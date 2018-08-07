"A Stealth Mortgage On Your House" - The Reality Of The Looming Pension Crisis

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,
Money manager Rob Arnott and finance professor Lisa Meulbroek have run the numbers on underfunded pension plans and come up with an interesting – and highly concerning – new angle: That they impose a “stealth mortgage” on homeowners. Here’s how the Wall Street Journal reported it today:
The Stealth Pension Mortgage on Your House
Most cities, counties and states have committed taxpayers to significant future unfunded spending. This mostly takes the form of pension and postretirement health-care obligations for public employees, a burden that averages $75,000 per household but exceeds $100,000 per household in some states. Many states protect public pensions in their constitutions, meaning they cannot be renegotiated. Future pension obligations simply must be paid, either through higher taxes or cuts to public services.
Is there a way out for taxpayers in states that are deep in the red? Milton Friedman famously observed that the only thing more mobile than the wealthy is their capital. Some residents may hope that they can avoid the pension crash by decamping to a more fiscally sound state.
But this escape may be illusory. State taxes are collected on four economic activities: consumption (sales tax), labor and investment (income tax) and real-estate ownership (property tax). The affluent can escape sales and income taxes by moving to a new state—but real estate stays behind. Property values must ultimately support the obligations that politicians have promised, even if those obligations aren’t properly funded, because real estate is the only source of state and local revenue that can’t pick up and move elsewhere. Whether or not unfunded obligations are paid with property taxes, it’s the property that backs the obligations in the end.
When property owners choose to sell and become tax refugees, they pass along the burden to the next owner. And buyers of properties in troubled states will demand lower prices if they expect property taxes to increase.
It doesn’t matter if we own or rent; landlords pass higher taxes on to tenants. Nor does it matter if properties are mortgaged to the hilt or owned outright. In time, unfunded pension obligations will be reflected in real-estate prices, if they aren’t already. A state’s unfunded liabilities are effectively a stealth mortgage on private property. Think you can pass your property on to your heirs? Only net of the unfunded pension obligations.
We calculated the ratio of unfunded pension obligations relative to property values in each state. We used 3% bond-market yields as our discount rate to measure unfunded obligations, because while other assets ostensibly earn a risk premium above the bond yield, these assets can also underperform.
Unfunded pension obligations range from a low of $30,000 per household of four in Tennessee to a high of $180,000 per household in Alaska. They amount to less than 11% of the average home values in Florida, Tennessee and Utah and more than 50% in Alaska, Mississippi and Ohio.
There are a few surprises. California, Hawaii and New York have large unfunded obligations, but because property in these states is so expensive, the average household burden is less than 15% of the average home price. Meanwhile, West Virginia and Iowa have relatively low pension debts—but the average household obligation is more than 30% of the average home price because property is far less expensive in these states.
On average nationwide, unfunded state and local pension burdens represent 20% of real-estate values. This ratio can rival or exceed an owner’s home equity, depending on the size of his mortgage. If real-estate prices adjust to reflect unfunded pension obligations, many homeowners’ equity could be at risk. As we’ve seen in Detroit, the public pension stealth mortgage can ultimately devastate the housing market.
This is yet another confirmation that we’re not nearly as rich as we think we are. If your home is your biggest asset but a big part of your equity is secretly claimed by the local government, you don’t really own it. And if you’re counting on a public sector pension and home equity to finance your retirement you might be hit with a double whammy when your pension is cut (despite what the state constitution says, it will be cut one way or another) at the same time your property tax bill soars to protect what’s left of pension benefits.
And the pension crisis is actually much worse than Arnott’s and Meulbroek’s research implies, because they’re using peak-of-the-cycle numbers. When the next recession brings an equities bear market, pension plans will lose money, causing their underfunding to explode. So that 20% stealth mortgage is about to get even bigger.
Comments
Govt employees and .gov retirees are about the only middle class left in the US- if everybody else has to support that lifestyle then it has been decided that we will have to.
