"What Canada Did Was Unacceptable"; Saudis Weigh Further Measures "No Matter The Cost"

Update: Saudi foreign minister Adel Al-Jubeir has made a new statement - attempting to talk back The Kingdom's rhetoric somewhat (or perhaps avoid sending its Canadian asset prices tumbling into a firesale).
"What Canada did was unacceptable.
We in Saudi Arabia do not accept dictation, interference.
There is no need for mediation, Canada knows what it needs to do, it must change its policies, ways with The Kingdom.
The Saudi measures only apply to new investments [ZH: so no immediate asset dumping]
Saudis are still weighing other measures to take against Canada."
The Loonie rebounded...
* * *
The Saudis have escalated their fury towards Trudeau's "progressive" propaganda. Having expelled the Canadian ambassador, froze new trade and investment with the G7 member, suspended a student exchange program and halted Saudi Arabian Airlines flights to Canada, the Saudis are stepping up their pressure very directly.
The FT reports that the Saudi central bank and state pension funds have instructed their overseas asset managers to dispose of their Canadian equities, bonds and cash holdings “no matter the cost.”
Third-party managers are estimated to be mandated to invest more than $100bn of Saudi funds in global markets, executives say. While the proportion of that figure invested in Canadian holdings would be “fairly small in absolute terms,” the asset sale sent a strong message, one of the people said.
The sell-off began on Tuesday and underlines how the Gulf monarchy is flexing its financial and political muscle to warn foreign powers against what it regards as interference in its sovereign affairs.
“This is severe stuff,” said one banker.
The most immediate reaction appears to be in the currency...
Why are the Saudis doing this (aside from responding to Ottawa’s criticism of the arrest of a female activist)?
One Twitter wit noted - "to secure funding for the Tesla LBO?"
Comments
Canada asks US to intervene in 4, 3, 2...
on the bright side, should be some real values available to buy.
Those arrogant, holier-than-thou liberal scum Canadians need to be taught a good lesson.
I’m glad the Saudis are showing some spine.
In reply to Canada asks US to intervene… by jmack
Saudi's look like Joo's...
Saudi's act like Joo's...
Are Saudi's really Joo's dressed in nightgowns?
Let's see who is the first angry Jew to respond with a fact-less derogatory comment...
BarkingCat is the Winner...
In reply to Those arrogant holier than… by bismillah
They look like inbred morons. You write like one.
Now, go back to night school and try to get your GED.
In reply to Saudi's look like Joo's… by Yellow_Snow
Canadian Missed
In reply to They look like inbred morons… by BarkingCat
While I am no nationalist as our criminal, er, I mean political class is as corrupt and nefarious as every other, and hold that 'free' trade is just a ruse to help enrich further the corporate/financial oligarchs of each country involved (to say little of the self-sufficiency eroded by such trade), I am confused why so many commenters are so anti-Canadian with this particular issue. Saudi Arabia has shown itself in many (all?) instances to be one of the most despotic nation-states on the planet (with an awful lot of help by the US Empire). That ties between SA and Canada are deteriorating at a significant rate is actually quite pleasing to this Canadian. While we don't have the 'leverage' that many countries do, no one should likely be allying itself with Saudi Arabia...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Canadian Missed by bamawatson
I’ve been asleep on this, can someone tell me in 142 characters or less what Canada did to poor Saudi Arabia ?
In reply to vv by skbull44
Read my post below.
In reply to I’ve been asleep on this,… by NoDecaf
Your post below seemed a little jaded...
I suppose somewhere in the middle is the probable truth.
It's one boy king to another throwing insults, mostly. And as to you throwing insults at the Donald for not acting out your fantasies.., well the man only has so much slack to move, as Washington is one huge snake pit with vipers like you just waiting for a misstep.
Now kissoff...
In reply to Read my post below. by veritas semper…
I really don't care about what happens to either. Canada is my neighbor and I view them from that perspective no matter how much I may disagree with their choices in Politics as I'm sure they feel about ours
In reply to Your post below seemed a… by gmrpeabody
I’m surprised that more people aren’t on Canada’s side here. All the railing about SA supplying ISIS (or whatever their name of the day today is) and people think Canada is being hollier then thou?
