Tesla Jumps As Saudis Reveal $2 Billion Stake

Did we just find the latest greater fool?
The FT reports that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has built a significant stake in Tesla - the latest bold bet by the state fund overseen by powerful crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) built the undisclosed stake of between 3 and 5 per cent of the electric vehicle maker’s shares this year, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Interestingly, The FT reports that PIF initially approached Musk about purchasing newly issued shares but Musk reportedly rebuffed the offer - perhaps anxious of the perception of further dilution and the promises he made of the need for more capital.
Note, however, that Tesla gets $0 from this secondary market investment - at a time when the carmaker is losing a record amount of money.
Tesla shares are jumping on the news...
And TSLA bonds are up but remain considerable "cheaper" than stocks...
The Saudi state fund reportedly acquired the position in secondary markets with the help of JPMorgan - which is odd since JPMorgan has an 'underweight' on TSLA with a profit target of $195 (a great way to get the stock lower for their wealthy gulf clients).
And all this coming just weeks after Aramco suddenly decides to raise billions in debt instead of IPOing?
More recently, the PIF has been in talks with global banks to borrow between $6bn and $8bn, marking the first time that the vehicle entrusted with driving the kingdom’s economic transformation will directly tap banks to fund its mission.
A skeptic might wonder whether, since Tesla can’t buyback stock directly using debt-issuance (WACC too high), it is using US bond investors as a source of funds and Saudis as the proxy buyer to achieve the same effect.
Comments
A pedo profit!? The house of fraud has spoken!
I always wondered why he made cars under a tent, now we have the answer.
Step right up, buy your flamethrowers right here! Don't worry about the auto-pilot snags, it won't hurt for but a nanosecond!
This just makes me smile. Anytime I know a bunch of Wall St. fat cats have lost billions by betting against something, it doesn't really matter why, or who, or how. Justice is done.
In reply to A pedo profit! by Free This
I’ve always said regarding Wall Street if something’s really obvious you are probably better served going the opposite or just sitting out.
In reply to This just makes me smile. … by jin187
Doh.....! Musk got a big one on the line.....!!!
In reply to I’ve always said regarding… by man from glad
Wow, if Tesla and the Saudis eat shit together that would be simply fantastic.
In reply to I’ve always said regarding… by man from glad
If gartman was a country, he would be the KSA .
Not the smart money, not anywhere near the smart money.
this is another real sell signal.
In reply to A pedo profit! by Free This
In reply to If gartman was a country, he… by TheSilentMajority
You're a 300 pound dude working out of your mom's basement and i will pay you $5.00 to go troll someplace else.....
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by roea.rita
You can order your Tesla with one hump, or two.
In reply to A pedo profit! by Free This
You can order your Tesla with one hump, or two.
In reply to A pedo profit! by Free This
If this news doesn’t prove we are past peak oil...
In reply to A pedo profit! by Free This
Now all teslas sold will come with complementary goats. In case a car burns down and arabs need a different kind of RIDE.
funny.
there are two things i can think of a raghead would do with a goat.
riding is not one of them.
In reply to All teslas sold there come… by boostedhorse
What a world-class shit show - flamethrowers, rockets, tents, Arabs, and all.
Hahaha, so THIS is what Elon was bragging about RE killing Tesla shorts.
Unlimited money!
the only issue is that, those ragheads want a return on their money. i haven't seen/heard a raghead yet who would go along with elon's, "we don't care about making money" meme.
In reply to Hahaha, so THIS is what Elon… by tmosley
i'm telling you this is all a scheme to finance the leftists...........TSLA is still the single most fraudulent company allowed to exist.....dems are selling into this to finance mid-terms and 2020.
so the kings of oil are betting on the king of electric Ponzi??
In reply to the only issue is that,… by just the tip
He better be doing something right in the future, unless he wants his head to be the official soccer ball in Qatar, probably removed with a rusty spoon.
In reply to the only issue is that,… by just the tip
They don't need to go along with that meme. This is more like how they build world class research and medical facilities that nobody wants to work in because nobody wants to go to Saudi Arabia, so they have to pay foreign researchers and doctors millions of dollars a year and provide them with palaces.
In reply to the only issue is that,… by just the tip
Murica. Fuck yeah.
In reply to What a world-class shit show… by ParkAveFlasher
I bet this was playing when Elon inked the deal.
In reply to Hahaha, so THIS is what Elon… by tmosley
That means there's plenty more where that came from. You shorters are doomed.
More accurately, anyone without insider knowledge is just throwing dice.
In reply to That means there's plenty… by OCnStiggs
Just more "free market" action...
LOL!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same
as
it
ever
was!
kiss of death imo. the sauds are the second worst investors on earth.
Remember Citibank!
In reply to kiss of death imo. the… by buzzsaw99
Interested to see how the left responds to this, particularly the celebs that tout the war on women nonsense.
the celebs have blinders. the choices are very selective. and their opinions now come from the newly hired tech writer for the NYT.
In reply to Interested to see how the… by I woke up
THAT is really hard to fathom unless the Saudis were 'induced' to part with a few billions by someone they're VERY beholding to. Tesla, the world's largest investment sewer will just flush more wealth.
Going to be a lot of women looking for the latest ride in Saudi Arabia.
elon al-musk
In reply to Going to be a lot of women… by RubberJohnny
As I have said before Tesla shorts are going to get fucked, badly.
So that's what the Model S stands for... Saud
When asked about curious Saudi investment in Tesla, Elon is reported to have said "Wahabbi...we're very habbi"
Sure there'll be a battery of questions from the MSM about this...
S = Self Immolating, but then they could be synonyms.
In reply to So that's what the Model S… by Arne Saknussemm
These suicide cars will go great with their suicide vests.
The Saudi owner's manual has the sunroof listed as the "celebratory ammunition chute".
In reply to These suicide cars will go… by Wahooo
Nothing to see here, just crypto-jews supporting other crypto-jews in executing their short squeeze. Move along.
Gulf countries are in a world of hurt.
Read also the comments:
https://voiceofthemarkets.blogspot.com/2018/08/dubai-all-company-assets…
American Hustle at its finest.
$$$ "invested" for US imperial protection racket
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure
F at $10 & change.
TSLA at $360.
Looks normal to me...
Rock on Elon.
Whine on ZH.