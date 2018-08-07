North Korea Nuke Launch Site Dismantling Progress "Goes Beyond Summit Commitment"

Amid desperate attempts by the neocons and their media lapdogs to disparage President Trump's agreements with North Korea's leader, claiming Kim is violating the terms, 38North has confirmed that not only is progress being made on dismantling its nuclear missile launch facilities, but "activity at the launch pad appears to go beyond that commitment."
As we previously noted, these stories of supposed North Korean betrayal by NBC, CNN, and the Wall Street Journal are egregious cases of distorting news by pushing a predetermined policy line. But those news outlets, far from being outliers, are merely reflecting the norms of the entire corporate news system.
The stories of how North Korea is now violating an imaginary pledge by Kim to Trump in Singapore are even more outrageous, because big media had previously peddled the opposite line: that Kim at the Singapore Summit made no firm commitment to give up his nuclear weapons and that the “agreement” in Singapore was the weakest of any thus far.
That claim, which blithely ignored the fundamental distinction between a brief summit meeting statement and past formal agreements with North Korea that took months to reach, was a media maneuver of unparalleled brazenness. And big media have since topped that feat of journalistic legerdemain by claiming that North Korea has demonstrated bad faith by failing to halt all nuclear and missile-related activities.
Which makes today's news from expert satellite imagery analyst Joseph Bermudez Jr even more notable.
Commercial satellite imagery from August 3 indicates additional dismantlement activities are ongoing at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station since last observed. At the vertical engine test stand, used for testing and development of engines for ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles, the North Koreans have continued to tear down the steel base structure and appear to be removing fuel and oxidizer tanks from dismantled bunkers.
At the launch pad, work on the rail-mounted processing/transfer structure used to support rocket launches continues, with two-thirds of the west wall and a third of the north wall having been removed, and its components remain on the adjacent ground. While the launch pad activity seems to be related to dismantlement, as it stands right now, we cannot rule out the possibility that it could be the beginning of a project to modify the structure for other purposes.
While dismantlement of the vertical engine test stand represents a fulfillment of Chairman Kim’s agreement with President Trump conveyed publicly during the post-Singapore Summit press conference, activity at the launch pad appears to go beyond that commitment. These activities, however, must be viewed cautiously as “first steps” since neither are presently permanent or irreversible. The demolition of the test stand’s concrete foundations, launch pad’s gantry tower, pad foundation and exhaust deflector, etc., would represent more permanent and irreversible actions as there is no known facility with equivalent capabilities elsewhere in the country. The coming months should provide more firm indications whether these are indeed the “first steps” in reducing the North Korean ballistic missile threat.
As we concluded previously, a media complex so determined to discredit negotiations with North Korea and so unfettered by political-diplomatic reality seriously threatens the ability of the United States to deliver on any agreement with Pyongyang. That means alternative media must make more aggressive efforts to challenge the corporate press’s coverage... and today's news seems positive (but we will see what spin it gets).
Comments
Just some SHTF advice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RYWLp0HoII
I know I am a real hard ass and don't mince words. I am trying to help. Times are going to get tough, it may not end up with bullets and so on, but things are going to change for all of us, all over the world.
Winning! Fuck yeah!
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by Free This
does little rocket man realize he'll be dealing with the folks who invaded Libya after the mid-terms?
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2011/03/28/remark…
In reply to Winning! Fuck yeah! by YourAverageJoe
Cucks and clownz please form an orderly line. Nothing I like worse than a disorderly salt tribute.
In reply to no by Zer0head
Kenyan and his tranny are not occupying the White House anymore (Thank God). And NKorea is no Libya.
In reply to Cucks and clownz please form… by tmosley
The reason Kim Jong Un is asking for sanctions to be removed is because he is taking a huge risk. He saying, I've done what you wanted and I've taken a risk. If you don't reciprocate, then this will end badly for everyone including me.
So as we can see, Trump hasn't given no sanctions relief. Could it be insane Bolton or what? Or maybe Pompeo who is an insane Zionist Israel First over America, which plays well to 40% of Trump's base but not to the rest and most of the US population.
Both Bolton and Pompeo are brainwashed insane asylum level pro-Zionist. Both of these men are Deep State on steroids.
Trump needs to begin sanctions relief now if he wants to be re-elected.
