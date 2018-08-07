EU Threatens European Firms That Comply With Trump's Iran Sanctions

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/07/2018 - 17:30

European firms that cut ties with Iran over new US sanctions which kicked in at Midnight might find themselves subject to sanctions of their own, warned an EU official. 

“If EU companies abide by U.S. secondary sanctions they will, in turn, be sanctioned by the EU," Nathalie Tocci, an aide to the EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, told BBC Radio 4 on Monday, according to NBC News.

The EU is helping Iran "In order to signal, diplomatically, to the Iranians that Europeans are serious" about trying to salvage the Iran nuclear deal - which President Trump pulled out of in May, sending former US Secretary of State John Kerry running around Europe and the UN to try and nurse his baby back together. 

At midnight Monday, the U.S. began targeting oil-rich Iran's automotive industry and civil aviation sector, as well as trade in gold and other metals in a set of punitive measures that had been eased under Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama.

Trump has called for a wholesale overhaul of Iranian regional policies, such as an end to its military support for the Syrian government and regional militant groups like Lebanon's Hezbollah. The 2015 pact did not curb these actions, one reason Trump has called the agreement "the worst deal ever." -NBC News

Early Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted "Iran sanctions have officially been cast," adding "Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!" 

German car manufacturer Diamler announced on Tuesday that it had halted its activities in Iran

“We will continue to closely monitor the political developments, especially in connection with the future of the nuclear agreement,” the company said in a statement.

And in June, Peugeot's parent company PSA took steps to suspend a joint-venture in Iran, while rival Renault also agreed to follow the US sanctions. 

French oil giant Total has said it would quit a multibillion-dollar gas project if it cannot secure a waiver from the sanctions — a request the French government says had been rejected. -NBC News

The move follows comments made in May by US Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, who warned firms against continuing to do business with the Islamic Republic or risk consequences. 

“U.S. sanctions will target critical sectors of Iran’s economy. German companies doing business in Iran should wind down operations immediately,” he tweeted.

International inspectors, meanwhile, say Iran has been complying with the nuclear deal to cut back its nuclear program as the US prepares to reimpose the remainder of sanctions lifted in the agreement - targeting Iran's oil sector and central bank

America has also pressured allies to stop importing oil from Iran before the November deadline. Top buyers of Iranian oil include China, India, Turkey and South Korea.

The effects on Iran of Washington's hardening stance have been stark, with Iran's rial currency losing two-thirds of its value in six months. -NBC News

***

As a reminder, on Tuesday, following an executive order signed by Trump, the U.S. imposed new restrictions intended to stop the purchase of dollar banknotes by Iran, prevent the government from trading gold and other precious metals and block the nation from selling or acquiring various industrial metals. The measures, which took effect at midnight in Washington, also targeted the auto industry and banned imports of Persian carpets and pistachios to the U.S.

There were some signs Trump's aggressive policy was already working. Yesterday, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, under rising economic and political pressure, spurned President Donald Trump’s suggestion for talks with “no preconditions.” However, in a televised address on Monday night, Rouhani also said Iran is open to negotiations if the U.S. is “sincere,” but he added that such talks would be meaningless while his nation is being hit with sanctions. Trump and his top aides have raised the possibility of face-to-face discussions with Rouhani with “no preconditions.”

“Negotiations at the same time as sanctions, what meaning does that have?” Rouhani said. “It means someone is facing a person who’s a rival and enemy, if they use a knife and they stick the knife in their arm and then they say, ‘Let’s negotiate and let’s talk.’ The response to this is first all, they have to take the knife out and put the knife back in their pocket.”

Rouhani also scoffed that despite his offer for talks, Trump “is someone who, without any negotiation, has withdrawn from all of his international commitments,” from trade accords to the Paris climate agreement.

Iran’s Foreign Secretary Javad Zarif tweeted that the “Trump Administration wants the world to believe it’s concerned about the Iranian people. Yet the very first sanctions it reimposed have canceled licenses for sales of 200+ passenger jets under absurd pretexts, endangering ordinary Iranians. US hypocrisy knows no bounds.”

At the same time, Europe condemned Trump's action saying it would block their effect for European companies. “We deeply regret the re-imposition of sanctions by the U.S., due to the latter’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” according to a statement Monday from the foreign ministers of the U.K., Germany, France and the European Union. “Preserving the nuclear deal with Iran is a matter of respecting international agreements and a matter of international security.”

Meanwhile, in an attempt to halt its sharp economic deterioration, Iran’s central bank scrapped most currency controls introduced this year on the eve of the U.S. move, in a bid to halt a plunge in the rial that has stirred protests against the government. As Bloomberg reports, under the measures, Iran's central bank will let the market determine the rate of foreign-exchange transactions except the imports of essential goods and drugs, Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati told state television Sunday night. Licensed currency houses whose trading had been halted will be allowed to resume operations from Tuesday.

But the policies backfired, with the rial weakening from 40,000 at the start of the year, to more than 100,000 to the dollar on the black market this month.

