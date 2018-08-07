Trump Blasts "Anyone Trading With Iran Will Not Be Trading With The U.S."

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/07/2018 - 06:16

At one minute after midnight, the first round of renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran took effect, and in one of his earliest tweets since the presidential campaign, at 5:30am EDT, a sleepless Trump blasted out the "official" US position on countries that ignore his just imposed sanctions: "The Iran sanctions have officially been cast. These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level" Trump tweeted. 

In a warning to China, India, Russia, Turkey and many other nations which have said they will defy Trump's sanctions and continue to import Iran oil, Trump warned that "Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States."

Then, pulling a page out of a John Lennon album, Trump explained "I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!"

As a reminder, on Tuesday, following an executive order signed by Trump, the U.S. imposed new restrictions intended to stop the purchase of dollar banknotes by Iran, prevent the government from trading gold and other precious metals and block the nation from selling or acquiring various industrial metals. The measures, which took effect at midnight in Washington, also targeted the auto industry and banned imports of Persian carpets and pistachios to the U.S.

There were some signs Trump's aggressive policy was already working. Yesterday, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, under rising economic and political pressure, spurned President Donald Trump’s suggestion for talks with “no preconditions.” However, in a televised address on Monday night, Rouhani also said Iran is open to negotiations if the U.S. is “sincere,” but he added that such talks would be meaningless while his nation is being hit with sanctions. Trump and his top aides have raised the possibility of face-to-face discussions with Rouhani with “no preconditions.”

“Negotiations at the same time as sanctions, what meaning does that have?” Rouhani said. “It means someone is facing a person who’s a rival and enemy, if they use a knife and they stick the knife in their arm and then they say, ‘Let’s negotiate and let’s talk.’ The response to this is first all, they have to take the knife out and put the knife back in their pocket.”

Rouhani also scoffed that despite his offer for talks, Trump “is someone who, without any negotiation, has withdrawn from all of his international commitments,” from trade accords to the Paris climate agreement.

Iran’s Foreign Secretary Javad Zarif tweeted that the “Trump Administration wants the world to believe it’s concerned about the Iranian people. Yet the very first sanctions it reimposed have canceled licenses for sales of 200+ passenger jets under absurd pretexts, endangering ordinary Iranians. US hypocrisy knows no bounds.”

At the same time, Europe condemned Trump's action saying it would block their effect for European companies. “We deeply regret the re-imposition of sanctions by the U.S., due to the latter’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” according to a statement Monday from the foreign ministers of the U.K., Germany, France and the European Union. “Preserving the nuclear deal with Iran is a matter of respecting international agreements and a matter of international security.”

Meanwhile, in an attempt to halt its sharp economic deterioration, Iran’s central bank scrapped most currency controls introduced this year on the eve of the U.S. move, in a bid to halt a plunge in the rial that has stirred protests against the government. As Bloomberg reports, under the measures, Iran's central bank will let the market determine the rate of foreign-exchange transactions except the imports of essential goods and drugs, Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati told state television Sunday night. Licensed currency houses whose trading had been halted will be allowed to resume operations from Tuesday.

But the policies backfired, with the rial weakening from 40,000 at the start of the year, to more than 100,000 to the dollar on the black market this month.

That will come as good news to Trump, whose stated goal is to get the Iranian regime to stop meddling in countries from Syria to Yemen, halt its ballistic missile program and commit to stricter limits on its nuclear program, but the real intention, of course, is to overthrow the government, despite denials from the administration on the latter.

“We’re very hopeful that we can find a way to move forward, but it’s going to require enormous change on the part of the Iranian regime,” Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told reporters Sunday en route to Washington from Asia. “They’ve got to -- well, they’ve got to behave like a normal country. That’s the ask. It’s pretty simple.”

Now the question turns to China - which has said repeatedly it will maintain trade ties with Iran - and how Trump will justify continuing to trade with Beijing under such conditions, and whether such defiance will prompt Trump to further escalate his trade war with the world's second biggest economy.

