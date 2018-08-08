German Bomb Squad Called After Vibrator Shuts Down Berlin Airport

A 31-year-old man traveling with a bag full of sex toys was shocked on Tuesday when officials at Berlin's Schönefeld Airport paged him over the PA and asked him to explain "suspicious content" in his luggage, reports German newspaper Berliner Morgenpost.

By the time he made his way over to Terminal D, the bomb squad had arrived, and officials had shut down the terminal - which would delay passengers by around an hour.

However, he was reluctant to properly explain the contents of the bag -- possibly because of embarrassment, according to a federal police spokesperson -- saying instead that his luggage contained "technical stuff." -CNN

Passenger note #SXF airport: Due to police investigation concerning a piece of baggage, check-in at Terminal D is currently restricted. https://t.co/pRtVsNgEHh — Berlin Airport Service (@berlinairport) August 7, 2018

The passenger, who wishes to remain anonymous for professional reasons, told RT that he was taken to a separate area "where he watched a member of the bomb squad, clad in full protective gear, walk slowly towards his bag."

“After 60 tense minutes, [the member of the bomb squad] returned laughing. The hand grenade was in fact a vibrator from Ann Summers that my girlfriend and I had purchased two weeks previous,” the passenger told RT, which reports that the incident left "the assembled security forces in stitches as the red-faced passenger returned to find they'd missed their flight home."

Sometimes these things happen...