Watch: Millennials Try To Explain The First Amendment

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/07/2018 - 13:06

Authored by Cabot Phillips via Campus Reform,

This month, a new study was released analyzing Americans’ perception of the First Amendment, as well as their knowledge of what it entails. As many would expect, the results were bleak. 

For example, 40 percent of those surveyed were unable to list any of the five freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment, while another 36 percent could list just one.

Wanting to know if millennials at an Ivy League School would fare better, I headed to Columbia University to talk with young people about their knowledge of the First Amendment. 

Offering $20 to any person who could tell me the five freedoms guaranteed under the amendment (Speech, Religion, Assembly, Press, and Petition), it quickly became clear no one would be going home with the money. 

“No, I have no idea,” said one student when asked if he could name any of the five, while another asked if “the right to bear arms” was found under the First Amendment.

One student, after failing to name more than one freedom listed, conceded, “now I feel like I need to go home and just read.” 

Throughout the afternoon, the majority of the students were able to identify 1-2 freedoms guaranteed under the First Amendment, but no one was able to list more than three.

What else did they have to say, and where did they think the First Amendment should be limited? Watch the full video to find out!

Tags
Specialty Chemicals - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 5
Free This css1971 Tue, 08/07/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

I don't think millennials explain anything, they just shriek! Then go right back to their iThumbs, munch, munch munch...useless eaters!

They are complaint factories.

The top of their heads are giant craters, that's why they all wear hoodies.

Cricket's are smarter!

I am gonna go back to my monkey with the face plant now.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
SACRED-COW asteroids Tue, 08/07/2018 - 13:52 Permalink

I was in Costco a few years ago when I ran into a former client of mine.

We got into a conversation about millennials and I took the side of how dumb they are.

My former client didn't believe me so I decided to prove my point by example.

I walked my former client over to one of the kiosks giving free food samples.

The female attendant appeared to be in her very early twenties.

I took a food sample and engaged in a little small talk with the attendant, at which point, I said I had a bet with my friend regarding who was the current vice president of the United States. 

I watched the attendants eyes look up and she responded...wait for it...you won't believe it...Fidel Castro.

Turns out that Old Fidel had been trending in the bubble gum news for some reason or other.

Considering how bad things are now, it's even more horrifying to think about the people who are in line to take over the reins of power from the baby boom generation.

I wouldn't feel too bad about only naming two or three of the first amendment rights since you've probably been out of school for quite a long time.  Although, I would feel pretty stupid if I was in college or a junior or senior in high school and I was unable to name at least three of the rights.

  • Freedom of Religion.
  • Freedom of Speech.
  • Freedom of the Press.
  • Freedom to Assemble Peaceably.
  • Freedom to Petition the Government for a Redress of Grievances.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
curbjob SACRED-COW Tue, 08/07/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

First off, I'm surprised you found a 20 something working in Costco; most of their employees in my neck of the woods are broke ass boomers who can't afford to retire ....

Now, if you really want to see dumb, ask a boomer who the greatest president of all time was, and 9 x out of 10 they'll parrot Reagan  ... the idiocy there is often obscured by the irony.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Socratic Dog Berspankme Tue, 08/07/2018 - 13:43 Permalink

I have to admit I only knew speech.  I had it in my mind the others were derivative to speech.  And I read it, seriously, no less than 5 years ago.

I thought it real interesting that almost all of them  thought that you shouldn't be allowed to say things that might make others uncomfortable.

Uncomfortable?  Roll the Bill of Rights because it might make someone uncomfortable?  That's a helluva reason to gut your Constitution.

Edit: text from Wikipedia.

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances".

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
El Vaquero macholatte Tue, 08/07/2018 - 13:48 Permalink

I know all 5 off the top of my head.  I don't start getting fuzzy with regards to what right goes with which Amendment until Amendment VI, and even then, I can tell you the rights in the BoR even if I can't say right X goes with Amendment Y.  I can also tell you that Amendment IX basically says that, just because a right is not enumerated doesn't mean that it doesn't exist and Amendment X is that all rights not delegated to the federal government are left to the states or the people respectively without looking it up.

 

The BoR should be basic knowledge.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
RAT005 macholatte Tue, 08/07/2018 - 14:16 Permalink

If we agree those 3 are most important and somewhat imply the 2 you didn't list, an honest question would be what percentage can name those 3? Problem is it's probably only ~15% and worse the majority probably don't accept those 3 at face value. I would say a simple definition of the travesty of SJW.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Son of Loki Pollygotacracker Tue, 08/07/2018 - 13:54 Permalink

One reason these Indian and Chinese kids are so smart is 90% of their education is by the parents at home and being dragged around after school and on the weekends to all sorts of extra lessons for Mandarin, IT, maff, etc.

Most of them I went to grad school admit they did not get their smarts from the undergad school or high school itself. The educational system is a mess and Dems ant to destroy it even further by forcing schools to dumb down to the lowest level. Here's an example:

De Blasio’s plan to destroy New York’s top high schools

https://nypost.com/2018/06/03/de-blasios-plan-to-destroy-new-yorks-top-…

Basically, the alt left Democrat DeBlasio wants to force these top science and math schools to take a required number of AA students no matter how dumb they are. Essentially, quotas.

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Socratic Dog Pollygotacracker Tue, 08/07/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

You'd think that if you sent them there to study engineering or maths they would be OK.  But no.  The General Ed humanities requirements ensure equal access brainwashing.

Perhaps there is a market opportunity to start a 2 year college providing the General Ed humanities requirements, with a traditional approach.  Online?

When I came to the US and went to college, it was immediately apparent to me that General Ed was basically high school remediation.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
legalize headfake Tue, 08/07/2018 - 13:27 Permalink

When I worked in downtown where people are routinely begging me for money, I put a list of civics questions in my phone and started telling them that if they could get the question right, I would give them $20.  The entitlement rage just cranked up even higher when they failed.  Some example questions:

  • Name the original 13 colonies that signed the Declaration of Independence.
  • Describe the elements that make up the flag of the United States of America and what they symbolize.
  • Name 5 "founding fathers" of the United States.
  • Name the persons whose portraits appear on the 1, 5, 10 and 50 dollar bill.
  • Name 3 things invented by Benjamin Franklin

I'm sure you can think of some things as well.  Add some questions relating to your local state, for instance.  (Year of statehood, state flower, state motto, etc.)

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
adr Tue, 08/07/2018 - 13:14 Permalink

If you tell them they have freedom to petition, they'll just clog up the campus with petitions for letting the campus bullfrog get a sex change operation.

Next, ask them if separtion of church and state appears in the Constitution. Bet 100% say yes.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Noktirnal adr Tue, 08/07/2018 - 13:30 Permalink

the phrase "separation of church and state" does not appear in the constitution, but the 1st Amendment does implement a separation of church and state in the first clause. Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."

It's not exactly the separation that courts and activists have implemented to an extent. 

The IRS must be exempt from this since they aren't congress. They get to decide what's a religion/church and what isn't. Same with DEA... they can decide what "religious use" of plants means, and who can use the plants "religiously."

Personally, I think the prohibition should be, and is intended to be extended to all agencies created by acts of Congress.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
johnduncan78 Noktirnal Tue, 08/07/2018 - 13:50 Permalink

Wrong you ninny. The constitution says that the government cannot declare a certain religion as a national one. We escaped the horrors of that when england made one religion the national one. Do you want to be forced into a religion-especially if it seems wrong? How about we make everyone muslis and have sharia law? It does not "impliment a separation of church and state". 