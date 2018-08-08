China Just Tested A Hypersonic Missile The US Can't Defend Against

China claims to have successfully tested a new hypersonic missile that would be capable of penetrating any missile defense system in the world.
The Starry Sky-2, which is an experimental design known as “waverider,” rides the shock waves generated during flight. The missile could one day carry conventional and or nuclear warheads undetected through US missile defense shields.
According to the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics (CAAA), an aerodynamic research institution in Beijing and part of the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASTC), conducted the hypersonic missile test in northwestern China last Friday.
The CAAA released a statement issued on Monday, indicating the Starry Sky-2 was carried into space by a solid-propellant rocket before separating.
CAAA images of the rocket launching the Starry Sky-2 to the upper atmosphere (Source/WeChat)
Video: Starry Sky-2 Launch
#China has successfully tested its new aircraft, the Starry Sky-2, which can even be used to carry nuclear missiles at a speed never seen before. Recently China & #Russia showed the world their new toys. For whom they display it? What intention is behind that? #defense #Military pic.twitter.com/XqA2AsleZn— Cristina Font 柯伊娜 (@cfontharo) August 7, 2018
After separation, it descended to lower altitudes as it autonomously conducted extreme turning manoeuvers, reaching Mach 5.5 for more than 400 seconds, and reached a top speed of Mach 6, or 7,344km/h (4,563mph), the CAAA WeChat statement said.
The test was deemed a “complete success,” stated CAAA, which posted a series of behind the scenes images of the experiment on social media. “The Starry Sky-2 flight test project was strongly innovative and technically difficult, confronting a number of cutting-edge international technical challenges.”
However, the CAAA did not mention what the intended purpose of the missile would be used for, other than commenting on how hypersonic technologies could further China’s aerospace industry.
Although, the missile is still in the development stage and probably a few years out from series production, waveriders could be used to carry conventional and or nuclear warheads capable of penetrating the world’s most advanced anti-missile defense systems.
Earlier this year, Gen. John Hyten, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the US is extremely vulnerable to future attack via hypersonic missiles.
“The first, most important message I want to deliver today is that the forces under my command are fully ready to deter our adversaries and respond decisively, should deterrence ever fail. We are ready for all threats. No one should doubt this,” Gen. Hyten said in his opening statement.
However, in a follow-on conversation with Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, Hyten cautioned:
“we [US] don’t have any defense that could deny the employment of such a weapon [hypersonic missiles] against us.”
Hyten suggested the US is powerless against hypersonic weapon threats and has to rely on nuclear deterrence.
Hyten added, “so our response would be our deterrent force which would be the triad and the nuclear capabilities that we have to respond to such a threat.”
In mid-April, Lockheed Martin announced that it had won a $928 million contract to develop a hypersonic missile for the Air Force to counter Chinese and Russian missile defense systems.
During the recent discussion at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) in Washington, D.C., Gen. Paul Selva, vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs, said China has yet to “mass deploy hypersonics or long-range [tactical] ballistic missiles,” however, “they are able now to deploy those capabilities at a large scale” if they decide to move in that direction, he added.
Gen. Selva then dropped a bombshell indicating the Pentagon is behind in the demonstration of hypersonic technologies, but he did mention that the Pentagon still holds an advantage when it comes to sensor and sensor-integration technologies.
“If we just sit back and don’t react we will lose our technological superiority” over China, Selva said.
Beijing-based military analyst Zhou Chenming told the South China Morning Post that Starry Sky-2 would be used for carrying conventional warheads rather than nuclear ones, adding that such a capability was not in the immediate future.
“I think there are still three to five years before this technology can be weaponized,” he said. “As well as being fitted to missiles, it may also have other military applications, which are still being explored.”
The Starry Sky-2 is not China’s first rodeo operating in the hypersonic space — it has been testing hypersonic missiles since 2014, but the latest test is the first to make use of waverider technology.
Mike Griffin, a former Nasa administrator and now the Pentagon’s defense undersecretary for research and engineering, warned earlier this year that China had built “a pretty mature system” for a hypersonic missile to strike from thousands of miles away.
To sum up, this is it – the dying American empire is behind the hypersonic technology curve, as it may suggest: The US could lose its military technological superiority to China sometime in the mid/late 2020s, if it does not properly allocate enough investments into hypersonic technologies.