Comments

Scar Bro the artist Tue, 08/07/2018 - 17:36

Fuck JEWSA. The EU will now turn towards Russia. That will leave the U.S and their only ally, ISRAEL. Good luck with that shit. Cucked = Americans with no foreskins. Seriously guys, if you aren't even allowed to have a foreskin how the FUCK can you claim anyone else is cucked.... "oh but its more hygenic!!" said Dr shvitsenbaum

Squid-puppets … beemasters Tue, 08/07/2018 - 18:08

I read this and see the influence at work of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation 

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Organisation_of_Islamic_Cooperation

 

"~an international organization founded in 1969, consisting of 57 member states, with a collective population of over 1.3 billion ~. OIC is 2nd largest inter-governmental organization after UN. ~ The OIC has permanent delegations to the United Nations and the European Union

 

You all know every European nation is shitting itself and doesnt want to be the zerg-beacon location of the continental Outbreak of ISIS, right ?

Sudden Debt tmosley Tue, 08/07/2018 - 18:08

I don't believe there are EU citizens who actually want that our countries trade with Iran or any of those crappy countries... our muslim problem just gets worse and we're giving them money?????

WHY??? Trump is the only sane person on the planet so it seems... 

when you read that shit, you really start to believe there's a bigger agenda where they want to tear up our fabric of society

 

Oldguy05 Sudden Debt Tue, 08/07/2018 - 18:34

Viktor Orbán of Hungary and Italy's new guy....forget his name, seem to be sane.

 

The EU:

You suck my blood like a leech
You break the law and you preach
Screw my brain till it hurts
You've taken all my money and you want more,

Misguided old mule
With your pigheaded rules
With your narrow-minded cronies who are fools of the first division-

Death on two legs
You're tearing me apart,
Death on two legs
You never had a heart of your own

the artist Scar Bro Tue, 08/07/2018 - 17:49

The word Gibberish comes to mind. You are all over the place. 

1. If you are anti-US/Israel relations then wouldn't it be a good thing that the US is further isolating itself???

2. Who cares if the EU turns toward Russia? Why is that a problem? Isn't Russia anti-Israel?

3. When did the US begin mandatory circumcision? I admit that I let my scrip to AJoP lapse. 

4. What does circumcision have to do with being cucked? 

5.  What do you mean it is more hygienic?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5478224/

hooligan2009 Scar Bro Tue, 08/07/2018 - 18:27

the EU will now build a thousand mosques and be terrorized until it adopts sharia law and its women go take their periods in huts at the end of the garden. you do know that muslims circumcize boys and girls right?

here's a little reminder from your socialist state propaganda machine the BBC on this very topic.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/religion/religions/islam/islamethics/malecircumcis…

enjoy your new world farting in your buddies face whilst the women go "worship" outside your mosque because they are not allowed to fart alongside you.

aloha-snackbar NVTRIC Tue, 08/07/2018 - 17:52

NVTRIC your comment seeks to prove how low in the ranks of intellect that zerohedge readers have become... why is it that any nation that disagrees with the Yank hubris and boundless hypocrisy reacts with such a mindless statement, which shows zero forethought and lacking any logic... you have a pathological liar for a President, I guess this points to the bottom...moron...

Oldguy05 aloha-snackbar Tue, 08/07/2018 - 18:08

You can disrespect and insult the US all you like here. We still allow that. Yes. There is hubris and hypocrisy blatantly exposed for the world to see. You can state your arguments here, at least you could up until yesterday. Try doing that in the UK/EU about your own government. The PC thought police would be banging on your door. Especially if you mention anything derogatory about government, refugees, migrants or Islam. I'd like to postulate that Theresa May or may not. Soft Brexit? That in itself is a lie. You have your own hubris and hypocrisy to deal with. It's not looking so good for the UK to me. Have you dulled your kitchen knives like a good citizen yet?

jm Tue, 08/07/2018 - 17:34

The EU will reverse this decision the instant that the Saudis stop doing business with them tomorrow.

What a joke.  It is impossible to implement this foolishness anyway.  It just serves to make the EU look even more ineffectual.

Winston Churchill jm Tue, 08/07/2018 - 18:31

Ask Siemens about that.At the sidelines  of the JCPOA meet in Vienna(US not invited),lots

of biz deals were cut in a 3 way deal;Germany/China/Iran. Iran will continue to buy from europe.

If ZH was a 1/10th of what it was,you might get some real news instead of the rah rah bullshit.

ACP Tue, 08/07/2018 - 17:35

To paraphrase Dave Chappelle:

"Sanction us? With what army? Oh yeah, you don't have an army, so you better just shut...the...fuck...UP!"

Oldguy05 Pendolino Tue, 08/07/2018 - 18:21

The headless chickens in the US run around with masks on smashing windows, sucker thumping people with bike locks and running away. The rest of us keep our heads and watch...until we don't.

Bolsheviks have killed millions and eventually will try that in the US. When that happens they'll wish it never did. I can smell it now. Horrible!