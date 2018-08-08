New Hampshire Dems Dump Clinton From Fundraising Dinner

It's not been a great couple of weeks for former President Bill Clinton. Having been heckled by angry Dutch hookers in Amsterdam, Hillary's husband has been scrubbed from the New Hampshire Democratic Party's annual fundraising dinner.
As The Daily Caller reports, New Hampshire Democrats had been under some pressure from left-leaning Democrats as well as Republicans to change the name of the event because of sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations made against Clinton.
Bill Clinton will be replaced by Eleanor Roosevelt as the event's namesake.
This is not the first time NH Dems have been "forced" to make changes: The party changed the name of the gala from the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in 2016 amid a wave of criticism over former Presidents Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson’s links to slavery.
Daily Caller's Chuck Ross notes Ray Buckley, the chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, said in a statement announcing the name change.
“The Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner is particularly fitting given our party’s steadfast commitment to electing Democratic women,”
“This event will help support and elect Democrats up and down the ballot who share the same values of social and economic justice as Eleanor Roosevelt.”
We wonder who will be the event's namesake next year? Ocasio-Cortez?
Karma's a bitch...and so is Hillary!
You're day with destiny is coming but not in the way you thought (or tried to rig).
But he still gets the per-diem hooker, right? Cause that was the deal.....
In reply to . by DarkPurpleHaze
hhhaaaaaahahhhahaa, the Clintonista's are mud, the Bushka's too! Ofaggot was the Manchurian Candidate! All of the big club! Who will emerge the lead these democratic socialists = communists now is the question! Beware!
two words = Petro-Dolla! The US reserve must stand so the hegemony continues!
The fiat system in the US was setup to fund the Vietnam War and continues to this day. Nixon was a sneaky one, closed the gold window!
Now look at our DEBT - it is out of control, and we are all gonna fry for it one day. Then there is the illegal Fed, making sure the pain is not too severe! One day it is going to spiral out of control and there will be capitulation!
The king dolla will die a slow death, but the world is awash with it, pumping through the veins of every CB! There will be much pain, until a new paradigm evolves. Tiny nation states all over the world - the squid will lose control at that point!
Now the communist left want to go full retard!
Think local. This game of thrones has to end!
I love America, I hate our .gov!!!!!!! They have become control freaks - Patriot Act, NDAA, Obamacare and the rest!
My family were the first settlers! But I am no more American than any other fine citizen here.
Equal justice under the law, and we have become a lawless nation of tyrants and serfs!
A law for thee and a law for me! That has to end!!!!
I lived through a civil war and it was bloody, I barely escaped that country but with a bag of clothes, had to leave everything behind!
We had 30 people outside of our home chanting they were gonna chop our heads off and throw them into the sea. I have seen much death and destruction, it was not pretty!
Social Democrats caused it, just like they are going to cause it here! Mark my words.
Antifa is but one organization, but there are many others in the shadows, and they will all marry up one day, then boom...everyone will be confronted with danger!
I hope for peace and harmony, but the left, and even some on the right, are intent on changing the system from the Constitution to outright communism.
You can take what I say or not, I have experienced it, and will bring it up to warn others, and I will stand against it, cause there is no way I let them take the Constitution down without a fight!
I am not running anywhere now!
The corrupt US Corp! Spying on everyone to maintain control!
EDIT - all these down arrows will not stop me people! You think I am full of shit, but just wait and see! I bet the everyday German, Russian, Chinese citizen in their days prior to their horror felt the same way! Complacent and smug in their security. Carry on, I will eat the down arrows and gross mischaracterization of me all day, month and year long!
In reply to But he still gets the per… by jcaz
1. "criticism over former Presidents Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson’s links to slavery. "
Ho-Ho, Ha-Ha! Bill Clinton is at the level of "Slave Owner" in the eye's of the Democratic Party...but I thought he was America's "First Black President"?
2. Bill Clinton is the master of getting Bill Clinton elected...but he is poison when he tries to "help" others get elected. A few times, it looked/sounded like he was purposely sinking Hillary and they even locked him in the basement for a while when he should have been out "helping" her.
Reminds me of Trump on this topic...people love Trump, breakdown the voting place doors to vote for him...but Trump "endorsements"; meh!...that's some odd shit to wrap your head around.
3. The Clinton replacements are going to be even more damaging than the Clinton's at the National Level. The "New Stars" of the Democratic Party send everyone (not living in a shit-hole) running to for vote for the other, far less Evil, choice.
4. Fitting caption for the Clintons' Headstone: "We did everything we said we didn't do..."
5. When are we going to burn the paintings, smash the busts and topple the statues of America's past "slave owners"? ISIS did a bang up job in Syria "removing" monuments and records.
In reply to hhhaaaaaahahhhahaa by Free This
But they've still invited all of the hot babes that he was going to bring, correct? Obviously the Hildabeast is NOT in the hot babe category. Eye searing and ear splitting nastiness.
In reply to nnn by FireBrander
It's always a day brightener when somebody says no to a Clinton, any Clinton.
In reply to But they'll still let all of… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Much better to name the event after some dag-faced lesbian from yesteryear! Go Democrats, Go!