We then ask the question: What comes next if Washington’s power slips in the Pacific? Well, you guessed it... War.
Comments
I wonder how much the clinton's and feinstein got for that "dual purpose" "technology transfer"??
Now that you mention it, me too.
But also, could they have gotten this far without Bill Clinton?
In reply to I wonder how much the… by San Pedro
Current trade war aside...
The ChiComs would never, ever nuke their...
Uncle Sugar Daddy.
In reply to Now that you mention it, me… by Buster Cherry
Is Pooh Bear over compensating?
In reply to Trade war be damned... The… by wee-weed up
Sink a US carrier, get nuked. It’s still a M.A.D. world out there.
In reply to Is Pooh Bear over… by Row Well Number 41
All I see is a ordinary rocket going up with no proof of it carrying anything like is claimed...
... I call their bluff.
And besides, if NASA can't do it(yet), then I highly doubt the chincos can whip it up in less than a couple of years, the engineering required is staggering...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NASA_X-43
In reply to Sink a US carrier, get nuked… by TBT or not TBT
Worst thing ever is underestimating your enemy.
In reply to All I see is a ordinary… by Shillinlikeavillan
China steals all the US tech. Why does this sound like PR so the military gets more funding? Its all a scam.
In reply to Worst thing ever is… by Nexus789
pindotards still believe that their MIC has answers for these and Russian toys.
In reply to China steals all the US tech… by TruxtonSpangler
Click bait bullshit for small minded dolts. It doesn’t matter that any country has any “indefensible weapon”. All paths lead to radioactive glass parking lots. This is all masterbation.
In reply to pindotards still believe… by 07564111
Of course there's a defense. It's called first strike. Seems the US media is all for it.
In reply to Click bait bullshit for… by MacGruber
First Russia and now China announcing hyperbollock skyrockets they don't have yet.
Why do I get the feeling this is more bullshit to justify yet another increase in the MIC budget.
I wonder if it has anything to do with my distrust for the Israeli occupied US government.
When I grow up I want to be a Rothschild...
In reply to pindotards still believe… by 07564111
Supersonic, hypersonic, fvck all kinds of your sonic.
Check out this baller song, "Supernova and Asteroids" from an up and coming band:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IeDokQ5b9xU
There is something sweet coming from the space
With the cosmic ship brother in my way
There is something dark around that nova
Supersonic speed and my trip is over
Countdown, Mr. Captain, to see the cosmic skies
The color stellar hangs around the ship
Everybody's watching to the nova flick
With a super cable connecting worlds
There is something magic in the asteroids
Countdown, Mr. Captain, to see the asteroids
In reply to Worst thing ever is… by Nexus789
.
In reply to Worst thing ever is… by Nexus789
Probably The Art of War says something like that, avoiding misunderestimation.
In reply to Worst thing ever is… by Nexus789
This technology does not originate in the USA.
Russia has it and China will have it polished perfect soon.
In reply to I wonder how much the… by San Pedro
As I understand these weapons, they really don't need warheads because they are kinetic energy weapons. It's simply the speed and mass that matter that generates the destructive power.
G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That might as well have been a documentary... so long, Londonistan!!!
In reply to As I understand these… by Manipuflation
The Xingkong-2? Is anyone else laughing because it sounds like the KingKong 2?
Damn that thing is fast and small! It would be easy to launch from a cargo ship container, off shore, small nuc for the EMP effect. Boom boom out go the lights. One on the eastern seaboard half-way between NYC and DC and shit would get cray cray for a few weeks.
"Damn that thing is fast and small!"
That's what she* said!
*every chinese woman about her chinese man
In reply to The XingXong-2? Is anyone… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Hehehehehe!
In reply to "Damn that thing is fast and… by soksniffer
Fortunately, they don't know any better.
In reply to Hehehehehe! by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Well actually......
In reply to "Damn that thing is fast and… by soksniffer
Yeah, I am laughing. This is old news. There are so many technical issues to deal with so what could possibly go wrong? We were aiming at Chicago but we hit Hudson Bay. Oops.
In reply to The XingXong-2? Is anyone… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
It isn't necessary to actually hit anything in the US to screw up our economy and push people over the edge. Imagine people going 72-hours with no cell phone, no credit card, no internet service.
People would be flipping out! An EMP is cheap and would do the most damage. How? Why? Grid goes down in NYC so does the NYSE / media. Grid goes down in DC do does the US federal government.
