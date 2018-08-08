Tesla Board Responds To Musk LBO Plan Amid Furious Controversy, And One Burning Question

Update: almost one day after the Musk tweet, Tesla Board members Brad Buss, Robyn Denholm, Ira Ehrenpreis, Antonio Gracias, Linda Johnson Rice, and James Murdoch, finally issued a statement:
Last week, Elon opened a discussion with the board about taking the company private. This included discussion as to how being private could better serve Tesla’s long-term interests, and also addressed the funding for this to occur. The board has met several times over the last week and is taking the appropriate next steps to evaluate this.
It was not immediately clear just what the board means when it says it will "address the funding" for the deal to occur if, as Musk said previously, it was already secured.
* * *
No company has the ability to twist a wedge of discord as deeply and mercilessly between its fanatical fan base and its rabid skeptics and shorts as Tesla, and one day after Elon Musk's shocking, bizarre Tesla "going private" declaration on twitter, coupled with a vow that "funding is secured", the disagreement has, predictably, never been greater.
On one hand, there are those who say the deal can happen, and not only that but it would eventually take place at a higher price than the stated $420/share, a valuation of $82 billion which would make it the biggest LBO in history, far greater than the ill-fated (and subsequently bankrupt) TXU which marked the peak of the last financial bubble. Keep in mind TXU had gobs of positive free cash flow when it was LBOed over a decade ago; Tesla has lost money on an operating basis every year since going public and has been burning through billions of dollars.
This morning, Baird analyst, and Tesla cheerleader, Ben Kallo said that Tesla holders would likely push for a go-private price above the $420 per share that Musk suggested, and the stock price may top that mark as investors demand a higher premium and shorts cover positions. To be sure, with the stock trading over $50 below the LBO price, the market clearly sees "problems" with the deal as it is structure.
As Kallo further notes, Musk’s comment that "funding has been secured" for the deal indicates that the company has access to multiple external capital sources (even if Musk has inexplicably refused to discuss these, more on that below). Kallo also claims that Tesla’s decision not to issue shares for the reported 3%-5% stake taken by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund underscores company’s confidence in its ability to generate capital internally.
Loup Ventures analyst and managing partner Gene Munster, echoed Kallo's optimism, saying that taking Tesla private "makes a ton of sense" from Musk’s perspective although even Munster - another of Tesla’s biggest bulls - assigns a small likelihood that the deal goes through. "Musk does not want to run a public company,” Munster said. “Our guess is there is a 1 in 3 chance he can actually pull this off."
Then there are the skeptics.
Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne said that a leveraged buyout model wouldn’t work if existing investors were to remain as Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims they will. "The outcome largely hinges on what "funding is secured" means," Osborne wrote. "What are the plans for capital funding plans for going forward post the potential transaction? We continue to see the company’s capital needs as much higher than the company is able to generate from operations under optimistic scenarios."
Short-sellers were even more vocal: "The market doesn’t believe him," said David Kudla, CEO of Mainstay Capital Management quoted by Bloomberg, which is shorting Tesla. "His credibility has come into question over a number of things. If this were real, you’d expect the stock to go closer to $420 a share than it has."
It's not just the stock that has doubts about the deal: as we showed yesterday, Tesla's bonds, which have a 101 Change of Control put, meaning they would trade to 101 cents of par in case of a take out, barely budged yesterday, rising only as high as 92.2 cents on the dollar.
But the biggest question that remains is why, despite stating that "funding has been secured", did Musk not disclose where it is coming from.
“It is important to note that, as of today, no details have been provided with regards to what ‘Funding secured’ means,” said Evercore ISI analyst George Galliers. "Depending on where the private funding may come from, going private may provide Tesla with deeper pockets from strategic investor and freedom from the volatility of public markets."
Alternatively, and potentially a trigger for an avalanche of lawsuits, Musk could have simply fibbed, and sent out his tweet without either funding, or a discussion with lawyers of what the implications of his statement are.
And here a bigf problem for Musk emerges, because as @TeslaAgnostic points out, merely the intent of a "going private" transaction, triggers rule 13E-3, which requires the company to file a Schedule 13E-3 with the SEC as well as furnish the required disclosures to the company's shareholders. Note: the rule is triggered in either case, even if the intent to go private is ultimately unsuccessful.
