Yuan Rebounds As PBOC Pressures Banks To "Avoid Herd Behavior"

Is China starting to panic?
Having seen their initial attempt at stabilization of the offshore yuan fail, it appears PBOC has resorted to direct influence, reportedly telling some banks on Monday that they should make efforts to prevent ‘herd behavior’ and momentum-chasing moves when trading the yuan.
After raising FX forward reserve requirements late last week (sparking a brief vertical ramp in yuan), the selling pressure returned, apparently forcing PBOC's hand to 'intervene' again by pressuring banks to avoid betting on further yuan weakness.
Bloomberg reports that, according to people familiar with the matter, PBOC official made the comments in a meeting on Monday morning with the 14 banks that provide quotations of the yuan’s daily reference rates to the central bank:
-
The central bank was confident and has plenty of tools to stabilize the market.
-
China will keep the yuan flexible and allow the currency to move both ways.
-
Any pressures on the yuan will need to be released in a timely manner and China will not work against market forces.
-
Cross-border capital flows are balanced overall, and China’s fundamentals will provide support for a stable yuan.
This move by the PBOC was followed by comments from Guan Tao, a former senior official at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, who said that the yuan's depreciation has been the result of market factors instead of deliberate government interventions, and there is no sign that the Chinese government is working on a currency war.
"The current weakening of the yuan is a reflection of a change in market sentiment following the change in economic fundamentals," Guan told the Global Times on Monday.
"A short-selling sentiment is behind the relatively fast weakening rate in yuan depreciation," Guan said.
Additionally, offshore yuan was supported overnight after China reported its foreign currency holdings increased last month despite a weakening currency and worsening outlook for exports growth. Reserves rose $5.82 billion to $3.118 trillion in July, the People’s Bank of China said Tuesday. That was higher than all estimates in Bloomberg’s survey of economists, where the median forecast was $3.107 trillion. $1.2 billion of the increase was due to valuation effects, according to Bloomberg Economics.
As Goldman notes, based on SAFE data, FX outflows were still modest in June, compared with the levels in late 2015/2016. July reserve data also suggest broadly balanced FX flows, but the subsequently released PBOC and SAFE flow data will give important information on this front.
The shift seems to suggest no attempt by Chinese officials to intervene directly to support the Yuan's freefall (positively spun as a sign that there is no capital flight... yet)...
“The PBOC so far has not directly intervened in the FX market by burning reserves,” said Zhou Hao, senior emerging market economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore. “So far we have not seen significant capital outflow pressures, but if the yuan drops to 7 per dollar we’ll probably see a fresh round of pressure.”
So China has now intervened (with actions and words) and blame for the yuan weakness is being placed on short speculators - now where have we heard that message before? Next stop, capital controls?
They already have capital controls. Bit-coin inflation was mainly driven by people trying to get their money out of China. No one but Trump is talking. How many container ships are leaving China, where are they headed, what is on board? Mid-August is when Halloween stuff has hit US stores in the past. Next week?
"PBOC urges Chinese banks to avoid herd mentality"
maybe, the PBOC is not familiar with Chinese people and the general culture in China. The PBOC is completely OK with the herd mentality when they are backing loans for millions of empty "homes" (high rise micro apartments). You can call it a heard, but Chinese people stick together and behave in collective ways. This is usually a benefit to their society and their economy. You can't just shut it off when they all start running for the doors. Which they aren't doing. yet.
In reply to They already have capital… by Money_for_Nothing
Did they mean make your way to the exit in an orderly fashion or do not leave at all when the herd makes it's move?
In reply to "PBOC urges Chinese banks to… by Antifaschistische
Do you still find a good enough supply of fresh virgins for your online porn scam or times are getting harder?
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by ssk81646
Go ahead, strengthen that Yuan, I triple dog dare you!
It's a fiat currency world folks! The bankers and financiers, especially in single-party communist states like China, do NOT want that to change!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
Oligarchs and politicians are also part of the ruling elite vampires. Let's not leave them out.
In reply to Go ahead, strengthen that… by LawsofPhysics
If any of this were anything but theater there would be a 25 percent tariff on ICrap...
There's something like a 100% tariff on icrap sold in China. Which is why the Chinese beg friends and family to virtually smuggle these items into China for them.
In reply to If any of this were anything… by gatorengineer
