Gold: Have The Chinese Changed The Way They Look At It?

At the risk of alienating all my readers who view gold as a barbarous relic, I am chancing one more post to expand on my ideas regarding the correlation between gold and the Chinese currency.
Although some readers got a chuckle out of my article Gold: Come’on - Admit it - You want to own it, there was also a bunch of pushback on the idea that the Chinese were pegging the price of gold in CNY.
“Why would they do that?”
“To what end?”
And I guess I purposely left out the details, instead I choose to focus on the correlations and leave it to readers to draw their own conclusions.
And before I give you my theories as to the reasons behind the relationship, let’s have a look at how the correlation has fared since I wrote about it last.
Still trading on top of one another. In fact, it’s almost tick for tick.
Speaking of tick for tick, the great twitter account of @TickByTick_Team created a terrific chart that demonstrated the collapse in the volatility of gold priced in CNY. I have recreated using the 90-day historical volatility, but it doesn’t matter which time frame you use - the end result is that gold priced in CNY has become a lot less volatile.
I am sympathetic to the idea that China would never bother to peg the price of gold. Pegging implies that you would be willing to both buy and sell it to keep it at a certain level. I don’t believe that China has any interest in selling even the tiniest little bit of their gold reserves to keep it at a certain price.
But I do believe the Chinese are managing the price of gold priced in CNY. They have in essence provided a floor at which they are willing to accumulate gold. They don’t bother selling it when it rises above that level, but when the gold price descends into their buy zone, they are there with stacks of blues.
So why is the price of gold going down recently? Well, if we assume that China is one of the biggest buyers of gold, when their currency depreciates, their bid for gold priced in US dollars falls.
The price of gold has not been pegged in CNY, it is merely being bought in that currency. The Chinese have fundamentally changed the way they look at gold. Instead of pricing it in US dollars, they are pricing it in CNY. And they are bid. For size.
Gold the old relic, keep stacking! That and lead! They will be more than precious soon enough!
Asians Respect GOLD as Money/Store of Value...
Americans are still learning...
No, the Chinks are still jealous, loser, anti-science, no-coiners. Nothing has changed. They will happily bury their pet rocks in the rice paddy for ten years just to lose money. They need to...
BUY BITCION!!! Losers.
,m,
Derp derp. Muh electrons made of valuable maffs!
Blockchain
Not bad. MDB worthy in fact.
Bravo, Sir...
Here we go with the China angle again.
I've been around long enough to realize that the China or the yuan crutch has been used one way or another to predict, promise or speculate that gold will skyrocket eventually because (fill-in-the-blank) and that crutch will be leaned on for many more years by those who can't support their constant B.S. speculations (aka story telling) with anything factual (aka reality) to base their B.S. upon.
This theme won't go away anytime soon. Anyone trying to tell what direction anything is going to go while a monumental (and just getting started) trade war is developing is so full of crap on the scale of a loaded manure spreader when they talk about metals that they'll say anything on any given day.
It's all word sophistry, storytelling and a hustle.
How can you deny that chart? Seriously. The Chinese love gold and they want their currency to replace the dollar as the world's reserve currency- that and I have never heard of them selling gold. Like it or not, the dollar is toast- all we are waiting on is when.
Almost like Chinese bonds were about to be gold backed or something.....
As long as they peg to the dollar the yuan will not replace it.
So, you are serious going to argue that a single-party communist state will to allow 100% full market access and full transparency?
Good luck with that!
They haven’t been communist in a long time regardless of the name. They are some weird modern totalitarian state. They have a super powerful central state that is the supreme law, but they DO also have a free market aspect. They are something new and frankly far scarier than communism. They are exactly what “Mr. Global” is using as a template for prison planet earth. Calling them communist isn’t entirely accurate, they are far scarier than that because they do have an element of competition which fuels innovation along with a super powerful state. They seem more similar to Nazi germany ala IG Farben than they do the USSR or even 1960’s communist China.
Quasi Commu-Capitalism in China!
Quasi Social-Capitalism in USA
Socialism in Europe
Unlike the "transparency" of Central Banks, Global Corporations, and ultra wealthy parasite owners of the former, who control the governments.
Don't be naive.
No Government will save Mankind from Governments.
"How can you deny that chart?"
Toast???
Lol, are you kidding me/us???
Look at a long term chart and not a short window/trendy chart dujour that tries to sell you on how right they are right now when the long term track record is terrible.
And you're right...you never heard of them selling gold until now.
That's because all you heard up until now is how the buying will propel gold/silver. And now the shills/hustlers are talking out of the other side of their mouthes about Chinese selling?
It's all B.S. and will continue to be so for more years than most people will be comfortable to even consider.
And I'm not down or anti-metals btw. I have too much and I'm over allocated and waiting...and waiting...on China. Geez.
It is the weapon of last resort. And I would venture a guess that as each rung of trade and/or foreign policy dispute ratchets upwards, the closer to deployment of that weapon nears.
Yep, gold is the Coul De Grace and won’t be used until necessary. They will continue to accumulat. I haven’t seen any reports of gold LEAVING China...have you? Why would they cancel their own fire sale prices for gold imports by increasing the price? They will continue to buy at a discount as long as the West is that fucking stupid.