What happened was SA jailed someone for speaking out against the government. His wife fled to Canada and Canada gave her citizenship. SA then jailed some of his family and Canada demanded their release.
Canada is being punished for speaking out against human rights abuses in SA, and for SA being put as the head of the human rights commission of the UN. Next will either be Canada escalating and denouncing the war in Yemen and funding ISIS or typical backing down.
The Canadian government’s position is basicly speaking out against the media narrative of SA not doing anything wrong and holding them accountable for their actions. The US will be on SA’s side because talking about how SA is worse than Syria, Iran and Russia combined in human rights and how they directly fund terrorism undermines the push to intervene in Syria and Iran.
In reply to Your post below seemed a… by gmrpeabody
I have no issue with Canada, I do have many issues with the "Royal" house of Saud. But I have issues with all forms of so called Royalty. I suppose Canada is owned by the British Royalty to this day, I suspect the US may be as well under some weird secret agreement reached after the war of 1812, the war not really spoken about
In reply to I’m surprised that more… by Iskiab
Trudeau better hope he doesn't end up at the Riyadh Ritz.
"Sir, where's our Prime Minister?"
"Oh, he's just hanging around the hotel."
In reply to I have no issue with Canada,… by JimmyJones
Where's MbS?
In reply to Trudeau better hope he doesn… by shovelhead
How funny would it be if someone called 911 for an ambulance saying there was a bus load of pale sick looking people at the rest stop?
if you see something, say something right?
In reply to I’m surprised that more… by Iskiab
You are right. If Canadians had any respect left for the Trudeau government he would be supported. Trudeau spent all of his goodwill in the early part of his term. Now he is despised by all except the invading foreigners which keep getting special treatment. Canadians do not want a meddling globalist soy boy in charge.
In reply to I’m surprised that more… by Iskiab
I love Canada.., they do have their share of Libtard asshats, as do we.
I guess that if the Donald was really the King of the world, he could tell SA where to stick it. If he tried that today, his remains would be impeached and the McCain's of the world would be prancing around beating their chests.
In reply to Read my post below. by veritas semper…
When the Tranny Trudeau started dissing President trump, that's when he lost me. Saudis are a different breed of disagreeables completely.
However, at least the Saudis do not pretend to be do-gooders like Trudeau does. Complete Fakery is Trudeau. he is more dangerous to his people then SA.
In reply to I love Canada.., they do… by gmrpeabody
Cutting all ties with Saudi Arabia, the sooner the better!
In reply to vv by skbull44
Canada changed the rules. Canadian Diplomacy- yakking about nothing and achieving nothing behind the scenes. Now they are bitch slapping dictatorships on Twitter.
That is reserved for Trump. He has the guns and the economy. Taking selfies with Transvestites isn't in the same league.
In reply to vv by skbull44
How will the Canadian Lady Boy respond?
In reply to Canadian Missed by bamawatson
THE DOCUMENTED JEWISH ROOTS OF SAUDI ROYAL FAMILY
https://concisepolitics.com/2016/04/28/the-documented-jewish-roots-of-s…
GET EDUCATED !!!
In reply to They look like inbred morons… by BarkingCat
Stop eating your Yellow Snow. You must be a self-hating Joo.
In reply to THE DOCUMENTED JEWISH ROOTS… by Yellow_Snow
hence the similarity.
I remember once seeing a bunch of pale / sick looking people all looking the same (visiting Niagara Falls) - my brother explained to me - they were some kind of Amish. Then an hour or so later I went back to use the toilet at the visitors' center and I saw another bunch of pale, sick-looking bunch of related looking strange people wearing similar black uniform - and I told my brother - look another Amish group. He said no - these were ortodox jews. He could tell by the uniform they were wearing
They looked exactly like the Amish bunch - pale, not at all healthy, all with the same kind of defect and strange looking similarity.
