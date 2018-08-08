Paul Craig Roberts Rages: "Elites Are Shutting Down The Truth-Tellers"

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,
Economic expert and journalist Dr. Paul Craig Roberts says the ideas of the elite are awful, and they want to suppress free speech to get their policies instituted. Dr. Roberts explains,
“The agendas of the elite are hidden. They are not something the American people would support. The elite are fearful that their cover stories are so thin that if truth can be shown on their agendas, they will be discredited. They will lose their abilities to impose their agendas. So, they are closing down truth tellers in order to maintain control over explanations. Alex Jones is a threat to the elites’ control over the explanations...
They are sending the message that says get onboard with the official explanations or we terminate you.”
Dr. Roberts goes on to ask, “Why is this possible?"
"It is possible because the antitrust laws of the United States have not been enforced. These are all monopolies. Monopoly is against the law. It’s against the Sherman Antitrust Act, but they don’t enforce it because they’re so powerful. They just prevent the law being enforced. Plus, they have the neo-liberal economists saying that today you have to be a monopoly to compete globally...
It’s a lie, but it’s a cover for having just a few people controlling information.”
Dr. Roberts says big tech companies are too big to function fairly. Dr. Roberts explains,
“They should be broken up, or they should be nationalized or actually they should be arrested... They are part of a plot.
They are engaged in high treason against the government of the United States. If I was the Attorney General, I would have all of them arrested and put in solitary confinement awaiting trial. That’s where they belong. That’s where Google belongs along with Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC and NPR.
They are all involved in a plot to overthrow the President. So, they would all be arrested and put in jail...Why aren’t they? Well, Trump just doesn’t have the power. They are stronger than he is. . . . There is not an ounce of integrity in the media.”
Why is the mainstream media (MSM) and the Deep State fighting so hard against Trump? Dr. Roberts contends,
“All this started during the Presidential campaign when Trump started normalizing relations with Russia. It would be good for both of us, both countries. That’s when they cooked this up (Russian collusion with Trump campaign). They said, oh my gosh, we can’t have that. All the money we wallow in, the excuse for it, will be gone. That’s the main factor here, and it’s a huge sum of money. So, they are going to fight to the death over it.”
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with former Assistant Treasury Secretary and Wall Street Journal editor, Dr. Paul Craig Roberts.
(This post talks about the attempt to remove Donald Trump from office, the corrupt MSM, and the huge money behind the treason.)
Yes, they are. What are WE gonna do about it???
Nothing as usual.
In reply to Yes, they are. What are WE… by Bigly
Earth is Flat.
In reply to Nothing as usual. by FreeShitter
Two down votes in less than 2 mins, there goes another load who failed to do the proper research.
In reply to Earth is Flat. by tocointhephrase
No. PCR you're wrong:
They are shutting down themselves.
Alternatives will prove this (and Kim dotcom should hire a few bodyguards just to avoid being arkancided...).
In reply to Two down votes in less than… by tocointhephrase
I would say I agree with PCR
In reply to No. They are shutting down… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
The truth cannot be quashed forever... it always wins in the end. That fact alone is what gives me solace when considering the insane times we live in.
In reply to I would say I agree with PCR by JimmyJones
THE JEW IS HARDLY AN ELITE. PSYCHOPATH MORE EXACTLY BUT ELITE NOPE.
In reply to The truth cannot be quashed… by J S Bach
http://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2012/03/26/empires-then-and-now/
Empires Then And Now
By Paul Craig Roberts, April 3, 2012.
Great empires, such as the Roman and British, were extractive. The empires succeeded because the value of the resources and wealth extracted from conquered lands exceeded the value of conquest and governance. ... America’s wars are very expensive. ... and the American people have no benefits from it. No riches, no bread and circuses flow to Americans from Washington’s wars. So what is it all about? The answer is that Washington’s empire extracts resources from the American people for the benefit of the few powerful interest groups that rule America. The military-security complex, Wall Street, agribusiness and the Israel lobby use the government to extract resources from Americans to serve their profits and power. ... In this new empire, success at war no longer matters. The extraction takes place by being at war. Huge sums of American taxpayers’ money have flowed into the American armaments industries and huge amounts of power into the Department of Homeland Security. The American empire works by stripping Americans of wealth and liberty.
“The propagandized people in the West have no idea of the fate toward which their demented governments are driving them,” -Paul Craig Roberts
In reply to THE JEW IS HARDLY AN ELITE… by Four chan
People will just move to Bitchute, minds or GAB. Its already happening. Registrations on bitchute have doubled in the past 3 days.
