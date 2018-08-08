Another Week, Another Improvement In Gold’s Prospects

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/08/2018 - 08:27

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,

The past few months have added some cred to the “sell in May and go away” rule of thumb for precious metals, as gold’s price action has been both boring and depressing. It’s now close to its 12-month low, while a lot of miners are providing material for the old joke: “Want to make a small fortune in gold mining stocks? Start with a large fortune…”

But, to paraphrase one more aphorism, the cure for low prices is … low prices. The further gold falls, the more pessimistic futures speculators become, to the point that they’re now close to being net short, something that hardly ever happens.

Aggregate net longs continue to tumble...

And hedge funds are now net short..

On the following chart the speculators are represented by the silver bars and “commercial” traders (who tend to be right at big turning points) are red. Both groups are trending towards the “neutral” mid-point of the chart, which in the past has proceeded big up moves in gold’s price.

Meanwhile, seasonality continues its slow but steady march out of the summer doldrums and towards what is usually a much stronger winter and spring.

The following chart shows what happened towards the end of each of the past five years, as Chinese and Indians loaded up on gold for Spring/Summer wedding gifts and as savings for post-harvest cash. There’s no reason to expect them behave differently next time around.

China continues to suck in more of the West’s gold each year…

… while Russia has begun using the metal to make a make a geopolitical point:

Analyst: Russia Buying Gold to Thwart Dollar ‘Blackmail’

(NewsMax) – Russia is buying up gold while liquidating U.S. Treasury securities to avoid “political blackmail,” according to a precious metals market analyst.

“This is also a kind of political declaration, stating that countries which have too many dollars can become the object of political blackmail,” the expert, Munich-based Dimitri Speck told the Russian-owned news agency Sputnik, according to another country-run media outlet, RT.com. “Russia is in a situation where it faces political sanctions from the U.S. in particular, and the West in general and thus has good reason to play it safe and bet on gold.”

The country’s gold holdings have quadrupled over the past 10 years, with Bank of Russia data showing the totals are approaching 2,000 tons and representing 17 percent of Russia’s total foreign reserves.

Combine improving precious metals market internals with a global trade war and other geopolitical tensions, the suddenly-erratic behavior of formerly rock-solid FAANG stocks, and the rise of populist (read big-spending) political parties around the world, and the stage is set for a nice move in gold’s price – one that might finally have legs that take it beyond the first few months of the year.

Which means the junior miners are poised to rocket higher – click here for commodities analyst Marin Katusa’s take on that subject – while secure gold and silver bullion storage will soon come back into favor.

Comments

Last of the Mi… Wed, 08/08/2018 - 08:29 Permalink

The last few dollars the government spends before the fall of the empire will always be spent money hammering gold. It's an alternative fiat that they just will not tolerate. 

bshirley1968 brushhog Wed, 08/08/2018 - 09:08 Permalink

Russia's example has shown the world how to break the dollar yoke from one's back.

Go back and see what happened the last time the NY banksters took a run at the ruble. Gold priced in rubles skyrocketed. If you were holding gold in Russia, then the financial attack was thwarted. There was no need to panic.

There's a reason they took gold from people in 1933. Some of you need to wake the hell up and find the answer to that question. If everyone had some gold, it would be much harder to manipulate people and countries through currency wars.

People use to take paper money based on how much gold they could go get with it from the bank. Now people sit around crying and whining because they want to trade their gold for more paper.....really, more paper. That's a world literally turned upside down. Now using that 20/20 hind sight we see that the paper thing has pretty much enslaved us all.

Russia's example has demonstrated a proven path of freedom. Of course it helps when you have the world's largest nuclear arsenal to protect you property.

Banksters hate gold the way Dracula hates holy water. If you claim to be an American, stand for freedom, and against tyranny, and against the internal powers that are ripping this country apart, then it is YOUR DUTY to own gold. For your freedom, your children's freedom, and the future hope of your country's freedom.

Stop your whining and bitching. No one has asked you to die for your freedom.....yet. (Not a direct comment to brushhog.)

dark fiber ZH Snob Wed, 08/08/2018 - 09:09 Permalink

That index you are looking at is not gold it is COMEX gold and will go all the way to zero.  The lower theat index goes the faster gold is drained out of the COMEX and the US and the closer the total crash of the dollar and the entire Eurodollar system.  Which is great if you have the gold and not some paper promise.

JIMSJOE2 Last of the Mi… Wed, 08/08/2018 - 09:09 Permalink

First of all gold is not an alternative to fiat because since it no longer backs the dollar it has become meaningless as it is no longer part of the monetary system. Another problem is that there is not enough gold to back any major currency and no country can afford to keep buying it even at today's prices to back new liquidity an economy need to grow to to restock what went out the gold window. The FED could care less what the price is. Dollar strength or weakness is now determined by international capital flows moving in or out of the currency.

     Now since 2011 when capital flight really started moving from Europe to dollars and dollar based assets this caused massive dollar strength. Benchmark pricing for commodities is dollars and with dollar strength that weakens foreign currencies makes gold more expensive in foreign markets.

    As we move to the end of 2018 capital will again accelerate to dollars and dollar based assets as the shit hits the fan in Europe around 2020/21. The euro is expected to to survive beyond 2021 and this will cause even more dollar strength. In addition the currency traders are getting ready to monkey hammer the EUR/USD and GBP/USD crosses causing even more dollar strength. In addition we are just beginning to see capital form the emerging markets moves into dollars adding more strength.

      Bottom line is if you own physical gold you has better hedge on the Comex to offset losses that are coming!

NoDecaf Wed, 08/08/2018 - 08:35 Permalink

Gold will ‘pop’ to ~1400 then it will get smacked down again. faangs will re-brand themselves or somehow paper over any troubles. The fuckery will continue until the bitter end and then some. Too many goobers walking the earth to bother with the 1st amendment or much less even know what Au Ag is worth.

wwwww Wed, 08/08/2018 - 08:36 Permalink

"On the following chart the speculators are represented by the silver bars..."

I call bullshit! Represent speculators with gold bars!

Jein Wed, 08/08/2018 - 08:43 Permalink

Gold is fucking trash. The system isn't collapsing, this is bullshit.  The system is too fraudulent for them to let it crash or everything falls apart. Your doomsaying has only lost me money. Buy FANG and sell vol. You're welcome assholes. 

Dragon HAwk Wed, 08/08/2018 - 08:45 Permalink

When i hear the Words,     Long  & Short,  I think of Anchor Rope Length..  you know Boating, deep water or Canoeing  Shallow fast water,   Decisions Decisions

Clock Crasher Wed, 08/08/2018 - 08:50 Permalink

Death trap

Miners are going to go bankrupt en mass

The long awaited Federal Reserve Bank Cashless Crypto coin is upon us.  Sell your Gold while there is still a bid. 

Max upside is 1260 before going straight back down to test and violate 1050 with extreme prejudice. 

BANKERS-WE ARE… Wed, 08/08/2018 - 09:11 Permalink

$1,000,000.00 BITCOIN COMING SOON.
654 DAYS.
Bitcoin Block Reward Halving Countdown.
Just a friendly reminder for the NEWBS.
When you sell your bitcoin, you are selling it to a whale, or even worse, A BANKSTER.
 Never before in the world of finance has a predetermined event of this magnitude happened. It could be the GREATEST FINANCIAL EVENT EVER TO TAKE PLACE.
Don't sell your bitcoin cheap.
  HODL MOON LAMBO
  JC

MrSteve Wed, 08/08/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

Does the land confiscation and rand problems in South Africa make gold mining there more or less attractive for stock speculators? Discuss: