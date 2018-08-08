China Just Tested A Hypersonic Missile The US Can't Defend Against

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 01:00

China claims to have successfully tested a new hypersonic missile that would be capable of penetrating any missile defense system in the world.

The Starry Sky-2, which is an experimental design known as “waverider,” rides the shock waves generated during flight. The missile could one day carry conventional and or nuclear warheads undetected through US missile defense shields.

According to the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics (CAAA), an aerodynamic research institution in Beijing and part of the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASTC), conducted the hypersonic missile test in northwestern China last Friday.

The CAAA released a statement issued on Monday, indicating the Starry Sky-2 was carried into space by a solid-propellant rocket before separating.

CAAA images of the rocket launching the Starry Sky-2 to the upper atmosphere (Source/WeChat)

Video: Starry Sky-2 Launch

After separation, it descended to lower altitudes as it autonomously conducted extreme turning manoeuvers, reaching Mach 5.5 for more than 400 seconds, and reached a top speed of Mach 6, or 7,344km/h (4,563mph), the CAAA WeChat statement said.

The test was deemed a “complete success,” stated CAAA, which posted a series of behind the scenes images of the experiment on social media. “The Starry Sky-2 flight test project was strongly innovative and technically difficult, confronting a number of cutting-edge international technical challenges.”

However, the CAAA did not mention what the intended purpose of the missile would be used for, other than commenting on how hypersonic technologies could further China’s aerospace industry.

Although, the missile is still in the development stage and probably a few years out from series production, waveriders could be used to carry conventional and or nuclear warheads capable of penetrating the world’s most advanced anti-missile defense systems.

Earlier this year, Gen. John Hyten, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the US is extremely vulnerable to future attack via hypersonic missiles.

“The first, most important message I want to deliver today is that the forces under my command are fully ready to deter our adversaries and respond decisively, should deterrence ever fail. We are ready for all threats. No one should doubt this,” Gen. Hyten said in his opening statement.

However, in a follow-on conversation with Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, Hyten cautioned:

“we [US] don’t have any defense that could deny the employment of such a weapon [hypersonic missiles] against us.”

Hyten suggested the US is powerless against hypersonic weapon threats and has to rely on nuclear deterrence.

Hyten added, “so our response would be our deterrent force which would be the triad and the nuclear capabilities that we have to respond to such a threat.”

In mid-April, Lockheed Martin announced that it had won a $928 million contract to develop a hypersonic missile for the Air Force to counter Chinese and Russian missile defense systems.

During the recent discussion at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) in Washington, D.C., Gen. Paul Selva, vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs, said China has yet to “mass deploy hypersonics or long-range [tactical] ballistic missiles,” however, “they are able now to deploy those capabilities at a large scale” if they decide to move in that direction, he added.

Gen. Selva then dropped a bombshell indicating the Pentagon is behind in the demonstration of hypersonic technologies, but he did mention that the Pentagon still holds an advantage when it comes to sensor and sensor-integration technologies.

“If we just sit back and don’t react we will lose our technological superiority” over China, Selva said.

Beijing-based military analyst Zhou Chenming told the South China Morning Post that Starry Sky-2 would be used for carrying conventional warheads rather than nuclear ones, adding that such a capability was not in the immediate future.

“I think there are still three to five years before this technology can be weaponized,” he said. “As well as being fitted to missiles, it may also have other military applications, which are still being explored.”

The Starry Sky-2 is not China’s first rodeo operating in the hypersonic space — it has been testing hypersonic missiles since 2014, but the latest test is the first to make use of waverider technology.

Mike Griffin, a former Nasa administrator and now the Pentagon’s defense undersecretary for research and engineering, warned earlier this year that China had built “a pretty mature system” for a hypersonic missile to strike from thousands of miles away.

To sum up, this is it – the dying American empire is behind the hypersonic technology curve, as it may suggest: The US could lose its military technological superiority to China sometime in the mid/late 2020s, if it does not properly allocate enough investments into hypersonic technologies.

We then ask the question: What comes next if Washington’s power slips in the Pacific? Well, you guessed it... War.

Tags
Politics
Communications & Networking - NEC
Aerospace & Defense - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Skateboarder Nexus789 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 01:40 Permalink

Supersonic, hypersonic, fvck all kinds of your sonic.

Check out this baller song, "Supernova and Asteroids" from an up and coming band:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IeDokQ5b9xU

There is something sweet coming from the space
With the cosmic ship brother in my way
There is something dark around that nova
Supersonic speed and my trip is over

Countdown, Mr. Captain, to see the cosmic skies

The color stellar hangs around the ship
Everybody's watching to the nova flick
With a super cable connecting worlds
There is something magic in the asteroids

Countdown, Mr. Captain, to see the asteroids

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Manipuflation Thu, 08/09/2018 - 01:05 Permalink

As I understand these weapons, they really don't need warheads because they are kinetic energy weapons.  It's simply the speed and mass that matter that generates the destructive power. 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 01:06 Permalink

The Xingkong-2? Is anyone else laughing because it sounds like the KingKong 2?

Damn that thing is fast and small! It would be easy to launch from a cargo ship container, off shore, small nuc for the EMP effect. Boom boom out go the lights. One on the eastern seaboard half-way between NYC and DC and shit would get cray cray for a few weeks.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Manipuflation Thu, 08/09/2018 - 01:22 Permalink

It isn't necessary to actually hit anything in the US to screw up our economy and push people over the edge. Imagine people going 72-hours with no cell phone, no credit card, no internet service.

People would be flipping out! An EMP is cheap and would do the most damage. How? Why? Grid goes down in NYC so does the NYSE / media. Grid goes down in DC do does the US federal government.

Fuck, look at what happened after 9/11. Homeland Security would probably let all the Chicoms fly home!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Manipuflation oncemore1 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 01:51 Permalink

Space shuttles are not kinetic energy weapons much less an ICBM.  If I was Trump, and I'm not, I would have challenged Putin to a game of darts in that we each get one missile to launch at other with no warhead just to see if anyone can hit anything.  Pick a target where no one lives and launch. 

If there truly was tactical then why did both the US and the soviets build thousands upon thousands of nuclear missiles.  Look at our tomahawk short range cruise missiles.  They miss a lot of targets.  Some don't even explode!   

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
soksniffer Thu, 08/09/2018 - 01:11 Permalink

So is this more or less effective than the Russian hypersonic missile the USA can't defend against? Weird that only these kinda-sorta-backwards countries are capable of developing hypersonic missiles we can't defend against. How long until Russia can light a match on fire from 100 meters with a laser-AK???

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 4
Omega_Man Thu, 08/09/2018 - 01:16 Permalink

I hope they build millions of them and crush the evil merica... knowing china... they can put these out by the shit load and get them on their new ships that they pump out each week... then go and crush merican fleets and bases... that would be sweet

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
TheEndIsNear Thu, 08/09/2018 - 01:18 Permalink

The missile could one day carry conventional and or nuclear warheads undetected through US missile defense shields."

This is how "Skynet" begins. Radar would detect a hypersonic missile immediately, but humans can't react quickly enough to respond, so the decision to launch countermeasures must be left to an AI computer. Which of course will be just as flawed and schizophrenic as humans, or worse.

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
Omega_Man Thu, 08/09/2018 - 01:20 Permalink

as soon as Russia and China build enough of these they need to launch and take out all the mericans missile sights and track their subs and ships to hit them simultaneously, as well as those of israhell and UK