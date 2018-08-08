Futures Slide, Erase Overnight Gains As China Announces $16BBN Retaliatory Tariffs

This should hardly be news but sure enough the algos are reacting to headlines that China will unleash its $16 billion 25% retaliatory tariffs on 333 US products on August 23rd.
Tariffs are to be imposed on products including crude oil, coal, diesel, bikes and cars, and medical equipment.
China's MOFCOM says that it is "forced to retaliate" noting that "US tariffs are very unreasonable." and retaliatory tariffs are "to safeguard legitimate rights and interests."
Nasdaq futures are leading the drop for now.
The State Council Customs Tariff Commission issued an announcement to impose tariffs on imports of approximately US$16 billion from the United States.
August 8, 2018 Source: Office of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council
With the approval of the State Council, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council decided to list the tariffs on the US and Canada in the Notice of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council on the Tariffs on Imports of US$50 Billion Imports from the US (Announcement of the Taxation Committee [2018] No. 5) After the appropriate adjustment of the second commodity, the tariff of 25% will be imposed from 12:01 on August 23, 2018.
According to the opinions of relevant departments, industry associations and enterprises, in order to protect the interests of domestic consumers and enterprises to the greatest extent, the list of taxable goods has been appropriately adjusted. The specific commodity range is about the State Council Tariff Commission on the origin of about 16 billion in the United States. The Notice of Adding Tariffs on Imports of US Dollars (Announcement of the Taxation Committee [2018] No. 7) shall prevail.
Other matters are still implemented in accordance with the Notice of the Taxation Commission [2018] No. 5.
* * *
Ironically, while trade tensions are being ratcheting up, China’s trade surplus with the U.S. stood at $28.1 billion in July, close to the record-high in June, data released Wednesday showed.
Comments
China is not going to win, this is fun
I would be more tend to say...... nobody wins.
Well, except........????
In reply to China is not going to win,… by south40_dreams
The US wins. Bigly.
China needs the US. There is no other market as big as the US that will buy their goods.
US can easily do without what China has to sell and - since we sell them so little - can do without exporting to them.
In reply to I would be more tend to say… by Ima anal sphincter
Bigly in Trumptard's bigly stupid mind.
In reply to The US wins. Bigly. China… by SummerSausage
gee, golly, i sure hope they don't take it out on Apple.
In reply to Bigly in Trumptard's bigly… by ne-tiger
We import probably 10,000:1 what China imports. Shipping container ships are notoriously empty leaving the US, in fact it's a common joke. We ship them air and the ship us Chinese crap.
These articles are complete devoid of any factual information and are nothing but political agenda driven drivel.
In reply to The US wins. Bigly. China… by SummerSausage
But it makes those suffering from TDS feel better in the morning. If the US were serious we would have tariffed alot more of the 1.2T in Chinese imports than 50B..... But its all Kabuki......
In reply to We import probably 10,000:1… by Last of the Mi…
Short term pain, long term gain. (No cheap stuff in the short term, rebuild of manufacturing in the long term). A completely Un-American plan here, foreign influences are clearly at work. (/snarc for the clueless).
In reply to We import probably 10,000:1… by Last of the Mi…
Capital flows to where it can be exploited the cheapest- if not to China then it will flow to Vietnam or Myanmar or whatever - so, unless US workers will work for $2.50/hr there won't be factories reopening on every corner like Trump is leading you to believe. The American standard of living is maintained by debt- period.
In reply to Short term pain, long term… by TxExPat
"Capital flows to where it can be exploited the cheapest"
Sure, let's deindustrialize and give all of our money to communist ownership of the means of production non profits:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Government-owned_companies_of_Ch…
What could possibly go wrong?
In reply to Capital flows to where it… by Juggernaut x2
Do you realize that US is shipping them debt?
In reply to We import probably 10,000:1… by Last of the Mi…
We also ship them our inflation.
In reply to Do you realize that US is… by Thordoom
American consumers will miss their cheap housewares, furniture, and electronics.
Of course, there are plenty of other 3rd world countries not on tariff radar that will fill the void
In reply to The US wins. Bigly. China… by SummerSausage
And the small percentage what China might loose in US amid trade war gains in Eurasian market which is booming rapidly. https://www.rt.com/business/435411-russia-china-trade-growth/ You "folks" should realize that there is world without the US.
In reply to The US wins. Bigly. China… by SummerSausage
"You "folks" should realize that there is world without the US."...
when u believe falsely that ur "exceptional" why bother...
In reply to And the small percentage… by Thordoom
For sure US will not "win" either.
In reply to China is not going to win,… by south40_dreams
Common sense and math prove you wrong.
In reply to For sure US will not "win"… by Mimir
The opportune word is Could win. But we arent playing to win anything other than votes.......
In reply to Common sense and math prove… by SummerSausage
I'm really enjoying the predictably delusional "everybody needs the USA" narrative from Donald "Chump's"...
hilarious....
In reply to Common sense and math prove… by SummerSausage
I'm going to laugh my head off when the Trumptards and their delusions finally meet reality head on.
The US needs China far more than China needs the US,but their exceptional brains just can't get around
that fact.China should just stop exporting to the US and see who folds then.I'm sure they have a plan for it,
and just as sure the US doesn't.
In reply to I'm really enjoying the… by Kaiser Sousa
aint nobody gonna win this human race disaster. Its the Earthly resource party that never ends, but does move fatally further away from its original starting point.