No wars in his first term and withdrawal from Syria would be smart. The Americans are sick and tired of war. The only ones who want war are the 40% of his base who are Zionist Christians.
In reply to Kenyan’s not occupying the… by Americano
“However, the United States, instead of responding to these measures, is raising its voice louder for maintaining the sanctions against the DPRK and showing the attitude to retreat even from declaring the end of the war, a very basic and primary step for providing peace on the Korean peninsula.”
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-iran-nuclear/trump-says-firms-doing-b…
Trump hasn't done a single thing with DPRK sanctions. This is one of many reasons that the world has lost trust in the US.
In reply to The reason Kim Jong Un is… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Waiting for the farm surplus to go from US to NK because of tariffs.
You know, as a gift - because "little rocket man" is Rambo.
Fuck the optics - watch the show.
Regards,
Cooter
In reply to Cucks and clownz please form… by tmosley
Translated to MSM-speak: "Intelligence officials concerned about increased activity at North Korean nuclear launch site."
In reply to no by Zer0head
+ 10 Shemp
Exactly mate.
In reply to not only is progress… by Shemp 4 Victory
What would the internet do without your advice? You being so important and all.
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by Free This
It's not about me, man. I warn people because a shitstorm is coming and our real enemy is social democrats, made up of all stripes. But you will find out on your own in time.
I just have experience and am trying to pass it along, you can take it or leave it. I don't really care.
In reply to What would the internet do… by let freedom ring
Are you talking to yourself asshole?
In reply to It's not about me, man. I… by Free This
Idiotic comments vvv
Well the globalists aint gunna like that.
have you ever done something, you just wish you had not. if you are human, you probably have. well today, i was clicking on this link and that link effectively surfing the web. and then it happened. i was staring at a picture of paul wolfowitz, or as i say paul woofowitz. it was his fucking wikipedia page. i can't imagine what i had done to end up there. but i recovered nicely and closed that browser.
In reply to Well the globalists aint… by Mouldy
Nice start, let's hope more comes about with a thawing of relations.
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
►►► http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Nice start, let's hope more… by Lie_Detector
Potential for crabs or herpes?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by roea.rita
You some kind of pedo, working with kids, for google?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by roea.rita
and the thaw proceeds far enough that can not be reversed by another kenyan.
In reply to Nice start, let's hope more… by Lie_Detector
So, Hawaiians pull your kids out of the storm drains. Guam is not tipping over either.
Anti-Trumptards, take a deep breath and relax ;-)
are you sure about guam?
and no. my name is not hank.
In reply to So, Hawaiians pull your kids… by nmewn
Jeez, just last week the anti Trumpsters were saying he was violating the agreement. Was that more "fake nooz"?
I don't care how clueless you are, how much you may hate Trump, but when you go from having Nork missile launches over Japan and into the Pacific every 3 days to no missile launches and demonstrable dismantling of nuke/launch facilities, you have to give the man his props on this one. It's better. Maybe not perfect, maybe this all goes the other direction tomorrow. But TODAY, you have to give Trump his due. This is a REAL, MEASURABLE reduction in nuclear danger.
I'm sure Bill Maher would rather see some west coast city obliterated in a blinding flash just to erode support for Trump but I wouldn't. Pretty sure the people living there (even the psychopathic libs) wouldn't either.
I liked your comment
In reply to I don't care how clueless… by NoDebt
Yup. But the left would rather die than acknowledge Trump.
You know, I'm ok with them doing that...
In reply to I don't care how clueless… by NoDebt
Yes give him credit but regardless it was the rocketman that started everything. The norks had a strategy and it worked. Now if they can get the sanctions removed it’s a win for them. Glad Trump met him and things are progressing.
In reply to I don't care how clueless… by NoDebt
No sanctions have been removed yet. This isn't Obama we're talking about here.
In reply to Yes give him credit but… by Mustahattu
Fat Boy got his Jolly, Santa Trump got a free ride, but nothing can stop Doom 2019! Fuc'ing pillow talking career politicians are LIARS!!! neXt!
Kim should tell them fuck off and send some nukes to iran to use... and point some at merica... then demand ransom from merica or get nuked... cash, food, booze
The big question is can these commie, America hating news organizations that spread hate, fake news, and Bull Shit be shut down?