Fuck, look at what happened after 9/11. Homeland Security would probably let all the Chicoms fly home!
In reply to Yeah, I am laughing. This… by Manipuflation
I welcome the end of DC. If Trump can't drain it, then perhaps China can nuke it from orbit.
In reply to The XingXong-2? Is anyone… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The real question is this: How do you aim it at anything?
Internal GPS. How big is the one in your phone? Point it at the sky with a small nuke built for the EMP effect. It wouldn't have to actually hit anything specific.
In reply to The real question is this: … by Manipuflation
Can you name me any specific tests where an ICBM launched from the U.S. or Russia actually hit the intended target a half a world away? No?LMAO
In reply to Internal GPS. How big is… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Hey! Cut me some slack! I'm winging it!
In reply to Can you name me any specific… by Manipuflation
OK, I will cut you some slack. I read a lot. I have no interest in keeping up with the Kardashians. I do appreciate humor. I like you HRH. I'm still chuckling. Peace.
In reply to Hey! Cut me some slack! I… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Cool! Laughing is good! Cheers!
In reply to OK, I will cut you some… by Manipuflation
Space shuttle landed on a runway.
Sojuz lands after the return from orbit with a deviation of few dozen meters. Already one hundert of them.
In reply to Can you name me any specific… by Manipuflation
Space shuttles are not kinetic energy weapons much less an ICBM. If I was Trump, and I'm not, I would have challenged Putin to a game of darts in that we each get one missile to launch at other with no warhead just to see if anyone can hit anything. Pick a target where no one lives and launch.
If there truly was tactical then why did both the US and the soviets build thousands upon thousands of nuclear missiles. Look at our tomahawk short range cruise missiles. They miss a lot of targets. Some don't even explode!
In reply to Space shuttle landed on a… by oncemore1
As quickry as possibre!!!
In reply to The real question is this: … by Manipuflation
There's no way skunkworks doesn't have hypersonic vehicles already in serial production
During the cold war the Commies had fake submarines (and other stuff) to fool the West into thinking they were more advanced and strong than they really were. How advanced is the skunkworks stuff? Probably more advanced than the official admission, and less advanced than the theories they wink at.
In reply to There's no way skunkworks… by DavidGinsberg
So is this more or less effective than the Russian hypersonic missile the USA can't defend against? Weird that only these kinda-sorta-backwards countries are capable of developing hypersonic missiles we can't defend against. How long until Russia can light a match on fire from 100 meters with a laser-AK???
I'm pretty sure they can do that now. We just don't have the proof-of-concept vid! Wait for it . . .
In reply to So is this more or less… by soksniffer
Lighting matches is easy. Let me know when they can blow up a watermelon from 300 yards.
In reply to I'm pretty sure they can do… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I hope they build millions of them and crush the evil merica... knowing china... they can put these out by the shit load and get them on their new ships that they pump out each week... then go and crush merican fleets and bases... that would be sweet
Dude, go out and sniff some catnip. Or something.
In reply to I hope they build millions… by Omega_Man
You are an evil little man in a cat outfit. You always speak ill of America.
In reply to I hope they build millions… by Omega_Man
The missile could one day carry conventional and or nuclear warheads undetected through US missile defense shields."
This is how "Skynet" begins. Radar would detect a hypersonic missile immediately, but humans can't react quickly enough to respond, so the decision to launch countermeasures must be left to an AI computer. Which of course will be just as flawed and schizophrenic as humans, or worse.
Dude, I can't react quickly enough to respond when someone throws a wadded-up ball of paper at me. We were way beyond the effective response level just about the time some chink figured out the formula for gunpowder. This is all just drumming up more business....
In reply to The missile could one day… by TheEndIsNear
At some point we're going to have to become good neighbors and quit poking the other kids in the eyes.
In reply to Dude, I can't react quickly… by soksniffer
Awwwwww! Dang it, that's no fun!
In reply to At some point we're going to… by secretargentman
Tell that to Mexico. (But agree we all need to chill)
In reply to At some point we're going to… by secretargentman
as soon as Russia and China build enough of these they need to launch and take out all the mericans missile sights and track their subs and ships to hit them simultaneously, as well as those of israhell and UK
That would be a really bad idea.
In reply to as soon as Russia and China… by Omega_Man