Oh, you want to play the "look at a longer term chart" game? Sure, just pull up a chart of the dollar priced in gold ever since the Federal Reserve came into existence. That'll show anybody how worthless gold is when it has held its value this entire time. Can one say the same for the dollar in that same timeframe? lol
yeah...the shanghai exchange has only been running for 28 years...you have been around long enough to understand the relationship between gold prices and the yuan, even though gold has been a form of currency with humans for over 42,000 years. Just how old are you Yoda?
And where has that 28 years and 42,000 years you mention gotten you/us at this moment in time???
Are you pleased with the direction this has taken while you've waited 28 or 42,000 years? What kind of analogy is that?
Get real. Wait another 20-30 years or another 1,000 or so I guess.
CNY lingots
Give me a break. The game is called liquidation the rule is margin call.
It's a liquidity trap!
Yes! Thank you.
So much demand by the Chinese the price is dropping.
If the yuan gold correlation is accurate it defeats the whole purpose of owning gold. It should be a store of value against any currency including the USD and over the past 10 years it has not when including inflation.
short sighted...a couple decades of manipulation does not tell the story of gold and silver which have been used as a medium of exchange since 40,000 BC. Spare us, please.
40,000 BC? Where do you get that number? Are you talking Antediluvian civilization? I mean you must be.
But wait...isn't 28 years also a couple/few decades and also short-sighted to be bringing up the shanghai exchange like you did earlier in response to me above?
20-30 years is either a significant amount of time to use as a basis or it isn't.
Do you see how that worked? You did the same thing the metals hustlers do...use certain loose facts to both support or denounce both opposing views to yours.
Congrats, you've been totally indoctrinated to that line of thinking which you've been inundated with voluntarily btw.
Strange isn't it...Yere are several countries right now where I bet everyone wished they owned more gold or could buy it...Turkey...Iran...Italy..China...Venezuela...Argentina..just to name a few as their markets implode.....but yes the price is going down..go figure....its not a free market..very controlled....worse than Diamonds
NBD. So the Chinese took a page out of the Fed's book
Gold? Paper/digital or physical? Big fucking difference, one is a liability and the other is still the preferred collateral at ALL central banks...
Hhhmmm, I wonder why?
What about Russia?
Why are the miners still producing at these levels?
These are very large economic enterprises and generate an enormous amount of business in the economy even when losing money modestly if you are betting the price will recover. People in Russia and Chia are NOT working for Gold but for their local legal tenders in Rubles and Yuan and as long as they can pay their bills in these weak local currencies they may be #profitable in an internal sense though not when viewed from the standpoint of international trade. make sense?
Stacking 10 years too early better than stacking 10 minutes too late.
China has a 300 year plan for Gold accumulation. Washington politics is a flash in the pan. The flash is made up of short term thinking based on war. It's reflected on structural problems within American society.
What's the first thing people run to in a financial panic - GOLD. Look at Iran, Turkey, etc. If you don't own some, you're going to be sorry.
Actually gold is maybe 2 or 3 after bonds, cash.
In Turkey? No. They are exchanging lira for gold as fast as they can and they sure as HELL aren’t touching bonds lmfao!
So, basically the whole world is dumping their paper fiat for something tangible in the world economy. China, Russia, etc. Meanwhile we are stuck with the Fed's shaky petrodollar.. I see Trump is trying to preserve it to benefit America but.. The US government still issues the legal tender coins. I'm not trying to risk becoming poor af holding onto something Trump wants to devalue to bring jobs back, with a supply that has been multiplied hundreds of times over.
Is this all that tricky? China is the World's largest producer of Gold so the Bank of China buys the Gold to turn it into Yuan (legal tender) so all the miners can continue to operate, pay wages/suppliers.
China CANNOT sell the Gold or the price will crash and the mines will close.
China also has an enormous jewelry industry so the Gold can eventually be dumped there so it is an okay risk.
In terms of new Gold produced the current price is SO low many mining companies are breaking. Look at the price of Barrick Gold. 10.88 per share down from about 55. > does this look like a "Gold mine" to you?
If China or Russia STOP hoarding Gold the roof comes in.
I still hold a fair amount of physical metals and enjoy the perspective.
I still hold Bitcoin for that matter and my strategy of long ago- selling Bitcoin profit for physical did not change, so I've obviously not bought much for precious metals in the last year. Do admit feeling more confident about Bitcoin as it's consolidation above five thousand gives credibility to the idea it might be around longer than the Tulips were. If I buy metals with profits than others probably do- the next crypto wave might fuel the next metals wave as inflated dollars look for a home.
Would welcome deep dive on crypto-currencies though I know the subject is a divisive one here. I promise not to hype crypto anymore even if/when it becomes hot again but will cheer when metals go up because everyone loves that. The amount of crypto I own now is valued at around five times what I'd take to Vegas for a weekend- perfect for satisfying my FOMO without the need to chart watch.
Not much moves in a straight line on the global stage. The 'ramp' as it were in current geopolitical tension is at a place not seen in a long time - perhaps longer than the age of many posters here. Whether or not anything major happens in the next year or 10 years (as if major geopolitical changes haven't occurred already), isn't the issue. It is now the speed at which major changes can take place. More often than not, we only grasp this in retrospect.