Land of the slave.
In reply to Govt employees and .gov… by Juggernaut x2
Something about possession being 9/10ths of the law....
And cold, dead fingers.
In reply to Land of the slave. by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Does that mean my house can't be detected by radar? Great! I like this under the radar thingy.
No? You mean I am actually poor? Marvelous!
Thank God I don't have a pension to worry about, carry on. Will be homeless in no time.
Nothing new under the sun.
In reply to Something by toady
I realized that if I wanted to retire in the current economy and mismanagement of public employee costs and state budgets I needed to sell my home, take the equity and relocate to a lower cost of living state. One of the top criteria for my destination state was their unfunded public pension liabilities. There are few states that rank lowest to zero and I moved to one that that has one of the lowest at less than 1/2 Million. In MA the commonwealth constitution had been amended to provide real estate tax assessment to cover the unfunded public pension liabilities INCLUDING state budget deficits. Folks, its a no brainer to sell and leave these liabilities to the sheeple who are unaware of the fiscal tsunami headed their way.
In reply to Does by Free This
During the Great Depression of the thirties cities all over America raised property taxes higher and higher to pay for government. The result was millions of landlords walking away from their property ... leaving it to the cities. it will surely happen again.
In reply to I realized that if I wanted… by Totally_Disill…
@toady - sounds like false bravado my friend. Remember we are a land of laws and they can be used to evict you from your home should you not pay your real estate taxes..."Once the property taxes are delinquent for a sufficiently long time, the taxing authority will initiate a tax sale." At that point state law enforcement assists in the seizure. I guess you can sit inside with a firearm, but you will lose. Educate yourself before shooting your mouth off...
http://www.alllaw.com/articles/nolo/foreclosure/unpaid-property-taxes-s…
In reply to Something by toady
Oh no, I understand the law and all that stuff.
I'm just too old and tired at this point. If they do end up coming for me, well, I just hope I can take a few with me.
I have considered the whole "burn it to the ground" thing.... I suppose if I have a place to go I'll do it and move on, but I'll be damned if I'll be living in a tent or pushing around a shopping cart after 60.
Better to go out in a blaze of glory.
In reply to @toady - sounds like false… by Totally_Disill…
The elected politicians will raise taxes until they piss of too many people and then they will be hung from lamp post.
In reply to Something by toady
Doom porn don't get any better than this.
In reply to Land of the slave. by Adolfsteinbergovitch
In reply to Doom porn don't get any… by JohninMK
Don't get down. Just turn on the printing presses. Inflation is the cure for everything.
In reply to Doom porn don't get any… by JohninMK
@JohninMK - check your state. The top five states are currently carrying unfunded balances that exceed SIX TRILLION - over one Trillion for each state! And, all states have adopted mechanisms to address the unfunded liability is the shortfall between retirement benefits that governments have promised their state and municipal workers and the current funding available to meet those obligations. Although states are trying to address the overpromised retirement benefits, the problem is just like govt and consumer debt - record high and likely unpayable. You do the math smartass...
In reply to Doom porn don't get any… by JohninMK
MK stands for Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire,UK,concrete cows are a feature, but there are some nice old
villages inside it.I used to live in Woburn Sands,just down the road.
In reply to @JohninMK - check your state… by Totally_Disill…
OK, here's the statement: " A state’s unfunded liabilities are effectively a stealth mortgage on private property. Think you can pass your property on to your heirs? Only net of the unfunded pension obligations."
Please explain the mechanism for the state to collect this "stealth mortgage"? You can't just make a statement without an explanation of how this will work. For the state to collect 20% of the sale of your house they either have to pass a law or increase the property taxes. Both can be done of course, but neither would be easy and certainly not without large scale public dissent once it was realized WHY it was being done.
In reply to Land of the slave. by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Agreed, but as we all know a cornered animal will fight viciously. If the State is facing bankruptcy or outright theft of your property, which do you think they will choose?
