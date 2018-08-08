Conservative Students Feel Pressure To Self-Censor To Succeed On Campus

Authored by Toni Airaksinen via Campus Reform,
A new study reveals that conservative college students cope with left-leaning professors by self-censoring during class discussions and parroting their professors’ political views on homework assignments.
The study, “Students’ Religiosity and Perceptions of Political Bias: Some Empirical Lessons for Sociology Professors,” was led by Jeremiah Wills, a political science professor at Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina.
To learn about conservative students, Wills and his team surveyed 394 students at Wayne State University using an online questionnaire. Survey questions were designed to gauge students’ political stance, and whether that stance impacts students’ behavior in class.
For example, students were asked to report if they felt the need to “censor their own political beliefs to preserve their grade” and if, while doing homework, they “feel obligated to incorporate their professors’ beliefs rather than their own.”
The study is the first of its kind to “document a link between religious and conservative and moderate students’ perceptions of political bias in the classroom and their reactions to such perceived biases,” Wills noted during an interview with Campus Reform.
However, Wills asserted that more research needs to be done.
His study was designed to gauge the interaction effect between student values and how they react, and not the proportion of students who self-censor, per se, or what proportion feel they cannot truly speak their mind during class discussions.
Future research could shed light on “generalizable estimates of the pervasiveness of…[how often] students feel compelled to censor themselves in the classroom, acquiesce to their professors’ political beliefs on exams and assignments, or otherwise have negative experiences related to perceived bias,” said Wills.
“We simply do not know how often this happens or how many students have such negative experiences in the classroom. This needs to be established by additional research,” he noted. “That these undesirable student experiences happen at all, however, is problematic.”
If students feel the need to censor themselves, Wills warns, this may “derail” the learning experience.
“Student learning is derailed when students perceive a need to censor their beliefs or write on an exam what they think a professor wants to hear. That is not a positive learning experience, or really a learning experience at all,” he explained.
“We are not suggesting that students themselves are responsible for the derailing,” Wills clarified. “It’s a missed learning opportunity. Given their position of authority in the classroom, professors must take responsibility for such outcomes—especially if they are creating a classroom environment in which students do not think they can honestly express their own views.”
To foster a more inclusive learning environment, Wills suggests that professors could go out of their way to acknowledge politically divergent theories during class, and to create a welcoming environment for diverse viewpoints.
When professors fail to do this, conservative students aren’t the only ones who are hurt, Wills said, noting that “it also deprives liberal students of the learning opportunity to defend their positions, have their ideas challenged, and to hear alternative views.”
Further, he warned that professors may inadvertently “send the message to students that holding a particular ideology is more important than evidence.”
“We think it is valuable [when professors] give students space to wrestle with the implications of social science research findings—not to provide students a liberal or conservative interpretation that must be accepted to succeed in a class,” he asserted.
Wayne State University Professors Zachary Brewster and Gerald Roman Nowak III also contributed to the research study, which was published in the recent issue of The American Sociologist.
Comments
Smart. Be the silent majority. Pretend to be a lib and hide in plain sight.
Learn the art of camouflage. Blend in, don't be conspicuous.
It'll help when they get a job, too, they'll still be surrounded by snowflakes.
In reply to Smart. Be the silent… by Meat Hammer
I had to go camo. No big deal. Get through it. Get the worthless degree and move on.
Better yet, find a school that allows your thoughts or go do something where “higher ed” isn’t needed.
In reply to Learn the art of camouflage… by Not Too Important
When I went to nursing school 16 years ago I fought with my instructors all the time. Some hated it, some liked it. I still graduated with honors. Would have been high honors if I didn't rile them up :)
No one cares about honors. They care about the license and the slot you will fill.
In reply to I had to go camo. No big… by IridiumRebel
My father's friend did her degree in Journalism at UBC somewhere around 1970. She was told by her instructor that if she was not a socialist, she would not pass... so she spent the remainder of her time there faking it. You can only imagine how much worse things have gotten since then.
In reply to When I went to nursing… by Oldguy05
fuck college
In reply to My by Cryptopithicus Homme
College is where stupid spoiled people go to prove they were at least semi-conscious between <date> and <date>.
In reply to fuck college by DinduNuffin
Well. They were right. Can't be a journo without being a socialist and get anywhere. Ask the CIA.
In reply to My by Cryptopithicus Homme
the smartest thing I ever did was to stand around and look dumb
In reply to When I went to nursing… by Oldguy05
Hahahaha!!! I'm stealing that.
In reply to the smartest thing I ever… by 1 Alabama
IT's true, my daughter cannot open her mouth in college, she would be ostracized and belittled for her conservative beliefs.
She got hammered in an English class got a C on what I thought was an A paper for her conservative slant on it.
College campus' in America should just fly the Hammer and Sickle flag anymore!
She actually has to do that Meat...from your first post, sad as hell!
Comrades!
In reply to Hahahaha!!! I'm stealing… by Meat Hammer
Shhhh. Don't tell people when you're stealing their stuff! They might have a gun!
In reply to Hahahaha!!! I'm stealing… by Meat Hammer
The sad reality is, it has been this way on our campuses for the past quarter of a century or more, though things have become particularly hostile in recent years.
In reply to Learn the art of camouflage… by Not Too Important
This guy has to be kidding? Of course they are self-censoring. WTF does this guy think went on during the last election when conservatives were being bullied, attacked and ridiculed if they supported Trump? They just shut up and went about their business until it was time to vote. Same thing with the college students. Go ahead and conduct a truly anonymous sampling of how students feel about Antifa and the rest of those assholes trying to dictate how people should think. Ask them about their libtarded professors.
There are more conservatives on campus than they would like to admit.