Continuing down the skeptical path, we note one of the best original critiques of both the announced transaction, and the considerations that it will be facing which Elon Musk appears to have largely ignored during his series of tweets. The following is courtesy of @ElonBachman:
Observations about @elonmusk's $420 LBO announcement:
First, the context is odd: Musk promised on the conference call that $TSLA will be forever profitable. So why does he need to go private to "end negative propaganda from shorts"? And why let them off the hook at $420?
Musk suggests there will be no controlling shareholder in the LBO. He also says financing is already arranged. Ergo, he implies a syndicate of lenders has already signed documents for the deal. This is odd for two reasons...
- First, Musk recently rebuffed an investment offer from Saudi Arabia. If you're passing the hat for the largest LBO syndicate in history, why say no to a big check?
- Second, a $70B syndicate would involve numerous banks, dozens of lawyers, and multiple boards of directors. It's been [over] 12 hours since the announcement, and none of these parties has confirmed Musk's claims.
Which raises a general point: a $70B dollar deal is a Jupiter-sized briar patch of legal and regulatory rules. It's a minutely choreographed thing, with legal risk for any party that says or does the wrong thing at the wrong time. With that in mind:
Why did $TSLA not request a trading halt until an hour after Musk's tweet? Why did the company belatedly post an email from Musk, rather than an official statement? Why did Tesla not file an 8-K disclosing details of the purported LBO?
Musk says he will not sell in the deal. What about his ~$800M in margin loans? Will lenders accept illiquid collateral? What about change of control provisions on $TSLA's debt? Who will fund the mandatory tender?
Why did Musk's initial tweets portray this as a done deal, if his subsequent email revealed it to be merely his intention?
Were these plans in the works when Musk publicly predicted a "short burn of the century" and a short squeeze larger than Volkswagen? Were they in the works when he aggressively purchased $TSLA shares in the premarket?
If this deal is real, it won't be wrapped up for at least 6 months, and probably longer: a) need to assemble an independent board to vote on the deal (a court ruling this year decided that $TSLA's board is not independent of Musk), b) need a proxy statement with extensive risk disclosures (some think this is why $TSLA couldn't take the Saudi PIPE in the first place), c) need a shareholder vote, d) need antitrust review, even if perfunctory.
Meanwhile, cash burn continues - in order to avoid default on their ABL, they must have cash/avail on Jan 1, 2019 sufficient to cover both 2019 convert maturities as well as a $400M buffer. That comes to $1.8B. At June they had $2.2B of cash and are burning close to $1B per quarter. Tough math.
Musk says shareholders won't be forced to sell. How does that work? A private company with thousands of shareholders is still required to make SEC filings. How will unaccredited investors retain shares?
The fact that none of these details was alluded to by Musk is further evidence that Musk has not discussed the deal with lawyers. Which brings us back to the question: how do you line up $70B in financing without involving a legal team?
By now you will have deduced my skepticism that this deal is real. Gambits like this are not uncommon at penny stock companies facing liquidity problems. And Musk is facing liquidity and possibly regulatory problems.
Is this his attempt to manage his legacy? To make fans think they were all about to be called up to the $70B rapture, but at the last minute the dastardly shorts and regulators pulled down heaven?
For now the market remains torn: while the stock jumped on the double whammy of the Saudi investment news and the Musk going private "deal", the price is well below the $420 target price... and dropping in the pre-market.
The good news is that the price of TSLA remains above the $359.8676 conversion price on some $920 billion of convertible bonds due March 2019, giving the company the option not to pay down the note in cash but to convert it into more TSLA stock. And for Tesla whether private or not, with its multi-billion annual cash burn, and a rapidly declining cash balance, avoiding repaying this debt is critical. In fact, it may explain Musk's entire "half-baked" LBO diversion.
Now the only question is if the regulators have also noticed and will finally start asking questions.
Comments
Don't overthink this. The primary dealer banks really hate competition, especially when it comes to fraud and "market" manipulation...
People fail to understand Musk plays "We the People" as well, or better, than Trump.
It is immensely amusing to watch people get their panties all tided up in knots. If we are constantly being triggered, maybe the problem is us rather than them.
In reply to The primary dealer banks… by LawsofPhysics
Always hide the dirt. Just another con for the terminally stupid.
