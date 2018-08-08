The Fantasy Of "Balanced Returns" Funding Retirement

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
Consider how a "balanced portfolio" yielding "balanced returns" worked out for middle class retirees in Venezuela.
The fantasy that a "balanced portfolio" yielding "balanced returns" will fund a stable retirement for decades to come is widely accepted as a sure thing:inflation will stay near-zero essentially forever, assets such as stocks and bonds will continue yielding hefty income and capital gains, and all the individual or fund needs to do is maintain a "balanced portfolio" of various asset classes that yield "balanced returns," i.e. some safe "value" lower-yield returns and some higher risk "growth" returns.
This fantasy is based on the belief that yields will exceed real inflation for decades to come. That is, if inflation is 2%, and the average yield of a "balanced portfolio" is 6%, then the inflation-adjusted return is 4% annually--not great, but enough to secure retirement income.
What few dare ask is: what happens if inflation is 7% and yields drop to 2%?Then the retirement fund loses 5% of its purchasing power every year. In a decade, the fund's value will decline by roughly half.
Oops. Analysts such as John Hussman have been pointing out that historically, eras of outsized returns such as the past decade are followed by eras of low or even negative returns. So assuming a "balanced portfolio" of corporate and sovereign bonds, growth stocks, index funds, etc. will yield 6% to 7% like clockwork is essentially betting that this time is different: high growth will never pause or reverse.
But let's say things really unravel, and inflation is 8% and yields are negative 2% for a few years. Retirement funds will lose 10% of their purchasing power every year. In a few years, the fund will lose half its value.
What happens if the current "everything" asset bubble pops, and inflation starts running away from policy makers? It's worth recalling that declines on the order of 75% to 80% are common when bubbles finally pop--for example, the NASDAQ stock index post-2000.
If inflation (i.e. the currency loses purchasing power) gets out of hand due to excessive money creation to fund interest on debt, entitlements and obligations, the only cure is to raise interest rates significantly. Higher rates destroy the value of existing bonds and they strangle speculation and debt-dependent projects and spending.
Higher rates means corporations, governments and households must pay more each month in interest, leaving less income for spending and investment.Unfortunately, the global economy is largely dependent on rapidly expanding debt for its survival. As this chart shows, the tiny reduction in debt expansion in 2008-09 very nearly collapsed the global financial system.
Only the conjuring of $20 trillion out of thin air by central banks saved the day and the decade.
Counting on endless real returns of 5% or more essentially forever is embracing a fantasy. Never mind what asset mix is considered "balanced"-- bubbles pop, and when the "everything" bubble pops, it means stocks, bonds and real estate will all experience significant declines, and if history is any guide catastrophic declines in some asset classes.
That central banks and governments can create endless mountains of new money to fund soaring obligations without triggering a decline in purchasing power is also a fantasy. As I've explained in the past, it seems like central banks have created a financial perpetual motion machine: the government borrows $1 trillion to fund obligations, and the central bank "prints" $1 trillion and buys the government debt.
It seems so painless and perfect--who cares if the central bank balance sheet balloons to $100 trillion? We owe it to ourselves, the government can't go broke since it can always print more money, etc.
The grim reality is printing trillions and pumping that newly issued currency into a stagnant, dysfunctional economy reduces the purchasing power of the currency, i.e. inflation. To use a health analogy, we've been gorging on doughnuts, pizza and beer for a decade, and since we're still apparently disease free, we assume we can keep enjoying this diet for decades to come.
The consequences of systemic sclerosis are non-linear, meaning they pile up unseen until the major organs give out and the apparently disease free individual collapses in a heap.
Consider how a "balanced portfolio" yielding "balanced returns" worked out for middle class retirees in Venezuela:
textbook pyramid scheme ("balanced" investment portfolio and "pension" plans)
In reply to .M. by lock-stick
Eat drink and be merry (today) as your retirement is going to suck. Even if you think you are ok, you probably are not, unfortunately, as they pull every penny from your clutches.
In reply to textbook pyramid scheme by ted41776
CHS writes a bad article, a "balanced portfolio" in a Third World context would include various investments OUTSIDE Venezuela (etc.).
A Venezuelan who had 5% - 10% in gold would not be too desperate now...
In reply to Eat drink and be merry … by Bigly
WTF is going on in the chart about bitcoin? Nothing on it shows how Pinocchio went from being a wooden bankers puppet to a real Goy.
In reply to CHS writes a bad article,… by 38BWD22
My retirement plan is to commit a daring string of daylight bank robberies.
In reply to Eat drink and be merry … by Bigly
Indeed. Friends and family in 2009 were shocked to find that Stable Value 401k funds were where toxic wrapped derivatives got parked.
They bought the propaganda
In reply to textbook pyramid scheme by ted41776
Balanced investment portfolios are more likely to work if the owners understand that the market can tank and they would need to live their lives accordingly - being prudent. But Pension Plans give the feeling they are immune to serious market corrections because they enjoy the implied back-up of the rest of the taxpayers population's potential serfdom to support these pension plan of the elites.
