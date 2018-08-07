'PetroYuan' Futures Surge Limit-Up To Record High As US Sanctions Hit Iran

China's 'petroyuan' oil futures contract spiked tonight by 5% (their daily limit) to a new record high, coinciding with the re-imposition of US sanctions on Iran.
The first of two rounds of US sanctions kicked in at 12:01 am (0431 GMT), targeting Iran's access to US banknotes and key industries, including cars and carpets.
This is the biggest daily move in China's oil futures since the contract's inception in March to a new high of CNY537.2...
Notably decoupling from Brent and WTI futures, suggesting a sudden burst of contract-specific buying demand in the 'petroyuan'...
As Ritesh Jain notes, via Valuewalk.com, the Petroyuan... Tiny, Irrelevant, Nothing. Right? But who would have thought oil will start getting priced in yuan.
China can just bypass Iran sanctions by pricing oil traded in Chinese currency known as Petroyuan...
Comments
Europe is certainly buying.
USA has lost a lot of influence and goodwill recently. And it's not over yet.
And they won't understand the consequences of it before it's too late for the empire.
We're still taking it in the ass, but good times are ahead.
I thought Iran wanted to talk to the Orange Dotard to stave off the sanctions kicking in? More #fakenews?
I was under the same impression...Trump must not have wanted to listen to it.
maybe it was all BS. a few weeks ago there was a rumor that Trump requested a meeting with Iran 9 different times
Why wouldn't the price of oil in Yuan go up when the Yuan is sinking into the shitter?
This doesn't strike me as a Trump move. This is the Deep State behaving in its usual hubristic, narcissistic, inflexible fashion, with policy decisions handicapped by an inflated sense of importance. The reality is that such moves are really rather dumb, since as we have all observed in recent years, sanctions drive trade partners AWAY. I've seen deep analysis to the effect that the (dishonestly-premised) sanctions against Russia, for example, were essential to that country's drive for economic self-sufficiency. The entire world was moving away already from hegemonic petrodollar protectionism, but arrogant, simplistic and confrontational neoliberalism causes the trend to become more clearly and uniformly reactionary and unnecessarily and unhelpfully adversarial. These sanctions, among other things, demonstrate disappointing and worrisome lack of finesse.
Of course, it's too late for America to pursue a similar course of reindustrialization / definancialization / etc., because the energy sector in North America is on the verge of collapse, and any hope of "Making America Great Again" in some independent sense should have been initiated 50 years ago, when the neocons and their neoliberal counterparts chose instead to go the globalist / interventionalist route, mucking in everybody else's affairs when they ought with foresight to have been doing the exact opposite. Given all their richly-paid think tanks, there is no way in hell that they were not aware of the problem they were creating for the future, but of course, sticking to your own knitting, isn't the psychopath's way: psychopaths gotta manipulate.
By implication, the deliberate decision has been made to carry on with business as usual, ensuring that conditions during the Reset will be much more horrible than they would have been otherwise.
Stop bashing the US empire, remember Trump won the elections, its patriotic to support the empire now.
Right, Obunga-myhole won another Piece Prize today, right LIBTARD? Lmao.......... Idiot.
Enjoy two terms, grasshopper...........
HOPE, HOPE AND CHANGE!!!!!
Are you still in the stone age of left and right paradigm? Evolve bro.
One of Trump's biggest goals with cozying up to Russia is to scare Europe.
+1
they wouldnt lose their goodwill if they didnt take it for granted & used it trick allies into joining stupid wars
First oil... then food... then... everything else.
blow me, I'll give $180
Let it all crash. Why let the filthy Amerikan Socialists win peaceably?
Without the US who will prop up Israel?
PetroYuan is a great idea...2 things that are going the way to the dodo, Chinese currency and fossil fuels in the age of electric car revolution. Sign me up, LOL
Hey, chief.
How exactly do you propose to generate the 'trons needed for your own middle east-free mobility?
Did you know what you need to produce electricity, right?
China is holding a shit ton of US Debt.
China has a debt to GDP ratio of 300%. They can't pay back shit, with their useless monopoly money.
Its debt owed to themself they have no external debt unlike the US.
Nothing a little evening of tariffs won't pay for. Can't wait.
Trumptard God mode. Lol
us pension funds & authorized bond dealers hold even more
EuroZone, IND, and CHN have figured out that the IRN Scare /Protection-Sanctions Racket involve:
*Controlling their Petroleum and Banking Systems
*Maintaining PetroDollar and Sabotaging Other Exchange Venues
*Enforcing ISR and KSA/OPEC Policy/Strategy
*Enacting MIC FMS (Foreign Military Sales) / Placement of Troops, Ballistic Missile Defense Assets closer to RUS and CHN, while serving as an Insurance Policy should ISR attack IRN by Aircraft or TBMs.
The EuroZone were never threatened by IRN. ISIL and Migrant-Invaders pose greater threats to EuroZone Security.
ΟΕΔ
Just because oil is quoted in Yuan or USD$ doesn't mean the actual transactions take place in those currencies. People are way, way too caught up in the currency of quotation, and come to conspiracy theory nonsense such as "petrodollars". Gold, oil, etc., can be quoted and transacted in literally any currency that is acceptable to the parties involved to the transaction.