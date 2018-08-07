Ohio Special Election Polls Closing - Here's What To Watch For

Polls are closing in Ohio's special House election on Tuesday as voters in the 12th district choose a replacement for Representative Pat Tiberi, a Republican who resigned in order to go into private industry.
President Trump has gone all-in for Troy Balderson - appearing at a Saturday rally to drum up support for the Republican candidate - reiterating his support in a subsequent tweet and claiming that his opponent, Democrat Danny O'Connor would be "a total puppet for Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters."
...Danny O’Connor is a total puppet for Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters – Danny wants to raise your taxes, open your borders, and take away your 2nd Amendment. Vote for Troy on Tuesday!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018
As such, the 12th district race - expected to be tight, will be used by some to gauge whether Republicans will ride a "Red Wave" this fall as Trump has predicted, or if the much talked about "blue wave" will give Democrats back their power in one or both chambers of Congress.
The race shouldn’t be this close: Trump won the suburban district in 2016 by 11 points. And the seat, previously held by retired Rep. Pat Tiberi (R), has been held by Republicans since 1980.
But Trump’s popularity is stuck in the mid-40s nationally, giving hope to Democrats they can win the Ohio seat. Democrats need to pick up 23 seats to take over the House in November.
The Ohio race has therefore become a key part of Trump’s appeal, and turned into a must-win for Republicans who are seeking to tie O’Connor to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). -The Hill
A few considerations:
- Democrats typically dominate early voting, so the first results are likely to favor O'Connor
Democrats got an early advantage by sending out their “request for absentee ballot” forms earlier than Republicans, and the hard work paid off: As of Thursday, 12,579 Democrats in the district had requested early ballots, with 10,565 actually returning them. By contrast, 11,398 Republicans had requested ballots, while 7,757 had returned them.
Through Friday, 55 percent of the early votes had come from registered Democrats in Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties — which contain about four-fifths of the 12th District’s population — compared with 30 percent from Republicans, according to figures compiled by election statistics guru Mike Dawson. Compare that to a Republican advantage of 35 percent to 26 percent in the November 2016 vote, and the Democratic turnaround is obvious. -WHIOTV7
--Don't even think about the OH12 early vote tonight. It's going to be wild for O'Connor, and it's not remotely representative— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) August 7, 2018
--A benchmark: if this is like prior specials, turnout would be appx 220k and Franklin Co. will be appx 34% of the electorate. Will be fun to compare
- Crappy timing; the Ohio election is being held in the dead of summer, the week before school begins in much of the state. It's a "lousy" time to hold an election, according to one GOP operative, WHIOTV reports, as it's also a key week for vacations.
- Delaware County is key - while Republicans concede that O'Connor will most likely win Franklin County - the "X-Factor" is Delaware County, which is a large reason Trump visited there on Saturday.
The county supported Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton by 15 points in 2016. But while that seems a solid lead, it was narrower than in most other counties in Ohio. The county is also heavily populated by a more business-friendly, moderate breed of Republican than the populist Trump. -WHIOTV7
- A Balderson win means that the Republican establishment - Trump supporters and never-Trumpers alike, came together to defend a long-held GOP district. A loss will not look good for the "red wave."
“The 12th is the canary in the coal mine for Republicans,” said David Cohen, a political science professor at the University of Akron. “And if the canary dies, I think many Republican Congress people are going to be looking for jobs.” -WHIOTV7
Comments
At least Troy looks like a normal person. Sessions replacement (attempt) looked like a creepy old Jesus freak Grandpa.
Seriously? Moore was the only guy they had? Did they want to throw the election?
~~~
"Trumps popularity stuck in the mid 40's"
That's pretty damn good!
Obama was "stuck in the 40's" for 6 years!
https://www.theatlas.com/i/atlas_r1w3hhRUe.png
~~~
I'd be hard pressed to think of 5 Congresspersons I'd want to vote for...they're fucking worthless for the most part...bought and paid for by "lobbyists". If the D's win, it's just because the R electorate is giving a big F'YOU to the R establishment and their FORCED choice, no choice, establishment candidates.
This is exactly why Hillary lost...she was FORCED upon the Democrat voters...and they said F'YOU!
I went back to Ohio. But my city was gone...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wplUBFVsbtw
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
Yeah, too bad he doesn't own a comb.
If he gets the job maybe he can afford one.
You would think some RNC staffer would point that out to him.
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
Demonrats roll out yet another inbred lookin' hokeypokey. Much as I think the repubs are cucked, a LOT rides on these elections this year. If the demonrats win the House, this country might just as well be done.
If the Orange Dotard is so popular why is this race so close in a district he dominated in 2016?