Just go stick your wee wee in a blender, you'll have a better outcome than buying private TESLA at $420. He'll suck the money out of that company so fast one day you'll feel like you woke up with a wet Trojan hanging out of your ass.
In reply to People fail to understand… by Cognitive Dissonance
Now Elon, about those taxpayer subsidies that you have been living on for years... Are you going to right us a check or just send us an ACH for reimbursement?
In reply to Always hide the dirt. Just… by Last of the Mi…
this guy already said he owned 20% of the company; all the fanboys and girls that are salivating to stay invested IF they go private deserve to be the bagholders with NO transparency.......just the way musk wants it.
In reply to Now Elon, about those… by Keyser
I imagine the LBO going something like this...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GrmEnjMqua0
In reply to this guy already said he… by spastic_colon
As long as Liam Neesons plays Elon in the movie I'm good
In reply to I imagine the LBO going… by Jtrillian
Ahhh...the classic "Theranos finance model" they are teaching these days.
hip.
In reply to this guy already said he… by spastic_colon
"Where is the 13E-3?"
he left it in the submarine
In reply to Now Elon, about those… by Keyser
I have no credible opinion on Elon and his financing.
However, you can tell the big money insiders, who have their plants all over the SEC are pissed...because they get all the inside info out of the SEC. Elon, dropping his bomb without having initiated the 13E-3 breaks the insider trading protocol with the big boys on wall street that were balls to the wall short on Tesla.
I can't believe what I'm hearing in my own head, a silent cheer for Elon on this one.
ps. Maybe when Elon was in China THIS is what he was discussing. the Chinese love Teslas.
In reply to "Where is the 13E-3?" he… by bamawatson
I dunno, watching Tesla and Saudi Arabia both lose their minds at the same time makes me wonder.....what Israel's up to.
I guess I'm just old fashioned in this regard.
Plus, the Israelis have to be in the center of the FB-Goog-Twitter-YouTube global panopticon bullshit.
Too much is going sideways at the same time. Something is afoot.
Trump circling Ukraine very, very quietly.
Getting ready to cut Israel and Saudi loose on their own in the ME.
Syria and Afghanistan shutting down.
Globalist gambit getting green gills.
What about the drugs?
What about the weapon smuggling?
What about the human trafficking?
What about the money laundering?
It's all soooooooo inconvenient........
In reply to I have no credible opinion… by Antifaschistische
Ya, and the payout is in us treasuries
In reply to I have no credible opinion… by Antifaschistische
Another stupid argument!
Why would he need to pay back subsidies? The government subsidized them because we have a need for electric cars, and the government got more electric cars.
You losers think you have a case, you have no case. You try to make a profit on the demise of people that are working and building great things. You are losers, and you lost. He outsmarted you, and now you whine and lie and snivel like worthless little pussies because you're losing money.
LOSERS!
In reply to Now Elon, about those… by Keyser
I don't like the subsidies either,
is Tesla a Govt hedge on oil disruption or diminishing supply, looks like it?
The auto pilot stuff I'm not crazy about for a number of reasons. If it helps the Govt control our behavior or movement, I am against it. Pay cash for everything possible.
I hope they keep pushing battery tech, and drive systems to materials sourced and manufactured in the US, preferably widely available materials.
A solar cell film skin on the vehicles would be nice if it doesn't add much or any weight. Good incentive to wash the car regularly.
In reply to Now Elon, about those… by Keyser
I suspect he's a bit short on cash and decided to take it from the people shorting him.
Looks like it worked, I'd be surprised if it was legal though.
In reply to Always hide the dirt. Just… by Last of the Mi…
>> feeling like waking up with a wet Trojan hanging out of your ass. <<
I wonder if this graphic expression will ever be included in the Oxford Dictionary.
In reply to Always hide the dirt. Just… by Last of the Mi…
At least he used a condom.
In reply to Always hide the dirt. Just… by Last of the Mi…
Unfortunately for ZH posters Musk has more balls and brains than the lot of them. I'm for Tesla pulling through.
In reply to People fail to understand… by Cognitive Dissonance
It doesn't take any guts to take on challenges when you are a billionaire.
In reply to Unfortunately for ZH posters… by messystateofaffairs
He gotcha, you lose!
