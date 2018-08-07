"Lunatic Farmer" Warns Of The Rise Of Rogue Food

Authored by Adam Taggart via PeakProsperity.com,
A 'food freedom' revolt against the government is starting...
This week, we welcome back Joel Salatin to the podcast. Labeled by The Washington Post as "the most famous farmer in America", Joel has spent his career advocating for sustainable farming practices and pioneering models that show how food can be grown and raised in ways that are regenerative to our topsoils, more humane to livestock, produce much healthier & tastier food, and contribute profitably to the local economy.
Who wouldn't want that?
Well, the government and Big Ag for starters. Joel refers to himself as a 'lunatic farmer' because so many of the changes he thinks our food system needs are either illegal under the current law or mightily resisted by the deep-pocketed corporations controlling production and distribution.
And this anti-competitive restriction and stifling of small sustainable food producers is only getting worse. While dismayed at this, Salatin finds hope in the burgeoning rebellion of the "rogue food" resistence breaking out:
I'm not optimistic at all about where the government and all its bureaucracy is headed. It is getting more and more stifling. The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) that Obama put through, it's absolutely stifling. It's size prejudicial. It's putting an inordinate price pressure on smaller producers. That's a fact all the way across the board. And the cost of compliance is escalating -- the amount of paperwork, the amount of licensing, the amount of testing and procedural stuff that's happening on farms -- is through the roof.
So on the federal level, I think it's getting worse. Now, I think what's happening on the local level, the other thing that's a pushback that's happened, is what's now known as the food sovereignty movement. And that started in 2015 maybe, two or three years ago in Sedgewick, Maine. And that was a township that passed a half page food sovereignty law that said, in our township if a neighbor wants to do food commerce with another neighbor it's none of the governments business and no bureaucrat has to be involved. So if you want to come to my house, look around, smell around, and operate as freedom of choice, as voluntary adults, as consenting adults – and I'm using very strong language here – to practice your freedom of choice, then two consenting adults should be able to engage in food commerce without a bureaucrat being involved. Well, very quickly six other townships in Maine took up the mantra and passed the regulation, the law, as well.
Then, of course, Maine pushed back and said, no, you can't do that. And it continued to build in Maine until finally the legislature and the governor passed it and said, okay, if a township wants to do that it's okay with us. Well, then, the USDA quickly responded and said we're going to pull all of your federally inspected slaughter houses and food processing plants. Maine, you won't be able to sell to anybody because the federal government is pulling out if you do this. Then the governor called an emergency session. They went back in, and it's still being negotiated. It's a big hoo-ha. Believe me, there are a lot of us around the country that are watching what's going on in Maine, and we're very interested in it.
And if that were duplicated around the country it would almost be like local food secession. There's a place to say, at some level, we should be able to engage in food commerce at our own risk and our own freewill. And that is definitely gaining momentum. We see it in the expansion of the Farm-to-consumer Legal Defense Fund, which is essentially a home-schooled legal defense association for food. In two years, they’ve grown from a network of collaborating attorney's in something like 5 states to collaborating attorneys in 40 states. That's phenomenal growth for a little non-profit organization.
And so as attorneys find out about how little farmers get treated by SWAT teams that come in and confiscate their food and different things like that, there's a backlash to it. And now the beauty of the internet is that these things can be documented on iPhones. People can see the bureaucrat, the SWAT teams coming in and throwing out the perfectly good food from a freezer. They can see the raid; they can see people's rights being violated. And so there is definitely a backlash. It's a food freedom backlash in the country, and I've been an advocate of this all my life. I've always said when Americans become as interested in defending their right to acquire the food of their choice as they are the gun of their choice, we're going to have a whole different food paradigm in this country.
Rogue food is on the rise. One of the most successful examples in the in country is in Louisville, Kentucky. It's a food club that operates essentially under the same kind of a charter as a golf country club. It's not public, it's completely private. If you're not a member you can't go play in that club or on that course. And so what this is is a dues paying, nonpublic, members-only food exchange model. And these guys in Louisville actually have a store front and everything in there is illegal. I mean, they got everything from raw milk to homemade pepperoni. I mean, it's all illegal. And nobody can touch them because it's a private club.
Click the play button below to listen to my interview with Joel Salatin (52m:32s).
Comments
Grow your own food. Piss off the government.
I'll have a Bundy Burger, please!
In reply to Grow your own food. Piss off… by homiegot
It would be newsworthy if an Oregon home gardener could not sell his tomatoes but could sell and grow pot.
In reply to I'll have a Bundy Burger… by Billy the Poet
another area were govt is INTERFERING with people trying to feed themselves with HOME GROWN wholesome food
Joel is GREAT EDUCATOR and doesn't make anything ILLEGAL - other than what govt says
In reply to g by are we there yet
I raise organic grass-fed beef and sell my cattle directly to the public. They can buy a quarter to a whole cow broken into the cuts of their choice by a local slaughter butcher. They get the best beef money can buy locally, I get top $$ for my meat, and everyone is happy... Except the conventional grazier selling his beef to the feed lots for 1/5th of the price I get for my animals.
It pisses them off to no end. I tell them the solution is simple, stop raising shit cows and selling them to finishers. Take the extra time to grass feed a cow to weight.. Nope, we just want to put you out of business.
Good luck.
In reply to another area were govt is… by sabaj49
True liberty/freedom comes with being able to be self-sufficient, especially with regard to food.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to . by TrajanOptimus
Damn! Way to go! Rock on and screw the lazy bastards that ship their cattle to feedlots!
In reply to . by TrajanOptimus
Liberals want their pot don't ya know...
In reply to g by are we there yet
What all Western nations need to make them great again is a total revolution from the banking industry right across to the farming industry smashing private centralized control and corporate monopolies.
