Cocaine Deaths In Britain Reach All-Time High

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 04:15

Figures just released by the Office for National Statistics from the UK have revealed another rapid increase in deaths involving cocaine in England and Wales.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, the 432 such fatalities in 2017 represent an all-time high and makes now for six consecutive years of increases.

The infographic below shows how these deaths have developed over the last ten years.

WallHoo Thu, 08/09/2018 - 04:25 Permalink

A friend of mine has a friend in britain that works for a finance company(or the like).Doing cocaine is the next level of drinking 5 cups of coffee in ordr to cope...

 

Or maybe britain is a rich country and people have fun...

JimiP Thu, 08/09/2018 - 04:44 Permalink

For some reason, an awful lot of people I know are getting into Cocaine in a big way, all with a worryingly nonchalant attitude towards it. It's the same for some of my friends, they too know a lot of people hitting it very hard... There's fuckery-a-foot!

land_of_the_few JimiP Thu, 08/09/2018 - 04:54 Permalink

These are generations that have been practically pickling themselves, then they got bored with alcohol. There's no way they could do that if they settled down properly and had a family. Probably they can't, the economy and the way things are stacked doesn't support it anymore anyway.

They think they will be ok, it's no biggie.. The other people are "less strong" so it'll be fine. They all individually think this.

 

JimiP land_of_the_few Thu, 08/09/2018 - 05:24 Permalink

There's no way they could do that if they settled down properly and had a family. Probably they can't, the economy and the way things are stacked doesn't support it anymore anyway.

My Father always told me to never underestimate the limits of human stupidity. One of these guys has an 8 year old daughter (he's split with the mother) and he's spending... maybe... £600/month on Coke. I've tried to get through, but you're right "I'll be fine, I'm in control" is the attitude.

It really bugs me man... I've known this guy since we were both 4 years old. I'm trying to keep my shit together and build the strongest and most powerful version of myself that I can through intense exercise and good diet. This bloke's decided that the best way for him to cope with life's hardship is to inhale £50s worth of Cocaine in under an hour.

NEVER underestimate human stupidity...

/rant

 

DemandSider Thu, 08/09/2018 - 04:46 Permalink

Maybe allowing the banks to destroy international competitiveness with their bloated currency; outsourcing all the middle class manufacturing, and packing the country full of poor, unskilled immigrants to boost bogus GDP numbers isn't such a good idea, after all. The U.S. is headed down the same, neoliberal, hell hole to thirdworldom.

Terratrader Thu, 08/09/2018 - 04:48 Permalink

Never used drugs. I just don't see the point. It doesn't solve my problems. Dancing does the job for me. Or sports or a movie. For the rest I like to stay focusses and solve problems ASAP. Not create a new one...

Moe Howard Thu, 08/09/2018 - 05:23 Permalink

