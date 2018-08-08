Cocaine Deaths In Britain Reach All-Time High

Figures just released by the Office for National Statistics from the UK have revealed another rapid increase in deaths involving cocaine in England and Wales.
As Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, the 432 such fatalities in 2017 represent an all-time high and makes now for six consecutive years of increases.
The infographic below shows how these deaths have developed over the last ten years.
Part and Parcel. Thank god they spend a massive amount of resources on social media policing against wrong-think!
The deaths are actually from Novichokaine, according to Theresa May.
"Highly likely" the NKVD is behind this...
I have only done cocaine twice. It's fun for about 15 minutes until you want MOAR.
Had a "snow-cone" once..
Giggled my tits off for 20 min then was awake for 2 days. F-that!
I'v done it twice, once illegally and once it was adminstered by medical professionals.
Second time was the "best".
Wonderul drug, made me feel really, really, good about being a completely selfish arsehole. (for about 25 minutes).
533,253 deaths last year in the UK.
I'll give cocaine deaths 0.08% of my attention.
It’s dangerous !
Couple of ‘lines’ and you think you can live FOREVER !
I don't care for it at all. Makes my nose numb, and my chest hurt, and that's about it. I dunno how people can spend that kind of money on such lame highs. $20 worth of acid will keep you fucked up for a good 12-24 hrs.
I did LSD twice as well is all I can say. I remember the tabs had a picture of Jesus on them. There is no way to describe it. That shit is powerful.
A friend of mine has a friend in britain that works for a finance company(or the like).Doing cocaine is the next level of drinking 5 cups of coffee in ordr to cope...
Or maybe britain is a rich country and people have fun...
It's because they forgot how to cook 40 years ago, so this is their "food" now, along with occasional kebabs and vitamin pills.
It's terrible when anyone ever dies young of a heart attack I always assume it was coke.
You kidding? It's great when people kill themselves young, through pure stupidity, and lack of impulse control, especially if they haven't procreated yet. They're the heroes of the gene pool. I think every college campus, and SRS building, should give out free cyanide pills.
432 dead junkies is just not enough!
RS
For some reason, an awful lot of people I know are getting into Cocaine in a big way, all with a worryingly nonchalant attitude towards it. It's the same for some of my friends, they too know a lot of people hitting it very hard... There's fuckery-a-foot!
These are generations that have been practically pickling themselves, then they got bored with alcohol. There's no way they could do that if they settled down properly and had a family. Probably they can't, the economy and the way things are stacked doesn't support it anymore anyway.
They think they will be ok, it's no biggie.. The other people are "less strong" so it'll be fine. They all individually think this.
My Father always told me to never underestimate the limits of human stupidity. One of these guys has an 8 year old daughter (he's split with the mother) and he's spending... maybe... £600/month on Coke. I've tried to get through, but you're right "I'll be fine, I'm in control" is the attitude.
It really bugs me man... I've known this guy since we were both 4 years old. I'm trying to keep my shit together and build the strongest and most powerful version of myself that I can through intense exercise and good diet. This bloke's decided that the best way for him to cope with life's hardship is to inhale £50s worth of Cocaine in under an hour.
NEVER underestimate human stupidity...
/rant
Maybe allowing the banks to destroy international competitiveness with their bloated currency; outsourcing all the middle class manufacturing, and packing the country full of poor, unskilled immigrants to boost bogus GDP numbers isn't such a good idea, after all. The U.S. is headed down the same, neoliberal, hell hole to thirdworldom.
166000 Cancer deaths in the UK in 2016 .
Just to give some context
Proves ‘Processed Foods’ are the real FUCKING killer !!
Putin has stated that Russia will be the ‘organic’ food capital of the world by 2020 !
Vlad is one ‘switched’ on dude !
Getting old is the real killer; that and being poor.
Never used drugs. I just don't see the point. It doesn't solve my problems. Dancing does the job for me. Or sports or a movie. For the rest I like to stay focusses and solve problems ASAP. Not create a new one...
you so awesome
The data is for England and Wales only, not Scotland. Why 'Britain' in the title? (mind you that's not in the original source)
