Nicaraguan President Blasts US Foreign Policy: Forget "Normal Relations, US Demands Total Submission, Even Servility"

Yet another world nation appears to be joining the anti-hegemonic order...
US foreign policy is based on expansionism and oppression, President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua told RT Spanish, adding that those countries that refuse to submit to Washington’s will are demonized and destabilized.
“We have always wanted to have normal relations with the US but we see only aggression in return,” Ortega said in an exclusive interview with RT Spanish.
He believes Washington clearly does not need good relations, as it constantly “attacks” the Nicaraguan government. Ortega added that the US demands “submission, even servility,” while trampling on those who refuse to bow to Washington’s will.
As RT notes, the US has long sought to absorb Nicaragua into its sphere of influence, even resorting to a direct military occupation in the early 20th century, the president explained.
“Washington’s expansionist culture” apparently makes the US unable and unwilling to forgive the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) for the fact that it overthrew the last Nicaraguan dictator that was supported by the US, said Ortega.
Additionally, just as we have seen throughout Europe, Ortega points out that Washington actively pushes its “human rights agenda” through various NGOs as well as directly through its embassy in Managua in an attempt to present the Latin American state as a country “lacking democracy.”
“The activities of all those ‘human rights commissions’ has long turned into business,” he said.
Ortega's remarks came as his country copes with months-long civil unrest, which began as student demonstrations over the government’s failure to handle forest fires in one of the most protected areas of the Indio Maiz Biological Reserve last April. Tensions increased further as the FSLN government announced unpopular welfare reforms.
On the bright side, at least Ortega has not been the victim of a drone assassination attempt.
President Daniel Ortega is just figuring this out now?
Standard Disclaimer: I knew the IQ's were low in many parts of the world, but this guy is actually running a country?
The (((US))) also demands slavery and submission from the US citizenry too!
There was a song made about this in 1988. It's always been the same way. The new folks will find out just as the old ones did. These guys nailed it back then.
Sacred Reich - Surf Nicaragua
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rp6HF7mxTlo
I know a place
Where you're all going to go
They'll pay you to kill
If You're eighteen years old
First You'll need a haircut
And then some new clothes
They'll stick you in a jungle
To play G.I. Joe
Chorus:
You fight for democracy
And the "American Way"
But you're not in your country
"What am I doing here?" you say
But now it's too late
You're entering Managua
If you had brought your surfboard
You could surf Nicaragua
What is this we're fighting for
What's our ultimate goal
To force our ideas
Right down their throats
American Intervention
Grows Deeper Everyday
The situation worsens
More soldiers on the way
(chorus)
Lessons we have learned
Are easy to forget
Hints of Vietnam
How soon we all forget
First we send advisers
And then go the troops
Another worthless conflict
Another Chance to lose
(chorus)
edit: We went from Slayer to Justin Bieber and from Gil Scott Heron to ignorant black people doing mumble rap... Sigh.
Mmmm Tacos
🌮
The USA will soon see the world give them the one finger waive. It’s coming as EVERYONE is sick of them. While being a US citizen I do not agree with such bs policy
US foreign policy is exactly the same as that of expansionist Israel because the empire is run by the same people.
Zoroastrians
but, but, but, haven't you seen the scammer "foreign real estate" shows trying to sell you condo's on the Nicaraguan coastline!!
it's such a beautiful country...
I wish Nicaragua the best, but would lose any sleep over those real estate scammers loosing their "estates" in a wildfire. ah, they've already taken the money and run to the next shithole country to promote their BS "deals".
Hope you're not implying that minorities have low IQs. When minorities assimilate into white cultures in America the quality of life, education, property values, and general public safety always skyrockets.
ortega .... ortega .... presidente por LIFE daniel ortega ...... where've I heard that name before? what murderous political ideology was he **extremely** closely associated with back in the day; the one that fair & balanced RT espanol didn't even fucking bother to mention??
golly! why would they leave that particular detail out???
Kneel before ZOD!
Ortega came after the Sandinistas.
If he wants to bitch, call Ollie North.
Fake news
Well... Another TARGET FOR CIA SMALL C4/DRONES!
They should make Bitcoin their national currency.