In reply to http://www… by Chupacabra-322
'They' are using Chinese style censorship, suppression, and tyranny to clamp down on us (not just the US).
True, alot of 'them' are 'yooos', but that is besides the point.
'They' are going to use the most barbaric of our species, the Goat Fucking Moose-lems, to do the dirty work.
'They' will have countrol of the interwebs (including the payment system and banking), 'they' have the schools and unis, 'they' have most of the armed govt employees, 'they' own the legislators, 'they' own the media and pedowood, etc.
What is TOTUS gonna do to save 'us'? My guess is nada zilch.
What am I gonna do? Disengage, disentangle, disintermediate more than I do now.
Everyone must save themselves at this point. IMHO
Oh, and END THE FED.
In reply to I would say I agree with PCR by JimmyJones
"No. PCR you're wrong:
They are shutting down themselves."
'They' have been doing this crap for centuries. Explain how they are shutting themselves down. They hold all the cards. The money,,, credit,,, law,,, military,,, weapons,,,and millions of American Bots helping them for some crumbs.
They have 'us' so divided up we cannot agree that the sun rises in the east.
Black vs White vs Black
Brown vs White vs Black
Asians vs White vs Asians
Christians vs Muslims vs Buddhists vs athiests vs....
Wealthy vs poor vs wealthy
Women vs Men vs women
Deviant vs hetro vs deviant
Lawyers vs everybody.
Repubs vs Demo's vs independents vs communists vs fascists vs....
So long as these divisions remain we won't be shutting anyone down except us!
In reply to No. They are shutting down… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
One good thing about those involved in this fiasco...they’re rich in protein and minerals.
In reply to Two down votes in less than… by tocointhephrase
Someone needs to get a man net and catch this guy and put him in the looney bin. MSN, google and Facebook trying to undermine the president and take over? What a nutter, this guy forgot to take his meds.
In reply to One good thing about those… by Dennisen
How much do you get paid for this stupidity. Assuming your part of the species (God forgive) PCR has forgotten more than your closed clap trap mind will every know.
No,,, none of those down arrows are from me.
I gave you a up arrow for stupidity.
In reply to Someone needs to get a man… by Iskiab
"Earth is flat."
Not as flat as your head.
Edit: OK, Einstein, use your Flat Earth Model and predict the next hundred years of solar and lunar eclipses (where they start, where they end, where visible and their duration) with high accuracy. Also, no peeking at Wiki -- SHOW YOUR WORK.
In reply to Earth is Flat. by tocointhephrase
Isn't free speech wonderful.
You get to hear all kinds of crap.
I like to hear crap sometimes. ........ As long as it isn't in the form of a force fed recycled crap enema delivered without my consent.
~~~~~~)))).... Alex Jones Ain't All Bad ....((((~~~~~~
He's just a little misguided. (And filthy rich and has a private Mass-Zeus for a wife. ............. So they tell me. ... Whatever a Mass-Zeus is. .... Apparently she's yoga flavored too.)
But Alex is banned anyway. ..... Kaput. ..... Jerked off of all the media platforms and ostrich-sized. ..... (And they're pretty big birds. ... So they tell me.)
So what about Anderson Goober and that creepy Wolf Blister (Hey! .. I sure don't want to get one of THOSE booboos!)
Can we ban those perverts too?
I'm tired of being mentally molested by those LGButthurtXYZ-TV confused clowns.
CNN Tugged On MY HEART STRINGS!
I'm pressing charges!!!!!!
Or moving to France so I can "Out My Pig!" and tell the whole world what Anderson Goober does to me every night right after dinner. ... He reaches straight out of my TV set and sticks his whole gnarly ideology right up my rectum! ... Over and over again!
Live Hard, One Fine Day All Of The Sick Twisted Pizza Party Perverts On The Planet Will Get Their Just Desserts (It Won't Be Mass-Zeus Yoga Flavored Either) ..............Too Bad None Of Us Unwilling Sodomy Victims Will Be Still Alive To See Any Justice Occur In The Year 2074, Die Free
~ DC v10.05
In reply to Not as flat as your head. by Ignatius
@ Dune, here’s one of Alex’s recent interviews with the Dr.? Anyway, my post Rip is another Classic. Enjoy brother.
The following aired Wed March 14, Hour 3. Transcription by yours Truly.
Dr. Steve Pieczenik:
“I understand what Trump is doing. Trump will be getting rid of McMasters soon, The National Security Advisor. And, we inturn in the Military & Intelligence World would appreciate if he picked Lt. General Nakasoni who’s head of Cyber Command and was a student & deputy to General Keith Alexander. And what would happen isn’t that we would have more Military. We would have more effective technological advancement at the National Security Level.”
