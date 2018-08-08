Nicaraguan President Blasts US Foreign Policy: Forget "Normal Relations, US Demands Total Submission, Even Servility"

Yet another world nation appears to be joining the anti-hegemonic order...

US foreign policy is based on expansionism and oppression, President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua told RT Spanish, adding that those countries that refuse to submit to Washington’s will are demonized and destabilized.

“We have always wanted to have normal relations with the US but we see only aggression in return,” Ortega said in an exclusive interview with RT Spanish. He believes Washington clearly does not need good relations, as it constantly “attacks” the Nicaraguan government. Ortega added that the US demands “submission, even servility,” while trampling on those who refuse to bow to Washington’s will.

As RT notes, the US has long sought to absorb Nicaragua into its sphere of influence, even resorting to a direct military occupation in the early 20th century, the president explained.

“Washington’s expansionist culture” apparently makes the US unable and unwilling to forgive the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) for the fact that it overthrew the last Nicaraguan dictator that was supported by the US, said Ortega. Additionally, just as we have seen throughout Europe, Ortega points out that Washington actively pushes its “human rights agenda” through various NGOs as well as directly through its embassy in Managua in an attempt to present the Latin American state as a country “lacking democracy.” “The activities of all those ‘human rights commissions’ has long turned into business,” he said.

Ortega's remarks came as his country copes with months-long civil unrest, which began as student demonstrations over the government’s failure to handle forest fires in one of the most protected areas of the Indio Maiz Biological Reserve last April. Tensions increased further as the FSLN government announced unpopular welfare reforms.

On the bright side, at least Ortega has not been the victim of a drone assassination attempt.