Moral of the story - when you are inbred you all look similar
In reply to They look like inbred morons… by BarkingCat
Canada...the country will a tiny military (60,000 active?) and a giant mouth.
The House of Saud just told you to STFU.
In reply to Saudi's look like Joo's… by Yellow_Snow
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
►►► http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Canada...the country will a… by sheikurbootie
You can tell me anything darling. I'm open minded, especially for girls like you. I like them with no brain and big tits. Sometimes a camel toe adds up to the charm...
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by roea.rita
Bravo
In reply to You can tell me anything… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Canada used to be known for "punching above its weight". And mini-Trudeau is known for punching out an alcoholic drug addict. Now he is taking his bantam weight into bare-knuckle brawling and getting his socks knocked off.
Obama without a teleprompter.
In reply to Canada...the country will a… by sheikurbootie
I guess you Joo-o-phobes are going to go batshiat crazy when Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and a few others create a pact to counter Iran. That is if the Iranian government is still standing.
In reply to Saudi's look like Joo's… by Yellow_Snow
Keep on eating the yellow snow you dumb fuck.
In reply to Saudi's look like Joo's… by Yellow_Snow
There is a massive decrease in the sale of red and white checked table cloths in Canada, as Canadians are unsure of what to boycott from Saudi Arabia
In reply to Those arrogant holier than… by bismillah
far more holy than your average scum yank
In reply to Those arrogant holier than… by bismillah
Yes, the Saudis are real...princes.
In reply to Those arrogant holier than… by bismillah
Stick your nose in someone else’s business, get it punched. That is the way it use to be. COEXIST...Mind Your Own Business.
In reply to Those arrogant holier than… by bismillah
bismillah are you american? I'm guessing Saudi.
The US can't offend a good customer buying lot's of Military Equipment to fight Yemen. Where also get's a lot of it's oil from. And finally revenue from oil sales goes right back in the US buying up debt that is impossible to pay back.
Where's your spine?
In reply to Those arrogant holier than… by bismillah
psychopaths have no spine or honor - only greed and acting skills
In reply to bismillah are you american?… by Pgg1507
Pigg1507
Look up where Saudi oil goes. Where's your brain?
In reply to bismillah are you american?… by Pgg1507
You are descibing the mentally ill and sexually abused and abusive Justin Trudeau. Canadians hate him now.
In reply to Those arrogant holier than… by bismillah
I'm a Canadian and I agree with you.
Freeland, almost all Canadian politicians think Canada is a 'big cheese' and we are not.
Glad to see the boy king Trudeau getting his hair tussled.
If he was smart, which he isn't, he should ask for Freeland's resignation RIGHT FUCKING NOW!!!!!!
In reply to Those arrogant holier than… by bismillah
So you're OK with what the Saudis do in the human rights arena and thus Canadians are scum... what does that say about u Yanky doodle randies????
In reply to Those arrogant holier than… by bismillah
its funny because its the homosexual,darkie,feminazi and muslim loving liberals that have pissed off the ragheads. Canadians are too sanctimonious to learn a lesson from anyone.
In reply to Those arrogant holier than… by bismillah
Is there really anything worth having in Cucknada?
In reply to Canada asks US to intervene… by jmack
Fresh water
In reply to Is there really anything… by tmosley
Awesome fishing in the northern lakes. And Maple syrup.
In reply to Fresh water by Laughing.Man
I just ordered some maple syrup...as a thank you to Canada for insulting the Saudis
In reply to Awesome fishing in the… by Ghost of PartysOver
Is it sellable? Seems like the US would be the only customer there and you would have to move it a few thousand miles to do so.
In reply to Fresh water by Laughing.Man
I don't see why not. Ship it via pipelines.
In reply to Is it sellable? Seems like… by tmosley
.... some of the French Canadian chics are pretty hot .... then theres gold and silver ... besides that ....?
In reply to Is there really anything… by tmosley
Timber, snow, oil, minerals, snow, wheat, potash, canola, snow, hubris, bullshit... did I mention snow?
In reply to .... some of the French… by Disgoatled Grunt