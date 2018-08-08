"What Canada Did Was Unacceptable"; Saudis Weigh Further Measures "No Matter The Cost"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/08/2018 - 09:43

Update: Saudi foreign minister Adel Al-Jubeir has made a new statement - attempting to talk back The Kingdom's rhetoric somewhat (or perhaps avoid sending its Canadian asset prices tumbling into a firesale).

"What Canada did was unacceptable.

We in Saudi Arabia do not accept dictation, interference.

There is no need for mediation, Canada knows what it needs to do, it must change its policies, ways with The Kingdom.

The Saudi measures only apply to new investments [ZH: so no immediate asset dumping]

Saudis are still weighing other measures to take against Canada."

The Loonie rebounded...

*  *  *

The Saudis have escalated their fury towards Trudeau's "progressive" propaganda. Having expelled the Canadian ambassador, froze new trade and investment with the G7 member, suspended a student exchange program and halted Saudi Arabian Airlines flights to Canada, the Saudis are stepping up their pressure very directly.

The FT reports that the Saudi central bank and state pension funds have instructed their overseas asset managers to dispose of their Canadian equities, bonds and cash holdings “no matter the cost.”

Third-party managers are estimated to be mandated to invest more than $100bn of Saudi funds in global markets, executives say. While the proportion of that figure invested in Canadian holdings would be “fairly small in absolute terms,” the asset sale sent a strong message, one of the people said.

The sell-off began on Tuesday and underlines how the Gulf monarchy is flexing its financial and political muscle to warn foreign powers against what it regards as interference in its sovereign affairs.

“This is severe stuff,” said one banker.

The most immediate reaction appears to be in the currency...

Why are the Saudis doing this (aside from responding to Ottawa’s criticism of the arrest of a female activist)?

One Twitter wit noted - "to secure funding for the Tesla LBO?"

skbull44 bamawatson Wed, 08/08/2018 - 09:04

While I am no nationalist as our criminal, er, I mean political class is as corrupt and nefarious as every other, and hold that 'free' trade is just a ruse to help enrich further the corporate/financial oligarchs of each country involved (to say little of the self-sufficiency eroded by such trade), I am confused why so many commenters are so anti-Canadian with this particular issue. Saudi Arabia has shown itself in many (all?) instances to be one of the most despotic nation-states on the planet (with an awful lot of help by the US Empire). That ties between SA and Canada are deteriorating at a significant rate is actually quite pleasing to this Canadian. While we don't have the 'leverage' that many countries do, no one should likely be allying itself with Saudi Arabia...

 

gmrpeabody veritas semper… Wed, 08/08/2018 - 09:28

Your post below seemed a little jaded...

I suppose somewhere in the middle is the probable truth.

It's one boy king to another throwing insults, mostly. And as to you throwing insults at the Donald for not acting out your fantasies.., well the man only has so much slack to move, as Washington is one huge snake pit with vipers like you just waiting for a misstep.

Now kissoff...

Iskiab gmrpeabody Wed, 08/08/2018 - 09:40

I’m surprised that more people aren’t on Canada’s side here.  All the railing about SA supplying ISIS (or whatever their name of the day today is) and people think Canada is being hollier then thou?

What happened was SA jailed someone for speaking out against the government.  His wife fled to Canada and Canada gave her citizenship.  SA then jailed some of his family and Canada demanded their release.

Canada is being punished for speaking out against human rights abuses in SA, and for SA being put as the head of the human rights commission of the UN.  Next will either be Canada escalating and denouncing the war in Yemen and funding ISIS or typical backing down.  

The Canadian government’s position is basicly speaking out against the media narrative of SA not doing anything wrong and holding them accountable for their actions.  The US will be on SA’s side because talking about how SA is worse than Syria, Iran and Russia combined in human rights and how they directly fund terrorism undermines the push to intervene in Syria and Iran.

JimmyJones Iskiab Wed, 08/08/2018 - 09:42

I have no issue with Canada, I do have many issues with the "Royal" house of Saud. But I have issues with all forms of so called Royalty. I suppose Canada is owned by the British Royalty to this day, I suspect the US may be as well under some weird secret agreement reached after the war of 1812, the war not really spoken about 

Kayman skbull44 Wed, 08/08/2018 - 09:29

Canada changed the rules. Canadian Diplomacy- yakking about nothing and achieving nothing behind the scenes. Now they are bitch slapping dictatorships on Twitter.

That is reserved for Trump. He has the guns and the economy. Taking selfies with Transvestites isn't in the same league.

Killdo BarkingCat Wed, 08/08/2018 - 09:28

hence the similarity. 

I remember once seeing a bunch of pale / sick looking people all looking the same (visiting Niagara Falls) - my brother explained to me - they were some kind of Amish. Then an hour or so later I went back to use the toilet at the visitors' center and I saw another bunch of pale, sick-looking bunch of related looking strange people wearing similar black uniform - and I told my brother - look another Amish group. He said no  - these were ortodox jews. He could tell by the uniform they were wearing

They looked exactly like the Amish bunch - pale, not at all healthy, all with the same kind of defect and strange looking similarity. 

Moral of the story - when you are inbred you all look similar