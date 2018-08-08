New York Congressman Collins Arrested On Insider Trading Charges

Republican Congressman Chris Collins, representing upstate New York and one of Trump's top defenders on Capitol Hill, surrendered to the FBI on Wednesday morning on securities fraud-related charges, NBC News reported.
Collins, 68, faces insider trading charges along with his son, Cameron Collins, and Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron Collins' fiancée, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.
The case is related to Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian biotech company, on which the elder Collins served on the board.
The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York scheduled a news conference to announce announce the insider trading charges against Collins.
Collins, one of Donald Trump's early supporters in his bid for president, is expected to appear in federal court later Wednesday in Manhattan, NBC reported.
The three-term incumbent represents New York's 27th Congressional District, which includes suburbs of Buffalo and Rochester, and is up for re-election in November. He has raised more than $1.34 million in his campaign war chest, according to the latest Federal Election Commission filing.
At the crux of the Collinses' alleged scheme is the passing along information about a failed drug trial so the family and in-laws could cut their losses (per Aaron Blake).
According to the indictment, Collins allegedly tipped off his son, who dropped 1.4 million of his own shares over next few days, right before bad drug trial news became public.
And the punchilne: while the alleged scheme only saved its co-conspirators $768,000, Collins, meanwhile, reportedly lost $16.7 million.
Comments
LOCK HIM UP!
LOCK HIM UP!
LOCK HIM UP!
People get locked up for that? Must have pissed off a clinton
In reply to LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!… by Dilluminati
I thought members of Congress were immune to insider trading charges...
In reply to People get locked up for… by south40_dreams
Sounds like another .gov agency weaponized. Didnt Strzok's wife just a take a position at the SEC?
In reply to To bad he was not a senator by Adolfsteinbergovitch
They put on of ours in the hospital we put one of theirs in the morgue.
In reply to Sounds like another .gov… by overbet
See.., I told you Jeff Sessions would do his job.
Oh.., wait...
In reply to They put on of ours in the… by natxlaw
yes! was this one of the 45,000 plus sealed indictments?
would be good to know.
Sessions and Huber on the job as well as southern district of NY new that the former corrupt one was booted
In reply to See.., I told you Jeff… by gmrpeabody
Most Congressmen have *something* on them. So why was it time to bust this guy?
It reminds me of when Kent Sorenson (state senator in Iowa) was taken down over working for someone he also endorsed, and getting paid for it. The Des Moines register then listed several other politicians who did exactly the same thing, but Kent was opposed to the installation of highway cameras and the EPA's use of drones to spy on farmers (fine hunting), and was writing a very educational newsletter on how the legislative system was rigged.
Needless to say, nothing happened to any of the other folks listed, because they played ball and he didn't.
In reply to yes! was this one of the 45… by wildbad
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC SPAMMER!!!
•• Free This (ABOVE, in all his 7th grade glory - JACKASS as new icon!)
•• roea.rita ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")
•• Adolfsteinbergovitch ("I TORMENT THE WOMAN WHO SUCKS DICK!")
•• 07564111 ("I PRETEND I DON'T KNOW ANY OF THEM!")
•• MoreSun (whacked, OH SO WHACKED!!)
....and all the while, the pathetic little SPAMMER sits in his leaky, moldy, smelly single wide in Western New York, surrounded by garbage and dirty clothes, trying to find his dick amidst rolls of fat, talking to his ACTION FIGURES and wondering where his life went.
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC LIDDLE SPAMMER!!!
In reply to Most Congressmen have … by techpriest
The first Republican congressman to endorse Conny ... Birds of a feather ...
Who knew the FBI and SEC were going to be doing the draining
Only the best
In reply to It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC… by lock-stick
That is just corruption, pure and simple, with no regard for 1) the integrity of representative government and 2) individual liberty. That way, the citizens’ interest in avoiding the surveillance state is unrepresented in their elected government, and the means to do it is by trappling the whole concept of individual rights for the sake of crony groups. Guess there was a lot of money to be made for connected-up, powerful people in the so-called republic by installing those cameras and drones.
Here is the way to spin it: Say the republic, created by the Founders who warned we could not keep it, was brought down for the good of babies and families. This is the best smokescreen. The vast majority of critters in the corporate-government-industrial complex do it all for their babies and grand babies, and when that is the reason, anything and everything is overlooked, whether it is a “voted-best-for-moms” workplace or big government. [Insert cute baby pic]...cute-baby emoji!!...family emoji...!!!
In reply to Most Congressmen have … by techpriest
It is a war. Dems must really want this guy out. Any guesses as to how Trump might retaliate?
In reply to They put on of ours in the… by natxlaw
They ALL do it. This is just because Collins is a friend of Trump. Maybe they're going after ALL uncooperative conservatives.
In reply to It is a war. Dems must… by apocalypticbrother
my thoughts also.
In reply to They ALL do it. This is just… by bunkers
Yup. It's all planned.
They want their blue wave,
They want their impeachment.
