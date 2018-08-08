New Hampshire Dems Dump Clinton From Fundraising Dinner

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:12

It's not been a great couple of weeks for former President Bill Clinton. Having been heckled by angry Dutch hookers in Amsterdam, Hillary's husband has been scrubbed from the New Hampshire Democratic Party's annual fundraising dinner.

As The Daily Caller reports, New Hampshire Democrats had been under some pressure from left-leaning Democrats as well as Republicans to change the name of the event because of sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations made against Clinton.

Bill Clinton will be replaced by Eleanor Roosevelt as the event's namesake.

This is not the first time NH Dems have been "forced" to make changes: The party changed the name of the gala from the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in 2016 amid a wave of criticism over former Presidents Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson’s links to slavery

Daily Caller's Chuck Ross notes Ray Buckley, the chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, said in a statement announcing the name change.

“The Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner is particularly fitting given our party’s steadfast commitment to electing Democratic women,

“This event will help support and elect Democrats up and down the ballot who share the same values of social and economic justice as Eleanor Roosevelt.”

We wonder who will be the event's namesake next year? Ocasio-Cortez?

Tags
Politics
Social Issues
Accounting & Tax Preparation

Comments

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 10
Free This jcaz Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:14 Permalink

hhhaaaaaahahhhahaa, the Clintonista's are mud, the Bushka's too! Ofaggot was the Manchurian Candidate! All of the big club! Who will emerge the lead these democratic socialists = communists now is the question! Beware!

two words = Petro-Dolla! The US reserve must stand so the hegemony continues!

The fiat system in the US was setup to fund the Vietnam War and continues to this day. Nixon was a sneaky one, closed the gold window!

Now look at our DEBT - it is out of control, and we are all gonna fry for it one day. Then there is the illegal Fed, making sure the pain is not too severe! One day it is going to spiral out of control and there will be capitulation!

The king dolla will die a slow death, but the world is awash with it, pumping through the veins of every CB! There will be much pain, until a new paradigm evolves. Tiny nation states all over the world - the squid will lose control at that point!

Now the communist left want to go full retard!

Think local. This game of thrones has to end!

I love America, I hate our .gov!!!!!!! They have become control freaks - Patriot Act, NDAA, Obamacare and the rest!

My family were the first settlers! But I am no more American than any other fine citizen here.

Equal justice under the law, and we have become a lawless nation of tyrants and serfs!

A law for thee and a law for me! That has to end!!!!

I lived through a civil war and it was bloody, I barely escaped that country but with a bag of clothes, had to leave everything behind!

We had 30 people outside of our home chanting they were gonna chop our heads off and throw them into the sea. I have seen much death and destruction, it was not pretty!

Social Democrats caused it, just like they are going to cause it here! Mark my words.

Antifa is but one organization, but there are many others in the shadows, and they will all marry up one day, then boom...everyone will be confronted with danger!

I hope for peace and harmony, but the left, and even some on the right, are intent on changing the system from the Constitution to outright communism.

You can take what I say or not, I have experienced it, and will bring it up to warn others, and I will stand against it, cause there is no way I let them take the Constitution down without a fight!

I am not running anywhere now!

The corrupt US Corp! Spying on everyone to maintain control!

EDIT - all these down arrows will not stop me people! You think I am full of shit, but just wait and see! I bet the everyday German, Russian, Chinese citizen in their days prior to their horror felt the same way! Complacent and smug in their security. Carry on, I will eat the down arrows and gross mischaracterization of me all day, month and year long!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 6
FireBrander Free This Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:14 Permalink

1. "criticism over former Presidents Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson’s links to slavery. "

Ho-Ho, Ha-Ha! Bill Clinton is at the level of "Slave Owner" in the eye's of the Democratic Party...but I thought he was America's "First Black President"?

2. Bill Clinton is the master of getting Bill Clinton elected...but he is poison when he tries to "help" others get elected. A few times, it looked/sounded like he was purposely sinking Hillary and they even locked him in the basement for a while when he should have been out "helping" her.

Reminds me of Trump on this topic...people love Trump, breakdown the voting place doors to vote for him...but Trump "endorsements"; meh!...that's some odd shit to wrap your head around.