In reply to OK, here's the statement: "… by chubbar
gradually and hidden in the nomenclature of end use. no, no, your property statement WILL NOT SAY:special tax for shortfall of public pensions due to mismanagement and blotted payouts.
In reply to Agreed, but as we all know a… by Nunyadambizness
Many states have amended their laws to impose a real estate tax assessment and increases of state sales taxes to fill the gap between promised retirement benefits to state and municipal workers and the unfunded pension liability. Remember this covers both retirement and health benefit costs.
In reply to OK, here's the statement: "… by chubbar
There comes a point where people will simply walk away from their property.
Look at Detroit.
I knew someone who in the 1980s had a house that was purchased at about $100k.
Few years later it was worth about $170-$180k.
The property taxes skyrocketed to somewhere around $4K.
I remember that he was complaining that he was paying about 5% in property taxes of what he paid for the house. Another thing I remember him saying was that it is getting close to the point where he might just burn down the place. He was not taking about insurance fraud. Simply torching the place to walk away from it so that the government cannot sell it.
.....and he paid cash for the place so he would have been losing his $100K investment.
In reply to OK, here's the statement: "… by chubbar
2009 they did "impossible", let millions of families loose their homes.
"Law" passed was simple: banks are the priority in order of things.
What would prevent them this time ?
In reply to OK, here's the statement: "… by chubbar
I think a lot of home owners wouldn't pay and when foreclosed they'd burn it to ground
In reply to Govt employees and .gov… by Juggernaut x2
Not before an equity loan!
In reply to I think a lot of home owners… by sabaj49
Friends have asked me why I haven't (in my words) upgraded my home. I tell them, 1) homes in my area have become retardedly expensive (77024 Houston Area). but (2) more importantly, a bank will give you a 30 year mortgage...a commitment, but the tax man will give you nothing. There is no commitment to keep my tax level for 30 years. They can change it anytime using their own logic and rationale. Why would I ever upgrade!! They built one of those butt ugly lot-line to lot-line box houses about 300 yards down the street. People just moved in. $3000 per MONTH in taxes!!! I'm sure they think their home is an investment. I'd like to see how that breaks down.
In reply to Not before an equity loan! by Pumpkin
In California, we have "Prop 13" which limits that - the value of your home for purposes of property tax can only go up 1% per year (I think 1%). I'm sure they could find a way around it to help the unfunded liabilities, but here everyone lives and breathes the safety net of Prop 13. Do other states have this? It is what keeps many Californians from upgrading to a more expensive house. Our property taxes are about 3500 per year (about 300/mo). What are other people paying?
In reply to Friends have asked me why I… by Antifaschistische
"Rates have never been more attractive."
In reply to Not before an equity loan! by Pumpkin
Great minds...
In reply to Not before an equity loan! by Pumpkin
In California the structure is worth about 20% of the total. My dirt is worth a million, the dirt and the structure are worth 1.2 million
In reply to I think a lot of home owners… by sabaj49
Im glad I have aluminum wiring.
In reply to I think a lot of home owners… by sabaj49
@sabaj49 - Perhaps homeowners such as yourself would refuse to allow state law enforcement to seize your property for failure to pay property taxes, but many would choose to live. You would lose in that fight - it's laughable that you would claim the value of a material possession over your life and regard for your family.
In reply to I think a lot of home owners… by sabaj49
The pension is taken out of these people's paycheck weekly or biweekly what do you mean take care of then it's their money!
In reply to Govt employees and .gov… by Juggernaut x2
Nobody could have seen this coming.
I disagree. I'm a student of history and have learned that although property rights were paramount in our founders' intentions for the new America, they realized in 1820 that the people needed to collectively contribute to the admin costs of their local govt - hence the precursor to property taxes. In fact allodial titles (absolute land ownership) were changed to the titles we have today. Few people understand govt assessments/liens are primary over all other claims on the property including the mortgage and the "owner" is at the bottom of the list.