In reply to They ALL do it. This is just… by bunkers
I thought Congressmen were immune to insider trading laws?
If we are going to start prosecuting them for such, then great, but 2/3rds of Congress is going to go down for it.
In reply to Sounds like another .gov… by overbet
100% would go down.
In reply to I thought Congressmen were… by tmosley
> but 2/3rds of Congress is going to go down for it
This bullshit article is just more garbage to deceive the masses. Like someone is going to be arrested and sent to prison to appease the hoi polloi for doing something they all do all day - every day. Unless I can go visit this fuck in prison - unannounced - I ain't buyin' none of it. This fuck is gonna be Ken Enroned on some resort in a reclusive tropical spot and all the retards who still believe the shit they memorized in high school will feel better that 'someone is doing something' and not actually fucking them in the ass. The revolution is being televised - the mouth-breathing alpha-state morons are just to stupid to notice they're being played. One day they'll wake up with Alexa's dick in their mouth and wonder how it got there.
So much bullshit.
In reply to I thought Congressmen were… by tmosley
Let's do it. Start with the Democrats!
In reply to I thought Congressmen were… by tmosley
Yes, quite so, quite so. But the trick is, you need to not piss in the wrong cornflakes. Master that and it’s clear sky’s and smooth sailing every day!
obviously he pissed in the wrong cornflakes .
In reply to I thought Congressmen were… by tmosley
I thought you needed to PROFIT to be charged.
In reply to I thought Congressmen were… by tmosley
Yes
https://brassballs.blog/home/peter-strzoks-insurance-policy-is-his-wife…
In reply to Sounds like another .gov… by overbet
We only prosecute Republicans. Dozens of dems guilty of the same thing will NEVER be prosecuted. Two unjustice systems...
In reply to Yes https://brassballs.blog… by south40_dreams
Sounds like the Obama hangovers in the fbi had time on their hands and vengence in their minds.
Wray was a horrible choice for director. Should have chosen someone who would clean that cesspool out. Same with Sessons.
In reply to We only prosecute… by SmallerGovNow2
pretending that it makes a difference whether a corrupt person is dem or rep shows how deep this distractive dichotomy is embedded in our thinking
In reply to We only prosecute… by SmallerGovNow2
Best Comment of the day
In reply to pretending that it makes a… by wildbad
Down votes, a sign that "most informed" gang on internet still carry on with D vs R meme.
In reply to Comment of the day by Dewey Cheatum …
Exactly. Making exceptions for corruption because of team affilliation is just catch and release swamp maintennance and sure as fuck not gonna fix anything.
In reply to pretending that it makes a… by wildbad
I agree, corruption is corruption. Perhaps it is my political bias, but it appears to my jaundiced eyes that the rule of law is merely a platitude to placate the plebes. The law under the pretense of justice is nothing more than a club to beat down political adversaries. When Holder put out the meme that banks were too big to fail, he made them too big to prosecute. The Meres mortgage scandal, despite the hue and cry of the masses, never garnished the attention of the DOJ. Counties were bilked out of millions in transfer fees. Mortgages were shredded in the electronic system. They became electronically traded casino bets that blew up AIG and the housing market. The fact that millions were illegally foreclosed on by banks that no longer had lawful claims made no difference to the virtue signaling DOJ.
In reply to Exactly. Making exceptions… by dirty fingernails
Only if the winnings is shared. Someone important didn't get theirs.
In reply to To bad he was not a senator by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Jew whore Feinswine and Pelosi sure are.
In reply to To bad he was not a senator by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Only when they use congressional information.
Looks like they are accused of having used information which source is the board of directors.
In reply to To bad he was not a senator by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Me too, among other things like totally different penalties (if any) for moral turpitude than THE REST OF US.
In reply to To bad he was not a senator by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Republican Congressman up for re-election. Need I say more?
In reply to To bad he was not a senator by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Not if you are Republican with mid-terms coming right up !!!!!!!!
Insider trading goes on 24/7 worldwide with little to no prosecutions. To be prosecuted for it is a power play to " take you and your team out"
In reply to To bad he was not a senator by Adolfsteinbergovitch
members of Congress were immune to insider trading charges...
yeah we need to Change that, seems to be one of the things plugging up the swamp drain.
In reply to To bad he was not a senator by Adolfsteinbergovitch
If you are going to openly and vocally support President Trump your life better be squeaky clean or the FBI is coming after you.
In reply to members of Congress were… by Dragon HAwk
That is just Demorats that are immune to insider trading charges....
In reply to To bad he was not a senator by Adolfsteinbergovitch
I suspect the difference is that he shared the info with his son.
In reply to To bad he was not a senator by Adolfsteinbergovitch
They are. .. Or were. .. It was over some bio-tech hanky-panky that they passed a law exempting themselves from insider trading restrictions and penalties.
Live Hard, I've Heard Of Snakes Eating Their Own Tail But This Is The Rectum Attempting To Swallow The Cranium. ......... We Have A New Carnival Act On C-SPAN!, Die Free
~ DC v10.05
In reply to To bad he was not a senator by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Seems like it, right??