In reply to China is not going to win,… by south40_dreams
Its a small start.
Trumpstein needs to stop bluffing, and go all-in with 25% tariffs on $500 billion in September.
He also needs to include all Apple products in the tariffs.
Apple is in reality a chinese company which happens to have a token fake HQ in murica and a stock listing in murica.
In reply to China is not going to win,… by south40_dreams
2 can play this game
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
►►► http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to 2 can play this game by saldulilem
Can I play with the kids? My turn now!
In reply to I get paid over $90 per hour… by roea.rita
Trst
We already know China will have to start buying US soybeans again in a few weeks.
Their stock market is down 25%.
China needs the US market. The US market DOES NOT NEED China - no matter how the leftist media tries to spin reality.
US imposing tariffs on China imports will add less than 3/10 of 1% to US $20 trillion GDP. China adding tariffs to what they import from the US will further weaken their economy and inability to feed their people.
US holds the cards.
Pretty much this. 1.1 billion people got to eat and the rest is just jawboning by the Chinese. All they need to do is play like equals with trade and stop stealing our IP. America holds all the cards here and they are too stubborn about saving face to react rationally.
In reply to We already know China will… by SummerSausage
Trump can offer to sell them some uncontaminated milk and infant formula. That seems to be a big problem there. Not to mention their contaminates vaccines.
In reply to Pretty much this. 1.1… by j0nx
You nitwits realize that other countries can sell food to China- right? Brazil gets in 2 harvests per field a year because of their longer growing season as opposed to 1/year in the US. And Russia and the Ukraine produce massive wheat harvests
In reply to Pretty much this. 1.1… by j0nx
It's a major miracle for Trump that he's still doing as well as he is doing in farm states. You could see The PRC's agriculture tariffs coming a mile away. I really hope these states can hold out long enough for the tariffs to work. Trump has a very tricky coalition of farm and rust belt supporters who will be tested bigly by his well past due return volley in the decades old protectionist trade war by The PRC and their Wall Street business partners.
In reply to We already know China will… by SummerSausage
Fuck China. The theft of intellectual property rights is enough to place higher tariffs on everything they import. Again, fuck 'em in their neck.
Do you realize that When US broke from UK they were doing exactly the same with IP what Chines do now?
In reply to Fuck China. The theft of… by Remington Steel
Tariffs on China's "import" !!!! You forgot your role.
new ATH reserved for friday after the CPI miss............they just need some more VIX to pummel to get there.
16 billion? hell, DC burns thru 16 billion in a month of hookers and blow.
But do you really want to export to a country printing up yearly a trillion of their own currency to stay solvent? At some point getting FIAT for your labor and resources has to stop anyway.
Do you want dollars for your OIL, I wouldn't. I am surprised any country accepts Yen at this point and dollars aint worth much more. interest on them is nothing and the USA has to artificially adjust all metrics to keep lipstick on the pig. How about that extra 1 trillion in GDP the USA conjured up.
The neoliberals, bankers, MIC who dominate our economy have many ways to overvalue their dollar to maintain control. Of course, it's very bad for the long term for the U.S. and needs to end, so if it happens due to U.S. long overdue retaliation in the trade war, so be it.
In reply to But do you really want to… by hotrod
I really thought President Xi was an elder statesman and a visionary. But turns out to be totally selfish Han tribal Ultra Nationalist and is a threat to minorities inside China, smaller Asian nations and to the World at large. He and his corrupt politburo should be done with asap.
The PRC has carte blanche, because they're non white,
"China Detaining Over 1 Million Muslims in Concentration Camps but the World Is Silent..."
https://www.christianpost.com/news/china-detaining-over-million-muslims…
In reply to I really thought President… by Deflationist
What's with Canada?
~Sorry. Got it. Protecting against steel diverted because of the US tariffs~
1/ by far the largest US export to China is their paper debt and unless the US starts saving and investing in US treauries like war bonds China has significant leverage over the US
2/ US exports to China are mainly ag products and high end durables. Ag is being resourced throughout the rest of the world and durable as well.
3/ China's reserves for July just increased by 5 billion while the US balance of trading widened and their debt is exploding
4/ Interest rates continue to go higher to attract capital flows while credit and money flows stall. A recession most likely has already started
5/ Equities and bonds are at all time highs on corrupt stock buybacks and mergers and acquisitions. Income disparity is at record highs and civil violence and intolerance is growing by the day.
6/ Fascism is increasing dramatically within the US
Keep telling yourself that all this "Makes America Great Again" when soon the US will not have a friend in the world. Good luck with your delusions.
.
US seem to think that it can have "balanced" trade as well as other countries buying US debt. That's not how any of that works...
In reply to 1/ by far the largest US… by Mewa
Trade debt is wrecking the long term prospects of The USA. No country would want the devastation our trade imbalance has caused The U.S. This needs to end, by any means necessary.
In reply to US seem to think that it can… by Neochrome
The over valued dollar is CAUSING the inequality by encouraging outsourcing. Continuing the deindustrialization course we're on is a not a viable option. Better to get this over with now, than AFTER The PRC rules the seas, as well
In reply to 1/ by far the largest US… by Mewa
Eurasia is the future. But meanwhile enjoy your little trade war.
Sure, Eurasian consumers can pick up the slack in demand from The U.S., no problem. I wish them luck; they're going to need it.
In reply to Eurasia is the future. by me or you