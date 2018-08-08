Italian Bonds Tumble As Di Maio Threatens "Tough Tactics" Over EU Budget

Italian bond markets and bank stocks are getting battered following remarks by Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio warning that the Italian government is ready to repeat the tough tactics it used to win concessions from the European Union on migration in the forthcoming battle over the budget.
“We want to discuss these reforms with the European Union to obtain the margin for maneuver that will allow us to implement those measures” Di Maio said.
“That means doing the same as we did on immigration.”
The reaction was instant with BTP yields rising and prices dropping.
2Y BTP prices (the most frequently bought in Italy's buybacks) are sliding...
And 10Y Yields are jumping...
Just when you thought it was all safe again. Italy’s populist coalition wants enough flexibility to introduce a flat tax and a citizen’s income in next year’s budget without running foul of EU budget restrictions...
“It is possible to introduce both this measure and a flat tax and to respect European Union deficit limits, because this is a structural reform for Italy,” Di Maio said. “The European Union must listen to us in this phase when we want to protect citizens facing a social emergency.”
How flexible Brussels will be, we will have to see - we would expect the 'compromise' to be measured in "number of migrants."
Tough tactics? What are they going to do... ask for even MORE money?
Ask Draghi one simple question. Upon his retirement in 2019 where's he going to go? ;-)
Forza Italeave! Arrivedercitalia!
A secret US Treasury bailout might be coming Italy's way at some point unless Trump wants to inflict an unrecoverable wound onto the EU and publicly flirts the idea of possibly helping his new EU friend.
That flirtation and tease would submarine the EU. If the EU insists on ignoring Trump's Itan sanctions he'll talk the gloves off. It's my opinion that he's been moreorless restrained and we haven't seen him go full Mount Vesuvius yet.
The EU's days are numbered and the USD and stock/bond markets will do semi-crazy things that'll eventually necessitate a new 21st century Washingtion Agreement due to USD strength that'll jack up US markets.
Italy is in more debt and has greater unfunded liabilities than Turkey and Iran, yet these factors do not matter when grading Italian bonds and their interest rates @ 2.9%. Really? A completely rigged system. Some countries are favoured and some get smashed. Logic and economics is not a factor. It's what the markets say it is and that's it. Burn it fucking down.