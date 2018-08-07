US Abandons Oil Sanctions To Avoid Owning Venezuela's Collapse

Authored by Brian Scheid via Platts' "The Barrel" blog,
Just more than a year ago, it was not a question of ‘if’, but ‘when.’
As Venezuela’s leftist leader Nicolas Maduro consolidated power in an election derided as a fraud by the international community, the Trump administration readied exacting sanctions on the South American nation’s oil sector.
“All options are on the table,” said a senior administration official during a July 2017 briefing with reporters, adding that sanctions could be imposed in a matter of days. “All options are being discussed and debated.”
Analysts widely expected sanctions on diluent the US was exporting to Venezuelan refineries first, followed by a prohibition, perhaps phased in over a matter of months, on imports of Venezuelan crude into the US. It was unclear if US refiners, who had long imported Venezuelan crude, would be allowed to continue under an interim “grandfathered” arrangement, but analysts mostly agreed that sanctions were coming.
At the time, the US was importing about 800,000 b/d of Venezuelan crude and the administration was mostly concerned about the impact an import embargo would have on US Gulf Coast refineries, which would need to look for new sources of heavy crude.
Oil sector sanctions from the US seemed so likely that then-US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters that the administration was looking at ways to soften the impact of the sanctions once they were imposed.
“We’re going to undertake a very quick study to see: Are there some things that the US could easily do with our rich energy endowment, with the infrastructure that we already have available – what could we do to perhaps soften any impact of that?” Tillerson, the former CEO of ExxonMobil, said.
A year later, the US is importing less crude from Venezuela (about 530,300 b/d in July, according to preliminary US Customs data), but Gulf Coast refiners, particularly Valero, continue to rely on these imports.
In fact, US refiners may be importing even more, if Venezuela’s oil sector was not seemingly in a death spiral. Roughly one if every five barrels of oil imported by US Gulf Coast refiners comes from Venezuela.
The EIA forecasts Venezuelan oil production to fall below 1 million b/d by the end of this year, down from 2.3 million b/d in January 2016 as joint ventures fall apart and PDVSA, the state-owned oil company, struggles to feed, let alone pay, its workers. PDVSA has notified international customers than it cannot fully meet crude supply commitments and the country’s active rig count has fallen below 30, according to Baker Hughes International Rig Counts.
By the end of 2019, Venezuelan crude oil output is expected to plummet to 700,000 b/d, making it likely that it will produce less than the US state of New Mexico.
“We’ve never seen an industry or a country collapse this fast and this hard,” said EIA analyst Lejla Villar in a recent interview with the S&P Global Platts Capitol Crude podcast. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”
Industry collapse
The downfall of Venezuela’s chief industry, coupled with International Monetary Fund predictions that inflation in the country will skyrocket to 1 million percent by the end of this year, have created an unusual scenario, in which Maduro may even welcome US sanctions on its oil sector. As Venezuela’s economy continues to unravel, leading to surging prices and rampant hunger, Maduro could try to pin the blame on sanctions.
“If you break it, you buy it,” said George David Banks, a former international energy and environment adviser to President Trump. “The White House doesn’t want to own this crisis.”
The US has sanctioned individuals in Venezuela, including Maduro; prohibited the purchase and sale of any Venezuelan government debt, including any bonds issued by PDVSA; and banned the use of the Venezuela-issued digital currency known as the petro. But oil sector sanctions are viewed as the most powerful penalty remaining and one the Trump administration is more hesitant than ever to use.
“There’s already a humanitarian crisis, but we don’t own that, the Maduro government owns that,” Banks said. “We don’t want to lose the people of Venezuela and you don’t want to pursue a policy that jeopardizes that.”
David Goldwyn, president of Goldwyn Global Strategies and a former special envoy and coordinator for international energy affairs at the US State Department, speculated that it would take extreme action, such as a military assault on a civilian rebellion, for the US to now impose oil sector sanctions. “The system is collapsing and this administration does not want to own the collapse,” Goldwyn said.
The path ahead for Venezuela’s oil sector has, likely, never been less certain. And it remains to be seen what a full collapse of an economy looks like. It is clear, however, that the US wants to avoid blame for accelerating that collapse and has abandoned, at least for now, consideration of oil sanctions.
When Venezuela’s oil sector hits rock bottom, the US does not want to be accused of dragging it there.
Comments
THE SPICE MUST FLOW
Sorry to disappoint all those useless fucking paper-pushers in banking and finance, but it is consumable calories that allows society to have a fucking economy!!! Don't believe me? Do us all a favor and stop eating for a year or two!
There is no market for true price discovery, especially in oil.
Why these sanctions? Not the leader you wanted to impose?
Talk about interfering into elections. These failed miserable people are exactly what HRC intended for the US.
In reply to THE SPICE MUST FLOW by LawsofPhysics
SO, where is the money going for the hundreds of thousands of bbl of oil we are buying from Vz? I see the plebes are eating dogs and cats, or what's left of them and diving through dumpsters for scraps of food.
The bus driver is living LARGE people! LARGE!!!! Fat as a ripe hog!
Long drones!
In reply to Why these sanctions? Not… by OpTwoMistic
This means that they know they will collapse with or without sanctions.
In reply to SO by Free This
What part of there is no mechanism for true price discovery don't you understand you stupid fuck? Still believe in the red/blue team mantra that has been fucking you up the ass for the last 100+ years? LMFAO!!!!
