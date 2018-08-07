Senate Democrats Are Circulating Plans For Government Takeover Of The Internet

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/07/2018 - 17:50

Authored by Elizabeth Nolan Brown via Reason.com,

All your base are belong to us.

A leaked memo circulating among Senate Democrats contains a host of bonkers authoritarian proposals for regulating digital platforms, purportedly as a way to get tough on Russian bots and fake news.

To save American trust in "our institutions, democracy, free press, and markets," it suggests, we need unprecedented and undemocratic government intervention into online press and markets, including "comprehensive (GDPR-like) data protection legislation" of the sort enacted in the E.U.

Titled "Potential Policy Proposals for Regulation of Social Media and Technology Firms," the draft policy paper - penned by Sen. Mark Warner and leaked by an unknown source to Axios - the paper starts out by noting that Russians have long spread disinformation, including when "the Soviets tried to spread 'fake news' denigrating Martin Luther King" (here he fails to mention that the Americans in charge at the time did the same). But NOW IT'S DIFFERENT, because technology.

"Today's tools seem almost built for Russian disinformation techniques," Warner opines. And the ones to come, he assures us, will be even worse.

Here's how Warner is suggesting we deal:

Mandatory location verification. The paper suggests forcing social media platforms to authenticate and disclose the geographic origin of all user accounts or posts.

Mandatory identity verification: The paper suggests forcing social media and tech platforms to authenticate user identities and only allow "authentic" accounts ("inauthentic accounts not only pose threats to our democratic process...but undermine the integrity of digital markets"), with "failure to appropriately address inauthentic account activity" punishable as "a violation of both SEC disclosure rules and/or Section 5 of the [Federal Trade Commission] Act."

Bot labeling: Warner's paper suggests forcing companies to somehow label bots or be penalized (no word from Warner on how this is remotely feasible)

Define popular tech as "essential facilities." These would be subject to all sorts of heightened rules and controls, says the paper, offering Google Maps as an example of the kinds of apps or platforms that might count. "The law would not mandate that a dominant provider offer the serve for free," writes Warner. "Rather, it would be required to offer it on reasonable and non-discriminatory terms" provided by the government.

Other proposals include more disclosure requirements for online political speech, more spending to counter supposed cybersecurity threats, more funding for the Federal Trade Commission, a requirement that companies' algorithms can be audited by the feds (and this data shared with universities and others), and a requirement of "interoperability between dominant platforms."

The paper also suggests making it a rule that tech platforms above a certain size must turn over internal data and processes to "independent public interest researchers" so they can identify potential "public health/addiction effects, anti-competitive behavior, radicalization," scams, "user propagated misinformation," and harassment - data that could be used to "inform actions by regulators or Congress."

And - of course - these include further revisions to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, recently amended by Congress to exclude protections for prostitution-related content. A revision to Section 230 could provide the ability for users to demand takedowns of certain sorts of content and hold platforms liable if they don't abide, it says, while admitting that "attempting to distinguish between true disinformation and legitimate satire could prove difficult."

"The proposals in the paper are wide ranging and in some cases even politically impossible, and raise almost as many questions as they try to answer," suggested Mathew Ingram, putting it very mildly at the Columbia Journalism Review.

Walking Turtle Billy the Poet Tue, 08/07/2018 - 18:57 Permalink

Observation:  A certain class of high-placed made-of-mammon dolt with Already Too Much Power will read such a work of future-fiction as Harrison Bergeron, Fahrenheit 451 and/or 1984 only to decide that there's no time like the present. 

These days we have Functional MRI systems that can and should be used to weed them out of the Political Sphere.  As to the knowledge of such a treat?  OK, then it's off to the NoLieMRI dotcom for you!  (Now where'd we stash the Emergency Will-to-Survive Pills...?) 

Oh wait wait they all got fluoridated din't they.  Best git to the Backup Stash right quick now; time's a-wastin'!  And that is all.  0{;-|o[

I am Groot El Vaquero Tue, 08/07/2018 - 18:25 Permalink

Anyone with knowledge of the MSM's, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google's and You Tube's server farms needs to make the information public, NOW and keep publicizing it daily. Before all conservative voices are suddenly silenced. The CIA and MSM are trying their best to control the flow of information and We The People in the process. We must not allow them to do this !

Al Gophilia El Vaquero Tue, 08/07/2018 - 18:54 Permalink

Can we just start chucking these motherfuckers into wood chippers already?

That's what it's going to take. They are vile and relentless sociopaths. They are attacking the essence of Americanism. How dare they call themselves American when they ferociously attack your liberties and what our America historically and foundationally stands for.

FBaggins Cryptopithicus Homme Tue, 08/07/2018 - 18:39 Permalink

This ZH posting proves that modern liberals are the most authoritarian, close-minded, and irrational people on the planet.  Conservatives are generally people of principle who tend to subject their lives to the authority of reason. Modern liberals on the other hand are very much of the will-to-power Nietzschean mold. That is why it is pointless wasting you breath in trying to reason with them.  The only authority which governs their lives is what they want and a fear of being caught and punished. Hillary whom most of these Democrat senators emulate is the perfect exemplar of a modern Liberal. 

SocratesSolutions Gaius Frakkin'… Tue, 08/07/2018 - 18:17 Permalink

NVTRIC Free This Tue, 08/07/2018 - 18:33 Permalink

