"The Difference Between Austrians & Everyone Else...In One Easy Chart"

Authored by via Jesús Huerta de Soto The Mises Institute,
[A selection from Money, Bank Credit, and Economic Cycles by Jesús Huerta de Soto. For full explanatory notes, see the online version, page beginning page 576.]
From the standpoint of our analysis, it is clear that there are far greater similarities than possible differences between monetarists and Keynesians. Indeed Milton Friedman himself has acknowledged:
“We all use the Keynesian language and apparatus. None of us any longer accept the initial Keynesian conclusions.”
Peter F. Drucker, for his part, indicates that Milton Friedman is essentially and epistemologically a Keynesian:
His economics is pure macroeconomics, with the national government as the one unit, the one dynamic force, controlling the economy through the money supply. Friedman’s economics are completely demand-focused. Money and credit are the pervasive, and indeed the only, economic reality. That Friedman sees money supply as original and interest rates as derivative, is not much more than minor gloss on the Keynesian scriptures.
Furthermore even before the appearance of Keynes’s The General Theory, the principal monetarist theorists of the Chicago school were already prescribing the typical Keynesian remedies for depression and fighting for large budget deficits.
Table VII-1 [see chart in PDF format] recapitulates the differences between the Austrian perspective and the major macroeconomic schools. The table contains twelve comparisons that reveal the radical differences between the two approaches.
Table VII-1 groups monetarists and Keynesians together because their similarities far outweigh their differences. Nevertheless we must acknowledge that certain important differences do separate these schools. Indeed, though both lack a capital theory and apply the same “macro” methodology to the economy, monetarists concentrate on the long term and see a direct, immediate and effective connection between money and real events. In contrast Keynesians base their analysis on the short term and are very skeptical about a possible connection between money and real events, a link capable of somehow guaranteeing equilibrium will be reached and sustained. In comparison, the Austrian analysis presented here and the elaborate capital theory on which it rests suggest a healthy middle ground between monetarist and Keynesian extremes. In fact for Austrians, monetary assaults (credit expansion) account for the system’s endogenous tendency to move away from “equilibrium” toward an unsustainable path. In other words they explain why the capital supply structure tends to be incompatible with economic agents’ demand for consumer goods and services (and thus Say’s law temporarily fails to hold true). Nonetheless certain inexorable, microeconomic forces, driven by entrepreneurship, the desire for profit, and variations in relative prices, tend to reverse the unbalancing effects of expansionary processes and return coordination to the economy. Therefore Austrians see a certain connection — a loose joint, to use Hayek’s terminology — between monetary phenomena and real phenomena, a link which is neither absolute, as monetarists claim, nor totally non-existent, as Keynesians assert.
In short, Austrians believe money is never neutral (not in the short, medium, nor long run), and institutions that deal with it (banks in particular) must be founded on universal legal principles which prevent a “falsification” of relative prices due to strictly monetary factors. Such falsifications lead to the widespread malinvestment of resources, and inevitably, to crisis and recession.
Thus Austrian theorists consider the following to be the three essential principles of macroeconomic policy, in order of importance:
1. The quantity of money must remain as constant as possible (i.e., as in a pure gold standard), and credit expansion must be particularly avoided. These objectives require a return to the traditional legal principles which govern the monetary bank-deposit contract and the establishment of a 100-percent reserve requirement in banking.
2. Every attempt should be made to insure that the relative prices of different goods, services, resources, and factors of production remain flexible. In general the greater the credit and monetary expansion, the more rigid relative prices will tend to be, the more people will fail to recognize the true cost of a lack of flexibility,and the more corrupt the habits of economic agents will become. Agents will eventually come to accept the misconceived idea that the vital adjustments can and should always take the form of an increase in the quantity of money in circulation. In any case, as we have already argued, the indirect, underlying cause of economic maladjustments lies in credit expansion, which provokes a generalized malinvestment of resources, which in turn creates unemployment. The more rigid the markets, the higher the unemployment.
3. When economic agents enter into long-term contracts negotiated in monetary units, they must be able to adequately predict changes in the purchasing power of money. This last requirement appears the easiest to satisfy, both when the purchasing power of the monetary unit declines continuously, as has occurred since World War II, and when it gradually and predictably rises, as would occur following the adoption of a policy to maintain the quantity of money in circulation constant. In fact the condition is even more likely to be met in the second case.
Comments
"The Difference Between Austrians & Everyone Else...In One Easy Chart"
"The quantity of money must remain as constant as possible (i.e., as in a pure gold standard), and credit expansion must be particularly avoided."
This is patently false.
Fractional reserve credit creation from nothing must be avoided as it leads to imbalance from an expansion of consumption without first expansion of productivity.
The cost of credit can decrease but it must come from expanded savings - see the Austrian concept of Time Preference.
I think "credit expansion" requires a bit of definition. Credit should be derived only from exiting unencumbered capital. IOW, every unit of value in credit must be backed by the same unit of value in unencumbered capital. Failure to comply is fraud, and subject to death penalty.