In reply to Why these sanctions? Not… by OpTwoMistic
Ain't socialism great?
In reply to THE SPICE MUST FLOW by LawsofPhysics
Not nearly the Utopia of Capitalism.
In reply to Ain't socialism great? by Free This
Socialism? LMFAO!!! In a truly socialist system, the people own the productive capital and share all the profits!!! You are a special kind of stupid, but funny!
In reply to Ain't socialism great? by Free This
A truly socialist system, lol
In reply to Socialism? LMFAO!!! In a… by LawsofPhysics
There are no profits in a truly socialist system/.
In reply to A truly socialist system, lol by Richard Chesler
ROFLMAO - in socialism the serfs live as slaves to the oligarchy friend, you are cross-eyed.
Everyone is EQUALLY poor!
Socialism is one step from communism and is Tyranny. It is where .gov and .corp merge to own the factories and production. The serf owns his house but lives on subsistence wages!
Communism .gov owns it ALL!!! Serfs own nothing.
Get an education before you show the world your ignorance!
In reply to Socialism? LMFAO!!! In a… by LawsofPhysics
We import oil from Venezuela - and in return we can export drones and C-4 to them.
In reply to THE SPICE MUST FLOW by LawsofPhysics
Yes, we import oil from a lot of places, turn it into all kinds of things and then sell some of it back to them. So fucking what? Americans are, on average dumb as shit. The point is that it is in fact a fiat currency planet, there is no "market" you dumb fuck.
In reply to We import oil from Venezuela… by all-priced-in
You wont mind if I go over to your paper pushing house and drive you crazy right?
In reply to THE SPICE MUST FLOW by LawsofPhysics
A lot of americans could probably go a year without eating.
https://www.sciencealert.com/the-true-story-of-a-man-who-survived-witho…
In reply to THE SPICE MUST FLOW by LawsofPhysics
Own Venezuela's collapse? Hardly. This is wrong thinking. Maduro is at the point of total collapse and this will only prolong his people's agony.
Venezuela will not 'collapse', but you will. The Chinese have just invested 100 Billion in refurbishing and revitalizing the Venezuelan oil industry. You lost. Again. Matter of fact, I can't think of a single foreign policy issue in my lifetime that you have actually won.
In reply to Own Venezuela's collapse?… by hanekhw
They kinda won on stealing Alaska from Russia. Would be nice to reverse that. Then, on my advice to Ottawa, Vlad and Xi would be encouraged to extend their Silk Road to St.Johns. I think that would work out very nicely indeed. Would be a helluva bridge. Rail freight from China, the Canadian North and the Russian East to develop. Add Russia's Arctic shipping lane encircling Eastern Asia.
In reply to Venezuela will not 'collapse… by east of eden
Rainbow crosswalks are a much higher priority in Ottawa than any sort of transportation infrastructure.
In reply to They kinda won on stealing… by Sages wife
How has the Bernie Sanders pilot program been doing, anyway?
US sanctions on Venezuela ARE the cause of it's collapse. And after the failed US/CIA/MOSSAD assassination attempt on Maduros life, the Venezuelan people know who is exactly to blame. Hence why they have not over thrown it's government.
BTW, Venezuela election was NOT rigged, overseen by 100 international monitors. Something the American people need for their own elections that will surely be rigged again for Democrats .
Mob greed, sloth and envy and their natural affinity for socialism are the cause if it's collapse.
In reply to US sanctions on Venezuela… by CatInTheHat
So let me understand your libtard logic. It's somehow the fault of the USA that Venezuela does not have a diversified economy. If the Venezuelan people are looking for someone to blame, all they have to do is look in the mirror. They are the exact same dumbasses that voted for Socialist despot dictators.
In reply to US sanctions on Venezuela… by CatInTheHat
“If you break it, you buy it,”
Gee... I thought the guy who said that was a 4 Star treasonous nigger in a $4,000 Oxford suit waving a "vial" of white powder to sell a lie for the wholesale destruction and murder of an oil rich sovereign nation to his countrymen a few years back?
. . . and I had always thought he was one of the "good ones." It was kind of like when Denzel just ups and shoots that guy in the chest with a shotgun in Training Day.
In reply to “If you break it, you buy it… by Son of Captain Nemo
State Dept has issued waivers to China,India and another country(unknown)re Iranian oil sanctions.
Set at last months imports which surged 30+%.
A little bird told me.
That's a laugh! The Trump administration put in debilitating financial sanctions last year against Venezuela, directing leading to the current extreme situation, especially the runaway hyperinflation. Washington creates and stokes lots of disasters, but rarely owns shit.
Well, we DO "own it"
Just a quick web search on the CIA's involvement in V over the Obama Admins 8 years squatting in the white House.
We have our own rising inflation, thank you very much.
Since when does the US give a fuck about the citizens they are sanctioning.....its always about regime change putting in place a compliant government subservient to the US....the fact is if the oil industry goes down they default and Russia and China pick up the ownership because they own the bond structure.....too bad Trump and the CIA.....
But have no fear....there wont be any US investment inside Ven any time soon. You dont trade with people when you stick a gun to their head. Besides the US never keeps their end of the bargain. They are not to be trusted.
funny how "you break it, you own it" only applies to Republicans..... otherwise obama and hillary would be on the bottom of the ocean with Libya around their neck. Open slave markets and all.
Talk about disinformation and redirection.
This article takes the cake.
China is ready and waiting to jump in.