3. The Clinton replacements are going to be even more damaging than the Clinton's at the National Level. The "New Stars" of the Democratic Party send everyone (not living in a shit-hole) running to for vote for the other, far less Evil, choice.

4. Fitting caption for the Clintons' Headstone: "We did everything we said we didn't do..."

5. When are we going to burn the paintings, smash the busts and topple the statues of America's past "slave owners"? ISIS did a bang up job in Syria "removing" monuments and records.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
lock-stick Killtruck Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC SPAMMER!!!

•• Free This (ABOVE, in all his 7th grade glory - JACKASS  as new icon!)

•• roea.rita ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")

•• Adolfsteinbergovitch ("I TORMENT THE WOMAN WHO SUCKS DICK!")

•• 07564111 ("I PRETEND I DON'T KNOW ANY OF THEM!")

•• MoreSun (whacked, OH SO WHACKED!!)

•• Cryptopithicus Homme ( below)

 

....and all the while, the pathetic little SPAMMER sits in his leaky, moldy, smelly single wide in Western New York, surrounded by garbage and dirty clothes, trying to find his dick amidst rolls of fat, talking to his ACTION FIGURES and wondering where his life went.

 

It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC LIDDLE SPAMMER!!!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Hubbs Free This Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:30 Permalink

When people have had it too good for too long, they do indeed not only get complacent, but they become (socialists)and will criticize their benefactors the hated capitalist state, which despite all the corruption, wealth concentration, gradual conversion into fascism, etc. still makes the US passport the envy of most people in other non Westernized countries from Africa to Fiji, from India to Philippines.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Canadian Dirtlump jcaz Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:23 Permalink

Glorious. You have the entrenched, ultra rich, ultra crooked establishment dems at war with the new idealistic marxist retards ( the neo marxist idiots like we have in ottawa).

The beast feasting on itself.

Generally the marxists can't do anything without fucking it up, and I'd be surprised if they beat the establishment. I'll be interested to see what fecal hybrid results.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Consuelo HilteryTrumpkin Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

In a rather perverse sense, the 'new wave' of democrats will make one wish for the Clintons...

While the Clintons were/are the epitome of corruption, the new wave are Bolsheviks - through & through.   While they may look and act amateurish, make no mistake about their organizational aptitude or intent, once that aptitude coalesces into a force.

The first sign of impending defeat is to underestimate your enemy.  

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Krink26 Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

Eat yourself alive dems. Your excuses for those on your side and contempt for anyone who disagrees with you have painted you into a corner. Keep crying victim.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
Al Huxley Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

We wonder who will be the event's namesake next year? Ocasio-Cortez?

 

Oh my - what a CLEVER editorial addition!  ZH is certainly raising the bar when it comes to astute commentary on the political and economic landscape...

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
rockstone Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:24 Permalink

“The Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner is particularly fitting given our party’s steadfast commitment to electing Democratic women,

So........men need not apply? The party of diversity and openness?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
surf@jm Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:27 Permalink

LMAO!.......

Practitioners of political correctness, being chastised for being politically incorrect..........

These people are as dumb as someone planting themselves into a corner with landmines.....

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
WillyGroper Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:28 Permalink

sounds like the plane loading in little rock may be true & the reason for this burnt offering.

getting weirderer...aj can no longer fly.

wait till you see who's going down...senate

;D

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
RubberJohnny Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:30 Permalink

The Dems can kiss this dinner off.

Say what you want about Bill but he is one of the greatest fundraisers of all time.

People pay up to see Bill and listen to his anecdotes.

Not so much for listening to tributes to Eleanor Roosevelt.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
SantaClaws Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:34 Permalink

Fascinating.  Hillary's sole claim to fame, er notoriety, is her status as Bill Clinton's wife.  As his star plunges, so does hers.  Yet to the end she'll go on believing that the world adores her.  Mercifully they may finally be going away to a place where we can't be reminded of them.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Expat Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:37 Permalink

Well, it appears the Democrats have some principles after all.

When are you sick fucks gonna dump your piece of shit molester?  When his term in the White House is up?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
RubberJohnny Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

Event Planner.

"We need a big draw for this fundraiser.

Any suggestions?"

How about a tribute to Eleonore Roosevelt?"

"I'm embarrassed as the Event Planner.

It was so obvious and it didn't even cross my mind.

Thank you Rodriguez."

 