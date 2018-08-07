Trump Blasts "Anyone Trading With Iran Will Not Be Trading With The U.S."

At one minute after midnight, the first round of renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran took effect, and in one of his earliest tweets since the presidential campaign, at 5:30am EDT, a sleepless Trump blasted out the "official" US position on countries that ignore his just imposed sanctions: "The Iran sanctions have officially been cast. These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level" Trump tweeted.
In a warning to China, India, Russia, Turkey and many other nations which have said they will defy Trump's sanctions and continue to import Iran oil, Trump warned that "Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States."
Then, pulling a page out of a John Lennon album, Trump explained "I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!"
The Iran sanctions have officially been cast. These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2018
As a reminder, on Tuesday, following an executive order signed by Trump, the U.S. imposed new restrictions intended to stop the purchase of dollar banknotes by Iran, prevent the government from trading gold and other precious metals and block the nation from selling or acquiring various industrial metals. The measures, which took effect at midnight in Washington, also targeted the auto industry and banned imports of Persian carpets and pistachios to the U.S.
There were some signs Trump's aggressive policy was already working. Yesterday, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, under rising economic and political pressure, spurned President Donald Trump’s suggestion for talks with “no preconditions.” However, in a televised address on Monday night, Rouhani also said Iran is open to negotiations if the U.S. is “sincere,” but he added that such talks would be meaningless while his nation is being hit with sanctions. Trump and his top aides have raised the possibility of face-to-face discussions with Rouhani with “no preconditions.”
“Negotiations at the same time as sanctions, what meaning does that have?” Rouhani said. “It means someone is facing a person who’s a rival and enemy, if they use a knife and they stick the knife in their arm and then they say, ‘Let’s negotiate and let’s talk.’ The response to this is first all, they have to take the knife out and put the knife back in their pocket.”
Rouhani also scoffed that despite his offer for talks, Trump “is someone who, without any negotiation, has withdrawn from all of his international commitments,” from trade accords to the Paris climate agreement.
Iran’s Foreign Secretary Javad Zarif tweeted that the “Trump Administration wants the world to believe it’s concerned about the Iranian people. Yet the very first sanctions it reimposed have canceled licenses for sales of 200+ passenger jets under absurd pretexts, endangering ordinary Iranians. US hypocrisy knows no bounds.”
At the same time, Europe condemned Trump's action saying it would block their effect for European companies. “We deeply regret the re-imposition of sanctions by the U.S., due to the latter’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” according to a statement Monday from the foreign ministers of the U.K., Germany, France and the European Union. “Preserving the nuclear deal with Iran is a matter of respecting international agreements and a matter of international security.”
Meanwhile, in an attempt to halt its sharp economic deterioration, Iran’s central bank scrapped most currency controls introduced this year on the eve of the U.S. move, in a bid to halt a plunge in the rial that has stirred protests against the government. As Bloomberg reports, under the measures, Iran's central bank will let the market determine the rate of foreign-exchange transactions except the imports of essential goods and drugs, Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati told state television Sunday night. Licensed currency houses whose trading had been halted will be allowed to resume operations from Tuesday.
But the policies backfired, with the rial weakening from 40,000 at the start of the year, to more than 100,000 to the dollar on the black market this month.
That will come as good news to Trump, whose stated goal is to get the Iranian regime to stop meddling in countries from Syria to Yemen, halt its ballistic missile program and commit to stricter limits on its nuclear program, but the real intention, of course, is to overthrow the government, despite denials from the administration on the latter.
“We’re very hopeful that we can find a way to move forward, but it’s going to require enormous change on the part of the Iranian regime,” Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told reporters Sunday en route to Washington from Asia. “They’ve got to -- well, they’ve got to behave like a normal country. That’s the ask. It’s pretty simple.”
Now the question turns to China - which has said repeatedly it will maintain trade ties with Iran - and how Trump will justify continuing to trade with Beijing under such conditions, and whether such defiance will prompt Trump to further escalate his trade war with the world's second biggest economy.
Comments
And how is sanctioning a country, imposing all this economic hardships to its citizens, towards the brink of poverty, an act of helping them? if you really` support democracy, why do you get nervous when an unfriendly leadeship is elected by its people under full democratic process?? why dont you ever understand that what is good for them must not be good for everyone?if you hate their leadership why dont you just stop doing bussiness with them and let the rest of the world decide for themselves instead of resorting to mobilize the whole world against a single country?? who vested you with the power to be the world policeman?? is it because you can do anything with a currency you can print at will?? all this doesnt make any sense. Fools!The world should stand up to ridiculous US sanctions that punish only the common people whose leaders don't accept the idea of the Rothchilds enslaving their population
Here its a video showing who is calling the shots in the Trump's admin. Hint, not the american people.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YW4CvC5IaFI&t=0s&index=2&list=FLbp3rkUf…
In reply to And how is sanctioning a… by Kiprecheche
war is peace
more bizarre by the day
In reply to H by The central planners
Good thing this isn’t Yemen.
You weren’t invited either, stay in your lane.