“At the same time we have a new DCI. She’s a woman. I understand she’s very highly regarded. I don’t know her personally. Gina Haspel. She has a history of being involved under Clinton in Rendition, integration & torture. I’m not for that. I was against it. As you well know. However, having said that. I, I will not stop her nomination on that basis because. If you go after her. Then you have to go after boss Jose Rodriguez. Who was the head of the Counter Terrorism Office. And if you go after him. Then you have to go after John Breanan. And, if you go after John Breanan. Then you have to go after Obama. And, Bush Junior.”
Alex Jones:
“Sure it’s selective to burn a middle level person when they were following orders.”
Dr. Steve Pieczenik:
“Correct.”
“And, and basically she was given a legal waiver on that I was told that it was legally allowed at that particular point in time. From a point of view of effectiveness & morality. I don’t agree with it. I, I would hope she would explain it to the Senate Committee. And, explain why it was done. And, why she will not continue to that....Ah, Torture & rendition is not effective. Ironically, rendition came in under Clinton. Bill Clinton & he never said anything about it.”
“And, the Torture & Integration came in by the biggest draft dodger I’ve ever met. That was Cheany & Bush Junior.”
“So you have all these cowards that come fourth and become a manifest of macho man at a time we don’t need it and not very effective. But our Moral stain will be clean if we keep on doing and avoid the things we did in the past.”
BULLSHIT!
There is absolutely NO Statute of Limitations in War Crimes. The exact reason why it’s absolute, complete, open in your FACES Tyrannical Lawlessness now is because the original orchestrators of Torture where never prosecuted.
Shortly there after The Bill of Rights & Constitution where put through the paper shredder of massive Criminal Illegal Surveillance of the American People.
It’s the mechanism of how Crime Syndicate’s function specifically the Criminal Globalist Administions that have been able to Tyrannically Govern with Impunity decade after decade.
Present Administration’s never Investigate previous ones out of fear that future Administrations may investigate the current one.
Thus, making them Criminal Accessories to previous Administrations War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against The American People.
War Criminal Obama’s “moving forward” on War Criminal Bush Administration Torture, Lying The American People into War, the begining of mass Surveillance of The American room 641A at Criminal AT&T are but just some examples of the Tyrannical Lawlessness we see before us.
In reply to Isn't free speech wonderful… by DuneCreature
Alex seldom has repeats from many guests as Alex is always butting in.
It usually turns into Alex interviewing Alex.....
In reply to @ Dune, here’s one of Alex’s… by Chupacabra-322
As usual Americans will go ooh aah for a minute or two then decide the don't really like Alex Jones anyway so it's not a problem they need to worry about.
Unfortunately for all of us, things like this keep happening because the same logic is used over and over again to justify avoiding the issue.
Don't just down vote me if you disagree, try explaining to us why you allow asset forfeiture without committing a crime and why you allow your police to shoot you at random.
Notice I didn't ask why you allow your taxes to fund Israel or why you think this time it's different..
In reply to Earth is Flat. by tocointhephrase
Shut up NASA, this thread is not about Apollo.
In reply to Earth is Flat. by tocointhephrase
What to do?
Buy another gun and ammo and polish it and look how beautiful it is.
Read another great tweet from the Donald.
Watch a Hollywood approved by C!a and Pentagram movie.
The possibilities are endless for the Americans.
In reply to Nothing as usual. by FreeShitter
Look what they are doing to Mr. Assange.
They will get to him.
Look how busy is Sessions to put in jail The Bundy family. Not the Clintons.
In reply to What to do? Buy another gun… by veritas semper…
I bought 2. Two little Taurus Spectrums on sale from $300 to $150. Make a great cache gun and uses the ammo of my wife's concealed carry.
In reply to What to do? Buy another gun… by veritas semper…
Correct. Same shit every day, some slight, ever so slight variations of the plot lines, blah, blah, blah .. march to tyranny, Trump star smashed, Trump good, Trump bad, da joos, blah , blah, Trump tards bad, libtards really bad, joos, hang em, fuck the fed, buy the dip, blah, blah, orwell, freedums, ..
Insouciance is the only sensible, sane fall back position ..
But fear not, mid term selections are on deck, .. Q is getting ready to make it all clear, Jeff Sessions awakens, rises from the living dead, and why fuck, everybody is gonna live happily ever after .. you'll see my pretty's, you'll see ..
Trust the alphabet ...
In reply to Nothing as usual. by FreeShitter
aint life a motherfucker? ;)
In reply to Correct. Same shit every day… by Giant Meteor
Yep they brought them with free digital stuff and now they are hooked. Similar to what a drug dealer or gang banger does. You have been had bitches, they now own you. Going cold turkey is going to be a MF'er.
