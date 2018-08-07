DOJ Ordered To Preserve Comey Email Records

Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/07/2018 - 14:26

The Department of Justice has been ordered by a federal court to preserve federal records from the personal email accounts of former FBI Director James Comey, following a joint motion by the Daily Caller and Judicial Watch to compel the preservation. 

Via Judicial Watch

In the motion, Judicial Watch argued that “there is reason to be concerned that the responsive records could be lost or destroyed.” Judicial Watch pointed out that in June 2018, the DOJ’s Inspector General stated,We identified numerous instances in which Comey used a personal email account (a Gmail account) to conduct FBI business.” The Justice Department, in response to Judicial Watch’s concerns, sent Mr. Comey a letter asking him to preserve records but refused to make the letter available and opposed a preservation order.

In granting the motion for a preservation order, the court ruled:

[T]he Court will allow [the DOJ] until September 28, 2018 to complete its review and release of any responsive, non-exempt records to Plaintiffs. That being said, [the DOJ] is also ORDERED to make rolling productions between today and September 28, 2018, at reasonable intervals, of any records that are reviewed and found to be responsive and non-exempt.

***

In order to avoid any possible issues later in this litigation, the Court will GRANT [Judicial Watch’s] Motion. [The DOJ] is ORDERED to take all necessary and reasonable steps to ensure that any records that are potentially responsive to either of the Plaintiffs’ FOIA requests located on former Director Comey’s personal e-mail account are preserved. Although it contends that such an order is unnecessary, [the DOJ] has not explained why this preservation order would prejudice Defendant or cause any undue burden.

In her ruling, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly made clear: "This Order should not be interpreted in any way as indicating that the Court has taken any position as to whether the former Director’s e-mail account will contain any responsive records. It also should not be interpreted in any way as expressing any concern on the Court’s behalf that Defendant or Director Comey would lose or purposefully destroy responsive records."

The Court is issuing this preservation order simply because it does not appear to burden Defendant, and it will limit the possibility that the retention of these records, should they exist, might create a dispute at a later stage of this case -Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly

On Monday, the Daily Caller  reported:

"The Daily Caller News Foundation is suing the Department of Justice for failing to produce records regarding the Columbia University professor who received four memos from former FBI Director James Comey, one of which was leaked to The New York Times.

Cause of Action Institute, a conservative nonprofit watchdog, filed the lawsuit on behalf of TheDCNF Monday after the Justice Department and the FBI failed to produce any records related to Daniel Richman in response to the news organization’s April 25 Freedom of Information Act request."

TheDCNF seeks all of Mr. Richman’s work product developed on behalf of the former FBI director. It also seeks “all communications between the bureau and Mr. Richman concerning his SGE work assignments, all intra-bureau communications about Mr. Richman and his assignments and activities, as well as all work product delivered to Director Comey or to others within the bureau.” -Daily Caller  

Perhaps we will finally get some answers on the full extent of Richman's activities?

Comments

CuttingEdge gatorengineer Tue, 08/07/2018 - 15:44

The Seth Rich story will not die...

...until Assange has had the final say.

 

Which he will - even if its by the old dead man's handle method. The truth will out.

 

Its hilarious that those who want Assange extradited (or droned, in the case of Hitlery) are not in the least fearful he can drive a fucking stake a mile wide through their Russia meme. And a host of other shite, no doubt.

I Am Jack's Ma… Rodders75 Tue, 08/07/2018 - 14:40

Comey is indeed a cunt who deserves to rot in jail downwind from Hillary and Brennan and Clapper.

 

It is human nature to think that one of two sides of a conflict are the good guys.

But no matter who loses

https://m.youtube.com/watch?t=0s&v=YW4CvC5IaFI&list=FLbp3rkUf5-hFZRzOirx_EsQ&index=2

The ZOG wins.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=829497397

Chupacabra-322 I Am Jack's Ma… Tue, 08/07/2018 - 15:15

@ I Am,

 

I've been saying for over 2 years now, the collective "we" probably deserves what's coming for sticking their fingers in the ears, closing their eyes and adamantly refusing to to consider any evidence except that which supported their previously held beliefs.

It does remove all doubt about the FBIs true role in our society, hopefully opening a few eyes and minds.

The secret police guarding the one party, the Pure Evil Criminal Psychopath and its minions.

Its policing work is merely practice and cover for that true purpose.

Don't nominate a new head, send it to the trash can of history NOW..

A federal investigator who reviewed an FBI forensic report detailing the contents of DNC staffer Seth Rich’s computer generated within 96 hours after his murder, said Rich made contact with WikiLeaks through Gavin MacFadyen, a now-deceased American investigative reporter, documentary filmmaker, and director of WikiLeaks who was living in London at the time.

 

This explosive information was being suppressed by James Comey...FUCK the FBI!

 

The Criminal CIA, FBI & DOJ are the epitome of what are defined as Crime Syndicate’s.

 

Two Theives an… Tue, 08/07/2018 - 14:29

They JUST sent this directive....NOW?!

Ha!...The "original" memos are swimming with the fishes...probably a whole assortment of NEW "original" memos...

Wasn't there a "fire" recently at the Clinton residence in Chappaqua NY?

Hmmmm...I smell memos burning. 

 

It's all a joke ..isn't it (on us)?

benb Two Theives an… Tue, 08/07/2018 - 14:42

The NSA and probably other entities as well have copies of all of it. It's COMPLETE B.S. including the Court system. 

Where did we read in the traitor media that I.G. Horowitz was big pals with Mueller, Comey and Rosenstein? Answer - NOWHERE.

In the 70s and 80s these government parasites all hung with each other in a little clique. They were called "The Suits."

bowie28 Tue, 08/07/2018 - 14:35

NSA already has everything so it doesn't really matter what anyone thinks they deleted. The swamp created the deep state surveillance monster and now will be devoured by it.

This is just JW keeping up the attack on these treasonous criminals -- even if not completely necessary it's still good to see.

Aerows Tue, 08/07/2018 - 14:36

That bastard deserves a jail sentence.  Make him serve his time with Hillary as his room mate.  I can't think of better justice for either of them.

pods Tue, 08/07/2018 - 14:36

Isn't that common practice in government?  You know, RECORDS and such?

Fucking clownshow.

They will have every shitpost on ZH of all of us, but nope, can't save the actual important things in Utah.

VWAndy Tue, 08/07/2018 - 14:43

 Just declassify it all. That Mr Trump has not is telling. He could have done it over a year ago now. Shoulda nipped it in the bud.

bowie28 VWAndy Tue, 08/07/2018 - 14:49

That's the answer.  Hopefully he was just waiting for the investigations and indictments to be prepared first and is planning on some heavy de-class activity soon.

He did mention the "new" IG report in a tweet yesterday.  Is there another one due or was he possibly talking about an unredacted report?

 

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1026471244949061632

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1026474458326986752

 

replaceme Tue, 08/07/2018 - 14:47

Yea, if there was any danger of there being anything (left) in Comey's email, this would still be under review. I'd equate this ruling to someone yelling out "All clear!". But who knows, maybe he really is as stupid as he looks - quite a feat.

bowie28 replaceme Tue, 08/07/2018 - 14:54

The thing to remember is they never expected Hillary to lose so they were all very careless about covering their tracks - would have been business as usual with a Hillary DOJ/FBI. 

Now they have Trump in there with full access to all their secrets and evidence of all their crimes, which explains why they have been trying to get him out since day 1 and are becoming more desperate with each passing day.

 