Does this work?
Blah- blah... the usual Austrian monetary fetishes, reinforced by the dead-end Keynes v Austrian paradigms ...
Credit expansion can easily be based on the Real Bills doctrine with discretion to change fractional requirements during credit cycles to marginally expand or contract credit avoiding reinforcing inflation or recession tendencies... combined with a revised National Bank (not the private Fed), and rationing of credit according to intent to encourage productivity enhancing investment as opposed to asset inflation schemes. Progressive taxation also needed to keep the Consumption- Investment- Savings functions operational.
PS. M.Friedman was a Keynesian at heart behind the hand waving of monetarism and Predatory Class economics.
...For full explanatory notes, see the online version, beginning page 576.
Page 576, WTF?....Shogun is shorter.
Keynesians: PRINTING MONEY MAKES EVERYONE RICH!
Austrians: Printing money just makes Jews rich..
Would Austrian Jews like Rothbard and Block speak out against the tribe?
Why do I (still) see little Twitter and Facebook links at the top of a page from the Mises Institute - of all people!?
The Austrians teach History the way it really happened...
There was an Austrian once who stood up to the money changers
It's amazing that both parties don't even use anything resembling that bullshit
Austria has a central bank controlled by the same oligarchs that control most (if not all) of the rest. Iceland got rid of the central bank. They may qualify for the above mentioned "difference" because of that.
austria just refers to the school of thought not the country. the theory was born in austria or by austrians or both. iceland is special. they are lucky. i wish it was in a better climate. i'd move there.
The Austrian approach is logical. Keynsians? I have no idea what fucking hole they crawled out from!
The purpose of a currency/credit system is no to please you or any faction you may belong to. A very flexible supply of currency is a requirement.
It seems logical to you but the results would be savage austerity- most would slowly starve.
I thought all the Austrians and bond vigilantes had been buried long ago in a large mass grave, all with QE stakes driven through their hearts
If Mises believes money is not neutral why do they use median and not average? If money is not neutral why is Mises hiding it?
it sounds like the foundation of sharia banking, point #1 especially. i got involved in a deal involving some pakistanis. out of the shadow came the money man. he had cut a deal with the guys to lend them money at 75% loan to value with a fixed fee, no interest for a defined term.
after the deal was done the guy told me he and his wife worked 16 hours/day at menial jobs for 5 years to save the money to buy their future. the guy who financed it for him is well known in the community as the money guy. -100% reserve, market rates, collateral.
that's what austrian economics depends upon. can you or will you do it? i would guess another effect of credit expansion that could be modeled is a trend towards risk aversion as the volatility caused by the 3rd(?) law of thermodynamics, equal and opposite action and reaction, make the rational response preservation of capital instead of investment.
Right on schedule- the Tylers trot out another bullshit article by the Mises ideologues and zealots who hold the keys to absolute truth in their narrow parcel within the pseudo-science of economics.
Piss on all of you pathetic fuckers.
Go back to your ivory tower, masturbate each other while shoving your holy theology up each other's asses, and quit trying to fuck things up in the real world.
And while you are at it, take a couple of the sympathetic Tylers with you...
Why do these "Misers" even bother publishing this stuff and, out of curiosity, who is publishing this and why? No need for a Special Prosecutor or a Grand Jury as a simple narrative would be helpful.
It is very unlikely that this will happen as we are closer than ever to Zero reserve banking than we are to 100% reserve banking. The securitization conveyor can relieve banks of reserve requirement in effect if not letter of the regs and this can be partial or complete relief.
There will NEVER be a fixed amount of money expanded only by mining or looting foreign treasuries by armed force. These sort of thinkers live in idealized bubble worlds that never existed and at this point never will exist in terms of everyday practice as the result would be endless depression and for the average citizen in the USA there would be ZERO CREDIT available because the wealthy and skilled would always monopolize all available credit.
YOU would be working for cans of pork &beans and a lean to from Mister Charlie and Mr. Charlie would borrow the Gold Money at 100% interest and YOU would sign a note to Mr. Charlie for 250% annual interest.
No government can ever agree to such a scheme and if it did it would soon fall because all the money winds up in a few hands (ALL the money) and millions go hungry, starve and resort to mass murder, burning, and looting.
This kind of dead end thinking can only originate from closeted academics with no exposure to or interest in the real world. Hyperinflation in Germany and Austria after WW1 was a direct result of LOSING WW1. Germany lost territory and was billed for reparations (only fair) and the Empire of Austria -Hungary was completely demolished and liquidated.
During wars countries issue unlimited credit/print money and spend it in a effort to win hoping they can straighten out the financial mess with seized foreign assets. If they LOSE all of the promises must be broken due to the loss and all the money and bonds (Austria-Hungary) are worthless. During the US Civil War the Confederacy issued 'Cotton backed bonds' and printed stacks of Confederate money- all worthless after 1865.