But when the average taxpayer is in such bad shape, as they are now, and if even stealing all of the .1%s money won't fix things for an length of time pension plan members need to get the message that they've been involved in a Ponzi scheme, perhaps, for decades. And that no one outside the system should be required to contribute and support what were/are horribly designed plans.
Interestingly, those that decades ago pointed out that the numbers weren't working and that these pension systems would fail were shouted down publicly. They are still seen as the enemy when, after all, it was those doing the shouting down that misled the pension dupes. Though it should be said many pension funders knew they wouldn't work long term but were willing to rely on the political clout to bludgeon the citizen into supporting these always unreasonable, unrealistic plans.
The only way to ameliorate this coming pension debacle is to double down with invigorating the U.S. economy internally by buying American made goods. And that doesn't really include "iconic American brands" that for the most part are corporate facades selling only imports. Name any major macho running shoe company...clothing company...electronic company...that doesn't have a major place in the import world.
Those in these pension plans, and so many others, are going to have to work - work - through this crisis. They'll need jobs.
Buying real American products will help in a very broad way.
In reply to textbook pyramid scheme by ted41776
But when the average taxpayer is in such bad shape, as they are now, and if even stealing all of the .1%s money won't fix things for an length of time
This part needs to be repeated. IIRC all of the billionaires together only have about $1-2 trillion in assets, and even if you could capture and redistribute 100% of that (about as like as South African farmers being able to sell their land at full value), you are looking at the average person maybe getting caught up on some bills, paying off the car, maybe a bit more for fixing up something in the house, and after that being right back where you were. Except now all of the businesses and products that were coming from all of those companies will be gone, along with all of the jobs because you kinda torched those when the businesses were liquidated.
For the next revolution to succeed, it will not center around "get them!" but "Rebuild our lives so we don't need them."
In reply to Balanced investment… by TrustbutVerify
That's what Monte Carlo says.
When the Democrats take over the internet you won't have access to your BitCoin
Goldman Sachs will administer your account for you.
In reply to When the Democrats take over… by I woke up
Why are all internet companies libs?
Porn.
You can't promote access to watching midgets piss on nude Eskimos and preach about being conservative at the same time.
In reply to Why are all internet… by bunkers
If the markets own rules are not going to be followed by the governing bodies? Best not to play that game.
What the fuck is this bullshit? Did the author not know that that balanced investor turned their bolivars into US and global assets in a "balanced" Portfolio?
2010 - in that portfolio pretend they exchanged 10,000 bolivars into $1,000 us dollars and bought BAC for $15 a share. They bought 66 shares. They sell that BAC today at $31.81/share and get $2,099.46 USD. THEN they convert it back to bolivars and now have just about 6 billion bolivars.
SEEMS PRETTY DAMNED INFLATION PROTECTED TO ME. Terrible example of why inflation is bad. My braincells hurt how disingenious this article was in trying to actually prove a valid point.
The guy is peddling digital snake oil. Don't expect much intelligence out of his kind.
In reply to What the fuck is this… by RealistDuJour
Your "inflation protection" doesn't mean shit if your "6 Billion bolivars" can't buy you a fucking sandwich.
Dipshit.
In reply to What the fuck is this… by RealistDuJour
"We just owe it to ourselves".
Bwhahahahaha... whoever came up with that one should be in jail.
Along with the "Doing the Right Thing" bankers...
In reply to "We just owe it to ourselves… by Edward Morbius
Charles,? the interest payments at 40 billion++ a month, and rising, therefor crowding the budgetary pie-maff, man, maff...
and the growth pic? lol, infinite growth on a finite palnet. lol,
Ishmael says no-no, you foolish humans...
Several countries people have lost everything to a bunch of murderous crooks and, sooner or later, it will be our turn.
Anytime you hear a FA (financial adviser) recommend a Balanced Fund...ask him/her to show you their own portfolio...you won't find one.
The "Balanced Portfolio" theory needs to go the same way as the "Efficient Markets" theory that said that nobody could do any better than the market overall, since all facts are "known" and priced into the stock.
I guess they'd never heard of Warren Buffett.
In reply to Anytime you hear a FA … by Zorba's idea
Chuckie, you're fighting the last war. With the debt we have at all levels, a debt dueled DEFLATION is a fait accompli. We have too MANY goods chasing too FEW dollars.
In a world where companies can issue an infinite amount of stawk that is fungible and convertable to cash, I don't think so. Sorry.
In reply to Chuckie, you're fighting the… by Bond Wizzerd
If you are one of the unfortunate ones to be targeted by the US government, no amount of money, or good investment strategies, are going to help you.
"Consider how a "balanced portfolio" yielding "balanced returns" worked out for middle class retirees in Venezuela."
WTF! Bernie and Sean Penn said everything there was wonderful! Are they going to bail everybody out now?