In reply to The primary dealer banks… by LawsofPhysics
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
►►► http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to He gotcha, you lose! by PitBullsRule
I never thought you would do such thing. Learning to read and write is so challenging that it borders to impossible for you. Congrats.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by roea.rita
If musk was not CIA sponsored he would be in trouble for this. Nothing happened to zuckerborg for his bs either.
In reply to The primary dealer banks… by LawsofPhysics
$50 B Cap, Social Engineering Company dubbed state-capitalism... I guess only the elites will be Investors if they go private. CFR Agenda for commerce and social control is offset by drive to get people off the road, tax them on pollution, driving, transportation, fuel use...? Deep state has the 'fix' in on this one.
In reply to If musk was not CIA… by apocalypticbrother
Comrade you are very foolish.
Russia needs to stop worrying about electric cars and start developing an economy that doesn't depend on pulling oil out of the frozen Russia dirt.
You guys can do better than this.
In reply to If musk was not CIA… by apocalypticbrother
Don't overthink this. There are no banks involved, only voices in Musk's head.
In reply to The primary dealer banks… by LawsofPhysics
perhaps Elon is channeling Theranos ?
It worked for many years, some time ago, in some alternate universe.
That makes the most sense.
In reply to Don't overthink this. There… by ShrNfr
Tesla has a $230 million convertible note coming due in November if the stock price doesn't reach $560.64 by that time.
We all know that Tesla is fast approaching a cash crunch, so you have to ask if King Elon is trying to manipulate the stock price to avoid finding the coin to pay that note.
In reply to The primary dealer banks… by LawsofPhysics
or finding his own private convenient self-generated "EXIT PLAN".
the board will just fire him.
In reply to Tesla has a $230 million… by GunnerySgtHartman
Islam is poison
EVERY religion is poison...
In reply to Islam is poison by Disgoatled Grunt
Meanwhile, I'm continuing with the design for installing a turbo LS in a Tesla.
And no sign or whisper from any investor yet. So some idiots are gonna invest 72B in his fairy tale story? Please, please wake up.
It's not Inside trading if you are Sitting on the Fence.. at least i think I am sort of Sure, maybe.
With the Saudis on board the next Teslal ought to bee named the 9/11..............
With the Saudis on board, the next Tesla will have an internal combustion engine....
In reply to With the Saudis on board the… by RagaMuffin
Just a small one in case the batteries dies!
In reply to With the Saudis on board,… by Agent P
Wrong tribe...
In reply to With the Saudis on board the… by RagaMuffin
Porsche 911 was a beauty....oh.
In reply to With the Saudis on board the… by RagaMuffin
From a securities lawyer with over 30yers in the business via twitter
Kate's Dad @KASDad 16h16 hours ago
More
Accidentally caught 3 min. on #CNBC just now. Someone nailed this on the head. #ElonMusk needed to get $TSLA price up to force conversion on the converts coming due or he had to raise cash. Incredible fraud if that is what he did, pumped stock. $SPX $NDX $IWM
Good point this did spill over into other markets. If this is fraud, many traders have a bone to pick and Elon done shot himself in da foot!
In reply to From a securities lawyer… by 2rigged2fail
Thus far pre-market trading is unimpressed with the claim Musk is making.
I can't wait for the inevitable "Enron: Smartest Guys in the Room" style documentary where everyone says "nobody could have predicted that Tesla was a giant scam...."
It'll be played off as the shock of the century with "talking head" pundits on display for weeks and weeks. Well, unless Trump farts or something.
In reply to I can't wait for the… by JoeTurner
Is this like saying you’re gonna take your ball and go home, if I don’t agree that you hit a homer instead of the pop-up fowl that everyone else saw?
Taking Tesla private insulates its capital base from the usual crowd of speculative whores who play in the public market and invites durable capital with staying power to participate in the company's mission. Get it done Musk.
Does it insulate investors from cash burn?
In reply to Taking Tesla private… by messystateofaffairs
If you think "speculative whores" in the SECONDARY equity market are bad for the company's mission, wait until you get a load of LBO creditors when debt terms need to be renegotiated.
In reply to Taking Tesla private… by messystateofaffairs
The good news is that the price of TSLA remains above the $359.8676 conversion price on some $920 billion of convertible bonds due March 2019...
$920B? HOLY CRAP! /lolz
I had no idea it'd be so much. I won't pay it. [/Hotel Manager, Ghostbusters]
Some expensive tents right there...
In reply to The good news is that the… by buzzsaw99