Kiprecheche Tue, 08/07/2018 - 06:20 Permalink

And how is sanctioning a country, imposing all this economic hardships to its citizens, towards the brink of poverty, an act of helping them? if you really` support democracy,  why do you get nervous when an unfriendly leadeship is elected by its people under full democratic process?? why dont you ever understand that what is good for them must not be good for everyone?if you hate their leadership why dont you just stop doing bussiness with them and let the rest of the world decide for themselves instead of resorting to mobilize the whole world against a single country?? who vested you with the power to be the world policeman?? is it because you can do anything with a currency you can print at will?? all this doesnt make any sense. Fools!The world should stand up to ridiculous US sanctions that punish only the common people whose leaders don't accept the idea of the Rothchilds enslaving their population

 

philipat JimmyJones Tue, 08/07/2018 - 06:33 Permalink

More bullying by the US. The FACT is there is still an Agreement in place with Iran which was a MULTILATERAL Agreement. Just because the US, in ts infinite wisdom, has arbitrarily and unilaterally pulled out of the Agreement does not mean the Agreement is not still binding on the other parties. And what precisely gives the US the right under International law to impose penalties on third party Sovereign States operating in other third party Sovereign States?

Iran has made no threats against anyone and has not attacked any other State in over 300 years (even that was self-defensive) and has honored the terms agreed under JCPOA to the letter. If the US chooses not to do business with Iran that is perfectly fine but why should it try to impose its own policy on other "independent" Sovereign States.

And why would anyone enter into any type of agreement with the US, knowing that if the next President doesn't like it, it will be broken?

Europe will as usual ultimately cave to its master but I fully expect that Russia, China, Turkey and others will either overtly or covertly tell the US to shove it.

CuttingEdge nmewn Tue, 08/07/2018 - 06:58 Permalink

How about the US fucking government stops meddling in Yemen and Syria, Mr Trump?

 

Need I say repeated White Helmet (Academi) false flag gas attacks as a reminder? Or maybe that UN convoy taken out by a Predator delivered Hellfire in Raqqa (Paveway IV's analysis was spot on). With the WH tailing the convoy, co-incidence of co-incidences. And the collapse of ISIS after CIA support was pulled (I know you claimed victory, but the only ones I saw kicking arse on the ground were those pesky Russians). And the IDF covering their arses, of course.

 

Sometimes, Donald, you look as big a cunt as those who want to bring you down.

And I don't say that lightly.

Siberian Conscious Reviver Tue, 08/07/2018 - 07:43 Permalink

US is an exception, you know:

'We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality—judiciously, as you will—we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors...and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do'.

DingleBarryObummer gatorengineer Tue, 08/07/2018 - 06:54 Permalink

Iran:

A. Doesn't have a BIS member central bank, and is colluding with China and Russia (and probably Turkey now too) to circumvent the USD

B. Is funding Hezbollah, which has been cock blocking Israel's expansion goals in the Area for a long time. 

These sanctions are motivated by bankster first and Israel first, not America First.

Repeating the "pallets of cash" meme doesn't change that.

bshirley1968 nmewn Tue, 08/07/2018 - 07:16 Permalink

Who gives a shit if it was cash or not? Personally I would have wanted cash.....or gold.

All the control in currency comes from the electronic ability to control the flow of what passes as "money" these days. You sound like you agree with the "war on cash".

Your last statement reveals your real problem with the deal. If that's all you got, you should just shut the hell up. We have all heard over and over about the "pallets of cash" drama bullshit.

AllBentOutOfShape philipat Tue, 08/07/2018 - 07:29 Permalink

The mighty kike-sucking Orange Joolius is too stupid to realize that the people telling him to do all this are just setting him up to be the scapegoat for when they finally decide to pull the plug on the stock market, and that time may just around the corner seeing how quickly this is all unfolding.

How perfect for the Zio-bankers that they were able to get Trump elected, make him the most hated man in the world, start an economic war with the world, drag Russia's name through the mud in the process, and then get him to cancel the nuclear deal with Iran giving Europe the perfect excuse to stop trading with America.

philipat JimmyJones Tue, 08/07/2018 - 06:37 Permalink

And as I have been continuously pointing out, over 60% of US imports from China are products of US Corporations manufacturing in China to access lower labor costs. Then the profits are all parked offshore in tax havens to avoid US taxes. Nobody forced these Corporations to do so. Blaming China is a bit like shooting the messenger.