More Job Openings Than Unemployed Workers For Third Consecutive Month

There was a surprising development back in June, when that month's JOLTS report revealed a curious, if welcome for the US economy, inflection point: for the first time in reported BLS data, the number of US job openings surpassed the number of unemployed workers.
Fast forward two months, when as the BLS reported last Friday, the number of unemployed workers increased from 6.0 million to 6.3 million (after hitting 6.6 million in July). The question was whether this increase would also reverse this Opening-Unemployed trend. However, as the just released June JOLTS report revealed, for the third month in a row the number of job openings stayed above the total number of unemployed workers, as May's 6.638MM job openings number was revised higher to 6.659MM, yet which rose modestly again to 6.662MM in June which was once again comfortably above the 6.280MM unemployed workers. This means that June was the third consecutive month in which the number of job openings was higher than the number of unemployed Americans.
In other words, in an economy in which there was a perfect match between worker skills and employer needs, there would be zero unemployed people at this moment (which of course is not the case.)
According to the BLS, the number of job openings increased in educational services (+20,000) but decreased in transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-84,000). The number of job openings was little changed in all four regions.
Adding to the exuberant labor picture, while job openings remained above total unemployment, the number of total hires also remained just shy of a new record, at 5.561 million in June, down slightly from 5.747 million in May, and on the verge of an all time high. The number of hires s increased in finance and insurance (+31,000).
According to the historical correlation between the number of hires and the 12 month cumulative job change (per the Establishment Survey), either the pace of hiring needs to drop, or else the number of new jobs will rise significantly in the coming months.
Meanwhile, last month's biggest surprise, the record number of Americans quitting the job - the so-called "take this jobs and shove it" indicator which shows worker confidence that they can leave their current job and find a better paying job elsewhere - dipped modestly in June, from a record 3.480MM to 3.402MM, but still just shy of a record print, with the BLS reporting that biggest number of quits in educational services (-14,000).
Putting all this in in context
- Job openings have increased since a low in July 2009. They returned to the prerecession level in March 2014 and surpassed the prerecession peak in August 2014. There were 6.7 million open jobs on the last business day of June 2018.
- Hires have increased since a low in June 2009 and have surpassed prerecession levels. In June 2018, there were 5.7 million hires.
- Quits have increased since a low in September 2009 and have surpassed prerecession levels. In June 2018, there were 3.4 million quits.
- For most of the JOLTS history, the number of hires (measured throughout the month) has exceeded the number of job openings (measured only on the last business day of the month). Since January 2015, however, this relationship has reversed with job openings outnumbering hires in most months.
- At the end of the most recent recession in June 2009, there were 1.2 million more hires throughout the month than there were job openings on the last business day of the month. In June 2018, there were 1.0 million fewer hires than job openings.
Comments
The local McDonalds is hiring!!!!!!
..... if you're a robot or an illegal.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by ssk81646
Interviewing today for a great job, will probably not get it due to my race and age!
In reply to The local McDonalds is… by NugginFuts
Except that there are 95.5M adults not counted in the labor force therefore not unemployed.
In reply to Interviewing today by Free This
That's their own choice
In reply to Except that there are 95.5M… by Pinto Currency
Horror of horror's. BLS data may be signaling a rise in wages. Koch brothers will be butt puckering for sure.
In reply to That's their own choice by afronaut
It's all a matter of perspective.
On the one hand, you could ask why, with unemployment so low, the hood is still full of unemployed men who live off women's welfare checks and the bitter fruits of crime. You could wonder how to get them into the productive economy.
On the other hand, you could ask why productive society should continue paying for welfare and Section 8, since unemployment figures show that everyone has been given a chance to get a job.
The two viewa are both paths to a solution: ending welfare.
In reply to Except that there are 95.5M… by Pinto Currency
Many job openings have qualifications the employer knows there is almost know one qualified.
If you are a corporation it makes perfect sense to have lots of job openings all the time.
Just like stawk buy backs, EPS growth, and every other kind of corporate pixy dust.
Can you imagine any company without a big board of bright shiny job openings?
Throw an app in an see what happens. Just don't hold your breath.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by ssk81646
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by ssk81646
"educational services" please list specific job titles, salary, benefits, by state.
Please list specific job titles, salary, benefits, by state.
Remember, Rupert Murdoch warned Trump if he wanted to tackle immigration, he'd have to do away with the H1B visa and called Trump a jackass for not understanding job loss in the United States.
H1Bs single handedly destroyed the white collar non givermental middle class. All per plan.
In reply to "educational services"… by Heroic Couplet
Then they ask for your race, nationality and if you are in the military.
In reply to "educational services"… by Heroic Couplet
Life Hack 101: Race Hack > Put down that you're "African American". When you show up and you're as white as Bob Hope, you say "Well of course! My family immigrated from South Africa. Ergo, African American."
Take that, Affirmative Action.
In reply to Then they ask for race, age… by Free This
Brilliant, I tell you! Wish I had thought of that. I may use it!!!
In reply to Life Hack 101: Race Hack >… by NugginFuts
Without any real ideas of your own what choice do you have?
In reply to Brilliant, I tell you! Wish… by Free This
I knew a fella who used it. Hired on the spot. What employer is going to check your genealogy?
In reply to Brilliant, I tell you! Wish… by Free This
My great grandfather was born in Capetown.
I could legitimately do this. If Pocahontas can claim to be indian.
My great grandmother was born in Darjeeling in India. I could claim Indian (dot) status as well.