In reply to g by are we there yet
Love our family milk cow...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2014-12-31/hedgelesshorsemans-list-thing…
Love our battle rifles...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-06-30/well-regulated-militia-being-…
In reply to I'll have a Bundy Burger… by Billy the Poet
Guns and butter, huh?
In reply to Love our family milk cow. by hedgeless_horseman
Yep, Billy, closely followed by books.
Like friends, one can't ever have too many or too much.
In reply to Guns and butter, huh? by Billy the Poet
And make those books about how to repair guns and grow food...
In reply to Love our family milk cow. by hedgeless_horseman
"Locusts on the Horizon" by the Plan B Writers Group.
In reply to True liberty/freedom comes… by skbull44
Remember Robert LaVoy Finicum, patriot extraordinaire that gave his life for his beliefs and to save his passengers traveling with him, shot in the back.
Take back our country, one food step at a time, before we are eating Solent Green regularly by these same bureaucrats, asshats.
In reply to I'll have a Bundy Burger… by Billy the Poet
He can come to Russia any time.
In reply to Grow your own food. Piss off… by homiegot
You'll get more of a reaction from selling raw milk than you will from milling and selling machine guns.
In reply to Grow your own food. Piss off… by homiegot
That's because the Ag interests are bigger and have more reach than the machine gun interests.
In reply to You'll get more of a… by Nolde Huruska
We can sell and buy raw milk as long as it is for dog and cat consumption, not humans. Ridiculous.
You have not lived until you have had raw milk for breakfast or in your coffee. You have to shake it up though to mix the cream back in the milk. There is usually a 2-3 inch layer floating on the top of a gallon of milk. In fact, thats how you grade it, the more cream that floats to the top, the better the milk is. If it has been grass fed in its entirety the milk will be a pale yellow from the carotene's in the grass.
Good stuff and crazy good for you. Just bark when you buy it.
In reply to That's because the Ag… by cougar_w
Ah ha! Got it! Good idea. I have wanted to try my hand at cheese making and the stuff they sell in the grocery store is ruined, for that purpose. Between killing all the good bacteria they also homogenize the stuff to death. I didn't realize I had to ask for raw milk for my dog!
In reply to We can sell and buy raw milk… by TrajanOptimus
Well, the tomatoes I printed taste like shit.....
In reply to You'll get more of a… by Nolde Huruska
Wait till Conagra goes after pot growers..
...
Must be a reason their name starts with "con".
In reply to Wait till Conagra goes after… by surf@jm
A big trend here in Aus is paddock to plate where you deal direct with the farmer,we have organic and biodynamic farms springing up all over the place they'll either deliver direct or take your order to a central pick up point once a week,so there is some hope in the food department.
In Canada, farmer's markets have sprung up like weeds in the big prairie city I live in. Always had one or two good sized ones for years, but now a ton of them and the govt. not involved. All that bureaucracy is just a make work project for wastes of skin govt. pencil pushers.
In reply to A big trend here in Aus is… by khnum
And to wash down all that tasty food, I'd like some handcrafted beer and liquor, that doesn't have piles of taxes attached to it.
Support your local bootleggers! Those folks won't send those jobs to China and they are obsessed with a quality product!
The shit all started when they passed laws requiring milk to be pasteurized before you could sell it to the public. It's been going down hill since.
Yep.
In reply to The shit all started when… by Lyman54
It's also a good idea for the small farmer to engage in silviopasture practices involving pigs.
Just to give the snoopy bureaucrats something to ponder.
This is the funniest thing I ever read in Mad magazine and it involves pigs.
http://www.madcoversite.com/mad158_phd.html
In reply to It's also a good idea for… by e_goldstein
point 1: hope there are a lot of snooping bureaucrats.
point 2: it sucks to be Bertha M.
Thanks for the read.
In reply to This is the funniest thing I… by Billy the Poet
DEA show up with guns and THUGS at 4:00 AM and run you off your land; burn your house and barn down; throw fines in your face; kill any dog that barks.... BOLSHEVIK revolution in America?
It's coming folks, it's coming
Yes, and it is against white people! The Talmudic Jews eat the finest cuisine. The rest of us can eat dog shit! They are behind everything of what is wrong in this country. Get used to it, until we kick them out, it will continue to get worse.
In reply to DEA show up with guns and… by pocomotion
When the global economic collapse gets started in a big way (give it 5 years) "local grown" will be the only food you can lay hands on, and in 10 years more Big Ag will have gone the way of the other dinosaurs.
A friend of mine (I'm 71) who's no longer with us tried to do the same thing a long time ago. Few listened then, too. Sigh.
https://www.acresusa.com/history
"He realized how the methodical cheating of small farmers and the enforced swing toward chemical agriculture were gears in the same machine, working in tandem to transform the countryside. And not for the better. Corporate power and public policy were colluding in the destruction of the family farm, and the process of annihilation was gathering speed."
I have a friend who has 600 acres here in NJ by Washington Crossing. I really had no idea of the regulations on farming and I believe many of you have no clue either.
I write this to point out one un-fu**ing believable regulation all farmers, including my friend "MUST" follow..
Did you know it is "ILLEGAL" to allow any crop to go to seed, collect the seeds and use them the next year?
FINE and Imprisonment. Now yea, I know they let the poor migrants rape and pillage the US treasury, the State treasury and a few of the women and children along the way but receive no jail and no fine for it "BUT"
These farmers have to be taught a lesson. You cannot allow them to run their farms as they see fit. If they did that the likes of Monsanto with their Frankenstein seeds will go out of business..
and we can't have that now can we? Just saying...
The merger of Monsanto-Bayer will give them more power than any government.
In reply to I have a friend who has 600… by jafo2me