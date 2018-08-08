Alex Jones, YouPorn, & The New Resistance

Rey; “How do we rebuild The Resistance from this…?”
Leia: “We have everything we need.”
— The Last Jedi
Monday’s coordinated hit on Alex Jones and InfoWars was an act of desperation. Control of information is one of the pillars of social control and Jones, for all of his faults, is a threat to that.
And today he is an even bigger threat than he was the other day. I could do this entire post comparing moments in Star Wars to the Banning of Alex Jones and by the time I was done even the alt-right guys would appreciate The Last Jedi a little more.
I won’t stretch the metaphor too far. The Deep State is like Kylo Ren on seeing Luke Skywalker for the first time in years. They’ve searched for years for ways to destroy Alex Jones, marginalize him, etc.; hoping he would fade away into obscurity. Just like Ren search the galaxy for what he thought was The Last Jedi.
But, he was instrumental in electing Donald Trump. The coordinated effort to create a Ministry of Truth, ferreting out purveyors of “fake news” began the morning after the 2016 election.
And Alex Jones was public enemy #2, right behind Donald Trump himself.
So, when the time comes, when the moment of victory arrives, Luke shows up to drive Ren mad while The Resistance escapes. Ren lashes out in fury turning the entire might of the First Order on a mirage (spoiler alert) only to be left with defeat.
And after Luke’s deception and Ren’s impotence is revealed Luke leaves him with the most cutting jibe he could, “See you around, kid.”
It’s not as eloquent as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s ‘If you strike me down… ” But, Luke was never eloquent. He’s ultimately a hayseed, a nobody who grew up in Flyover Country.
Ren is impotent to kill the spirit of Luke Skywalker’s legend. He mistakes killing the man with killing the idea of him. But, the movie reminds us of the lesson of another freedom fighter, V, that ideas are bulletproof.
And so too will the Deep State be impotent to kill Alex Jones. InfoWars app today is the #4 downloaded app on the iOS Store. What’s a shame is that even the Porn guys can’t seem to keep their virtue signaling in their pants.
This report from RT tells you that everyone was given the order behind the scenes to de-platform Alex Jones before the mid-term elections.
Why, all of a sudden would the biggest porn site in the world decide to take down Jones’ material posted by users?
Shemale gangbangs are wholesome but questioning Sandy Hook is beyond the pale?
This is cucking out big time, Yuge even.
No, this was directed by very powerful people.
And everyone knows it. They may not want to admit it to themselves, especially those that view Jones as the impediment to regaining power. But, they know where this came from.
The mid-term elections are the last chance for the Deep State to truly stop Trump Draining the Swamp. They know the poll numbers. Last night’s special election in Ohio, a supposedly ‘purple’ state, tells you the tale.
Taking out Alex Jones will only make him a martyr. It will only make him bigger. It will only spur even more people to find alternative social platforms. Peak Facebook is already here.
Minds is growing and now has a Steemit-like reward pool built on the Ethereum blockchain. BitChute will host your videos in a peer-to-peer network. Gab auto-cross-posts to Twitter and is far better organized into topics and conversations.
The point being that single-points of failure for your voice make you vulnerable. It’s obvious now to a great number of people that big tech is in bed with big government to ensure you don’t get off their reservation.
When the Internet started, Alex Jones was at the forefront of leveraging it to provide an alternate voice. Infowars was always The Resistance. And this is where the Star Wars metaphor breaks down. Because today’s Resistance to the Panopticon is orders of magnitude bigger than Alex Jones.
He’s just the figure-head. And like all authoritarians who believe in the fear-based policing model, he was made an example of to chill everyone’s enthusiasm for change.
Too bad it’s not going to work.
My generation turned off the evening news and went there for their information. And that loosened the grip on information flow.
For the past twenty years they have been working to get that control back. And to do so it had to be voluntary.
And, more importantly, it had to be free.
So, it was built with cheap money, cheap credit and a Ponzi scheme of massive government subsidy and debt to get everyone hooked into these platforms as a substitute for having real relationships with real people.
And through them the subtle manipulation of what information you received was always there, but unobtrusive. Alternate voices were always Faux News to the left. The establishment media through their FCC licenses and relationships with various government agencies maintained market share they didn’t deserve.
And Alex Jones went after them all. Sometimes too far. But, so what?
We’re not children. We don’t need to be protected from ‘bad ideas.’ Hell, we’ve suffered through Marxism for the past 150 years, I think we can survive an Alex Jones rant about Sandy Hook.
