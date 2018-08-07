Scientists Demand Oil Drilling Ban In British County After Series Of Quakes

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via Oilprice.com,
Four senior geologists are calling for a moratorium on oil and gas drilling in Surrey in the UK, southeast of London, after 12 earthquakes were registered in the area over the past four months.
Between April 1 and July 18, a total of twelve seismic events were detected in the Newdigate, Surrey area, the British Geological Survey (BGS) says.
“We are aware there is public concern over human activities, a number of which are capable of producing earthquakes. We are not able to say if there is a connection between oil and gas activities, or any other man-made activities, and the events,” BGS said.
Companies exploring for oil and gas in the area are using only conventional processes since fracking is not authorized in Surrey.
Now four geologists are calling for a moratorium on drilling in the area in a letter to The Times on Monday, in which they say:
“We believe that public health and the environment are not being adequately protected given the unstable geology, which had not been identified before permits were issued for the currently active drill sites.”
“There are two oil sites in the immediate area: Horse Hill and Brockham. A causal link with either well site cannot be ruled out, so we need the full picture for the risk assessment,” say Stuart Gilfillan FGS, senior lecturer in geochemistry at School of GeoSciences, University of Edinburgh; Stuart Haszeldine FRSE, professor of geology, University of Edinburgh; Bill McGuire, emeritus professor in geophysical and climate hazards, UCL; Richard Selley, emeritus professor of petroleum geology, Imperial College London.
The Horse Hill site is run by UK Oil & Gas, which told The Times that it had been drilling there during only one of the 12 earthquakes, and that there was no evidence that oil and gas drilling had caused the earthquakes.
Brockham site operator Angus Energy, for its part, claims that regional geology means that it is physically impossible for its drilling to have caused the earthquakes.
The head of earthquake hazards at the BGS, Brian Baptie, told The Times: “Natural earthquakes tend to be a little bit deeper but it’s not unheard of to get natural earthquakes at those kind of depths. My feeling is that a natural cause seems more likely.”
Comments
Who is paying the "scientists"?
The reason of the earthquakes resides when the company reinjects the water used for the shale drilling into the earth. This makes the deeps layers of earth slip. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVp3z7itKKo
In reply to Who is paying the … by Manipuflation
I am a scientist and have a degree as such. I really hate how science has become so politicized as to not even be true. There is a code that cannot be broken for bribe money. I can't do that and that gets me into trouble. I cannot be intellectually dishonest which is why I hate medical doctors. More than half of them are hooked on opioids. I have no love for pharmacists either.
I have a science degree...it's not worth the paper it's printed on. And this was from a good institution and back in the day before the Uni entry free for all. All I had to do was repeat what was handed down to me...any original thinking was frowned upon...someone could lose grant money. The whole show rotten to the core...the peer review process is about protectionism not about science. It is now all about mediatic personalities and SJW politics.
Somewhere in all of it some science is being done but it's hard to tell where.
These scientists might be right or they might be getting their names in print, grantstanding. The fact you have to be immediately suspicious, says we are in the dark ages again.
In reply to I am a scientist and have a… by Manipuflation
Perfect example of what is wrong with society at large. Few vested interests with no skin in the game locally, making short term profits at, God only knows, what long term cost. Cost, the vested interests will not have to pay. This is repeated over and over and over in all walks of life. People need to wake up and retake their counties, their states their countries.
https://drillordrop.com/2018/06/14/residents-uncover-regulatory-loophol…
So many scientists in these days just try getting attention with their dire warnings and their main goal is selling more of a book they wrote.
Fracturing the earths crust has been observed to been associated with more localised quakes as pressure passes.
This is very clear with the USA Midwest covered with frac drilling, it has now in effect become the New new Madrid fault which has consequently a reduced pressure wave going thru it on the way to the east and then Canada.
Dutchsinse on youtube has been showing google maps of quake events for years and the maps show how often a break in the crust is associated.
The more cracks the more quakes as pressure wave passes. New Zealand and Italy have major crust fractures now over the past couple of years.
I too have a science degree from way back when some of my lecturers were researching and following real work. Still famous. Fortunately I inhaled scientific method which is generalisable to keeping the bastards honest.
I remember when research scientists were the happiest workers on the planet.