In reply to Demonrats roll out yet… by WorkingClassMan
Raising the dead, importing millions of beanbags, perpetual attacks from the (((mainstream))) media, and Never Trump rinos in the repubelickan party possibly?
In reply to If the Orange Dotard is so… by Juggernaut x2
Americans vote with their wallets - maybe the economy is not as strong as the media and Stawks! tell us it is
In reply to Raising the dead, importing… by WorkingClassMan
Let me try and understand you here. So, you think the media is biased towards Trump with the economy, but they just take every other opportunity to screw and berate everything ELSE he does - is that right?
Or is it that you are saying the media is in Trumps pocket, that they are covering for him?
I mean, you literally want it both ways? Everyday its anti-Trump day in the media, but you think they are in his pocket and are making shit up like the economy is doing great.
What kind of fucking stupid moron are you? - Oh never mind - the liberal/anti-Trump kind.
In reply to Americans vote with their… by Juggernaut x2
Because he is not running, asshole.
Get it?
In reply to If the Orange Dotard is so… by Juggernaut x2
... he said, pretending he doesn't watch the CNN Trump Fry every night to get his jollies!
In reply to If the Orange Dotard is so… by Juggernaut x2
Both parties are like two different forms of cancer.
Both will kill you, just differently.
The only real question, is how to treat the cancer - cut it out, go radiation treatment, or chemotherapy ?
My fucking doctor says " Do all three - it's the only way to be sure. "
One of the only times I ever agreed to treatment from a doctor.
And, I don't have cancer.
In reply to Demonrats roll out yet… by WorkingClassMan
“Under democracy one party always devotes its chief energies to trying to prove that the other party is unfit to rule—and both commonly succeed, and are right.” - H.L. Mencken
In reply to Both parties are like two… by SILVERGEDDON
Who is counting the votes? Rs Ds or government workers?
The counters are the same old unbiased, law abiding poll counters as ever before. Volunteers of the corporations known as Republicans and Democrats.
In reply to Who is counting the votes?… by VWAndy
so.... the deep state.
In reply to The counters are the same… by Crawdaddy
Microsoft
In reply to Who is counting the votes?… by VWAndy
Illegals?
In reply to Who is counting the votes?… by VWAndy
Diabold most likely so the winner goes to the highest bidder!
In reply to Who is counting the votes?… by VWAndy
What to watch for? Busses full of Mexicans going from polling place to polling place.
Yeah that and Bigfoot.
In reply to What to watch for? Busses… by johnwburns
No idea who these statist loving clowns are. For those of you keeping score...come back in a few years and see what changed. Prediction: not a fucking thing.
Change you can believe in. More of what you don't want any of.
In reply to No idea who these statist… by Crawdaddy
Troy looks like a fucking geek with his sunglasses on top of his head.
Danny is an inbred with a very punchable face.
This is it out of millions of possible candidates?
It's a private party and it doesn't matter who the fuck wins the SHOW just keeps rolling on.
MR. SMITH never goes to Washington anymore.
Pity.
The Uniparty. lol
Republicans need to get a plan for when they do lose it all which is inevitable. Next time the democrats get in we get 30 mil more hispanics minimum and the GOP never wins again. Chicagostan. Better start planning instead of being busy whoring for pork.
The red team hasn't done anything to distinguish itself as any different from the blues, aside from rhetoric. The brand only appeals to those who like losing all the time.
It's time for people who don't like the blues to go in a different direction.
In reply to Republicans need to get a… by johnwburns
Democrats looking for any type of toehold these days.
Being out raised from the grass roots 2:1. No strategy, no message.
Why is this a canary for anything?
After this election fuck political parties. But first let's clean out the bullshit.
Not impressed with Ohio voters. Not enough patriots.
I was surprised by how busy the polling location in my Ohio village was.
I don't subscribe to either political party, but I want Troy Balderson to win so the media has a stroke.
The parts of Ohio that District 12 cuts through is very odd.
May the odds be ever in your favor.
Ohio is full of dopes.
What in hell is wrong with Americans... the only major country still using the corrupt to the core voting machines. The sane populations went back to paper years ago... just like for profit healthcare... yes sir Mr Global!
99.9% of democrat early votes are fraudulent, then the "voters" go and cast provisional ballots that happen to make it into the piles going into the machines. Then they get fractionally counted and adjusted.
Bingo. A 32% vote for the democrat turns into 53%.
Early results are NOT indicating that this is going to end well for DT. I guess the MSM got to the masses in OHIO, but as a Wolverine I can only say: "Oh How I HATE, Ohio State"! Thanks, Ohio... thanks for helping the Feds take-away guns, open the borders and sell us all (including you) down the river!
From what I've seen in early results it's a Democrat blowout. 63% 34%