In reply to more bizarre by the day by DingleBarryObummer
Ok let's see the actual deal with Iran, the one that was SIGNED by all parties involved
In reply to Good thing this isn’t Yemen… by NidStyles
More bullying by the US. The FACT is there is still an Agreement in place with Iran which was a MULTILATERAL Agreement. Just because the US, in ts infinite wisdom, has arbitrarily and unilaterally pulled out of the Agreement does not mean the Agreement is not still binding on the other parties. And what precisely gives the US the right under International law to impose penalties on third party Sovereign States operating in other third party Sovereign States?
Iran has made no threats against anyone and has not attacked any other State in over 300 years (even that was self-defensive) and has honored the terms agreed under JCPOA to the letter. If the US chooses not to do business with Iran that is perfectly fine but why should it try to impose its own policy on other "independent" Sovereign States.
And why would anyone enter into any type of agreement with the US, knowing that if the next President doesn't like it, it will be broken?
Europe will as usual ultimately cave to its master but I fully expect that Russia, China, Turkey and others will either overtly or covertly tell the US to shove it.
In reply to Ok let's see the actual deal… by JimmyJones
I didn’t sign anything, did you?
In reply to More bullying by the US. The… by philipat
Well we have a agreement that we can't see that no one signed. That's not a agreement.
In reply to I didn’t sign anything, did… by NidStyles
That's BS. The Agreement was ratified by the UN and is legally binding under International law. Not that that means anything to Washington.
Why do you suppose all the other signatories believe themselves to be legally bound by it?
In reply to Well we have a agreement… by JimmyJones
When was the last time the UN backed any "agreement" up by use of force? The UN ratifying anything is like slapping an organic label on a vegetable, is it really organic?
In reply to That's BS. The Agreement was… by philipat
How about the US fucking government stops meddling in Yemen and Syria, Mr Trump?
Need I say repeated White Helmet (Academi) false flag gas attacks as a reminder? Or maybe that UN convoy taken out by a Predator delivered Hellfire in Raqqa (Paveway IV's analysis was spot on). With the WH tailing the convoy, co-incidence of co-incidences. And the collapse of ISIS after CIA support was pulled (I know you claimed victory, but the only ones I saw kicking arse on the ground were those pesky Russians). And the IDF covering their arses, of course.
Sometimes, Donald, you look as big a cunt as those who want to bring you down.
And I don't say that lightly.
In reply to When was the last time the… by nmewn
With this demand, the Donald has put us all on the line. If he fails, the American way of life is about to be altered.....forever.
In reply to How about the US fucking… by CuttingEdge
Trumpanyahu Blasts "Anyone Trading With Iran Will Not Be Trading With The U.S."
The Swamp speaks Hebrew, and Trumpanyahu (hint: he loves hanging out in New York and Palm Beach...) is fluent....
Thank you all ZH Trumptards for getting this MIC clown elected POTUS!
In reply to With this demand, the Donald… by bshirley1968
I see some good posts here. It's refreshing to see people in the know posting their thoughts. I totally agree that murca can't tear up a unilateral agreement. It's not like murica has the last say at the UNSC and everyone abides by what murica (israel) wants.
Guess the tail is still trying to wag the dog here.
In reply to How about the US fucking… by CuttingEdge
drumph-confused deranged mutherfuker that is bringing merica to brink of being attacked by one pissed off nation out of desperation.
yeah - one scary mutherfuker deluding 50 percent of mericans with their head up their ass so far their maga red had is in their throat...
In reply to How about the US fucking… by CuttingEdge
Korean War. 1950
In reply to When was the last time the… by nmewn
And ironically, the Chinese stopped us that time as well.
In reply to Korean War. 1950 by Money_for_Nothing
Quite a long time ago wasn't it. The UN is a bloated, multi-tentacled beast that still thinks its relevant.
In reply to Korean War. 1950 by Money_for_Nothing
If it was ratified by Obama and the UN, that's the best reason to get rid of it.
In reply to That's BS. The Agreement was… by philipat
Mike Pompeo "When will Iran start acting like a normal country?"
World to pompous Mike Pompeo "When will the US start acting like a normal country?"
In reply to If it was ratified by Obama… by 1982xls
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Mike Pompeo "When will Iram… by Conscious Reviver
US is an exception, you know:
In reply to Mike Pompeo "When will Iram… by Conscious Reviver
Congress has to approve treaties. They didn't approve this one. We are not yet subjects of the UN.
In reply to That's BS. The Agreement was… by philipat
Fuckin-A-Right.
In reply to Congress has to approve… by gatorengineer
Iran:
A. Doesn't have a BIS member central bank, and is colluding with China and Russia (and probably Turkey now too) to circumvent the USD
B. Is funding Hezbollah, which has been cock blocking Israel's expansion goals in the Area for a long time.
These sanctions are motivated by bankster first and Israel first, not America First.
Repeating the "pallets of cash" meme doesn't change that.
In reply to Congress has to approve… by gatorengineer
Its not a meme, its a fact and they could have had India act as an intermediary for a simple wire transfer, they both belong to the Asian Clearing Union and India is a member of SWIFT.
The mullahs wanted cash, in different currencies, in different denominations.