Won't they be surprised when a white guy shows up due to an affirmative action policy.
In reply to Life Hack 101: Race Hack >… by NugginFuts
More dumb fucks than there are employee's...fixed it for ypu...Time for companies to start trainng again like they did in the days past..College degree means shit.
I'd hire experiance and someone willing to learn than someone with a degree...
Starbucks has a great training program. Those are the only jobs out there. If there were any real jobs we wouldn't have 90millio.out of the workforce and 35 million plus on stamps.
In reply to More dumb fucks than there… by Bill of Rights
But can you buy Starbucks with food stamps?
Inquiring millennials want to know.
In reply to Starbucks has a great… by gatorengineer
No sarc yes you can, it's a right not a privilege.
In reply to But can you buy Starbucks… by NugginFuts
Not true. There are scads of semi-skilled jobs out there (forklift, pizza delivery, landscaping, etc.) being offered at ~$10 - $12 per hour. Not really worth the effort for some older person not currently looking for that sort of work but waiting for something with a living wage.
That is the disconnect between the jobs and the people who can be counted as "unemployed".
In reply to Starbucks has a great… by gatorengineer
Yes but your nothing but a fucking idiot like Monkey faced Boy.
In reply to More dumb fucks than there… by Bill of Rights
Experience and someone willing to lick Trump's Orange Ball Sack like you do
In reply to More dumb fucks than there… by Bill of Rights
I hereby request to be handed a job paying $1m a year with hot secretary and amazing benefits.
Anyone hiring ?
Are you a black transgendered Lesbian muslim handicapped female. If so or are any other 6x protected class those jobs are plentiful.
In reply to I hereby request to be… by JoeTurner
Have we reached Peak lies yet?
Afraid we aren't even close... Amazing this cn happen in an economy creating 150k jobs a month
In reply to Have we reached Peak lies… by BigWillyStyle887
This economy reminds me of when Wiley Coyote would run off the cliff and just keep going and going until he looked down and then....well you know the rest. Just because Trump got elected, it doesn’t mean the deep underlying economic problems have been fixed overnight, no matter how bad everyone wants to presend that they are. But hey, it’s helping my retirement portfolio so I can’t complain. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
In reply to Have we reached Peak lies… by BigWillyStyle887
Then why aren't hourly wages rising?
Get to work raising those rates Jerome.
Uber has plenty of openings
Must have newer vehicle, good insurance, and willingness to be raped, physically and financially, as an independent contractor for 2 dollars an hour plus tips.
Don't forget to put some money aside to pay for accountant and dispatch fees
I don't blame people for staying home and sitting on their ass all day. No pay...no work. People should also get into breaking the shopping habit. That'll really cause havoc for the corporations. "What no money coming in at the til? How do we justify our everything is awesome, sky high stock price?" The stats are all bullshit, now. Yippee! everything is wonderful! Give me a break.
The problem is that supply and demand has been broken by price fixing and collusion. If people buy less now prices will go up. No other way to explain things like $7/lb cherries in season, the price of lumber, meat etc.
In reply to I don't blame people for… by Pollygotacracker
The cherries for juice.. there is a cherry administrative industry board approved by Congress that can tell the growers how many pounds they have to leave on the ground to rot in order to ‘keep the price stable’ or some such.. is sometimes a very considerable percentage.. not sure if this applies to table cherries also... it is fucked up! Legalized Cherry Cartel!
In reply to The problem is that supply… by gatorengineer
Of course people think that only our jobs went across the ocean. After 30 years the skills are now gone too. Most Americans don't even know how to make the shirt on their backs.
On the job training is the solution. That's right. You pay people while you teach them how to make you rich. When they graduate you pay them even more so they don't leave and work for you competition. Then the workers will take all that money you pay them and buy your stuff and make you even richer.
You will never have an economy if you don't educate and pay people enough. It is not rocket science. The demand for slave labor is a race to the bottom and will lead to socialism.
My feeling is that the problem is not a skills match issue so much as it is a greedy ass corporate plutocracy refusing to pay appropriate wages for the openings they can't fill.
This is what you want to happen for wage inflation to finally occur.
American job openings for Chinese workers in China !!! Warfare on the American workers. Not strange that Americans reject them. Noone can live with such salaries in the US.
Apparently they aren't very motivated to fill those jobs or they would offer more.
For example....I'm currently on the sidelines. I might do maid/janitorial for $25. But not for $9.
Since they don't add long-term unemployed into the "official" unemployment numbers, all comparisons or conclusions like the ones presented in this article are misleading or inaccurate. Just the statement there are more job openings than unemployed is nonsense if you think about it. For a more accurate picture visit Shadowstats, where you can see unemployment measured the way the government used to measure it.
Looking for a trainee : minimum 5 years experience, doctorate, fluent in chinese, english, japanese and at least two african languages, perfect skill in web developpement, database server management, photoshop.
You will not be paid and have to pay for your internship...
Welcome :)
You mofos have had it so good. You dont even understand.
If you like your low wage, dead end McJob you can keep it. If you don’t like it there’s another one waiting for you 2 minutes down the road.
FULL EMPLOYMENT ROCKS!!!
Well those other people waiting in line can have it, and the lot of nothing that comes with it.
In reply to If you like your low wage,… by moonmac
Well if the pay is so low you can not earn a living, then you're just as well unemployed, because at least you run your own time, and your time is the most valuable thing you have.
Nothing a freshly imported glut of thirld worlders won't fix.