And that’s what has to come next. It’s time to look at these other platforms and assist them in building value. The next phase of social media is upon us, one where consumers and producers can interact directly and the profit from their activity pay for the cost of the transaction without the middle man, like Google and Facebook, taking 95% in between for providing the ‘platform.’
This is known as ‘controlling the wire’ and ‘the wire’ is a commodity. The value of the Internet is the information contained on it not the indexers of that information. Their profits should be ground to zero while those of the creators rise to meet the value they provide their consumers.
That’s the lesson of Alex Jones’ banning and that’s how The Resistance needs to rebuild itself.
* * *
Comments
They just made a martyr out of Alex. How incomprehensibly stupid. Money these guys got, brains, not so much.
We can all be thankful that: lefTurdism = Extinction.
In reply to They just made a martyr out… by Last of the Mi…
I hope they're just holding out on all these "sealed indictments" for dramatic effect and Q is true blue.
I want the Deep State to do the Scooby-Doo ending...
In reply to We can all be thankful that:… by Utopia Planitia
ohhhh bouy, tings a gwanna git eeeeeeenterstin dis Novemba!
c'yan wayat ta c wha ahappen
In reply to I by Cryptopithicus Homme
get a feel for the gvt resistance movement.
In reply to ohhhh boy by Free This
Alex Jones is the embodiment of the TJB:
Typical Jewish Blunder
In reply to get a feel for the gvt… by 1 Alabama
funny, because alex has always avoided 9/11 discussions like he was protecting someone.
In reply to Typical Jewish blunder by Adolfsteinbergovitch
I don't like Alex Jones or his show, neither do I hate it, but this is enough for me to drop any future plans to advertise on Facebook, and focus entirely on alternative social media when it comes to digital marketing.
IMO the next stage is Mastodon-type servers - Instead of a social media network with a single core, you have a network of networks. Kinda like what the Internet was originally meant to be.
In reply to funny, because alex has… by besnook
Michael Savage interviews Alex Jones here:
http://www.wabcradio.com/savagepodcasts/
(Load the August 7 podcast ... sometimes it takes a while so be patient. The entire program is excellant.)
Alex Jones: the tip of the spear.
In reply to I don't like Alex Jones or… by techpriest
agree...
desperate times for the controllers means desperate measures...
but the intellectually honest searchers see through the charade...
bring on the 'collapse'...stocking up on more pop corn...
zerogenpus_zone
In reply to I don't like Alex Jones or… by techpriest
The deep state are the servants of the owners,you need to aim higher.
In reply to I by Cryptopithicus Homme
Love or hate Jones, he has a great plan for Trump and the Right to fight back. Congress (still Republican controled) needs to call in heads of Apple, FB, Twitter, Google (Youtube), etc.... and start an investigation of election interference aimed at them. Bans and "shadow" bans need to be investigated by Congress (FBI, NSA, CIA, Independent tech detective companies, etc...). Forget Russia and turn the focus on the tech companies that are working daily to tilt the table for the commies. Put them on defenses now with 90 days left till the most important mid-term elections in US history.
In reply to The deep state are the… by Winston Churchill
Their saving their indictment torpedoes for the Hunt for the RED OCTOBER midterms.
In reply to I by Cryptopithicus Homme
I hope so...
In reply to Their saving their… by LewisDodgson
That was the point of my post too, that and watching liberal heads explode.
In reply to Their saving their… by LewisDodgson
They don't care, a couple of hundred million dead as collateral damage while shutting down the internet,
they'll get their jollies doing it.
They may look human,they're not,the psychopaths are NOT going to give up power while they live.
Until you understand that,you cannot win.
In reply to They just made a martyr out… by Last of the Mi…
Similarly Carl Sagan said that if you give power to crooks its very hard to take it back. Something like that.
Look at France. Same people in power since 1968.
In reply to They don't care, a couple of… by Winston Churchill
“Now remember, when things look bad and it looks like you're not gonna make it, then you gotta get mean. I mean plumb, mad-dog mean. 'Cause if you lose your head and you give up then you neither live nor win. That's just the way it is.” The Outlaw Josey Wales
In reply to They don't care, a couple of… by Winston Churchill
Controlled opposition or not, Jones is full of shit on 9/11 and even tried to promote the idea ‘muslims were caught celebrating’ on 9/11. They were sure as shit Israeli.
That was a blatant attempt to go all Ministry of Truth on Mossad’s biggest fuck up. Jews all over managed to keep that quiet and kill the investigation.
