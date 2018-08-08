Five Lessons From Ohio Special Election, Primaries

Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:38

As the dust settles following Tuesday's primaries and the Ohio special election - considered by many to be a gauge of how well the "blue wave" is working out for Democrats, there are some key takeaways to consider: 

The Balderson-O'Connor race in Ohio was much closer than it should have been

Democrat Danny O'Connor lost to Republican Troy Balderson by a margin of 1,754 votes in the 12th district - however AP and others aren't calling it due to the 8,486 outstanding absentee and provisional ballots left to count. 

That said, the closeness of the race should bother Republicans - as the 12th district, the wealthiest in the state, was solidly red in the 2016 election. The race should not have been so close.

Ohio Voters in urban and suburban areas turned out at much higher rates than rural, largely conservative areas

The turnout gap between the most and least populated parts of the 12th district is significant, with as much as a 15% gap in turnout between rural and suburban voters.

In both Franklin County, which includes Columbus, and Delaware County, the fast-growing suburb just north of Ohio’s capital, 42 percent of voters turned out. But in the five more lightly populated counties that round out the district, turnout ranged from 27 to 32 percent. -NYT

The left is pissed at the Green Party, and already blaming Russia in Ohio

Following Balderson's slim victory over O'Connor, the formerly famous Alyssa Milano suggested that any green party votes were "Russian meddling" 

Progressives were stopped in their tracks in the Midwest

Four progressive candidates hoping for upset victories in the mold of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's ouster of the 4th most powerful Democrat in Congress, Joe Crowley, were disappointed

In Michigan for example, progressive outsider Abdul El-Sayed was unable to unseat Senate Minority leader Gretchen Whitmer, despite the endorsements of both Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Other Ocasio-Cortez-endorsed candidates fell short as well Tuesday night. 

Cortez held a whirl-wind tour of the U.S., stumping for Abdul El-Sayed for governor of Michigan, Fayrouz Saad in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, Cori Bush in Missouri’s 1st District, and is backing Congressional candidate Kaniela Ing in Hawaii.

El-Sayed lost his bid for the Democrat nomination for governor to 51.8 percent to 30.5 percent, according to numbers published by the New York Times.

Saad came in fourth in the five-way race, capturing only 18 percent of the vote.

Cori Bush lost her primary to William Lacy Clay, 56.7 percent to 36.9 percent, the Times results show. -American Mirror

Women did pretty well on Tuesday

In addition to Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer securing her bid for Governor, Kansas Democrat Laura Kelly was selected to compete for the governorship in the red state. This brings the total number of women nominated for governorships this year to 11, a "breakthrough in a political arena, executive offices, that has been especially unfriendly to women in the past," reports the Times

Not Too Important Bud Dry Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

The Communist-Satanists will just have to spend more money. It's 'unlimited' for them:

'The CIA Democrats'

"An extraordinary number of former intelligence and military operatives from the CIA, Pentagon, National Security Council and State Department are seeking nomination as Democratic candidates for Congress in the 2018 midterm elections. The potential influx of military-intelligence personnel into the legislature has no precedent in US political history.

If the Democrats capture a majority in the House of Representatives on November 6, as widely predicted, candidates drawn from the military-intelligence apparatus will comprise as many as half of the new Democratic members of Congress. They will hold the balance of power in the lower chamber of Congress."

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/03/07/dems-m07.html

 

Not Too Important new game Wed, 08/08/2018 - 15:01 Permalink

Un-elected positions? Like these?

'DEEP STATE – SHADOW GOVERNMENT REVEALED: SENIOR EXECUTIVE SERVICE'

"The Washington D. C. Deep State is a group of 8,156 appointed mangers in 75 federal agencies that control the executive bureaucracy and tell new political appointees what they can and cannot do. Yes, that’s right, the Deep State is an official government program, well-organized, comprehensive, and “in charge.”

OUT OF THE 8,156 MEMBERS WHO MAKE UP THIS DEEP STATE OF ENSCONCED BUREAUCRATS, OVER 7,000 WERE APPOINTED BY OBAMA.

https://aim4truth.org/2018/01/03/deep-state-shadow-government-revealed-…

Endgame Napoleon Sonny Brakes Wed, 08/08/2018 - 15:02 Permalink

They barely lost, assuming provisional ballots don’t swing it over to the cooler, bluer side of the spectrum. Why? Because, like the article said, rural voters did not turn out as much as the affluent urbanites.

Naturally, MSMers attribute this to “educated” women, horrified about the emotional (and dishonestly hyped) issue of the children separated from their illegal border-crosser parents. 

http://www.anncoulter.com/

In Realityville, stay-at-home voters are not as convinced as they were that Trump will do something—something non-symbolic—to prevent future deluges of welfare-reinforced illegal border crossers.

Illegal border crossers are able to undercut citizens in the labor market by working for beans due to their free groceries, free rent, monthly cash assistance and up $6,431 in refundable child-tax-credit money for US-born instant-citizen kids. 

It is is one of the main reasons for 40 years of falling and stagnant wages in the USA’s welfare-rigged labor market. Illegal immigration is one force behind the awful—but now un-acknowledged—underemployment of US citizens and the rock-bottom-low labor-force participation rate among US citizens of working age.

Rural voters are suspending less disbelief.

 

GunnyG Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:40 Permalink

The Red Wave is going to drive the Leftists into full-blown violence against anyone on the Right. Ammo/Guns up and keep your powder dry. 

Chupacabra-322 GunnyG Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:51 Permalink

All of the anger and violence that we have seen lately has greatly tainted the Democratic Party.