In reply to It's always a day brightener… by LadyAtZero
And brain-scarring as well. Gazing upon The Hildabeast is akin to eyeballing Medusa up close and personal.
In reply to But they'll still let all of… by ThinkerNotEmoter
http://currentlydown.com/qanon.pub
In reply to And brain-scarring as well… by GunnyG
about time to dump them!
In reply to hhhaaaaaahahhhahaa by Free This
There were no clintonista's monkey boy if there had been she might have beating shit for brains trump.
In reply to hhhaaaaaahahhhahaa by Free This
When people have had it too good for too long, they do indeed not only get complacent, but they become (socialists)and will criticize their benefactors the hated capitalist state, which despite all the corruption, wealth concentration, gradual conversion into fascism, etc. still makes the US passport the envy of most people in other non Westernized countries from Africa to Fiji, from India to Philippines.
In reply to hhhaaaaaahahhhahaa by Free This
Yes, unfortunately it was inevitable, but WE THE PEOPLE can unite to stop this madness! I just wish there were more people awakened, too many fat and happy gullible fools out there, who refuse to educate themselves to the evil of the US Corp.
In reply to When people have had it too… by Hubbs
You will eat your own shit but that is about all you know nothing.
In reply to hhhaaaaaahahhhahaa by Free This
Glorious. You have the entrenched, ultra rich, ultra crooked establishment dems at war with the new idealistic marxist retards ( the neo marxist idiots like we have in ottawa).
The beast feasting on itself.
Generally the marxists can't do anything without fucking it up, and I'd be surprised if they beat the establishment. I'll be interested to see what fecal hybrid results.
In reply to But he still gets the per… by jcaz
yes but he's limited to one cigar and 10 minutes in the back of the limousine, it's in the contract if he gets dumped.
In reply to But he still gets the per… by jcaz
They heard New Hampshire hookers were going to protest.
In reply to . by DarkPurpleHaze
Smart Move the clintons are history.
"Smart Move"?
I don't know about that...the Clintons look down right "Centrist" compared to who will take their place.
In reply to Smart Move the clintons are… by HilteryTrumpkin
In a rather perverse sense, the 'new wave' of democrats will make one wish for the Clintons...
While the Clintons were/are the epitome of corruption, the new wave are Bolsheviks - through & through. While they may look and act amateurish, make no mistake about their organizational aptitude or intent, once that aptitude coalesces into a force.
The first sign of impending defeat is to underestimate your enemy.
In reply to Smart Move the clintons are… by HilteryTrumpkin
Unfortunately both of you are correct. This new breed will be even more evil and our very freedom is at stake here!
Education is the only cure, I just hope it is not too late.
If it is too late, I fear there will be bloodshed!
In reply to In a rather perverse sense,… by Consuelo
Eat yourself alive dems. Your excuses for those on your side and contempt for anyone who disagrees with you have painted you into a corner. Keep crying victim.
We wonder who will be the event's namesake next year? Ocasio-Cortez?
Oh my - what a CLEVER editorial addition! ZH is certainly raising the bar when it comes to astute commentary on the political and economic landscape...
The Marx-Engels Mixer?
In reply to We wonder who will be the… by Al Huxley
Dump and Clinton. Two words that go together well.
If Bill is no longer involved, does that mean they are taking the pizza and pasta with walnut sauce off the menu?
The Democrats have to go back a long way to find someone with ethical standards and high social justice leanings.
Eleanor Roosevelt?
Well, the Dims had to find a lesbian to name in order to be fair to removing The Hildabeast's. They took off one ugly hag and replaced it with another.
In reply to The Democrats have to go… by RubberJohnny
So........men need not apply? The party of diversity and openness?
LMAO!.......
Practitioners of political correctness, being chastised for being politically incorrect..........
These people are as dumb as someone planting themselves into a corner with landmines.....
Wow.Last time I saw so many down arrows was during the Hillary pantie sniffing contest.
sounds like the plane loading in little rock may be true & the reason for this burnt offering.
getting weirderer...aj can no longer fly.
wait till you see who's going down...senate
;D
The Dems can kiss this dinner off.
Say what you want about Bill but he is one of the greatest fundraisers of all time.
People pay up to see Bill and listen to his anecdotes.
Not so much for listening to tributes to Eleanor Roosevelt.
He gets to keep the check though right?
That rapist/ pedo, clinton, should have been locked up years ago!
The leftists only dump someone when they don't need them any more. Pure theater.
Fascinating. Hillary's sole claim to fame, er notoriety, is her status as Bill Clinton's wife. As his star plunges, so does hers. Yet to the end she'll go on believing that the world adores her. Mercifully they may finally be going away to a place where we can't be reminded of them.
"Live Free or Die" is the New Hampshire motto; but for Clinton it's: "Fuck off and Die"
Well, it appears the Democrats have some principles after all.
When are you sick fucks gonna dump your piece of shit molester? When his term in the White House is up?
Event Planner.
"We need a big draw for this fundraiser.
Any suggestions?"
How about a tribute to Eleonore Roosevelt?"
"I'm embarrassed as the Event Planner.
It was so obvious and it didn't even cross my mind.
Thank you Rodriguez."