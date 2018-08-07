US DEA Admits Criminal Activity In Crypto Has Plunged 80% Since 2013

And just like that, another establishment lie is crushed...
Authored by William Suberg via CoinTelegraph.com,
An agent of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has noted that Bitcoin’s (BTC) role in crimes has dropped to just 10 percent of transactions, while transactions themselves have “grown tremendously,” Bloomberg reports August 7.
image courtesy of CoinTelegraph
In an interview, DEA special agent Lilita Infante - who is a member of the 10-person Cyber Investigative Task Force - said that the ratio of legitimate to illegitimate Bitcoin transactions had flipped over the past five years, noting
“The volume has grown tremendously, the amount of transactions and the dollar value has grown tremendously over the years in criminal activity, but the ratio has decreased.”
The concept of criminals turning to cryptocurrency as an alternative to cash has traditionally formed a central argument used by those critical of Bitcoin’s future.
Regulators too have set about tackling the perceived usage of cryptocurrency for illicit purposes, often associated with terrorism and money laundering.
As Bitcoin’s popularity has grown, however, it is now legitimate trading which forms the overwhelming majority of activity, with Infante noting that the “majority of transactions are used for price speculation.”
She added that although privacy-focused altcoins are less liquid and more anonymous than BTC, the DEA “still has ways of tracking” currencies such as Monero and Zcash. Infante concluded,
“The blockchain actually gives us a lot of tools to be able to identify people. I actually want them to keep using them [cryptocurrencies].’’
At a U.S. House public meeting on digital assets in mid-July, Andreessen Horowitz managing partner Scott Kupor suggested that “Bitcoin is law enforcement’s best friend” due to the ability to track illicit transactions on the blockchain.
The truth really is that the criminals have become more skillful in being undetected and the DEA is missing it......
In reply to but but but it's so safe lol by Free This
OMG. You got it right. They just went to a different medium of exchange cause cryptos r so traceable on Tor.
And this flows with the fact that mass adoption of cryptos is not going well.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-01/bitcoin-s-use-in-com…
As this article points out fewer and fewer businesses will take cryptos.
Drug dealers are not stupid.
https://www.fastcompany.com/90212831/basically-no-one-is-using-bitcoin-….
And this poor girl could not even buy smack with btc
https://news.northeastern.edu/2018/07/09/heres-what-happened-when-we-tr…
Power and electricity is not a valid argument against crypto-currency. The blockchain is distributed all around planet Earth. If you're really worried about an eternal, global power outage kill yourself now.
lookslikecraptome gets his crypto information from Bloomberg. 'Nuff said.
In reply to OMG. You got it right. They… by lookslikecraptome
If you don't think that the central bankers have been interested and investing in (with unlimited capital) the adoption of a digital/cryptocurrency since the dawn of the computer, then you really are a special kind of stupid.
In reply to Power and electricity is not… by Cryptopithicus Homme
"The blockchain actually gives us a lot of tools to be able to identify people"
It is a control mechanism for your money when they finally ban cash! A final nail in our privacy coffin!
"US DEA Admits Criminal Activity In Crypto Has Plunged 80% Since 2013"
Interesting. Unfortunately, facts don't matter in a post truth world.
(Because the CIA has started using HSBC to launder $$ again)
You're bringing tears to my eyes. The good ol' days.
Good times. Good times.
For Bitcoin, yes it does, which is why you should choose Monero which obfuscates the sending and destination wallet addresses, or Verge which hides the sender and also uses ToR + IPClear to hide your IP address
In reply to "The blockchain actually… by alangreedspank
BitCON is the most traceable currency in history. Only dopey criminals attempt to hide behind Bitcoin.
Namely banks.
For real, it's PUBLIC. Idiots think they can simply mix their coins and be alright. Then they go to Dash where the Masternodes see everything. I've been facepalming for years. And people keep saying "anonymous cryptocurrencies" are used to buy drugs and hitmen! The humanity!
They've all just moved to another variety of DigiTulip...Monero
Bitcoin is legitimate now. Translation: unless you're in the club it won't work for you.
If criminals want dollars and not Bitcoin, what does that say about the true value of Bitcoin? It tells you it is not even worth stealing!
remember, just because you haven't noticed that someone is stealing your electricity does not mean that your power bill is way too high.
this: " The volume has grown tremendously, the amount of transactions and the dollar value has grown tremendously over the years in criminal activity, but the ratio has decreased.” begs the question
"how does anyone know about the level of criminal activity?"
and also begs the question "does 5 billion in illegal activity ten years ago, compared to 50 billion in illegal activity today, mean that crypto-currency is crime free?"
Too bad the only money that matters with a store of value begs to differ!...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/bitcoin-miners-migrate-china-…
Why would drug dealers want to risk their ill gotten gains on an unstable, highly volatile platform?
The establishment is desperate that the proles get on board. Otherwise, the global reserve/fiat 'currency' won't fly. It represents absolute control. Fuck blockchain; the whole ridiculous mess is an insult to society. "Give us your hard earned slave wages, and we'll give you nothing in return."
Bitcoin tumblers reclaim privacy.
Am more suspicious of govt. agencies hailing BTC's virtues - fear the Greeks when they bear gifts.
Oh, I see - now not only criminals use it, but also price speculators. This definitely changes the things!
Even criminals don't want it anymore. What does that tell you about the exciting prospects of Bitcoin?