THAT is how powerful the ZOG is.
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it/Dancing_Israelis
Trump... is ZOG.
Trump’s claim of 9/11 celebration in New Jersey is based on arrest of 5 ‘laughing’ Israelis
Watch this, you cunts:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?list=FLbp3rkUf5-hFZRzOirx_EsQ&v=YW4CvC5IaFI
In reply to They just made a martyr out… by Last of the Mi…
Jones won't expose Israel, he would lose his citizenship. The man is a shill for the zionist (some stuff is fiction and some non-fiction)
In reply to Controlled opposition or not… by I Am Jack's Ma…
I think the ‘he still does some good’ viewpoint is reasonable.
And saying Israel was involved isnt saying its ‘the joos’ and it is certainly not saying it was not also an inside job.
It’s acknowledging the credible evidence.
Dick Cheney quarterbacked it.
Netanyahu, however, was the coach.
In reply to Jones won't expose Israel,… by Pesky Labrador
Alex can relaunch his channel in 5 minutes if he does it smart. But he'll have to do a character test.
1. LAUNCH A NEW CHANNEL!
2. ONLY SHOW UP AS A GUEST!! NOW AS A HOST!!
His concepts where already going in the right directions with the street interviews and all.
But he has to take a bitter pill and step to the background a bit. Not a lot, a bit.
Remember, what youtube doesn't know, they can't act on.
People are looking for information and news. He's smart enough to relaunch but it needs to be rebranded.
Secondly, they need to be ready to do that every 4 months and they can do that by launching 30 other channels at the same time allover to get the ad revenue started.
In reply to They just made a martyr out… by Last of the Mi…
Where is the Supreme Court in the defense of free speech? 30 years 'behind' the times? Today, it isn't pamphlets and news papers. It IS the internet.
The supremes are archaic. Court cases take years, up to a decade, to be decided.
This will have been decided by that time.
In reply to Where is the Supreme Court… by Antifaschistische
Besides they (SCOTUS) are on summer break at the beach sipping martini's
In reply to The supremes are archaic. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The First Amendment applies to the government. Facebook, YouTube, etc. are private companies.
In reply to Where is the Supreme Court… by Antifaschistische
You keep telling yourself that, you little fucking techno tyrant.
Oh, and keep making threats. Threats to commit violence are not protected speech.
In reply to The First Amendment applies… by American Sucker
but threatening to hold gvt accountable for their blunders is not only permissible, but considered a terrorist act.
In reply to You keep telling yourself… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
that's the point...what category does "public social media forums/platforms" fall into. It's not a church, and it's not a restaurant.
To me, it is a service, like a restaurant. The service is the platform. The service is not Facebooks opinion on any issue. The "opinions" expressed on a social media platform are the opinions of it's participants. Censoring those opinions is equivalent to told by all the paper companies (150 years ago) that you couldn't use their paper to print a pamphlet on a particular subject. So, the SC makes rulings on these matters.
Today's political elite fear the truth, and they fear uncensored opinion.
In reply to The First Amendment applies… by American Sucker
Aren't companies defined as Artificial Persons in law, actually? They have the same rights to free speech as a person, in which case it probably also implies that they have no right to restrict *anyone else's* free speech.
This can be tested. Try restricting someone else's free speech.For example sneak up on a public rally with some duct tape and try to tape up the main people doing speeches, see how far it gets you.
In reply to The First Amendment applies… by American Sucker
they bent over and took one up the butt by introducing money into politics when in fact they should have been getting money OUT of politics, b/c, politics ruined the human race.
You Porn is part of the programming!
The left also was stupid enough to admire the Soviet model, the Venezuelan model, and the Hillary model.....
Isnt the sound of knashing teeth music to your ears?......
I've never heard of Alex Jones. If he's just an echo chamber for Rush Limbaugh, there are no first amendment violations. Limbaugh does it better and for longer.
"Limbaugh does it better and for longer."
Personally speaking on that eh?
In reply to I've never heard of Alex… by Heroic Couplet
Almost makes me wish I saw the movie.......
Jones is not and will never be a martyr. His purpose in this chapter of Fascism 101 is to serve as a test run for the propagation of the next wave of internet censorship. The internet has opened up a can of worms the elites are desperately trying to close. Jones is just a tool.
Who the fuck do these governments think they are? By definition, they are servants of the people. It's about time they remember this. I'll watch and read what the fuck I want to, thanks, and reach my own conclusions. One step closer to a revolution...long overdue.