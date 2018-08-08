India Folds: Top Refiner Buys US Oil To Partially Replace Iranian Crude

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via Oilprice.com,
Indian Oil Corp, the biggest refiner in India, has purchased a total of 6 million barrels of U.S. crude oil for delivery between November and January, as it has started to look for a replacement of Iranian oil cargoes ahead of the U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil exports returning in early November.
The 6-million-barrel purchase was the first time that Indian Oil Corp (IOC) - which was the first Indian refiner to buy U.S. oil last summer - has bought U.S. crude oil through a mini-term tender, the Indian company’s Director of Finance A.K. Sharma told Reuters on Wednesday.
IOC is buying 2 million barrels of U.S. Mars for November delivery, one million barrels of Mars and Eagle Ford each in a combination cargo for December delivery, and 2 million barrels of Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS) to be delivered in January next year, Sharma said.
Ahead of the return of the U.S. sanctions on Iran, India’s state refiners boosted their Iranian oil purchases, pushing up Indian oil imports from Iran by 30 percent from June, to a record 768,000 bpd in July, according to preliminary tanker arrival data that Reuters has obtained from trade sources.
Iran is said to have started to offer India cargo insurance and tankers operated by Iranian companies as some Indian insurers have refused to cover oil cargoes from Iran in the face of the returning U.S. sanctions on Tehran.
Hindustan Petroleum was said to have cancelled a crude oil shipment from Iran after its insurer refused to provide coverage for the cargo on concern about U.S. sanctions.
India’s imports from Iran could start to slow from August as some big Indian refiners worry that their access to the U.S. financial system could be cut off if they continue to import Iranian oil, prompting them to reduce oil purchases from Tehran.
HPCL, for example, will not be buying oil from Iran in August, chairman M. K. Surana told Reuters last week, but did not elaborate on whether the refiner would resume importing Iranian oil after that.
The lesson: identifying and sanctioning "the new Hitler" (Iran) is good for American business.
Iran exported 27 million tons of crude to India last year. 6 million barrels from the US is hardly going to take up the slack for the amount that Iran exports to them in a single month.
https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/what-is-india-iran-oil-trade-…
India has always been meek - that’s the way they are - fence sitting enthusiasts !
Obviously they were threatened with sanctions (WAR) if they didn't buy USSA oil.
Only thing better would be if they bought high quality refined products! The gulf coast can deliver India!
After I just watched Lindsey Grahmn geefully say that the Iranian regime will fall without a shot being fired, you can sure bet a revolution will start very soon. Not sure what the hell they think will replace it. I doubt they care, but the Persians are a helluva lot more sophisticated than say the Bedouin.
this is going the way of ugly. iran will not take this smack down bully bullshit imo...
Isn't it just hilarious how the US is going after anybody who dares question its stoopid Zionist bullshit. Whack-a-mole foreign policy.
from a common sense point of view its crazy, they are next door neighbors and the extra distance should be heavily taxed b/c of the extra emissions thrown into the Earths atm, but who really cares about the Earth anyhoos? Its all about the money.
The same people that are coercing Europe to not turn to its reliable next door neighbour [Russia] and source energy from pipelines, but instead get it from across an entire fucking ocean by tankers from US shale.
We live in a world run by degenerate money worshippers with ZERO values. The worst part of all, are the spineless cucks in Europe that bend over to this absurdity.
As well as the absurdity of LNG which requires a massive amount of energy to get the -300° required to get NatGas into a liquid state instead of just sending it through a pipeline
From a common sense point of view. We need to continue tearing up what "green" Barry put in place. Then we can talk logistics.
First domino? I'm looking at you EU....
It's just a matter of time until the world gets tired of all the NeoCon bullshit. Being ordered around by a gang of crackpots out of Washington D.C. Alternative systems are coming as workarounds. Be careful what you wish for because the americans just might get it themselves.
The India mentioned in this article is a company not the country. That is what the US sanctions are targeting companies not countries.
US sanctions can go fuck themselves along with the people who drafted them.
Trump has already given India and China sanctions waivers,an Iranian bank setup shop in Mumbai to handle
the payments.Somebody is giving the Organ Monkey cover.Indian imports of Iranian oil are up 30%.
Trump has "given" China sanctions waivers... etc? Laughable. China isn't bowing to Trump on anything. In fact, they are ignoring Trump which is what the rest of the world should be doing.
Gee, if you do arithmetic, 768,000 BPD= 23 million barrels per month India is buying from Iran. At $65 per barrel, that equal $1.5 billion dollars.
India loses. They have to shut down their refinery to process the Shale oil so the cost exceeds the Iranian oil. China stopped buying US Oil so this shale is stockpiling and US Refiners don't want to stop and clean a refinery just to turn this into gas. Saudi loves the idea of killing shale.
Everything Trump Touches dies... including Capitalism.