New Hampshire Dems Dump Clinton From Fundraising Dinner

It's not been a great couple of weeks for former President Bill Clinton. Having been heckled by angry Dutch hookers in Amsterdam, Hillary's husband has been scrubbed from the New Hampshire Democratic Party's annual fundraising dinner.

As The Daily Caller reports, New Hampshire Democrats had been under some pressure from left-leaning Democrats as well as Republicans to change the name of the event because of sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations made against Clinton.

Bill Clinton will be replaced by Eleanor Roosevelt as the event's namesake.

This is not the first time NH Dems have been "forced" to make changes: The party changed the name of the gala from the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in 2016 amid a wave of criticism over former Presidents Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson’s links to slavery.

Daily Caller's Chuck Ross notes Ray Buckley, the chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, said in a statement announcing the name change.

“The Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner is particularly fitting given our party’s steadfast commitment to electing Democratic women,” “This event will help support and elect Democrats up and down the ballot who share the same values of social and economic justice as Eleanor Roosevelt.”

We wonder who will be the event's namesake next year? Ocasio-Cortez?