Because they are righteous, pious, God fearing men ;-)
In reply to Iran: A. Doesn't have a BIS… by DingleBarryObummer
Who gives a shit if it was cash or not? Personally I would have wanted cash.....or gold.
All the control in currency comes from the electronic ability to control the flow of what passes as "money" these days. You sound like you agree with the "war on cash".
Your last statement reveals your real problem with the deal. If that's all you got, you should just shut the hell up. We have all heard over and over about the "pallets of cash" drama bullshit.
In reply to Its not a meme, its a fact. by nmewn
Congress also has to approve wars?
This is the problem with the US, no consistency and a belief that ROW and International law doesn't matter. The exceptional country and all that, which is what so endears the US to ROW.
In reply to Congress has to approve… by gatorengineer
...let alone Israhell
In reply to That's BS. The Agreement was… by philipat
The UN would ratify a ham sandwich that is going to be sent to Riyadh. All they care about is that it is against either the US or Israel.
In reply to That's BS. The Agreement was… by philipat
I didn’t agree to anything. In fact I am pretty sure I never even spoke to them. They just decided to involve themselves.
Who are they? Do you know them? I don’t fucking know them.
It’s like trying to take a nap at a rest stop and the creeper truck driver is staring at you like some kind of queer weirdo.
In reply to Well we have a agreement… by JimmyJones
It was more like winks & nods exchanged around lavish taxpayer funded dinners and drinks, followed by an air drop, of fresh, shrink wrapped bills, of varying denominations, in different national currencies.
So really, more like a bribe surrounded by a party ;-)
In reply to Well we have a agreement… by JimmyJones
The money / cash that was delivered to the Iranians was hardly a bribe. IT WAS THEIR FUCKING MONEY THAT THE U.S. FROZE BACK IN 1979!
Facts are simple and facts are straight
Facts are lazy and facts are late
Facts all come with points of view
Facts don't do what I want them to
Talking Heads
In reply to It was more like winks &… by nmewn
Europe will swing with Iran.
Germany will take the lead in doing so with their Arayan brethren.
Blood is thicker than water.
In reply to More bullying by the US. The… by philipat
Money talks.
In reply to Europe will swing with Iran… by peopledontwanttruth
In Iran swinging has an entirely different meaning that the one you intended. When you go to Iran, you tend to hang around a bit.
In reply to Europe will swing with Iran… by peopledontwanttruth
Obama made a deal that was never approved by Congress. Something the Euros should have understood the implications of. They trusted the Magic Negro; their problem not ours.
In reply to More bullying by the US. The… by philipat
And here I thought we had a President. Apparently, we have a King who determines EVERYTHING while Congress does as little as possible.
In reply to More bullying by the US. The… by philipat
It is obvious as the day is long that this son of a bitch has dreamed of being king his whole life.
Dude can strike a Mussolini pose second to none. And he's a genius....just ask him.
In reply to And here I thought we had a… by RedBaron616
The mighty kike-sucking Orange Joolius is too stupid to realize that the people telling him to do all this are just setting him up to be the scapegoat for when they finally decide to pull the plug on the stock market, and that time may just around the corner seeing how quickly this is all unfolding.
How perfect for the Zio-bankers that they were able to get Trump elected, make him the most hated man in the world, start an economic war with the world, drag Russia's name through the mud in the process, and then get him to cancel the nuclear deal with Iran giving Europe the perfect excuse to stop trading with America.
In reply to More bullying by the US. The… by philipat
Sanctions are an act of war
In reply to More bullying by the US. The… by philipat
we're gonna kick these wars into high gear like im gonna kick some leo ass
In reply to Ok let's see the actual deal… by JimmyJones
Pistachios will go up in price, major export of Iran
In reply to more bizarre by the day by DingleBarryObummer
Good luck Amerikansky - how much of what you are consume is come from China? China is major trade partner of Iran.
(go ahead, down vote Boris - you can hate on Boris, but fact is fact)
In reply to H by The central planners
Time to rip off the band-aid
@Boris I agree, but no pain no gain
In reply to Good luck Amerikansky - how… by Boris Alatovkrap
And as I have been continuously pointing out, over 60% of US imports from China are products of US Corporations manufacturing in China to access lower labor costs. Then the profits are all parked offshore in tax havens to avoid US taxes. Nobody forced these Corporations to do so. Blaming China is a bit like shooting the messenger.
In reply to Time to rip off the band-aid by JimmyJones
You are right China isn't to blame it's the political leaders that passed the regulations that made manufacturing in China so profitable in the first place.
In reply to And as I have been… by philipat
Obama's "Job Czar" Immelt sent thousands of jobs to China instead of the USA. He also destroyed GE in the process.
Shameful.
In reply to You are right China isn't to… by JimmyJones
Jack Welch destroyed GE. The rest was inevitable
In reply to Obama's "Job Czar" Immelt… by Never One Roach
In this particular instance, it has nothing to do with political "leaders". Nobody regulated or forced US Corporations to manufacture offshore; they did so to boost profits and they didn't care too much about shafting the US working class. You still have the wrong target.
In reply to You are right China isn't to… by JimmyJones