The Democrats have become the party of Kathy Griffin.

The Democrats have become the party of Antifa and mock Trump assassinations.

And the Democrats have become the party of James Hodgkinson.

U.S. Representative Tim Ryan was right on the ball when he admitted that his party’s brand has now become “toxic” in much of the nation…

 

Dilluminati Chupacabra-322 Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:59 Permalink

What you say is true the guy in Ohio had a robocall with Joe Biden trying to get out the vote for Danny O'Connor.  

http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/400757-joe-biden-records-robo-call…

And that is frankly laughable.. you have Antifa with bullhorns and attacking people in the street, you have people climbing the statue of liberty chanting abolish ICE, you have Maxine's people in the street burning flags, people attacked at restaurants for being white or for being Republican, and then the liberals trot out Joe Biden?

The democrats are run by two aging ghouls Nancy and Chuck, and then defined by the fruitcakes and their insane policies normal people simply reject like sanctuary cities, communism, abolishing ICE, allowing illegals to vote, and the other just ridiculous bullshit gender and race nonsense that never fucking ends...  

I thought it laughable that Joe Biden thinks he's a representative of the left.. 

 

Francis Marx Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:40 Permalink

 If people dont vote the tyrannical dems and marxist out, you have no one to blame but yourself.  You can already gage their wickedness since Trump has been elected. They are showing their souls. Not good at all.

Chupacabra-322 Francis Marx Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:54 Permalink

Start with voting out all the Dual Israeli Citizen’s infiltrating our Republic.

 

Old List.

 

THE US SENATE [13]

Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) Barbara Boxer (D-CA) Benjamin Cardin (D-MD) Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) Al Franken (D-MN) Herb Kohl (D-WI) Frank Lautenberg (D-NJ) Joseph Lieberman (Independent-CT) Carl Levin (D-MI) Bernie Sanders (Independent-VT) Charles Schumer (D-NY) Ron Wyden (D-OR) Michael Bennet (D-CO)

 

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES [27]

Gary Ackerman (D-NY) Shelley Berkley (D-NV) Howard Berman (D-CA) Eric Cantor (R-VA) David Cicilline (D-RI) Stephen Cohen (D-TN) Susan Davis (D-CA) Ted Deutch (D-FL) Eliot Engel (D-NY) Bob Filner (D-CA) Barney Frank (D-MA) Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) Jane Harman (D-CA) Steve Israel (D-NY) Sander Levin (D-MI) Nita Lowey (D-NY) Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) Jared Polis (D-CO) Steve Rothman (D-NJ) Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) Allyson Schwartz (D-PA) Adam Schiff (D-CA) Brad Sherman (D-CA) Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) Henry Waxman (D-CA) Anthony Weiner (D-NY) John Yarmuth (D-KY)

 

http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/89-of-our-senators-and-congress-hold…

 

666D Chess Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:41 Permalink

Just keep voting goys, go on pick a side, that's right trumptard or libtard, you can choose your rapist but you can't choose not to get raped. 

Arne Saknussemm Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:42 Permalink

If Trump loses anything in the midterms then it's game over...deep state will never allow the conditions for their defeat ever again...hope Americans aren't dumb enough to do the traditional Midterm protest vote shit, or sit on their asses hoping someone else does their voting...

Bryan Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

The media is just drooling and tripping all over themselves about 'the fact that we're discussing this...' means it's Democrat victory.  They want that 'blue wave' so bad they can taste it.  That would mean basically shutting down the Trump agenda with constant inquiries and investigations and stalling until they think they can get back in power in 2020.  What a bunch of embarassing, nacissistic losers.  Go back to college and get another degree in Underwater Lesbian Dance Theory.

Yen Cross Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:46 Permalink

  Can't we just savor the win for a few days without some douche analcyst throwing his (2) peanuts in the jar?

  We all know why he won FCS.

adr Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:48 Permalink

Ohio Voters in urban and suburban areas turned out at much higher rates than rural, largely conservative areas

 

Bullshit. Urban turnout was four libs in a room filling out absentee ballots for the thousands of ghetto rats living in the area.

Remember the 120% turnout in urban Detroit and Cleveland for Oblammy?

Any real check of the vote would find fraud up to 75% in any urban district.

GotAFriendInBen Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:48 Permalink

ZH is pathetic. Who the F is Allysa Millano and how does one nobody's tweet constitute "the left?"

Credibity really gets lost when they write crap

The left is pissed at the Green Party, and already blaming Russia in Ohio

JoeTurner Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:49 Permalink

Soon the greatest political experiment in human history will become like Brazil. Aggrieved brown people voting for ever more handouts paid for by the productive white middle class only this time white people will have nowhere to flee from "diversity" 

Central Ohio Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:51 Permalink

Balderson did nothing to excite working conservatives.  I didn't go the the Trump rally; I'm too busy.  I voted for Balderson strictly because he wasn't a democrat.  As far I know the guy is a Swamper picked by the RINO crowd.

Is he going to reduce the size of the federal government and move money and responsibility back to the states?  Nah.

His advertisements were typical-liberals bad/I'm good, but not strong or inspiring.

The article is correct, the closer you get to downtown Columbus, the more government, university and dependent liberals you'll find.

scv Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:54 Permalink

the red/blue pre-approved talking points.

look over there, while a shove my dick in your ass as you make me a sandwich

Consuelo Wed, 08/08/2018 - 15:01 Permalink

Taking a cue from the hag and her wife with their suggestive purple-revolution tie/outfits, blue suits set off with red ties might have meaning too, no...?