In reply to Learn the art of camouflage… by Not Too Important
Guys, be smart, pretend to be a lib and it will increase your luck.
In reply to Smart. Be the silent… by Meat Hammer
Especially for the job at Starbucks when they graduate
In reply to Guys, be smart, pretend to… by New_Meat
College is a sham, big business with dopes at the top.
In reply to Smart. Be the silent… by Meat Hammer
Alternative views? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!
Really not much you can do. Liberals are assholes who can not keep their mouths shut, and get over their faux moral and intellectual superiority. Their beliefs are about them feeling good about themselves, not on how to make society better,
the majority of them are dumber than the proverbial box of rocks
In reply to Really not much you can do… by Nutflush60
Modern Collage = Total. Waste. Of. Time. And. Money.
Also, sculpture is in serious decline.
In reply to Total. Waste. Of Time. by Victory_Garden
Barrumpum, splash! You here all week?
In reply to Also, sculpture is in… by Ex-Oligarch
I gotta stop reading stuff like this. My blood pressure goes up
Obviously the indoctrination is working.
how so? the place is a train wreck just waiting to happen from where I stand
In reply to Obviously the indoctrination… by NoDebt
why not just have balls and be yourself?
Fuck libs or Trumptards - it's a basic human requirement to be yourself and not try to lick asses to anyone
It's the most pathetic retarded thing I see in the US of AIPAC
It's disappointing to see weak double faced people lie about the way they are. The same way it's always pathetic to see Americans travel around the world pretending to be Canadians (because they are ashamed of themselves).
Grow some balls people - it's pathetic to be so fake and double-faced /pussy
No wonder Americans in general don't know who the fuck they are - they pretend and lie/kiss ass so much at the end they lose track of who they actually are. Hence all the ideology/guru-seeking
In reply to Obviously the indoctrination… by NoDebt
Professors will fail you, now talk about a waste of money. Wish it were so.
In reply to why not just have balls and… by Killdo
Grow some balls and flunk out of college. Great idea!
How about, lose the battle, win the war? Get my degree and get the fuck out! Maybe even get a few letters of recommendation from your libtard professors, all the while giggling to yourself because you fooled them.
I know who I am, but the professor has all the power, so why would I stick my neck out? Might as well just punch myself in the nuts a few dozen times.
In reply to why not just have balls and… by Killdo
No, they don't "feel" pressure. They are being pressured.
The way it is now is good training for the PC cesspool that is Corporate America. WTF?
Don't talk about the bubble. people don't like it.
I had an English professor freshman year who made our final based on An Inconvenient Truth the book.
I wrote a paper in which I had to either defend or dispute: We need the government to save us from ourselves. I, of course, defended liberty.....and got an F. I went to the professor’s office the next day and asked if my paper was poorly written. He said, no...you’re just wrong. I learned quite a bit in that moment.
In reply to I had an English professor… by Buchanan
I got a D on a social science study in INEQUALITY by systematically outlining the cause of the housing bubble, it's bursting and the central bank and government using QE to pump asset prices back up, exacerbating income inequality by essentially handing it over to the rich. Well written, well sourced etc. The teaching assistant who graded my paper was younger than me and wrote communist talking points all over my paper. I was....incredulous. You'd think these dopes would recognize a gift horse when they see one...nope pissed right in its mouth.
In reply to I wrote a paper in which I… by Meat Hammer
Why spout conservative beliefs to a bunch of mental midgets?
As my wife says, “That’s not the hill I’m going to die on.”
I had to wear my navy uniform to class. During the bush years. You’re getting a C. Just accept it.
Also. No one cares about your GPA except people in academia.
Wrong.
Alot of engineering/tech companies will look at GPA for junior positions.
In reply to I had to wear my navy… by Catullus
And a lot of them don’t even want degrees anymore. So there’s that.
In reply to Wrong. Alot of… by DipshitMiddleC…
Don't Sell out your Country! People have died defending this country....the least you can do...is debate these idiots...else you are letting them win.
They want a communist dictatorship...with Michael Bloomberg made King!
They'll never win! Those bastards! Samuel Goldberg is MY man!
In reply to Don't Sell out your Country!… by venturen
Never argue with an idiot.
In reply to Don't Sell out your Country!… by venturen
"If I have to explain, you wouldn't understand"
And, they won't, so don't even bother.
In reply to Never argue with an idiot. by Meat Hammer
no shit. i had to do this in the early to mid 90s
Entirely consistent with my experience in law school.
Write about how the viewpoint from the Democrat appointee is correct: A+.
Write about the how Republican appointee is correct: B-.
I was too altruistic and naive to know we were playing a game before that B-.
The lady I got that B- from was terrible to boot. The arguments allowed her classroom were more like nah ah, no way, yes way.
A friend of mine is probably the most famous and successful youngish US artist. He loves the ZH/RT/saker etc articles I post on FB etc and he told me that if he were to do the same he would lose his career. Even though he is extremely talented and recognized (
This is how pathetic and Stalinist the situation at the US of AIPAC has become
The land of the ass-licking SLAVE where nobody seems to have any balls
In reply to Entirely consistent with my… by whiteshade
Screw the campus go to trade school; look at your parents 40 years of mind games and all they got was a lousy gold watch.
Thats how you pass poly sci.
This explicitly shows what a waste higher education has become. Higher education is not supposed to be about learning how to be a parrot. It is supposed to be about learning (gaining knowledge) and learning to perform independent thought (critical thinking). Today too much of college is the opposite of that - it is "mimic me or I will destroy you".
The left is purposely creating a shithole that they should be forced to live in for eternity. The rest of us will happily step around it, and laugh in their faces.
I have yet to meet a teacher that didnt like having their ass kissed.