In reply to Nobody could have seen this… by SQRT 69
yawn
Pay your house off.
Rent it and move to somewhere else in the world. From Mongolia to Myranmar or anywhere else between.
You won't make that much on rent, but you can keep jacking rents as this article seems to say.
The worse the economy gets the more frequent jewish lightning becomes.
In reply to Pay your house off. Rent it… by thunderchief
You didn't build that pension deficit, somebody helped you
I for one am happy to provide all retired government officials and workers with a salary and medical benefits for life.
After all, who would come and bag my body or make such fantastic online systems for all manner of licenses.
I will be 80 and happily provide them a second helping of the cream soup at the early bird special rate.
Ahhhhh yes, you had me at “CRISIS!!!”. I was beginning to go through my doom porn withdrawals...Thanks for my fix ZH
And now you know why localities love housing bubbles.....to drive their tax intake.....
Also you don`t own it....you rent it from the local government.....Don`t pay your tax (rent)....and see how long you own it......Lol!.....
Localities loved the 20% annual increase in home values right up to the popping of the housing bubble in 2008.
It meant a 20% budget increase for their coffers every year. After the bubble popped, they scrambled to raise real estate taxes to compensate.....
The FED desperate to save government has been printing money like mad to reinflate the bubble, destroying the middle class in the process....
So with the middle class unable to afford a home now, I wonder whose pocket they will pick next?.....
Probably local income taxes will spring up everywhere next.......
Realtors, lawyers, State AGs, and the feds all looked the other way as trillions of Loot flooded into the country. The only ones screwed were working people who actually were trying to buy a house. Many still are!
In reply to And now you know why… by surf@jm
A major goal of all homeowners should be NOT to vote for a Democrat since their platform is higher income taxes AND higher property taxes to pay for all this stuff. I read in Texas soros is funding all the Democrats including [left wing- open border] O'Rourke who seeks to unseat Rep ted Cruz and he also funds the Dem candidate fighting Gov Abbott.
In reply to And now you know why… by surf@jm
...the answer to that is in the municipal court rooms across the country where poor people and lower middle class people are herded like cows into courtrooms to pay fines they can't afford for everything from broken vehicle taillights to speeding and everything in between.. fines in Fort Bend County, Texas, for example, where a friend of mine lives, are from $150-$400... and it's getting worse. If you can't pay the fine all at once they demand you make payments and finance it out. They'll throw you in jail if you don't pay them, of course. The police routinely are the taxing entity that make up the budget shortfall every year... so you can predict when police vehicle ticketing activity will pick up.
What's not getting paid by exorbitant property taxes to finance the Bloated local, municipal, city, county and state government budgets?.. is getting paid by police ticket revenues.
REMEMBER: GOVERNMENT NEVER GETS SMALLER.
In reply to And now you know why… by surf@jm
100 upvotes!!
In reply to ..the answer to that is in… by exartizo
Agreed, another aspect of the transition to police state, and property markets don't tend to move up in police states.
In reply to ..the answer to that is in… by exartizo
The FED does not print money...it creates credit. TREASURY prints money .
In reply to And now you know why… by surf@jm
surf@jm - it's all about wealth transfer. People are waking up to the fact that we really don't own anything other than debt - both realized and future liabilities. It's time we take our country back and end the enslavement of the Central Banksters/fiat currency/globalism...
In reply to And now you know why… by surf@jm
The good news is you eventually will die, and so with those who do these things. And nobody escapes judgment!
I keep hearing that whole "they will get theirs in the next world."
The older I get, the more I realize that threat is there so they can keep deep dicking us all in THIS world.
In reply to The good news is you… by Pumpkin
Yes, "the Meek shall inherit the Earth."
Suckers!
In reply to I keep hearing that whole … by pods
yeah, yeah. grab it while you can and never proffer a reacharound . . .
In reply to I keep hearing that whole … by pods