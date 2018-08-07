US DEA Admits Criminal Activity In Crypto Has Plunged 80% Since 2013

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/07/2018 - 11:17

And just like that, another establishment lie is crushed...

Authored by William Suberg via CoinTelegraph.com,

An agent of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has noted that Bitcoin’s (BTC) role in crimes has dropped to just 10 percent of transactions, while transactions themselves have “grown tremendously,” Bloomberg reports August 7.

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

In an interview, DEA special agent Lilita Infante - who is a member of the 10-person Cyber Investigative Task Force - said that the ratio of legitimate to illegitimate Bitcoin transactions had flipped over the past five years, noting

“The volume has grown tremendously, the amount of transactions and the dollar value has grown tremendously over the years in criminal activity, but the ratio has decreased.”

The concept of criminals turning to cryptocurrency as an alternative to cash has traditionally formed a central argument used by those critical of Bitcoin’s future.

Regulators too have set about tackling the perceived usage of cryptocurrency for illicit purposes, often associated with terrorism and money laundering.

As Bitcoin’s popularity has grown, however, it is now legitimate trading which forms the overwhelming majority of activity, with Infante noting that the “majority of transactions are used for price speculation.”

She added that although privacy-focused altcoins are less liquid and more anonymous than BTC, the DEA “still has ways of tracking” currencies such as Monero and Zcash. Infante concluded,

“The blockchain actually gives us a lot of tools to be able to identify people. I actually want them to keep using them [cryptocurrencies].’’

At a U.S. House public meeting on digital assets in mid-July, Andreessen Horowitz managing partner Scott Kupor suggested that “Bitcoin is law enforcement’s best friend” due to the ability to track illicit transactions on the blockchain.

lookslikecraptome Stan522 Tue, 08/07/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

OMG. You got it right. They just went to a different medium of exchange cause cryptos r so traceable on Tor. 

And this flows with the fact that mass adoption of cryptos is not going well. 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-01/bitcoin-s-use-in-com…

As this article points out fewer and fewer businesses will take cryptos.

Drug dealers are not stupid. 

except Javier who lived next door until he got busted last week for coordinating a crypto attack.

https://www.fastcompany.com/90212831/basically-no-one-is-using-bitcoin-…

And this poor girl could not even buy smack with btc

https://news.northeastern.edu/2018/07/09/heres-what-happened-when-we-tr…

 

and besides that Harry Asslicker started the Dumb Enforcement Agency. They lie with statistics as a function of waking up in the morning and it took them 15 years to catch Javier even with the 24/7 junkie parade in and out of his house. 

 

e_goldstein ssk81646 Tue, 08/07/2018 - 11:27 Permalink

Listen up ho, I keep seeing you babble about this $11752 that you made last month and I ain't seen shit from it.

I told you our arrangement when you first started sucking dick for me... bitch better have my money or you are going to get well acquainted with the back of my hand and maybe my cane up your ass again.

fucking scimmin ho.

moonmac Tue, 08/07/2018 - 11:24 Permalink

DEA = #1 Nanny Socialist Police State Enforcer

If I’ve only experienced “Purgatory” pain for 25+ years than our Evil Nanny State Do-Gooders will experience 1000 times worse pain in Hell.

PRAISE JESUS CHRIST!!!

hooligan2009 Tue, 08/07/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

remember, just because you haven't noticed that someone is stealing your electricity does not mean that your power bill is way too high.

this: " The volume has grown tremendously, the amount of transactions and the dollar value has grown tremendously over the years in criminal activity, but the ratio has decreased.” begs the question

"how does anyone know about the level of criminal activity?"

and also begs the question "does 5 billion in illegal activity ten years ago, compared to 50 billion in illegal activity today, mean that crypto-currency is crime free?"

Sages wife Tue, 08/07/2018 - 11:34 Permalink

The establishment is desperate that the proles get on board. Otherwise, the global reserve/fiat 'currency' won't fly. It represents absolute control. Fuck blockchain; the whole ridiculous mess is an insult to society. "Give us your hard earned slave wages, and we'll give you nothing in return."

MusicIsYou Tue, 08/07/2018 - 11:36 Permalink

Don't worry folks, the world will be a much better place after all the Baby boomers are dead and buried. Because baby boomers grew up thinking themselves are super special, and that everybody went through the great depression and WW2 just so they could have baby boomers. Boomers are the greatest self absorbed generation the world has ever known.

WatchingRomeBurn Tue, 08/07/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

The a.i. invented blockchain to take over humanity. Sophia says its digital dna. It os not a currency its a digital "god" everything is speeding up, we are getting closer to the end 