as a "battle of the narrative" vs reality.
The battle of the narrative is a military concept and can be explained thus:
"Emerging U.K. and U.S. military doctrine posits that conflicts of the future are likely to be defined equally, if not more, by the centrality of influence.
Adversaries have recognized the strategic benefits of influencing perceptions; and will continue to exploit information and communications technology advances to this end.
In a competition of contesting narratives, information will flash around the world in near real time, challenging the abilities of governments and established news networks to react in a timely fashion.
Near global transparency increases the risk of inconsequential military incidents being turned into strategic events with adverse connotations. To win the battle of the narratives, the U.K.’s security apparatus must be able to wield influence at all levels, across multiple media, within joint, multinational and inter-agency environments at a much higher tempo than present"
http://www.au.af.mil/au/awc/aw...
In other words the facts on the ground doesn't really matter; all that matters is what people believe. The Tet offensive is a good example. Where the US crushed the offensive militarily but lost the narrative battle and it was considered a defeat in the minds of the public.
The battle of the narrative only works when you have 100% control of the tools of communications. The Obama and Clinton teams made sure they had 100% control over the legacy press media and therefore thought they could control the narrative battle-space. The rise of an equal and powerful social media (Drudge, ZH, Breitbart, InfoWars etc) to fight the left's narrative caught them by surprise.
The social media before Nov 8th 2016 was thought to be "fringe" and not powerful enough to beat the powerful (6 company 85% share) media.
In effect what happened during Obama's admin and Clinton campaign was the same thing that happened to the British troops during the revolutionary war.
The war is not won yet but as long as there is Freedom of speech and the tools to spread the truth the governing by "narrative" as opposed to reality will always be a failure.
NSA White Paper by Satanist Employee of NSA
https://archive.org/stream/pdfy-Mv-q4qGq8_TBPcwL/Michael+Aquino+%28US+Satanist%29+-+From+PSYOP+to+MindWar+-+The+Psychology+of+Victory+%281980%29_djvu.txt
