Goldman Warns Turkish Banks Will Be Wiped Out If Lira Hits 7.1

After its worst day in 10 years, the Turkish Lira's early rebound is already starting to fade amid denied rumors of US officials predicting Lira's demise, a record high yield at its bond auction, and Goldman warning of the collapse of Turkey's financial system.
Turkey's 10Y bond yield topped 20% for the first time ever and Turkey's Treasury sold 539.7 million liras of 5Y debt today at 22.1% compound yield.
With tensions remaining high, the U.S. Embassy in Turkey has denied news in Turkish media that a U.S. official predicted the lira would weaken to 7 per dollar, calling the claim an entirely baseless "lie." In two tweets, the Embassy said:
"Despite current tensions, the United States continues to be a solid friend and ally of Turkey. Our countries have a vibrant economic relationship."
"For this reason, it is unfortunate and disturbing that an American official, who estimates that the U.S. dollar will be $7 TL, is completely unfounded and irresponsible in the Turkish media. It's a fabricated and baseless lie."
Well, they are right, it was not "officials" from the US government, it was "unofficials" from
Government Goldman Sachs warns that further lira depreciation to 7.1 would erode all of Turkey's banks' excess capital.
Within the current backdrop, we view banks as being vulnerable to Turkish Lira depreciation given that it impacts:
(1) capital levels due to a meaningful portion of FC assets, which increase RWAs in local currency terms on Turkish Lira depreciation,
(2) asset quality and cost of risk, as Turkish Lira volatility can put stress on borrowers’ ability to repay as well as underlying collateral values. Moreover, Lira depreciation leads to higher provisioning requirements for FC NPLs, though banks are hedging this risk and can offset the impact through trading income.
The CET 1 ratio for Turkish banks under our coverage is around 13.2% on average on a bank-only basis and 12.2% on a consolidated basis, vs. 8%-9% fully-phased in requirement. We calculate that every 10% Lira depreciation impacts bank’s capital by c.50bp on average. Indeed, 14% Lira depreciation in 2Q18 took away around 80bp off bank’s CET 1 ratios. We estimate that the c.12% depreciation of the Turkish lira since June 30, 2018 would further reduce capital by c.60bp on average (pre internal capital generation and any management action).
We view Yapi Kredi as the weakest positioned on capital levels, with 2Q18 consolidated CET 1 of 10.7% vs. 8.5% fully phased-in minimum requirement. While the recent rights issue added 140bp to capital levels, Lira depreciation offset it by around 80bp.
We calculate that quarter to date 3Q18 Lira depreciation would offset the remaining c.60bp capital uplift from the rights issue, though this may be mitigated through internal capital generation and a potential transition to an IRB-based approach. As a result, incremental Lira depreciation could increase capital concerns for banks, especially for ones with lower capital levels.
We calculate that further Lira depreciation to around 7.1 vs. USD on average could largely erode banks’ excess capital
Finally, we note that JPMorgan is desperately keeping its 'EM is cheap' narrative alive, carefully dissecting Turkey away, explaining it is "miles apart" from the most of the Emerging Markets.
Gabriela Santos, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV, that most EM economies are in a "much healthier" place, adding that investors need to see slightly stronger growth than U.S. in 2H18 and simmering trade tensions for emerging-market assets to benefit.
Comments
They already took their positions and they're trying to influence the market to get it done, as always when there's some money to grab.
Goldman= Just the name itself tells you who they are and what they do on behalf of the few.
In reply to They already took their… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Could use a little help as I am in synapse collision mode. Do I side with The Squid or the Turk? Is it possible for both to fail?
In reply to Goldman= Just the name… by Truther
Apparently Erdogan didn't get Israhell's note: "He who interferes with what doesn't concern him finds what doesn't please him."
In reply to Could usse a little help as… by Ghost of PartysOver
Man there are a lot of dominoes in the world poised to fall.
In reply to He who comments publicly on… by beemasters
Soon the veil will be lifted and all will know the real truths in life! Until that happens, everyone is groping in the dark.
In reply to They already took their… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Your in the fucking dark we all know that !
In reply to Soon the veil will be lifted… by Free This
Goldman warns, or Goldman just stated the deep state objective?
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Goldman warns, or Goldman… by nope-1004
Let's get yedi to rumble!!!
Still not blood in the streets. Hang tight boys.
What did Turkey do to make us this mad at them again? It was something, but I just don't remember.
I think it is about that CIA pastor that was involved in the coup. Amazing how desperate the USA is to get him back.
In reply to What did Turkey do to make… by ironmace
did ergdon...arrest 1/2 the army as well. The guy is a bad guy...period
In reply to I think it is about that CIA… by hotrod
And getting lovey dovey with Putin. The Deep State does not like that.
In reply to did ergdon...arrest 1/2 the… by venturen
Turkey is a socialist dictatorship hiding behind a fundamentalist religion. (eg the thugs pretend to be enforcing religious law.) Turkey is hooked on subsidies from the US and EU. The culture is to take hostages and demand payment. EU is out of money and Trump isn't paying. Russia isn't a good bet to prop Turkey up more than they already are.
In reply to What did Turkey do to make… by ironmace
Turkey is just fucked up. They got a stupid president. The people want him now for 20 years. Everything is ok.
In reply to Turkey is a socialist… by Money_for_Nothing
Goldman needs to sheer that sheep many more times before they kill it.
Time for another hair transplant.
Erdogan - " Release the Immigrants" .....3...2....
Peak Islam
Is this known as stuffing the turkey?
When the Turkish economy implodes the Turks will flood Europe, and that will be the end of western civilization on that continent.
Almost sounds like it was planned, huh?
In reply to When the Turkish economy… by Sizzurp
Yep, going as planned, Zionist style.
In reply to Almost sounds like it was… by BandGap
Vinny the neighborhood loan shark envies those bond yields.
Where would the World be without Goldman Sachs to advise it on financial matters?
Winning ..
Goldman states that the Turkish bank in the worst trouble is Yapi Kredi?
Why does this somehow not surprise me?
Does this mean that the USA planes etc. will not be bought?
Sounds like a threat
Be careful to not overdo the Turkey as it tends to get dry.
Yes we know all about "vibrant economic relationships". In this case, a country like Turkey agrees to purchase US weapons and the US congress and banks provide financial assistance for it. For others it means they offer their natural resources to international corporations and conduct all of their business in USD.
Death to the carpet sellers!