In reply to To bad he was not a senator by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Nancy Pelosi says hi
In reply to To bad he was not a senator by Adolfsteinbergovitch
"I thought members of Congress were immune to insider trading charges..."
They used to be. Then in 2013 they passed and Obama signed the STOCK Act. This basically undid their protections. One of the few times Congress and Obama did anything good.
STOCK Act = Stop Trading On Congressional Knowledge Act.
Here is an NPR article on it.
https://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpolitics/2013/04/16/177496734/how-co…
In reply to To bad he was not a senator by Adolfsteinbergovitch
I think last evenings results showed where the country is at. I don't think any single office is going to matter in 89 days when the midterms actually occur. And the recent banning's and antics by the media are even more proof that they are losing control pushing an agenda that America rejects. I was listening to CSPAN open phones yesterday morning on a commute and heard some of the most absurd and frankly racists comments about Trump and white people and "CSPAN Let it run" selling t-shirts and other just NONSENSE. And here is the better part.. these same people want to abolish ICE, allow illegals to Vote, kneel at the NFL, and get this.. we now have "male dancers" in the NFL!
https://www.cnn.com/2018/08/06/us/nfl-male-dancers-trnd/index.html
See the glee in which CNN reports this? All race all the time.. and again the voters are looking at this and forced to make decisions. You make yours and I make mine. Is there an agenda? Do you get a sense that the law is being applied by democrats dis-proportionally? Does it seem ironic with all the wheeling and dealings of wall street that this congressman gets targeted and not so many other countless traders? Insiders.. whispers on the street?
I was reading about the steady drumbeat against the 2ndA, the attack of the globalists upon not only free speech, anyone questioning the globalists agenda of enslavement of America, witnessing the absurd rantings of the Antifa, blacks calling in yesterday on CSPAN, and thinking: You need to get armed.. you need to send that $35 dues in to the NRA. And finally if the congressman is guilty.. well he is fucking guilty, if not he is not... but remember to only support a more RIGHT WING candidate for office and to identify the RINOS and get rid of them like Kassich and Romney.
This is one office and a secure district.. now lets find someone there who really can articulate the case of just saying NO to the globalists and making America great again. These are as much an opportunity as a setback. That cocksucker Kasich is doing a pocket veto on conceal carry law in Ohio, he is a stooge of the globalists, he is a Republican in Name Only.. we have 90 days to get a more committed group of anti-globalists, ant-hate America first candidates in office.. and additionally to DEFEAT the RINO candidates that the globalist press pushes upon the public like their male dancers at football.
In reply to People get locked up for… by south40_dreams
I agree with you on the subject of CSPAN. I used to watch Washington Journal in the morning just to hear the calls. But, I finally shut it off for good. The station is 'publicly' supported through the cable networks. The costs are most certainly passed along to the cable subscribers. The programming is supposed to be non-partisan. Ha! That's a joke. 75% of the callers are Democrat free shit army layabouts on disability spewing racial hatred and making foul comments about President Trump. The Independent/Republican callers get a sliver of airtime. Probably not many call in because they no longer waste their time watching. Some of the show hosts will let haters go on and on about their disdain for President Trump. They never had people calling in with disgusting derogatory comments about Obama. The whole show went full MSNBC/CNN. Garbage.
In reply to I think last evenings… by Dilluminati
Yesterday was new low, any pretense of objectivity was lost as they let this women go on and on.. with a racist rant from Georgia.. and really that shit should have been cutoff. Selling TSHIRTS with hate.. cannot embellish that. And then onto funny.. there was Joe Biden who was shilling for Danny Boy.. the cunt Danny Boy... and Joe doesn't get it that he isn't the face of the left, that is CNN, Antifa, Maxine, the censors, the gun grabbers.. the male dancers!!! It is sad really what the left has become.. pitching violence, hatred, intolerance, and censorship.. that is why "Danny Boy" the cocksucker lost.. BTW and in true deadwood fashion.. they are all cocksuckers.. all of em.. any language even WOO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4D3UdxM3OU
In reply to I agree with you on the… by Pollygotacracker
He is going to get the full Martha Stewart treatment l’m tellin ya. This is serious!
In reply to People get locked up for… by south40_dreams
Political affiliation does not matter to me as long as it is not selective prosecution (Hillary ring a bell?) . Look them all up.
In reply to LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!… by Dilluminati
Agree lock them up and put Patriots in office who want to make America Great Again and who will use legislation to break the monopolies of the press and Google and return the press to the people.
Lock all the cocksuckers up and replace them with Patriots!
In reply to Political affiliation does… by Ghost of PartysOver
Sorry but this is selective prosecution. Obama and his people cleansed government of those who do not think like them and embedded warriors for their way. those soldiers are going to keep taking out anyone who supports President Trump or his ideas.
In reply to Political affiliation does… by Ghost of PartysOver