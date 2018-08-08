Conservative Students Feel Pressure To Self-Censor To Succeed On Campus

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/08/2018 - 17:45

Authored by Toni Airaksinen via Campus Reform,

A new study reveals that conservative college students cope with left-leaning professors by self-censoring during class discussions and parroting their professors’ political views on homework assignments.

The study, “Students’ Religiosity and Perceptions of Political Bias: Some Empirical Lessons for Sociology Professors,” was led by Jeremiah Wills, a political science professor at Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina.

To learn about conservative students, Wills and his team surveyed 394 students at Wayne State University using an online questionnaire. Survey questions were designed to gauge students’ political stance, and whether that stance impacts students’ behavior in class.

For example, students were asked to report if they felt the need to “censor their own political beliefs to preserve their grade” and if, while doing homework, they “feel obligated to incorporate their professors’ beliefs rather than their own.” 

The study is the first of its kind to “document a link between religious and conservative and moderate students’ perceptions of political bias in the classroom and their reactions to such perceived biases,” Wills noted during an interview with Campus Reform.

However, Wills asserted that more research needs to be done. 

His study was designed to gauge the interaction effect between student values and how they react, and not the proportion of students who self-censor, per se, or what proportion feel they cannot truly speak their mind during class discussions. 

Future research could shed light on “generalizable estimates of the pervasiveness of…[how often] students feel compelled to censor themselves in the classroom, acquiesce to their professors’ political beliefs on exams and assignments, or otherwise have negative experiences related to perceived bias,” said Wills. 

“We simply do not know how often this happens or how many students have such negative experiences in the classroom. This needs to be established by additional research,” he noted. “That these undesirable student experiences happen at all, however, is problematic.”

If students feel the need to censor themselves, Wills warns, this may “derail” the learning experience. 

“Student learning is derailed when students perceive a need to censor their beliefs or write on an exam what they think a professor wants to hear. That is not a positive learning experience, or really a learning experience at all,” he explained.

“We are not suggesting that students themselves are responsible for the derailing,” Wills clarified. “It’s a missed learning opportunity. Given their position of authority in the classroom, professors must take responsibility for such outcomes—especially if they are creating a classroom environment in which students do not think they can honestly express their own views.”

To foster a more inclusive learning environment, Wills suggests that professors could go out of their way to acknowledge politically divergent theories during class, and to create a welcoming environment for diverse viewpoints. 

When professors fail to do this, conservative students aren’t the only ones who are hurt, Wills said, noting that “it also deprives liberal students of the learning opportunity to defend their positions, have their ideas challenged, and to hear alternative views.”

Further, he warned that professors may inadvertently “send the message to students that holding a particular ideology is more important than evidence.” 

“We think it is valuable [when professors] give students space to wrestle with the implications of social science research findings—not to provide students a liberal or conservative interpretation that must be accepted to succeed in a class,” he asserted.

Wayne State University Professors Zachary Brewster and Gerald Roman Nowak III also contributed to the research study, which was published in the recent issue of The American Sociologist

Education

Free This Meat Hammer Wed, 08/08/2018 - 18:12 Permalink

IT's true, my daughter cannot open her mouth in college, she would be ostracized and belittled for her conservative beliefs.

She got hammered in an English class got a C on what I thought was an A paper for her conservative slant on it.

College campus' in America should just fly the Hammer and Sickle flag anymore!

She actually has to do that Meat...from your first post, sad as hell!

Comrades!

chubbar Not Too Important Wed, 08/08/2018 - 18:18 Permalink

This guy has to be kidding? Of course they are self-censoring. WTF does this guy think went on during the last election when conservatives were being bullied, attacked and ridiculed if they supported Trump? They just shut up and went about their business until it was time to vote. Same thing with the college students. Go ahead and conduct a truly anonymous sampling of how students feel about Antifa and the rest of those assholes trying to dictate how people should think. Ask them about their libtarded professors.

There are more conservatives on campus than they would like to admit.