In reply to Yes, they are. What are WE… by Bigly
In reply to Yep they brought them with… by Ghost of PartysOver
What are these kids involved in?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by roea.rita
The elite are willing to fight to the death over this? Not sure why this is making me feel so good inside....
In reply to Yes, they are. What are WE… by Bigly
This "prolific writer" who is asking you to buy his books, is full of crap. The MIC spends most of its time fighting against radical Islam, they quite worrying about Russia many years ago.
In reply to Yes, they are. What are WE… by Bigly
The MiC doesn't care who is the supposed threat is as long as they make huge profits from it
In reply to This "prolific writer" who… by PitBullsRule
Alex is destined for Sainthood.
Saint Alex of Austin.
In reply to Yes, they are. What are WE… by Bigly
Wonder when Greg will get yoinked off youtube. And by the way, its not like this site is much better. I've had a previous account deleted with no due process, no explanation given. I dont use profanity, dont say anything too over-the-top. Yet there it is. The worst thing I do is criticize some articles for being too bearish.
bullshit. You can say and do anything in these comments Nobody deleted your account.
In reply to Wonder when Greg will get… by Iconoclast422
Yes...and where is the Supreme Court!
Hooters.
In reply to Yes...and where is the… by Antifaschistische
The author makes no mention of Neocons, just "Elites" or "Globalists". That is avoiding naming the enemy and you are being played for a fool.
The Neocons are still in power. Sheldon Adelson is worth about $40 billion. He decided to make Trump president. Adelson is a Jewish casino businessman ( Kosher Nostra).
Adelson is a Likkud Zionist like Netanyahu, Jared Kushner, Ivanka, and now Trump too. So the Jewish Zionists are not done bleeding America yet. They still need USA to help destroy the temple on the mount and one more war - Iran.
Israelis can then:
1) Separate from their host USA and declare themselves a world nuclear power. Eventually expand their borders according to the Greater Israel Project into Egypt, Syria, and Iraq.
2) Blame USA and Anglo-colonialism and deny their central role as brain parasite in their Neocon destruction of the USA.
3) Take a favorable position with China and Russia through Mafia tactics. Jewish Russian Mafia power is quite strong in Russia.
4) Become parasites in the One Belt One Road project - the only business in town.
Meanwhile, Christian Zionists are planning to double-cross Jewish Zionists. Christians think that they can build a temple, get a Jewish anti-Christ, and then backstab Jews to bring the Messiah?
Jews wrote the entire deluded paradigm of God's Chosen. Jews masterminded the stealing of Palestine. Now Christians think that they can deceive Satan's children and steal Jerusalem?
God is not going to give Jerusalem to Christians by lies and betrayal. The Messiah is not going to appear and thank you for out-deceiving Satan's children.
Christian Zionists are being played and they are always six steps and sixty years behind the Israeli Zionists. Examples: Israel's attack on the USS Liberty, the assassination of US President Kennedy, and the 911 attack on USA soil. These should prove that God's Chosen (Satan's children) can do anything it wants to the USA with impunity.
What is a Christian Zionist to do?
First, acknowlege that the entire apocalypse story is a Zionist lie. Repeated in the Scoffield false-Bible. True Christianity is lost to centuries of false history and True Christianity will require at least a century of reverse engineering. The best current path to Christianity is to "judge a tree by the fruit it bears."
As for the hyenas, what they steal, they cannot govern. The hyena cannot rule the lion.
Dude..I up-arrowed you - but....I need a re-read (c:
In reply to . by Polynik3s
Alex Jones never called out The Tribe.
Now that he has less to lose, perhaps that will change?
In reply to Alex Jones never called out… by Seasmoke
Alex Jones never touched the Flat Earth truth....hmm
In reply to Alex Jones never called out… by Seasmoke
AJ has remained true to his masters wish. He will be back bigger on a new ledger based conservative platform. This kabuki is all part of the network launch...
In reply to Alex Jones never called out… by Seasmoke
Alex Jones is a professional wrestler. Most people still don't understand the dialectic and they still buy tickets to the show.
In reply to AJ has remained true to his… by apocalypticbrother
PCR is right.
Australia is gone - Canada next. https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/australia-oceania/australia-adopts-presumption-of-guilt-denying-any-presumption-of-innocence-rejecting-all-principles-of-a-free-society/
How much money do you need to be an "Elite"?
If you abuse children you can be a dupe for the elite no problemo..
In reply to How much money do you need… by PitBullsRule
Sessions is the swamp's mole.
No, Jones is just a fucking looney.