Nutflush60 Wed, 08/08/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

Really not much you can do. Liberals are assholes who can not keep their mouths shut, and get over their faux moral and intellectual superiority. Their beliefs are about them feeling good about themselves, not on how to make society better,

Killdo NoDebt Wed, 08/08/2018 - 18:01 Permalink

why not just have balls and be yourself? 

Fuck libs or Trumptards - it's a basic human requirement to be yourself and not try to lick asses to anyone

It's the most pathetic retarded thing I see in the US of AIPAC

It's disappointing to see weak double faced people lie about the way they are. The same way it's always pathetic to see Americans travel around the world pretending to be Canadians (because they are ashamed of themselves). 

Grow some balls people - it's pathetic to be so fake and double-faced /pussy

No wonder Americans in general don't know who the fuck they are - they pretend and lie/kiss ass so much at the end they lose track of who they actually are. Hence all the ideology/guru-seeking

Meat Hammer Killdo Wed, 08/08/2018 - 18:25 Permalink

Grow some balls and flunk out of college.  Great idea!  

How about, lose the battle, win the war? Get my degree and get the fuck out!  Maybe even get a few letters of recommendation from your libtard professors, all the while giggling to yourself because you fooled them.

I know who I am, but the professor has all the power, so why would I stick my neck out?  Might as well just punch myself in the nuts a few dozen times.

Meat Hammer Buchanan Wed, 08/08/2018 - 18:00 Permalink

I wrote a paper in which I had to either defend or dispute: We need the government to save us from ourselves. I, of course, defended liberty.....and got an F. I went to the professor’s office the next day and asked if my paper was poorly written. He said, no...you’re just wrong. I learned quite a bit in that moment.

AlphaSeraph Meat Hammer Wed, 08/08/2018 - 18:17 Permalink

I got a D on a social science study in INEQUALITY by systematically outlining the cause of the housing bubble, it's bursting and the central bank and government using QE to pump asset prices back up, exacerbating income inequality by essentially handing it over to the rich. Well written, well sourced etc. The teaching assistant who graded my paper was younger than me and wrote communist talking points all over my paper. I was....incredulous. You'd think these dopes would recognize a gift horse when they see one...nope pissed right in its mouth.

Catullus Wed, 08/08/2018 - 17:54 Permalink

I had to wear my navy uniform to class. During the bush years. You’re getting a C. Just accept it. 

Also. No one cares about your GPA except people in academia. 

venturen Wed, 08/08/2018 - 17:55 Permalink

Don't Sell out your Country! People have died defending this country....the least you can do...is debate these idiots...else you are letting them win.

 

They want a communist dictatorship...with Michael Bloomberg made King!

whiteshade Wed, 08/08/2018 - 18:03 Permalink

Entirely consistent with my experience in law school.

Write about how the viewpoint from the Democrat appointee is correct: A+.

Write about the how Republican appointee is correct: B-. 

I was too altruistic and naive to know we were playing a game before that B-.

The lady I got that B- from was terrible to boot. The arguments allowed her classroom were more like nah ah, no way, yes way.

Killdo whiteshade Wed, 08/08/2018 - 18:12 Permalink

A friend of mine is probably the most famous and successful youngish US artist. He loves the ZH/RT/saker etc articles I post on FB etc and he told me that if he were to do the same he would lose his career. Even though he is extremely talented and recognized (

This is how pathetic and Stalinist the situation at the US of AIPAC has become

The land of the ass-licking SLAVE where nobody seems to have any balls 

Utopia Planitia Wed, 08/08/2018 - 18:13 Permalink

This explicitly shows what a waste higher education has become. Higher education is not supposed to be about learning how to be a parrot.  It is supposed to be about learning (gaining knowledge) and learning to perform independent thought (critical thinking).  Today too much of college is the opposite of that - it is "mimic me or I will destroy you".

The left is purposely creating a shithole that they should be forced to live in for eternity.  The rest of us will happily step around it, and laugh in their faces.